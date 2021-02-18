7 Best Under Bed Restraints for Easy Bondage

Not everyone has room for sex chairs or large bondage furniture but if you’ve got a mattress, you can have a quality bondage setup.

If you’ve been wanting to explore bondage but been intimidated by the equipment or just don’t have the time to deal with the hassle of complicated setup, do yourself a favor and try under bed restraints. They’re shockingly simple to install and breakdown so the evidence of your weekend romp is easy to store hidden out of sight.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What is an under the mattress restraint system?

Instead of attaching cuffs to your bedposts (if you have them) or attempting to install them into the wall (which is a nightmare if you have a landlord) these systems take advantage of your mattress.

Instead of trying to tie onto something, the restraint wraps around underneath the mattress so the weight of the bed holds them in place.

Have you ever tried to do a sit-up with a mattress attached to your back? It's not gonna happen.

If they yank on one side of the restraints, it pulls on the other so you've both eliminated the situation which would normally rip restraints out of your drywall and have now forced your sub to fight themselves. Clever right?

How to use under the bed restraints?

There are no screws or drywall anchors involved here. It will depend on which system you choose but generally, the installation is as follows. Having a partner help you always makes it go faster. (Then again, you could always instruct your sub to install it for you.)

Lift up half your mattress and arrange the X-shaped portion of the restraint system in the center so that the two cuffs on the side you have lifted up hang off the edge of the bed. Then set the mattress down.

Lift up the other side and pull out the other two cuffs. Tug to center the cuffs.

If the straps are too long or too short you can use the buckles to adjust the length. That's it.

If you and your partner live alone, you can leave the system in place but if you have roommates or kids, just lift the mattress and yank to remove the restraints. They tend to ball up pretty small and don't take up much space at all to store so your secret stays secret.

Can I use them with a platform bed?

Yup, I've had a traditional boxspring bed and currently have a platform bed from Leesa, and I haven't had issues.

What can you do with under the bed bondage cuffs?

You're only limited by your imagination. Tie your sub face up or face down. Some systems have the ability to move around your cuffs so you have even more control of how you position them.

Is it weird that I want to be tied up or want my partner to be tied up?

No, not at all. If nothing else the success of movies like 50 Shades of Grey proves that kink is something way more people are interested in than we realized. (That said, the novel and movies didn't do a great job of showing safe, healthy D/s relationships so if you're interested, check out my take on it in How to Build a 'Red Room of Pain.')

Many studies have been done on this and they tend to that between 58 and 72 percent of people have fantasied about bondage--both genders either submissive or dominant. And found that 46.8 percent of the general population had engaged in kink activities in the past year.

It's not weird at all. If you're being safe, sane, and consensual, then just have fun with it.

Safe bondage 101.

Those are the three most important rules in D/s: safe, sane, and consensual. While there is an inherent risk in anything, it's the responsibility of everyone involved that those risks are minimized and that communication is open so everyone is consenting actively along the way.

Bed bondage removes some of this risk because you're using cuffs instead of rope and rope along with scarves, ties, or other things that were never meant to be used for bondage have a nasty reputation of skin burns, injuries, and cutting off circulation.

The biggest risk with cuffs is the compression of the nerves in your wrists. Make sure you're using cuffs that cover a wide surface area and be careful about how much the restrained person is struggling (They can get a bit carried away so it's important for the Dom/me to keep track of them.)

Keep communication open and anytime they have wrist pain, numbness, or tingling, remove the restraints.

And definitely avoid metal handcuffs or anything that's secured too tight. If you have wrist issues and have concerns, make sure you talk to your doctor about what types of restraints are safe for you. (Don't worry, they've heard it before.) When it doubt, a thicker, wider, more padded cuff is always safer but listen to your body (or listen to your sub) no matter what.

Now what?

Grab your restraints and go have fun!

See Also: