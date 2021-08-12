5 Best Spreader Bars for Bondage: Your Buyer’s Guide

Spreader bars are one tool that anyone into bondage should have in their toy bag. They combine the vulnerability and restraint of bondage furniture with the approachability, convenience, and ease of storage you expect from under bed restraint systems . That’s a pretty ideal combination if you ask me.

What Are BDSM Leg Spreaders?

Spreaders are a bondage tool made up of a rigid metal bar with ankle cuff attachments on either end. They prevent the person wearing them from being able to close their legs, leaving them exposed and open to whatever fun torments you both have in mind.

How Do You Use It?

They're fairly straightforward. Attach the ankle cuffs to either end of the bar (some bars come with cheap velcro cuffs included) and strap in your sub's ankles. That's it and you're ready to play.

The bar makes for a great handle to position your sub because you only need one hand to control both of their legs. This frees up your other hand for whatever you want. I like leaning on the bar to force a partner's knees up to their chest while they are on their back.

What Are Spreader Bondage Bar Features to Look For?

While they all share the general design of a straight bar with restraints, there are some features that will differentiate which bar is a better fit for you.

Adjustability. Many bars are adjustable and can be shortened or expanded to your desired length. This is a really nice feature if your partner is new to bondage and isn't sure what size bar may be their comfort level. That way they can start slow and move up. It's also great if you have partners of different heights or desires.

Two, Three, or Four-point restraints. All bars have tie-down points on the far ends of the bar but some designs have one or two additional points for connection closer to the center of the bar for attaching wrist cuffs.

Breaking down for storage. Some designs pull apart into three smaller pieces making them easier to store and less likely to be identified by prying eyes if someone were to come across a set of thin metal rods under your bed. Why do you have those? No reason. You could even pass it off as personal protection.

Material. This mainly has to do with weight, preference, and allergies. Some metals are lighter than others and it's up to you whether or not that's a good thing. People who have metal allergies should stick to stainless steel.

Stainless steel is also a good way to go as it's more moisture-resistant and there's a not unrealistic chance it might come into contact with moisture. You know.

Appearance. Some bars are simple and utilitarian while others are more ornate or even padded.

What Are Some General Safety Rules to Follow?

First things first: communication, communication, communication. Discuss what you both want so you can come up with a list of things you both agree to.

Check in with your sub or Dom/me as often as you're comfortable with to make sure they are not uncomfortable in a way they don't enjoy.

If asking, "Hey, are you okay?" kind of ruins the moment for you, you can use a safeword gradient of green, yellow, and red to check in instead.

That way you can ask, "Green?" and if they respond, "Green," you know they are good to go.

If they responded, "Yellow," you know they're getting close to a limit and to slow down or back off a little.

A response of, "Red," means the scene is over and it's time for aftercare and communication.

Careful with those cuffs. Never apply cuffs so tight they are uncomfortable or yank on the bar so hard or violently you could potentially sprain or injure someone's muscles.

While we're on cuffs, make sure you're using something nice and wide to help distribute the pressure. Thin ropes can cut into to skin restricting blood flow and even damaging nerves.

Go with something made for bondage like this Leather Bond Padded Cuff Set or for something softer, this VP Leather Cuff Set with faux Chinchilla fur.

One last thing: it's metal. If someone is throwing their legs around in the throes of passion, these bars could deliver a decent bonk on the head to their partner. As much as pain can be fun, ending the night with a broken nose isn't on everyone's wishlist.

Play aware and play safe.

What About That Scene from 50 Shades?

While plenty of the kink community is grateful to books and movies for the 50 Shades Effect of bringing bondage and power play into the public arena, there's a lot about the books and movies that should never be recreated or believed. (Like the idea that Christian is kinky because he was abused--something that even Psychology Today waded into to point out that people who are into BDSM are no more likely to have a history of abuse than anyone else.)

One of those things is the scene where Christian straps Anastasia into a bondage bar and then uses that bar to forcefully flip her over.

Don't do that.

You're likely to injury your partner's ankles, knees, or hips and then playtime is over. Use the bar to restrain, manipulate and position your sub, but not to fling them around.

Fun (Untrue) Fact: In an interview with People Magazine, Jamie Dornan states that the spreader bar was invented by the 50 Shades books and so the only way it could be used in the movie was for the prop folks to build it from scratch. That is false.

I bought my first spreader bar years before the books ever came out. The whole bondage community is giving you the side-eye here, Jamie.

Why Are There So Many Construction-Type Results in My Google Search?

Funny story, the same term used for this adult toy is also used for a certain type of rigging used in overhead lifting. They're not the same at all, but share the name.

Luckily, it's pretty easy to tell them apart.

Am I Weird or Unhealthy for Liking Bondage?

Not in the slightest. if the success of the 50 Shades franchise didn't prove that to you, there have been a series of studies that show how common these desires and practices really are.

An article in Smithsonian Magazine cited numbers that 36 percent of American adults engage in bondage or kinky activities. That's 16 percent higher than the global average of 20 percent. America coming out on top.

Are Leg Spreader Bars Only for Women?

Of course not. Bondage can and is enjoyed by all genders and in every partner combination in the rainbow.