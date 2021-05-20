15 Best Bondage Hoods & Gimp Masks

The right bondage hood explores the desire to be bound and powerless or to appear exceptionally powerful, depending on your mask of choice. We’ve gathered a wide range of kink hoods (for Dom/mes and subs) to suit a variety of budgets so you’ll be sure to find something that strikes your fancy.
While you’re updating your dungeon, check out the best sex chairs and furniture for your space or under bed restraints for easy to store bondage.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Red Lip Latex Hood With Wig is a feminine look that could be rocked by femme fatale Dominatrixes or by seductive toy submissives. The eyes are angled like a cat and the mouth opening has exaggerated red latex lips around the edge of the opening.
A long blonde wig is attached to the top of the hood for an alluring effect. (And thank goodness for that. Imagine trying to get your real hair through this thing? No thanks.) This hair can also be used for sensation play the same way you’d use a feather tickler or a lightweight flogger.
This is 100-percent natural latex so keep it away from anyone with a latex allergy. It comes in sizes from extra-small to extra-extra-large.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking to do some breath play? Pick up this Latex Zentai Breath Control Hood. The 100% rubber latex mask has three long latex “straws” coming off the mouth and nostrils. With the snug fit of the latex, you can get a good seal around these straws so that when one is pinched closed, it cuts off airflow to that straw. This way you can control the mouth and each individual nostril’s access to air.
With the tiniest pinch of two fingers, you can exert a huge amount of power on the wearer of this mask. Small amounts of fluids can also be introduced through the mouth straw with a syringe, being careful to prevent aspiration.
It has to be stated that great care and constant communication have to be central when playing with something like controlling another person’s ability to breathe. This is not for beginners.
Keep in mind that this is 100-percent natural latex and should never be used with people who have a latex allergy. The hood comes in sizes from extra-small to extra-extra-large.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fans of breath-play should take a closer look at this Transparent Breath-Control Hood. The 100-percent latex hood zips securely up the back of the head and has a small opening near the mouth as an airway. The opening is just big enough for the tip of a tongue to peak through and can be easily blocked with a finger.
The latex is transparent allowing you to see the face of the submissive underneath and allowing them to see out. Just because it’s see-through, doesn’t mean it’s flimsy either as, at at 0.4 millimeters, it’s the same thickness latex as most other masks. It comes in six sizes to ensure a proper fit.
The extra latex material around the face allows the hood to expand and contract resulting in a satisfying clingy look when the airway is blocked. Zyam makes a black and transparent hood with an even larger balloon around the face if that’s something you’re into.
It goes without saying, but I’ll say it anyway, any and all breath control work requires a great amount of communication from all parties and active, continuing consent. Stay safe and keep your partners safe.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Red and Black Hood with Tongue Sheath is exactly what it says on the label. The black latex hood is accented with bright red around the eye openings in an almond, cat-like shape. The mouth opening is also trimmed with red and has a small latex sheath that can either sit inside the submissive’s mouth or allow them to use their tongue behind a barrier of rubber.
There are small openings by the nose for comfortable breathing and it zips up the back. If these colors aren’t your cup of tea, the artisans can customize a mask in the colors of your liking.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fetishes about submissives being objectified and turned into toys for their Dom/mes can’t go wrong with this Latex Blow-Up Doll Hood. I mean, look at it. It’s dehumanizing in exactly the right way.
It’s a full-head latex hood that zips up in the back and has prominent painted-on facial features with large blue eyes and bright red lips. The pupils are eye openings and there are smaller holes for the nostrils and mouth but no mouth opening.
This handmade hood is made with 100-precent latex rubber and colors can be customized by contacting the artisans.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your fantasies include being treated like a dog or treating your sub like a pet, GHSM’s Leather Dog Mask is a nice affordable option. The leather mask has a lace-up closure running the length of the back of it so you can adjust the fit to your head. It also buckles around the neck to keep the mask firmly in place.
The sculpted snout has a working zipper running the length of it for access to the mouth and two little rivets simulate a nose. A leather blindfold section snaps off to reveal two eyeholes for when you want your dog to be able to see. There is a D-ring at the throat and one at the top of the head for connecting a leash or other sort of bondage.
Sculpted animal masks can run into the hundreds of dollars so being able to get one for this price is worth the slower shipping times.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking to cover your submissive’s head, why not go all out and cover their entire head? This Full-Face Hood by Lucy Baby skips openings for eyes or mouths and even skips openings with built-in covers. The only holes in the entire thing are two tiny grommets by the nose to let in air. This hood is not for the claustrophobic or beginners.
Plus, this stark white color is bound to stand out in a crowd of black leather kinksters.
