9 Best G Spot Vibrators for Intense Pleasure

If you’re looking for the best G spot vibrator for you, you’ve come to the right place. The industry has spent years honing the different and often adjustable ways to access your G spot for longer, better, and more frequent orgasms.
Some can even be controlled by your phone. (Check out Bluetooth vibrators for more high-tech options) For more information on G spots including what they are and how to find yours, head down to the end of the article.
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Shop now Read our review
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Shop now Read our review
1. EDITOR’S CHOICE: Hitachi Magic Wand & G Spot AttachmentPrice: $79.95Pros:
- It doesn't get stronger than this
- No running out of battery
- Includes g-spot attachment
- Good for external and internal stimuation
- You basically have to try not to orgasm
- Loud
- Too strong for some
- Attachment is finicky to put on
- Corded
- Not many speeds
The Hitachi Magic Wand is truly the holy grail of vibrators, known for its strength and ability to give people their first G spot or squirting orgasms. This and its attachment is one of those, if this doesn’t do it, nothing will type of combinations.
With the Hitachi Magic Wand Attachment you can focus the incredibly strong vibrations of the Magic Wand on your G spot, giving you the best chance of finding that G spot orgasm you’ve been looking for.
The Magic Wand is so powerful in part because it’s plugged in. The benefits of being corded are that there is no worrying about your battery running out halfway through a session and the unmatched vibration power. This is probably not for the vibration novice. This thing is strong.
Why would you want something that strong? Okay, when vibrations get to a certain level it can become almost impossible not to come and the orgasms are explosive. So if you have a difficult time achieving orgasm or have never had a G spot orgasm, this might be the most sure-fire way to get you there.
There are loads of attachments for the Hitachi though they tend to be snug and difficult to get on–but if they were any looser the vibrations of this wand could throw them off.
Find more Hitachi Magic Wand & G Spot Attachment information and reviews here.
2. Ina Wave by LeloPrice: $179.99Pros:
- Wave motion and vibrations
- 10 vibration functions
- 100 percent waterproof
- Rechargeable
- Rabbit design for dual stimulation
- Vibration in both ends
- Trusted name
- Body-safe silicone
- Rabbits aren't for everyone
- Out of some budgets
- Wave motion is a little subtle
The Lelo Ina Wave isn’t just any rabbit, it’s a rabbit with an oscillating motion of the insertable shaft that’s reminiscent of fingers to perfectly stimulate your G-spot. There’s a video on the product landing page that shows the bending movement which moves it works ahead of toys that only vibrate.
It vibrates with 10 different functions on both the tip of the shaft and the clitoral nub which is soft and quite flexible. I love that it’s magnetically rechargeable and 100 percent waterproof.
Find more Ina Wave Luxury by Lelo information and reviews here.
3. Sensation G-Spot Finger Vibrator by Fifty Shades of GreyPrice: $44.99Pros:
- Genius design is an extension of your finger
- Rechargeable
- Body friendly silicone
- More intimate for partners
- Affordable
- Great for external vibes too
- Not for anal play
- Not the same kind of fullness of wand
- Requires a bit more effort than others
The best way to find your G spot is to crook your fingers but it can be hard to reach for some. The Sensation G-Spot Finger Vibrator by Fifty Shades of Grey extends your finger’s reach and enhances it with vibration.
It slips right onto your finger to target your G spot. It’s like a step stool, but for orgasms. The tip has textured ridges for extra friction and is made of smooth but firm silicone.
And if that’s all it did, this toy would be worth the price for the G spot fun it delivers, but this thing also vibrates. It has 15 different vibration patterns and five speeds. I love that it’s splash-proof and rechargeable.
Find more Rechargeable G Spot Finger Vibrator information and reviews here.
4. Elastic Game by SatisfyerPrice: $54.96Pros:
- Affordable for all the features
- Two independent motors
- App-conntrolled
- For all genders
- Silicone and recharageble
- Not as firm as others
- No tapping or thrusting
- Takes some playing to figure out who you like it
The Elastic Game doesn’t assume to know what shape of toy your body likes–it allows you to shape the toy to your body.
This vibe has two independently controlled motors and can be bent and shaped to a wide range of configurations. If an extreme crooked-finger style of G spot toy isn’t for you, a customizable one might be exactly what you need.
It can be controlled manually but the toy really shines when used with the Bluetooth app so you can control each motor and explore a wide range of vibration patterns on the Satisfyer app. Beyond being a G spot toy it can be used in almost any way you can think of including as an external vibe, rabbit vibe, or the center strips can be pulled apart to insert your body part of choice.
The Elastic Game is made of body-safe silicone and charges using an included induction base so it’s entirely waterproof. The neutral shape is unintimidating and meant to be a unisex toy geat for people of all genders.
Find more Elastic Game by Satisfyer information and reviews here.
5. “Crazy Strong” Dual-Ended WandPrice: $129.99Pros:
- Two curved ends
- Seven vibrations functions
- Rechargeable
- Splash-proof
- Not for anal use
- No Bluetooth control
- Controls take time to learn
If you like the idea of exploring your G spot but you’re nervous about finding the right size, try out the “Crazy Strong” Double-Ended Wand which has two useable ends in different sizes.
This body-safe silicone toy has a strong, rumbly bullet vibrator in both tips of this gorgeously curved wand. Each motor is independently controlled and has seven vibration functions. The curved side is very well-aimed for connecting with your G spot and focusing those deep, thrumming vibrations just where you need them.
Neither side is small with the smaller end having a diameter of 1.65 inches and the larger side at 2.11 inches in diameter.
It’s rechargeable through a tiny hole at the center which is small enough for this vibe to be solidly splash-proof. It claims to be waterproof but unless we’re talking magnetic charging with zero entryways for water, I can’t call it 100 percent waterproof.
Find more Crazy Strong Wand Vibe information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Thrusting action
- 100 percent waterproof
- Trusted brand
- Body-safe silicone
- Seven speeds plus functions
- Locks for travel
- Doesn't vibrate
- Girthy
- No Bluetooth connectivity
For some, it’s that thrusting movement that gets their G spot going and the Stronic G delivers. Made by trusted German brand Fun Factory, the Stronic thrusts back and forth as the steep curve of the head of the toy massages the G spot.
Thrusting toys aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but if nothing gets you going like a good tumble, this toy will mimic that sensation more than traditional vibes–and all without you having to get in an arm workout.
It uses an induction charger so it’s 100 percent waterproof and safe to bring in the bath. There are seven speeds and three patterns to choose from which you cycle through using the two buttons above the on and off button. It’s fairly simple to use and the buttons are easy to find by feel.
I haven’t ever used a Fun Factory vibe but I have several strap-ons from them that I really like. Their silicone is very high quality with good firmness to it and I trust them as a brand.
Find more Stronic G by Fun Factory information and reviews here.
-
7. Osci 2 by LovensePrice: $119.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Oscillating mechanism mimics fingers
- Can control using your smartphone
- Sensation is focused on G spot
- Can be set to vibrate to music or sound
- Body-safe silicone
- 100 percent waterproof
- Easy to use manually
- Charging cord slips off easily
- Can be a little loud
- Oscillation is a very different sensation that not everyone may love
The Osci 2 doesn’t vibrate but its unique oscillation makes it one the top g spot toys on here. Instead of vibrating, there’s a nub at the tip of the toy that taps, mimicking the curling motion of fingers on your G spot.
I got my hands on a media sample of this toy to test out and I will tell you, it is like nothing else out there. It’s curved beautifully to comfortably find your g-spot and then, instead of vibrating your entire pelvis, you can precisely target that pleasure center and focus all the stimulation directly on your G spot.
At that point, just kind of hold on and ride it out. The fact that the stimulation is so focused is truly something because you really get to feel how G spot sensations spread their way across your body. It’s overwhelming in the best way.
The speed of the oscillation can be controlled manually on the toy with cycling through power levels and pre-set vibration patterns with the up and down buttons or by syncing it to your smartphone using Bluetooth and using the Lovense app. These are great sex toys for long distance relationships because within the app you have complete control over the speed or you can hand off that control to a partner for a little extra fun.
This unique oscillation can also be used on any external erogenous zones and, depending on the speed, can feel like a mix of vibration and oral-sex mimicking toys.
It’s made of soft to the touch silicone and uses an induction magnetic charger so it’s 100% waterproof which I love. My only real issue with Lovense toys is that the charging cord slips off at the smallest bump but as long as you’re charging it in an out of the place, you should be fine.
-
8. Tempest G by EvolvedPrice: $25.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Affordable
- User-friendly
- 100 percent waterproof
- Deep, thrumming vibes
- Body-safe silicone
- Gentle G spot curve
- No Bluetooth features
- Not curved enough for some
- Not many bells and whistles
I’ve bought a few Evolved toys in my time and keep going back to them as a brand because their vibrations are just so deep and thrummy. With the Tempest G, Evolved has taken those vibes and focused them in this curved, flat-ended tip perfect for G spot stimulation.
I like that the G spot tip is tapered at the end for easier insertion. My other Evolved toys are fairly powerful for the price and land about in the middle for noise level.
It’s a straightforward toy with an on button and button that allows you to cycle through the seven speeds and vibration patterns. It’s made of body-safe silicone and is waterproof so it’s safe to bring into the shower with you.
The Tempest doesn’t have a lot of bells and whistles but if you’re looking for something affordable and simple, this is a great way to go.
Find more Tempest G by Evolved information and reviews here.
-
9. (Out of Stock) Onda by Lora DiCarlo With Come-Hither Finger MotionPrice: $210.00Pros:
- Mimics finger movement
- Completely unique
- Vibration and come-hither movement
- 100 percent waterproof
- Body-safe silicone
- Highly customizable
- Comes with hard case and storage bag
- Video chat support
- Great company values
- On the louder side
- Unique movement might not be for everyone
- Not in everyone's budget
I had been familiar with Lora DiCarlo’s toys, like their realistic hand-motion Onda G-Spot Toy for winning several CES Honoree Innovation Awards, so when the company reached out to me to see if I wanted to test out a media sample, I was stoked. I gave them zero guarantees that I’d review it at all, let alone give it a positive review–but this thing is revolutionary.
