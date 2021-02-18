7 Best Under Bed Restraints for Easy Bondage

If you’ve been wanting to explore bondage but been intimidated by the equipment or just don’t have the time to deal with the hassle of complicated setup, do yourself a favor and try under bed restraints. They’re shockingly simple to install and breakdown so the evidence of your weekend romp is easy to store hidden out of sight.
Not everyone has room for sex chairs or large bondage furniture but if you’ve got a mattress, you can have a quality bondage setup.
Amazon Customer Reviews
1. Sportsheets Under the Bed Restraint System
Price: $69.95
Pros:
Cons:
- Easy to install
- I can personally recommend this one
- Cuffs are soft-lined
- Velcro cuffs
- Adjustable strap lengths
- Sturdy nylon
- Easy to substitute your own cuffs
- No leather or colors
- Not everyone likes velcro
- No bells or whistles
The Sportsheets Restraint System is the one I use. I was looking for something simple, practical, durable, and not flashy and Sportsheets is a brand that delivers.
The section that sits underneath the mattress is shaped kind of like a stick figure with a central line with two arms and two legs. All five of these lines are adjustable using a buckle so it can work with any mattress size. Plus the cuff hookups are meant to come from the top and bottom of the bed so mattress width doesn’t really play much into it. Beds that aren’t king-size can also use the straps from the sides.
While it might not be as sleek as some others, I like that they place the adjustment belts right by the end of the strap by the cuffs because it makes it easy to adjust the tension after your sub is all strapped in. (And there’s nothing nicer than tightening the restraints just a bit after they’ve gotten settled.)
It comes with velcro-closure wrist and ankle cuffs that have a soft, slightly fuzzy lining. Velcro isn’t the sexiest material but it’s simple, gives you lots of room for adjustment, and makes it easy for the Dom/me to remove them quickly if there’s an issue. Plus you can always switch them out for more substantial cuffs if that’s your thing. Each cuff has a clip attached to it that you clip on to the ring at the end of the straps and you’re good to go.
When I have this installed under our bed, we just tuck the straps (minus the cuffs) underneath the mattress and leave them there so it’s all set to go when we want to use it again.
Find more Sportsheets Under the Bed Restraint System information and reviews here.
2. 'Keep Still' Over the Bed Cross Set
Price: $54.99
Pros:
Cons:
- Eight tie-down points
- Makes your bed look intimidating
- Faux fur lined wrist and ankle cuffs
- Black and grey colors
- Velcro-closure cuffs
- Comes with blindfold
- '50 Shades' gendered branding
- Harder to install and hide
- Straps go over the top of the bed
- Can't tighten the straps that attach to the cuffs
The “Stay Still” Over the Bed Cross Set, a collaboration between the 50 Shades franchise and Love Honey Toys, does things a little differently. It buckles around the top and bottom of your bed as though your mattress is wearing two belts, but the restraint straps create a big hourglass shape on top of your mattress and provide eight different tie-down points to choose from.
This gives you the ability to choose to keep the legs and arms together or spread apart. You can switch it up to keep things fresh too.
I like how intimidating it makes your bed look. A big black X with steel D-rings across your mattress? That really sets a mood.
The securing straps are adjustable to fit beds full-size and larger but you can’t tighten the straps that hold the cuffs to restrict their movement even more once they’re clipped in.
It comes with faux-fur lined velcro-closure wrist and ankle cuffs which are a great choice for beginners. Velcro gives you lots of adjustability and is quick to put on and take off. You also get a matching blindfold and doorknob sign that says, “Mr. Grey will see you now,” which you can ignore if that’s not your thing.
This isn’t a system you can leave installed all the time, and you likely won’t want to sleep with it like this so keep in mind that this one is more work than most of the others on the list.
Find more 'Keep Still' Over the Bed Cross Set information and reviews here.
3. Dominix Deluxe Leather Cuff Under Mattress Set
Pros:
Cons:
- Real leather
- Gorgeous cuffs
- Easy to install
- Fits full-size and larger beds
- Adjust once and you're set
- Eight tie-down rings
- Not vegan
- Two separate pieces
- Not for leaving on all the time
- Cuffs aren't quick release
The Dominix Deluxe Under Mattress Set is a great combination for people who are looking for both ease of use and quality. It includes real leather wrist and ankle cuffs with buckle closures. They’re well-made and feel luxurious. Each cuff has a metal D-ring and an included mini carabineer to clip onto your restraints. Honestly, you’d pay a lot for the cuffs alone so the fact that they’re part of a set shows how much value you’re getting here.