It’s crafted from PU faux leather that has a bit of elastic give to it and comes in two sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When two hoods are better than one, check out the Double-Mask Zip-Up Latex Hood. The interior hood is a bright red 100-percent latex mask with openings for the eyes, mouth, and nostrils.
The exterior mask is black latex that zips down the front of the face so you can completely enclose their face in latex closing off their eyes, nose, and mouth. It’s not completely airtight or anything but it still has the capacity to hit all those sweet claustrophobic notes.
This handmade mask has a zipper closure in the back to secure the hood in place. It’s available in six different sizes and customization is available if you prefer a different thickness latex (this one is the standard 0.4 millimeters) or a different color interior instead of red.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Suttzzs’ kinky Latex Catwoman Headgear could be worn by a little submissive kitten or a dominating, nails-out Catwoman Domme when paired with a tight black catsuit. It’s made of 100-percent latex and in a nicely fitted shape that comes in six different sizes to choose from.
I love the almond-shaped openings for the eyes and the very feminine lip-shaped opening for the mouth. There are also two small air holes by the nostrils for comfort.
The black and pink ears are, of course, the star here and set the hood apart from plainer options. It’s a nice choice for a Catwoman roleplay or pet play.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For those who can feel a little claustrophobic in latex or leather masks, this neoprene Breathable Lock Out Hood from Lover Dream is a great option. Lots of face coverings are made of neoprene because they filter out particles well but are also comfortable to breathe through. This can help make claustrophobic subs or beginners more relaxed and at ease in a full-head kink hood.
The hood has two snap-off pieces. One is a breathable blindfold and the other is a mouth covering. Underneath these two removable sections, there are two eye holes and a large hole that fits both the mouth and the nose.
It’s stretchable so there is no closure on this. You simply pull it on like a ski mask. Being stretchy neoprene, it isn’t as intimidating as other masks (which may be a plus for you) but the added red stripe adds a bit of style to an otherwise very practical hood.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Latex Full-Head Hood seals off the submissive’s mouth but has a built-in sheath with a hallow latex tongue that is inserted into the sub’s mouth. That way the sub still can open their mouth and use their tongue but with a latex barrier between them and the rest of the players. The mouth and tongue are made of pink latex to make it stand out against the black.
There are also two smaller sheaths that are inserted into the nostrils for ease of breathing. If these little nostril tubes are too long, they can be trimmed to your comfort (or not.) The hood zips up in the back and is one-size fits most. It will be a little large on smaller heads but you can adjust the size by using hot water to shrink the latex.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Honeycomb Mask is a great hood for Dom/mes. Instead of two large eyeholes, this one has opted for lots of smaller openings around the eyes so you can still see but it obscures the view of whoever is looking at the person in the mask. You can see out but people can’t see in. This is a fun power trip as there’s always an air of intimidation when you can’t look someone in the eye.
For this mask, only the mouth and chin are visible which gives you more freedom in how much you can open your mouth compared to hoods with shaped mouth openings.
It’s made of 100-percent latex, zips up the back, and is available in six sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Red Lips Latex Hood looks like something out of American Horror Story and I kind of dig that. The inhuman shape of the mouth is reminiscent of blow-up doll so if your kink being turned into a toy, this is for you. The full head covering is made of 100-percent latex rubber with two small air holes for the nostrils and a large mouth sheath with unnaturally round bright red “lips”.
The eyes are entirely covered, limiting the submissive’s senses so they have to focus more on what they’re feeling.
As always, do not use latex masks if you or your partners have a latex allergy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This simple Fetish Hood could be worn by Dom/mes or subs. It all depends on the energy you bring to it. I can see this looking as intimidating as an executioner’s hood or as a dehumanizing hood on a sub.
It’s made of flexible, vegan-friendly PU leather with carefully stitched seams mindful of the wearer’s comfort around the eyes and mouth. Two small nose holes help to increase airflow and comfort. It laces up the back for a secure and conforming fit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Schoeni’s Pink Locking Full-Head Mask is a good fit for people who love pink or for humiliating a submissive who doesn’t enjoy wearing pink. This one’s a little more hardcore than others. There are three buckles, one to secure the mask around the neck, one to secure the gag, and another to set the blindfold. It’s designed to be able to use the three small included padlocks to lock these in place so there’s no way they’re coming loose unless the Dom/me removes them.
For some people, this might a little bit too risky as there isn’t a fast way to get the hood off, but you can always choose not to use the padlocks. There are two silver-ringed eye holes underneath the blindfold. The gag section has an attached rubber gag in the shape of a black dong, complete with veins, that fits perfectly into the silver-ringed mouth hole. They kind of buried the lead there and surprised me as I scrolled through the pictures so you want to be sure you look at all the photos to see what you’re getting. It’s unclear if that gag can be removed or replaced but if you like the idea of keeping this in your sub’s mouth and locking it in place, this might be the hood for you.