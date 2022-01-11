5 Best CBD Patches: Your Easy Buying Guide (2022)

CBD patches are the easiest way to take CBD. You just apply it and enjoy hours of relief.
Plus, patches can take effect faster than CBD capsules, because the CBD bypasses your liver and digestive system.
Ready to try CBD patches for anxiety, pain, or sleep? Get ready to discover the best transdermal CBD patches available now.
3. Best 50 mg CBD Patch: Hearty Heroes Transdermal Patches (3-Pack; 150 mg Total)Price: $49.99Pros:
Cons:
- Third-party lab report confirms 50 mg CBD per patch
- THC-free
- This 3-Pack includes 150 mg total, making these patches pretty affordable
- Lab tests do not appear to include any results for pesticide residue, heavy metals, or any other contaminants (just potency testing)
- Ingredients list includes "acrylic and hydrocarbon polymeric resins," which sounds like something that's probably safe to put on your skin, but isn't explained
- Product description touts Hearty Heroes' patches' "vertically extracted design," but does not explain what that is
These Hearty Heroes Transdermal Pain Patches stand out because they contain 50 mg per patch, and come in this affordable pack of three.
Hearty Heroes publishes their lab results, which are conducted by California lab Cannalysis.
For this product, Cannalysis found over 51 mg per patch. They did not detect any other cannabinoids, which means this was probably made with CBD isolate.
Unfortunately, no lab tests were published with results for heavy metals, pesticide residues, or any other potential contaminants.
(We ONLY cover CBD products which, at the very least, have third-party potency results, so we can make sure you aren’t getting snake oil. But we prefer to highlight companies that release lab results for additional analytes like pesticides and heavy metals, too, which is why we’ve put other patches higher up on this list. We’ll update this review if we obtain any of these results.)
Either way, we love Hearty Heroes’ mission to normalize CBD among “everyday heroes” — the type that might normally scoff at “wellness” products.
Find more Hearty Heroes Transdermal Patches 3-Pack (50 mg ea.) information and reviews here.
4. Best With CBD PLUS Lidocaine for Pain Relief: Green Garden Gold “PolarX” CBD + Lidocaine Patch (240 mg Total CBD)Price: $29.99Pros:
Cons:
- Each patch includes 60 mg of CBD, as well as 4% lidocaine (a localized anesthetic)
- Green Garden Gold sources their hemp from Colorado farmers who grow organically
- This is a 4-pack, which makes these some of the most affordable patches on this list
- Can be worn for up to 48 hours
- This is a newer product, so few customer reviews are available
- Lab results did not detect any other cannabinoids aside from CBD (so this is probably made with CBD isolate)
- Appears lab did not test for pesticide residues, heavy metals, or any other potential contaminants
The Green Garden Gold “PolarX” CBD + Lidocaine Patch stands out because it’s specifically formulated to treat pain, and it includes lidocaine.
Lidocaine is a local anesthetic that can help numb your pain.
The “PolarX” name probably refers to the cooling sensation associated with lidocaine. This patch contains lidocaine at a concentration of 4 percent.
But it also contains at least 60 mg CBD per patch, which will be released over up to 48 hours of continuous wear.
This is 4-pack, so you actually get 240 mg CBD with your order. That makes these some of the more affordable patches available, when you compare price per milligram.
And you might even get a few milligrams of bonus CBD. According to the lab results conducted by a midwestern testing facility, one Green Garden Gold patch actually contains 65 mg.
The lab did not, however, detect any additional cannabinoids, aside from CBD. That means this product is probably made with CBD isolate, not full spectrum hemp extract.
So it might be harder for your body to activate the ‘entourage effect’ (the theory that CBD works best with a full “spectrum” other cannabinoids and plant compounds). But maybe the lidocaine will make up for it!
The lab did not appear to test for heavy metals, pesticide residues, or any other contaminants. But Green Garden Gold says they source all their hemp from Colorado farmers who grow it using organic practices.
