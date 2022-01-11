5 Best CBD Patches: Your Easy Buying Guide (2022)

The Social CBD Transdermal Patch stands out because each patch is infused with 20 mg CBD — and when your patch arrives, you can easily look up batch-specific lab results on their website.

These days, many CBD companies publish third-party lab results. (We ONLY review products with third-party lab results.)

But some CBD brands (like Social CBD) take their transparency to the next level, by releasing batch-specific lab results. These companies include a batch number with your purchase, so you can easily look up test results that correlate with the batch your new product came from.

Social CBD is among these ultra-transparent companies. This means that when your product arrives, you can look up lab results for your exact batch of patches.

But sometimes, this additional layer of transparency actually creates a problem for consumers: it can be harder to look at test results before you purchase the product.

So we reached out to Social CBD, and received this Certificate of Analysis (COA) for their latest batch of 20 mg patches.

You’ll see that an individual patch contains 22 mg CBD, but no other cannabinoids. There is no THC.

You’ll also see that Social CBD also tests for residual solvents, mycotoxins, heavy metals, and pesticides. (When you’re purchasing CBD, it’s important to make sure your supplier tests for these potential contaminants, to ensure you’re getting the best quality possible.)

Social CBD sent me a free 20 mg patch to test out. You can wear one for 24 hours, so before I went to bed, I put it on the top of my foot. An area with so many veins, I thought, could be ideal for a transdermal patch. (Plus, isn’t a foot a perfectly-sized spot for a 2″ by 2″ translucent patch?)

I slept great, but also discovered that my foot may not be the best place for transdermal patches. The next day, as my foot bones and muscles moved around when I walked, the center of the patch seemed less adhesive. But the patch never came off, and it never bothered me under my sock. After 24 hours, it was easy to remove, and it left no residue or markings. Plus, I had been extremely calm — almost unreasonably calm — during a day of driving through repeated snowstorms.

Actually, I was calm for 5 hours of driving through snowstorms. Then I lost it. But I don’t blame the patch. (It’s CBD, not Xanax.) I’d say this patch minimized my stress levels effectively for 20.4 hours, with no psychoactive effects. I highly recommend it.

This CBD patch is a great way to slap on some slow-release CBD, forget about it, and congratulate yourself later for being cool and level-headed all day. (Okay, most of the day.)