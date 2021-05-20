15 Best Bondage Hoods & Gimp Masks

Schoeni’s Pink Locking Full-Head Mask is a good fit for people who love pink or for humiliating a submissive who doesn’t enjoy wearing pink. This one’s a little more hardcore than others. There are three buckles, one to secure the mask around the neck, one to secure the gag, and another to set the blindfold. It’s designed to be able to use the three small included padlocks to lock these in place so there’s no way they’re coming loose unless the Dom/me removes them.

For some people, this might a little bit too risky as there isn’t a fast way to get the hood off, but you can always choose not to use the padlocks. There are two silver-ringed eye holes underneath the blindfold. The gag section has an attached rubber gag in the shape of a black dong, complete with veins, that fits perfectly into the silver-ringed mouth hole. They kind of buried the lead there and surprised me as I scrolled through the pictures so you want to be sure you look at all the photos to see what you’re getting. It’s unclear if that gag can be removed or replaced but if you like the idea of keeping this in your sub’s mouth and locking it in place, this might be the hood for you.