Find more Green Garden Gold "PolarX" Patch (4 Pack; 60 mg Each) information and reviews here.
5. Best With “Nano-Particles”: CBD Living “Reservoir” Patch (1 patch; 60 mg)Price: $15.00Pros:
Cons:
- Uses nano-particles of CBD, which may be easier to absorb directly into your skin
- Lab results show one patch contains 66 mg CBD
- Medical-grade adhesive designed to flex, so you can place it directly where you need relief (even near bony joints)
- Designed for 96 hours of continuous wear
- Lab tests for heavy metals, chemical residues, etc.
- Affordable
- Package contains only 1 patch
- Unclear whether this is CBD isolate or broad spectrum CBD (we have reached out to company for clarification)
- Not "full spectrum" hemp extract (this contains zero THC)
- You may miss out on the full dose if you don't wear it for the full 96 hours
The CBD Living “Reservoir” Transdermal Patch (60 mg) stands out because it’s made with nano-particles of CBD. And it can be worn for up to 96 hours, according to the company.
Nano-particles are smaller than normal CBD molecules, so they may theoretically be easier to absorb through your skin barrier.
With 60 mg of CBD, this patch is designed for up to 96 hours of consistent, sustained CBD delivery, right where you need it most.
Their patch is designed to flex, so you can stick it almost anywhere on your body — even right near your aching joints.
This is important, because one of the main advantages of using transdermal patches (compared to consuming CBD orally, like with a CBD tincture), is that patches can give you more localized relief. You simply place the patch where you want the cannabinoid’s healing and anti-inflammatory effects to most fully take effect.
Got cramps? Stick it on your belly. Aching shoulder? Slap it right on there.
And you can feel comfortable taking a hit of this hemp extract being straight through your skin, thanks to their readily-available test results, which include passing results for residual solvents, heavy metals, and chemical residues.
The results show that each patch actually contains 66 mg CBD. However, the lab did not detect any levels of any other cannabinoids, making it look like this was made with CBD isolate. Which is confusing, because their label claims the patch includes “broad spectrum” hemp extract.
(Refresher: “Broad spectrum” usually implies other cannabinoids are present in detectable levels, but with zero THC.)
We’ve reached out to the company for clarification, and will update this review ASAP.
Find more CBD Living "Reservoir" Transdermal Patch (60 mg) information and reviews here.
How do you choose the best CBD patches?
We ONLY review CBD products with third-party lab tests. We don't want you to waste your money on scam CBD companies!
That's why you can use our authoritative CBD reviews to buy with confidence.
But potency testing (like for CBD and THC content) is just the bare minimum. If we can't obtain those results -- with data from a third-party lab, not the company itself -- we simply won't review the product.
Then we take several other factors into consideration, too.
For example, we prefer to highlight CBD companies that contract third-party labs to test for heavy metals, pesticide residues, residual solvents, and mycotoxins as well.
You'll see that the top three transdermal patches on this list have published certificates of analysis (COAs) for all these potential contaminants. (All five have third-party lab results confirming the advertised amount of CBD. If they didn't, we wouldn't include them.)
We also research where the company sources or grows its hemp, and whether its hemp farmers follow organic practices. (For more information on why this is important, check out our guide to the best organic CBD oil brands available right now.)
Then we compare customer reviews, and sometimes test out the product. And, of course, we bust out the calculator and compare the products' price per milligram, to make sure you're getting the best bang for your buck.
Check out any of the CBD patch reviews above for more details.
Can I use CBD patches for anxiety?
Absolutely! People love using these transdermal patches for relief from anxiety and stress, as well as physical pain.
You can experiment to figure out the right dose for you. It's easy to experiment with patches, because you can easily cut them up with scissors into smaller doses.
Where can I buy CBD patches online?
Right here! All the patches we reviewed in this article can be purchased online and delivered anywhere. These patches don't contain more than .3 percent THC, so they're completely legal everywhere.
