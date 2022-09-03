35 Best Sex Toys for Men: Your Ultimate Guide

Sex dolls are a serious investment, but should you get one? Well, there are a few things to consider first.

First off, there’s no shame in buying a sex doll. After all, not everyone has time for a relationship.

Of course, there will be those who find the idea of having a sex doll somewhat embarrassing, but as far as I’m concerned it’s not hurting anyone, so it’s none of my business. If it makes you happy, who cares? Life’s too short to worry about what others think.

Moving on, when buying a sex doll you need to factor in a few things. First, TPE or silicone. Silicone is longer lasting but isn’t as realistic as TPE.

There’s also the storage option. You’re going to need to keep the doll somewhere and have a place to hide it when you have guests around. Also, height is a huge factor. The dolls I’ve listed come in at around 5.3 feet, which is near life-size. The only downside to that is you’ll need somewhere to keep it.

None of the above are dealbreakers, but it’s worth considering these before you hit that all-important buy button.

As for the Lily Realistic Love Doll, these dolls are made from TPE, so they’re the most realistic. She stands at 4 foot 9 and weighs in at 60 pounds, which isn’t heavy, but it’s heavier than you may think, and her breast size is 28D.

Also, because this doll is built to last, it’ll most likely feature a skeleton for posing, just in case you’re wondering where the weight is coming from. Again, not a dealbreaker, but a factor to consider.

As I say, a sex doll is an investment not to be taken lightly. You’ll need to care for and clean it regularly to get the most out of it. If that sounds like you, I say go for it.