The restraint system comes in two parts that secure around the top and bottom of your bed making it way easier for one person to do since you don’t have to lift up the whole mattresses to do it. The straps are adjustable to fit any bed larger than a twin and it secures with a seat-belt buckle so once you get the size right the first time, it will be pre-adjusted the next time you go to put it on.
I love that there are eight tie-down points, two in each corner. It gives you a wider variety of positions to play with and is more accommodating for people who might not feel comfortable in a standard spread-eagle position.
The only things I don’t love about this set is that you can’t leave it on 24/7 like you can with systems that are completely under the mattress and it probably won’t be as secure as single-piece systems for subs who really like to thrash around since any one cuff is only attached to one other cuff direction instead of three.
Find more Dominix Deluxe Leather Cuff Under Mattress Set information and reviews here.
-
4. Sex & Mischief Bed Bondage Kit
Price: $26.39
Pros:
Cons:
- Easy on and off cuffs
- Lightweight
- Easy to store
- Simple to install
- Durable, adjustable nylon
- Fits most beds
- No metal
- Cuffs are attached
- Looks cheaper
- Harder to tuck under mattress for storage
For those on a budget or looking for something lightweight that’s easy to travel with, go for Sex & Mischief’s Bedroom Bondage Kit. It’s a straightforward design without complicated bells and whistles.
The long strap goes underneath your mattress and the four limb straps come out and up either on the sides or top of the bed depending on your preference. The straps are adjustable so the system can fit any size mattress and adapt to different levels of desired tension.
A unique feature of this set is that the faux-fur-lined velcro cuffs are permanently attached to the straps. That means that you don’t have to worry about heavy metal clips or your cuffs getting separated and lost. The downsides are that you can’t use the cuff independently, switch them out for higher quality cuffs, and it can make it harder to tuck the straps underneath your mattress for storage.
Find more Sex & Mischief Bed Bondage Kit information and reviews here.
-
5. Seduce Me Lover's Bed Bondage Kit
Pros:
Cons:
- Metallic pink with rose gold hardware
- Great for photoshoots
- Includes blindfold, ball gag, and flogger
- Adjustable to fit any bed
- Velcro-closure cuffs with lining
- Hand-friendly lobster clasps
- Durable nylon straps
- Not everyone loves the pink look
- More toys than someone might want
- Cuffs not as substanial as others
If how it looks is as important to you as how it performs, go for this Seduce Me Lover’s Bed Bondage Kit by Bondage Boutique. It includes under the mattress restraints, wrist cuffs, ankle cuffs, a blindfold, a ball gag, and a flogger. This makes it great for beginners because you’re getting a whole bag full of equipment at once.
This is a nice set for people looking to do bondage photoshoots. The faux leather is a metallic pink with rose-gold toned hardware so your bondage is not only fun but beautiful.
The stick-figure-shaped restraint straps sit underneath the mattress and extend out either on the side or top. There’s an easy-squeeze lobster clip on the end of each strap and a buckle to adjust the length of the strap. I like this placement because it’s great for tightening your sub in place once they’re already tied up.
The faux-fur-lined cuffs have quick-release velcro closures and the blindfold and gag have buckle closures. The ball on the gag is made of silicone which is great because it’s easier to keep clean and won’t have a smell or nasty taste like rubber. The flogger has a solid handle with a strap and lots of soft faux leather falls that can be used gently for sensation play or provide a nice sting with more power behind the swing.
While attractive, the cuffs aren’t particularly substantial but you can always invest in a heftier pair of cuffs later and sub them in.
Find more Seduce Me Bed Bondage Kit information and reviews here.
-
6. Mattress Straps Kit by BetterLoveU
Price: $22.99
Pros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Easy to install two-piece design
- 12 tie-down rings
- Soft-lined velcro cuffs
- Includes a matching blindfold
- Adjust once and done
- Not for being left on all the time
- Longer shipping time
- Feels a little cheap
- Not as secure as one-piece restraints
This Mattress Straps Kit is a good option for beginners on a budget who don’t want to sacrifice variety. It’s a two-piece design restraint with two straps that fit around the top and bottom of your bed like big belts. Each belt has six tie-down rings giving you a total of 12 points you can attach the included cuffs to. That’s a pretty decent setup to start out.
The belts are adjustable in size to fit nearly any mattress and connect with a seatbelt-style buckle so once you get the length right the first time, you won’t have to adjust it again the second time you install these.
It comes with wrist cuffs and ankle cuffs, both soft-lined and velcro-closure. Velcro is great for being adjustable and easy to remove if the cuffs need to come off quickly. There’s also a bonus matching blindfold with a satiny finish.
I like two-piece restraints because they’re easy for one person to put on the bed but the downside to that is you can’t leave them on all the time like you can with restraints that are fully hidden under the mattress and because they’re separate, the sub will have a little more wiggle room with this design than they would with a more X-shape system. Once you’ve clipped your sub in, you can’t restrict their movement any more than that the way you can with single-piece under the mattress bondage by tightening the straps.
Find more Mattress Straps Kit by BetterLoveU information and reviews here.
-
7. Tracey Cox Bondage & Toy Set
Price: $49.99
Pros:
Cons:
- Adorably pink
- Includes bullet vibe and matching blindfold
- Non-intimidating
- Thin straps good for leaving installed
- Vibe has 10 function and is water-resistant
- Flimsier than others
- Pink's not for everyone
- Battery not included
For those new to bondage, the Tracey Cox Bondage and Toy Kit is a nice, non-intimidating option. It has cheerful soft-lined pink cuffs and a velvety blindfold to play with. The restraints are lightweight and don’t feel overly secure which is good for people who are a little nervous going into being tied up.
To get you started, it also comes with a small bullet vibe with 10 vibration functions. Combine restraints, a blindfold, and a vibe, and you’ve got a whole evening planned.
The under-mattress restraint straps are thinner than other brands and that’s nice for leaving the straps tucked in under your mattress full-time but not as great for subs who really want to struggle with all their might. It’s a good first restraint system to get your feet wet but it’s not built for intense play or to last forever.
Find more Tracey Cox Bondage & Toy Set information and reviews here.
What is an under the mattress restraint system?
Instead of attaching cuffs to your bedposts (if you have them) or attempting to install them into the wall (which is a nightmare if you have a landlord) these systems take advantage of your mattress.
Instead of trying to tie onto something, the restraint wraps around underneath the mattress so the weight of the bed holds them in place.
Have you ever tried to do a sit-up with a mattress attached to your back? It's not gonna happen.
If they yank on one side of the restraints, it pulls on the other so you've both eliminated the situation which would normally rip restraints out of your drywall and have now forced your sub to fight themselves. Clever right?
How to use under the bed restraints?
There are no screws or drywall anchors involved here. It will depend on which system you choose but generally, the installation is as follows. Having a partner help you always makes it go faster. (Then again, you could always instruct your sub to install it for you.)
Lift up half your mattress and arrange the X-shaped portion of the restraint system in the center so that the two cuffs on the side you have lifted up hang off the edge of the bed. Then set the mattress down.
Lift up the other side and pull out the other two cuffs. Tug to center the cuffs.
If the straps are too long or too short you can use the buckles to adjust the length. That's it.
If you and your partner live alone, you can leave the system in place but if you have roommates or kids, just lift the mattress and yank to remove the restraints. They tend to ball up pretty small and don't take up much space at all to store so your secret stays secret.
Can I use them with a platform bed?
Yup, I've had a traditional boxspring bed and currently have a platform bed from Leesa, and I haven't had issues.
What can you do with under the bed bondage cuffs?
You're only limited by your imagination. Tie your sub face up or face down. Some systems have the ability to move around your cuffs so you have even more control of how you position them.
Is it weird that I want to be tied up or want my partner to be tied up?
No, not at all. If nothing else the success of movies like 50 Shades of Grey proves that kink is something way more people are interested in than we realized. (That said, the novel and movies didn't do a great job of showing safe, healthy D/s relationships so if you're interested, check out my take on it in How to Build a 'Red Room of Pain.')
Many studies have been done on this and they tend to that between 58 and 72 percent of people have fantasied about bondage--both genders either submissive or dominant. And found that 46.8 percent of the general population had engaged in kink activities in the past year.
It's not weird at all. If you're being safe, sane, and consensual, then just have fun with it.
Safe bondage 101.
Those are the three most important rules in D/s: safe, sane, and consensual. While there is an inherent risk in anything, it's the responsibility of everyone involved that those risks are minimized and that communication is open so everyone is consenting actively along the way.
Bed bondage removes some of this risk because you're using cuffs instead of rope and rope along with scarves, ties, or other things that were never meant to be used for bondage have a nasty reputation of skin burns, injuries, and cutting off circulation.
The biggest risk with cuffs is the compression of the nerves in your wrists. Make sure you're using cuffs that cover a wide surface area and be careful about how much the restrained person is struggling (They can get a bit carried away so it's important for the Dom/me to keep track of them.)
Keep communication open and anytime they have wrist pain, numbness, or tingling, remove the restraints.
And definitely avoid metal handcuffs or anything that's secured too tight. If you have wrist issues and have concerns, make sure you talk to your doctor about what types of restraints are safe for you. (Don't worry, they've heard it before.) When it doubt, a thicker, wider, more padded cuff is always safer but listen to your body (or listen to your sub) no matter what.
Now what?
Grab your restraints and go have fun!
