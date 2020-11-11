21 Best Face Masks for Kids: The Ultimate List

With more businesses and schools starting to reopen there is a way that parents can teachers can keep their kids safe from the spread of any virus or sickness. Invest in masks. Supplying your children with masks is a great way to make sure they don’t come home with any kind of illness. Here are the best face masks for kids that you can buy and reuse after cleaning.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Buying in bulk can save money and also ensure that you have enough masks to last you months. These colorful and fun 3 ply face masks with the earloop design come in a pack of 30 and are disposable. Disposable masks are great because you don’t have to worry about washing or rewashing and they protect just as well as any other mask. The masks come in 6 bright colors and are specifically designed for kids between the ages of 4-12. Make sure your child is fully protected when they leave the house by investing in enough masks to cover them for the entire school year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Designed for children ages 4-14 these masks will cover your grade school to high school-aged children while they are out of the house. The 3-ply design provides extra protection from allergens and viruses that can be spread through the air. The 5.7inch x 3.74inch design is ideal for smaller and larger children and the masks come in a bulk 50 pack, which are disposable, so you don’t need to fuss with washing and rewashing masks. The earloop design makes them easy to wear and can be reapplied by your child without help from an adult.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Simple to use and easy to wear are the most effective masks for kids. While some masks will take some getting used to this easy on and easy off type of dust cover face mask has small bungees that will anchor around the ear to keep the mask from falling off during the day. These masks can even be worn in gym class while allowing your children to breathe easily without having to sit on the sidelines. This mask is made with 100% soft cotton and won’t irritate your child’s face. It is super lightweight and comes in a bunch of fun designs. The mask also has a filter pocket and each mask comes with one free filter.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you have little boys that are going back to school send them back with a cool look, and completely protected. The masks come in a pack of two, one in black and the other a super cool camouflage. They are made from incredibly soft cotton that won’t irritate or annoy your kids while they wear them. The earloops guarantee that the mask will stay on through recess and gym class and even after school sports. They are washable so your child can wear them every day after a thorough washing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The neck gaiter face mask is a great option for fussy kids that really don’t want to wear a mask at all. While most kids will take some time to adjust to wearing gaiters or face coverings these masks come in a ton of cool and fun colors and designs and will be an easier sell to your youngster. The gaiter rests around the neck while the child isn’t wearing it on their face and is easy to pull up over the nose and mouth. The masks provide protection against airborne illnesses and UV light. They will keep your kid’s face cool in the summer heat and can be worn for a number of activities not just for school. There are a total of 23 designs on these one size, washable face masks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Buying a washable face mask for your child is not only a smart way to save money but a great way to continue using a product that you know works well and fits well. These fashionable face masks feature fun characters and each mask comes with 2 filters that can be changed out each day. The tiny Panda on the mask acts as a breathing valve which will allow your child to breathe properly while also not letting in contaminants. The earloops make them easy to wear, take on and off, and can be taken off or ut back on by your child.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking to buy in bulk before the school year hits then there are some options out there in the disposable face masks department. These face masks are perfect for one day wear and will protect your kids while away from home. They are 3-ply and easy to use with earloops and a mask that will cover both nose and mouth. You can purchase these in 10 pieces, 20 pieces, 50 pieces, and 100 pieces and they will last you a long time. No need to wash, just throw away after each daily use and grab another one. Available in the featured color as well as white.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sending your kiddos to school 5 days a week means that they will need to wear masks nearly every day. Buying in bulk can save you some serious coin and also ensure that you have enough masks for a longer duration. These cute dinosaur masks will not only be fun to wear for your little ones but they will keep them masked for weeks at a time. Like most of the child masks on this list, these feature the earloop design that is easy to wear and easy to take on and off. At 7.1 ounces they are extremely lightweight and after a little while, your child will hardly know they are even wearing one. Available in 50 packs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Getting the right face covering for a child can be tough as there are a ton of options for adults but not enough that will fit a child adequately. These neck gaiters are a great move because they are truly one size fits all and feature awesome designs and colors that kids will love to wear. The gaiter rests around the child’s neck until he or she is ready to pull it up over their mouth and nose. They work great in school, playing sports, or just for leaving the house and playing with friends in the neighborhood. They are machine washable, they are made with stretch fabric and are designed to keep harmful UV rays away from your child’s sensitive skin. This particular face mask is available in a number of different styles and comes with carbon filters to keep your child breathing fresh, clean air.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a mask for your child or children that is a little more “heavy-duty” than some of the others out there? These masks are not only multiple layers but they come with filters and a breathing valve to make breathing with a mask easier on your kiddos. The masks fit perfectly around their ears and are black, a neutral color that will look great on both boys and girls. Each package includes 2 child size cotton masks and 8 carbon air filters so your children can wear each maks multiple times.