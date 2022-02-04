Lightweight Wheelchairs: Compare, Buy & Save

Getting around isn’t always so easy, especially as we age. Many people don’t fully appreciate their mobility until it’s compromised. If you or a loved one is experiencing difficulty walking, wheelchairs are an effective, safe, and trusted method for everyday travel.
Since the wheelchair is a fundamental component of rehabilitative and long-term patient care, there are a lot of options out there. Here are five of the best lightweight wheelchairs on the market, and we’ve found options for every budget. If you’re looking for a gift for the senior on your list who needs a bit of assistance to spend time with you, these are also some really great options.
1. Transport Chair: Adult Folding with Handbrakes, Red by MedlinePrice: $125.04Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Folds easily and sturdily
- Effortless to maneuver compared to other lightweight wheelchairs
- Adjustments for just about everything
- Doesn’t mark up floors
- Best bang for your buck
- Unfortunately, quality transfer and wheelchairs are more expensive. Some users have experienced problems with the wheels, but have been able to return the defective product.
- Handbrakes may be hard to press for some, but they are adjustable. Many negative reviews are from people who don’t utilize the adjustment features.
- Connections for folding can wear out over long periods of time
It’s important to note that this is a transport chair, not a wheelchair. Transport chairs make it simpler for caregivers to help you or your loved ones get around with comfort and ease. This chair needs to be pushed by someone else to move, but it’s much lighter and more compact than a regular wheelchair. Its back wheels are slightly larger for better handling.
Handbrakes and seat belt are for safety and this lightweight transport chair weighs in at only 23.5 pounds while maintaining comfortable nylon upholstery, full-length armrests, and detachable footrests. Supports up to 300 pounds and has a comfy, wide seat: 19″ W x 16″ D. Folds into 32″ H x 24″ D x 10″ W.
Find more Medline Lightweight Transport Adult Folding Wheelchair with Handbrakes, Red information and rave reviews here.
2. Lightweight Wheelchair with Flip-Back, Desk-Length Arms and Elevating Leg Rests for Extra Comfort, Gray, 18” Seat by MedlinePrice: $219.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Flip-back, desk-length arms make it easy to navigate under tables and through doors
- Raised leg rests elevate comfort and remove easily
- Breathable nylon upholstery
- Smooth-rolling mag wheels with low-maintenance flat-free tires
- Good quality for the price
- Not the best for carpet; you would need to invest in a better quality wheelchair for that
- Some experience problems fitting through doors
- Pieces get loose and woobly over time
This smartly engineered chair is simple but sturdy enough to support 300 pounds. Perfect for those who want a lightweight design for on-the-go travel, this Medline wheelchair is 33 lbs without leg rests. Enjoy easy access to flip-back desk arms and the comfort of elevating leg rests that remove easily. The backrest is adjustable and the seat is available in three different widths.
Find more Medline Lightweight and User-Friendly Wheelchair with Flip-Back, Desk-Length Arms and Elevating Leg Rests for Extra Comfort, Gray, 18” Seat information and rave reviews here.
3. Karman 25 lbs Ergonomic Wheelchair with Removable Footrest, 16 inch, Pearl Silver or Rose RedPrice: $623.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Narrower than other wheelchairs in its class, so able to fit in places that might otherwise be difficult. (This also makes it best for smaller people)
- Very lightweight and foldable
- With effortless self-maneuvering, this chair can provide long distance independence
- Able to handle multiple terrains, including speedbumps and parks
- Engineered with quality materials and more comfortable than a standard wheelchair
- No seatbelt
- Arms are not removable
- Very Expensive
This beautiful chair is lightweight and comfortable for anyone from children to adults. Weighing in at only 25 pounds, the patented S-Shape Seating System provides anti-slippage support. Ergonomic design conforms to the human body to increase stabilization, relieve pressure, and lower the risk of scoliosis and pressure sores. The armrests are ergonomic, too: a wider arm pad offers support for the elbow.
Comfy cushions are equipped with Aegis anti-bacterial technology and stain-resistant material that eliminates and controls odors, stains, and natural deterioration.
The Karman wheelchair is especially ideal for those who also plan on self-propelling due to its effortless ergonomic hand-rim that enhances comfort, mobility, and flexibility.
Find more Karman 25 lbs Ergonomic Wheelchair with Removable Footrest, 16 inch, Pearl Silver or Rose Red information and reviews here.
4. Lightweight Wheelchair with Full length Padded Armrests and Hand BrakesPrice: $458.72Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- No tools and virtually no assembly required
- Total assembled weight is 21 pounds, the lightest wheelchair on this list
- Fits through standard size doorway
- Able to check the wheelchair in its bag onto an airplane
- Gray wheels don’t scar floors with black marks
- Arms are not removable, but do flip back
- Not very many verified purchases as compared to other wheelchairs
- Sometimes it's difficult to fully fold
An ergonomic manual wheelchair weighing just 21 pounds, this wheelchair uses the lightest yet strongest materials – magnesium alloy, which is stronger than your typical aluminum wheelchair. With a foldable and compact frame, any family member or caregiver can lift and store it with a convenient bag with a hand strap.
Luxurious padded armrests and cushions connect to swing away leg rests. A high solid and flexible front fork “hinge” design helps prevent obstacles. Rear hand brakes coated in non-slip rubber make it easier to control speed. If you are self-propelling, front hand brakes will stop with the push of a button.
The seat width of this chair is 17.5 inches. Weight Capacity: 220lbs.
Find more Hi-Fortune Lightweight Medical Manual Wheelchair with Full length Padded Armrests and Hand Brakes, Portable and Folding with Magnesium Alloy, 17.5” Seat, Red, 21 lbs information and reviews here.
5. 2018 NEW FDA Approval Electric Power Wheelchair – weighs only 50 lbs with battery – supports 295 lb.Price: $1,999.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Elderly users find this wheelchair intuitive and easy to use
- Takes up less space than a traditional wheelchair
- Gives the rider much more independence by not requiring a caretaker or physical effort other than moving a joystick
- Zero point turn radius. This means the turning radius is zero inches, the lowest possible; the wheelchair can turn within its own footprint.
- Moves at the pace of a brisk walk
- A little sluggish to get started, but a quick brake
- Other electric power wheelchairs can propel its user faster, but this chair compromises top speeds for portability and a lower weight.
- Obviously slightly heavier than other options
This feather-light electric wheelchair does it all for you or your loved one. Weighing only 50 pounds with the battery, the Innuovo power wheelchair is newly upgraded and more stable and secure than ever before. It supports up to 295 pounds and is easy to operate with a high-tech joystick that allows for one free hand.
Safety is among the biggest priorities with this chair. State-of-the-art features of this electronically propelled wheelchair include premium rear wheels, very durable construction, and a stable footrest. Only one hand is needed for quick stopping. The front-wheel shock absorber supports a comfortable seat. This lightweight electric wheelchair will last for years and years, but it’s still light enough to pack up into a vehicle, on an airplane, or in storage.
Newly upgraded – more secure and stable.
Find more 2018 FDA Approval Electric Power Wheelchair- 50lbs information and reviews here.
You may also find a wheelchair storage bag useful for holding purses, glasses, groceries, and medical supplies. For even more passenger comfort, this wheelchair cushion with a removable cover is a great choice, especially for the price.
We compared costs, features, and reviews for you so you don't have to. Before ordering, please check your door width to ensure to the wheelchair you choose will fit through your doors at home.
Priced from the most budget-friendly to the most luxurious options, there's one for nearly every budget. Of course, the higher-priced chairs are more durable and a truly worthwhile investment. You'll only ever need to buy one if you choose quality over price.
