21 Best Face Masks for Kids: The Ultimate List

With more businesses and schools starting to reopen there is a way that parents can teachers can keep their kids safe from the spread of any virus or sickness. Invest in masks. Supplying your children with masks is a great way to make sure they don’t come home with any kind of illness. Here are the best face masks for kids that you can buy and reuse after cleaning.

Why Should Kids Wear Masks?

If you look into the CDC and what they say about why children should wear face masks you can see that even though kids have tough immune systems they still need to be protected. No matter your beliefs there is a lot of science behind the idea that face masks and sanitation/washing your hands are the first line of defense against keeping your kiddos healthy and safe. 

What are the Best Face Masks for Kids?

The answer to this question is really a matter of preference. There are different styles, fabrics, and looks of face masks for your kiddos and each of them has their positive attributes. If your kid has sensitive skin, a gaiter or bandana style mask might be the best fit. If your kid has trouble getting the mask on and off and adjustable earloop might be the best fit. Regardless of the need, we have the best of the best picked out to get your kid ready to go back to school and back to playing the sports that they love.

If your kiddo is a bit fussy when it comes to wearing a mask and has trouble keeping the mask on then get something that has an adjustable earloop so that they can be a big girl or boy and handle the mask themselves. Just like tying shoes or getting themselves dressed for school, they will love the independence and feeling of accomplishment when they put their own mask on without the help of their parents.

When it comes to masks, kids want something that is cool and fun to wear. Adults are more concerned with function, kids are more concerned with having something fun to wear. Getting them something that speaks to their personality it a must if you want them to keep that mask on all day at school and during recess. Find them a style that fits who they are and they won't ever want to take the mask off. 

Gaiters are fun to wear and are perfect for kids that play sports and are active outdoors. They are easy to wear, easy to put on and take off, and often have cooling material and are UV protective. On top of all of that, they come in some pretty cool colors, designs, and styles. You can also throw them in the wash at the end of the day and have them ready to wear the next morning.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

