15 Best Bondage Hoods & Gimp Masks

15 Best Bondage Hoods & Gimp Masks

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

The right bondage hood explores the desire to be bound and powerless or to appear exceptionally powerful, depending on your mask of choice. We’ve gathered a wide range of kink hoods (for Dom/mes and subs) to suit a variety of budgets so you’ll be sure to find something that strikes your fancy.

While you’re updating your dungeon, check out the best sex chairs and furniture for your space or under bed restraints for easy to store bondage.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
15 Listed Items

Are kink hoods for Dom/mes or subs?

Both. It depends on the hood and how we like to present ourselves.

Hoods that tend to restrict and control senses like ones that cover your eyes or mouth tend to be for submissives. Think blindfolds.

Hoods that are more decorative or hide the person's identity, are often more for Dom/mes. Think masked villain. (We're not all villains but you get the idea.)

Why would you want to wear a hood?

Kinksters and people experimenting with spicier things in the bedroom get into full-face coverings for all sorts of reasons but the mains ones are the freedom of being faceless, to exert consensual power and control, or for sensory deprivation. 

Kink hoods liberate us.

Hoods can disguise our identity and allow the wearer a sense of freedom and release from inhibitions. You may find you feel less self-conscious with a mask on or be turned on by the idea of a faceless dominator.

This isn't a new concept. During 18th century mascarades, it was thought that wearing masks to hide our faces was an aphrodisiac that would free people from the moral standards of the day and allow them to experiment with their desires without being identified. 

It's a fun addition to roleplaying because it's a little easier to pretend to be someone else when no one can see your face.

Hoods can control the wearer.

Just like a blindfold, these hoods allow the dominant to control if the person in the hood is able to see, use their mouth, close their mouth, smell, or even breathe. It's the same reason people use restraints. They limit what the sub can do.

Of course, any exchange of control or power is founded on prior communication and active, enthusiastic consent.

What is sensory deprivation BDSM?

This the reason most people start bringing blindfolds into the bedroom. Hoods can prevent submissives from seeing as well as muffle their sense of hearing, smell, and taste. 

Being kept in the dark is exciting both for the anticipation and the same sort of internal world benefits that some people achieve through sensory deprivation tanks.

What is a gimp mask?

A gimp mask, often worn as part of a gimp suit, is a full head and face covering usually with a bondage element. The term is less than PC, likely coming from the idea that the suit was mean to restrict movement and hobble the wearer, hence the word gimp. 

I'd love to see this common term replaced with more modern language like "kink" or "bondage." 

Are they safe?

Like everything, safety depends on how it's used. A spoon can be dangerous when used incorrectly. 

Safety in kink is everyone's responsibility and communication is key. 

Anytime you're playing with hoods that can cover anyone's airway (nose or mouth) and gag people from being able to speak, you have to take extra steps to make sure all parties are aware of how the wearer can signal (sounds, hand signals, etc) that they want to stop. Dom/mes need to also check in with their subs and pay close attention to their breathing since this kind of play can get really intense and the submissive might not even realize that they're hyperventilating. 

This is actually one of my favorite parts of being part of the kink community. People in the kink community by necessity have to have extremely open and frank lines of communication to ensure that everyone is happy and healthy with what is happening.

NPR actually wrote a piece about what vanilla people can learn about consent from kinksters which highlighted our communication style as a huge strength. 

How long can you be in a BDSM hood?

That's all based on personal comfort and desire. The key things are to make sure you can comfortably breathe and, for longer use, stay hydrated. 

How do you wash a BDSM hood?

Cleaning instructions will depend on the material your hood is made of. 

For leather, there are lots of cleaner and conditioner sets to keep your hoods supple and prevent cracking.

Latex can generally be hand-washed with mild soap and then left the air dry. 

In photos, latex is always super shiny but when it arrives, it will likely be matte and possibly covered in talc or corn starch. To give latex that desired glossy look, polish it with your favorite silicone-based lube. (Okay, maybe not your favorite because the good stuff is expensive, but with a silicone lube.)

See Also:

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, ,