As confidant as I am in my writing skills, that video clip is going to sell this product more than I ever could. And that’s a good sign. For the life of me, I couldn’t find a video of the Onda movement, so this video is of the Ose, a different Lora DiCarlo toy, which has the same movement as the Onda on one end so it will work to give you an idea of how the Onda moves.
There’s this finger nub underneath the silicone and it moves. Just like a finger. It’s wild.
G-spot vibrations are great and the new tapping toys are innovative too, but nothing compares to the bio-mimicry of the Onda. It moves and feels like a finger doing a stroking, come-hither movement. The stroke can be customized from a long stroke or three locations of smaller, more pinpointed strokes. You can also adjust the speed and this thing can really get hoppin’.
When I spoke with their team, because your purchase includes a 25-minute product coaching session, they had said there might a learning curve because the movement is so much different than other toys and it might take a couple of sessions to really get the hang of it.
Nope. It was mind-blowing from the get-go. Just out of this world.
I also think it’s fantastic that the company offers a coaching session to help educate and answer questions so you can get the absolute most out of your toy. I didn’t really know what to expect from the call but they were friendly, super-easy to talk to, and very informative. Plus the company is femme-owned and mindful of gender-expansive folks which is something I really appreciate.
The toy can also vibrate, with a large range of strength, and it’s nice to have the option if you need that extra oomph to get you there (or from one working your way to two) but it’s not why I pick up this toy.
I love that it’s magnetically rechargeable and 100 percent waterproof so you can take it in the tub with you if that’s your thing. My only real complaint is that it sounds mechanical which can a little distracting but not enough to be much of a mark against the toy.
Overall, this is a toy like no other, and if you can afford to get your hands on it, do it.
Find more Onda by Lora DiCarlo information and reviews here.
What and Where Is Your G Spot?
According to the Boston University School of Medicine, the G spot is an area of tissue on the anterior (front) of the vaginal walls that brings pleasure, and often orgasm, when properly stimulated.
For those who are still looking for it, the G spot is about two to three inches inside the vagina. You'll want to curl your fingers in a "come hither" motion toward your pubic bone. Many can feel a distinct difference in the texture of the vaginal wall when you've reached the G spot. In contrast from the smooth walls, the G spot can be bumpy and this becomes more obvious as it swells when stimulated.
If you find something that makes you feel like you've got to pee at first, you're probably in the right area. The G spot is right by your urethra and bladder so that feeling is common. If that makes you feel uncomfortable, pee before playing--but even if you don't that feeling is pretty quickly overshadowed by pleasure.
BUSC states that the G spot is the equivalent to the prostate gland as the urethra is flanked by periglandular tissue that creates fluid when stimulated which can lead to ejaculation. It's also anatomically close to the back of your clitoris so it's thought that some of the erotic feelings can be coming from those nerve bundles.
That said, every body is different. For some, it's easy to find and for others it may be very difficult to locate. Or you might not enjoy the sensation of G spot stimulation and that's okay too.
A little history: The G spot was named by Dr. Ernst Grafenberg in 1950--and I say "named" and not "discovered" because vaginas had been around a very long time and I'm pretty sure Dr. Grafenberg wasn't the first person to find it. It became a more talked about topic in the 80's and ever since people have been trying to prove it doesn't exist.
Even as recently as 2017, a study in the Journal of Sexual Medicine claimed that they were unable to find any physical presence of the G spot in autopsies. Now, I'm not a doctor of any sort, but I have had a vagina my entire life and I can say, without a doubt, it's there.
Why Chase G Spot Orgasms?
Well, they're orgasms and they're fun so I'm not sure what more reason you'd need.
For most people, G spot orgasms are a completely different animal than clitoral orgasms. Everyone experiences something different but for some, when compared to a more localized clitoral orgasm, G spot orgasms can be a full-body ride with pleasure rushing from your scalp to your toes.
I also find it's easy to have multiple orgasms in quick (and often building) succession from G spot stim without needing a break due to sensitivity.
Some people can have a rush of fluid from their urethra with G spot orgasms that is referred to as "female ejaculation." Studies have shown this fluid isn't urine and has more in common with semen (minus the sperm).
What Toys Are Good for G Spotting?
1. A prominent curve on the end of it that replicates that curled finger shape.
2. Nothing flimsy as people often need firm pressure to get there.
3. Deep vibrations that you'd describe as thrumming or rumbly.
If you've had trouble finding your G spot before and you're losing hope, I'd be remiss if I didn't point you in the direction of the holy grail of G spot toys: the Njoy Pure. This luxury stainless steel, double-ended toy has the curve, firmness, and heft to zone in on your G spot until your legs are shaking. While it doesn't vibrate, it's famous for helping people find their G spot.
A note on gender and language.
In this article, I am using the medical terms for clarity's sake, but please replace them with whatever terms you use for your sexy bits. Along with cisgender women, anyone (including transmen and non-binary folks) can get in on the G spot fun.
Sex toys aren't gendered. Play safe and have fun.