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Investing in masks that are cloth, reusable and washable is a great move especially if you are masking your children for the upcoming school year. It looks like school is going to be in session and with school comes the real threat that viruses and sicknesses are going to be spread. Make sure your kids are safe and healthy throughout the entire year. These cloth masks protect more of your child’s face than other masks and they come complete with filters to help filter out contaminants. Each mask comes with 4 filters, buying multiple masks will ensure that you have enough masks to wash routinely and keep your kiddos safe.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These face masks are not only reusable but are washable and adjustable so they will fit your kiddos perfectly. The earloops are adjustable with a toggle that slides effortlessly to fit their ears, nose, and mouth like a glove. Made of high-quality cotton fabric these masks won’t stifle or chafe your child’s face. They feature a breathing valve to help them breathe correctly and prevent carbon dioxide from being trapped within the mask. Your kids can go to school, play sports, and won’t miss a single gym class while wearing these masks. They come in four fun colors and come in packs of 4.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Don’t mess with the “S”. This Superman logo face mask is incredibly cool and the perfect mask for comic book fans. If your kids are into comics then they are going to love heading to school every day sporting their Superman mask. This one-ply mask will protect them from airborne contaminants and ensure their safety while in a classroom with 20+ other kids. The mask is made from breathable and durable polyester and features two earloops that won’t be too tight or too loose around your child’s little ears. Just throw this mask in the wash with your regular clothes and your kid can wear it the very next day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These masks feature fun colors and shapes and are perfect for kids 4-14. They will cover your child’s mouth and nose and prevent them from catching any illnesses that can be easily spread at school or during sporting events. The cotton masks are lightweight and after a brief adjustment period, your children won’t even realize they are wearing them. Each mask has a built-in breathe valve that will make it easier to breathe without compromising the integrity of the mask. Each package comes with 3 masks and 3 carbon filters to keep your kids extra protected. The masks are machine washable and can be reused after washing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These black, gender-neutral face masks are the perfect fit for kids ages 5-14. If you have a kiddo in school that should be wearing a face mask while around other students and outside of your home then these masks will protect them from any contaminant that travels through the air. Face cover is 5″ from nose to chin, 4.8″ from mid-section to ear on each side, with adjustable earloops designed to fit most kids, and smaller adults. They can be worn in school and during sporting events and won’t clash with team uniforms. They are made from high-quality cotton and are machine washable.4 face covers per purchase.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Made for both boys and girls these lightweight and breathable masks are perfect for everyday use. They come in fun colors, feature breathing valves for an easier time breathing while wearing the mask, and are machine washable so your child can wear them again and again. The earloops are made from strong elastic that won’t chafe or bother your child’s sensitive skin. Each package comes complete with 4 masks and 8 carbon filters so your children will continue to breathe fresh air. The high-quality cotton that these masks are made of will allow them to stand the test of time. Perfect for going back to school, playing sports, or play dates with friends.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a more complete face mask for the return to school and sports? These face masks come complete with breathing valves and a detachable face shield to keep your kids uber protected. The Size is 25cm×13cm and is suitable for 3-15 years kids. They come in a few different colors for different kids and their unique styles. They are hand wash and not recommended to be washed by machine. The earloops are adjustable and will fit your kids for years and years.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wearing a mask can be a little warm so if you want to keep your kiddos from overheating then grab them a few of these cooling material neck gaiters. They will prevent any airborne viruses or illnesses from reaching their mouth and nose and respiratory system while also keeping the neck and face cool. Made with polyester that is lightweight and incredibly breathable these gaiters are a great way to keep your kids protected at school, playing with friends or t their sporting events. The package comes with 3 cooling gaiters and 10 carbon filters that slide into the gaiter and are seamless. When your kid is done for the day, throw these gaiters in the wash and they are good as new.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking for something simple that will protect your kids, boys or girls, then these grey face masks will definitely do the trick. Lightweight, easy to wear and breathe in and completely washable and reusable. They come in packs of 5 so you can throw them in your wash once a week and repeat throughout the school year. The 9.6*4.9 inch size is perfect for kids to wear during sports, out shopping, or during a full day of school. The earloops make them easy to take off and put back on and won’t irritate your kid’s ears or skin.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These comfortable 2 piece face mask sets for children are light and airy and will allow your children to breathe easily while keeping them protected from airborne illnesses and viruses. They are available in both boys’ and girls’ designs and are made from 100% environmentally friendly cotton. You can throw them in the wash with ease and have them ready for the next school day. They are made with dual-layer technology and have earloops that are easy to operate. Perfect for sports and school.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These “one size fits most” face masks are brightly colored, lightweight, and comfortable enough to wear all day, every day while at school or playing competitive sports. If you have boys or girls that want a mask that is as fashionable as it is safe then you have stumbled across the right masks. The elastic earloops won’t irritate your child’s skin and the reusable design makes them easy to wash, easy to wear, and a fun alternative to those dreary, average masks. They come in 12 different colors.