11 Best Sex Chairs & Furniture to Fulfill Your Fantasies

The Strict Bondage Board is a folding platform with 18 D-ring tie-down points that can transform any surface into a dungeon slab and when you’re done it folds back up and can slip back into the closet or under the bed.

With eight buckles on either side and one on the top and bottom, there are countless position possibilities once you add in your own wrist cuffs, ankle cuffs, and thigh cuffs. Want your sub pinned on all fours or bent in half? This can do both.

With the addition of short lengths of chain, you can even create the 3D shapes shown in the images above by attaching the board to itself. Your flat bondage surface becomes a spanking chair or supportive wedge to bend a submissive over for all sorts of play.

It’s plenty sturdy with real wood boards that are covered with high-density foam to protect hands and knees. The faux-leather cover is easy to clean which is essential.

When you’re done playing, the board folds closed, latches shut, and is small enough to be tucked away. It can pass as luggage or a briefcase even if anyone were to spot it.

Unfolded it measures 24 inches wide, 65 inches long, and 2.5 inches tall.