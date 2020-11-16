17 Best Sex Toys For Long Distance Partners

The Moxie is wildly fun because it’s a small vibrator that you can wear around the house or even when you’re out with no one the wiser and it is controlled by an app on your smartphone–or an app on the smartphone of the person you’ve given permissions to. The possibilities are endless.

You could wear this and your partner could send you a little (or a lot) of buzz whenever they’re thinking about you. It’s a fun addition to texting or a sexy video chat.

Moxie is encased in body-safe silicone and charges magnetically so it’s completely waterproof. It stays in place with a corresponding flat magnet, so the vibe goes on the inside of your underwear and the magnet goes on the outside to keep it from slipping.

You can share control of the vibe with the We-Connect app. I’ve used this app for other toys and it’s easy to pair and use. The customization of the vibrations is out of this world. You can create your own patterns or have it vibrate to sounds like music or your voice.