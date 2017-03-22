Top 10 Best Garden Furniture Sets 2018

Fresh air, warm sunshine, and fragrant blooms…there’s nothing better than being outside. Whether you’re sipping your morning coffee, taking in some rays, or enjoying the cool night air with friends, you want something comfortable to sit on. Garden furniture sets are the perfect addition to any backyard or patio, as they offer multiple seating arrangements and a variety of table sizes.

There are many options to choose from for garden furniture sets. If you are looking for something small, an ornate bistro set might be a good choice. If you are constantly entertaining outside, you’ll want to look for a set that has plenty of seating and table space. For those who love to dine al fresco, a patio dining set is a must have. No matter what you’re looking for, the set has to be made from weather-proof material to ensure that it last through many long summer days.

Read on for the best garden furniture sets, listed by type of set. You can also check out our round-ups of the best wrought iron patio furniture sets and pieces, plastic adirondack chairs, and wood adirondack chairs.

1. Best Wicker Garden Set: Goplus Rattan Black Wicker Garden Set (4-Piece Set)

This four-piece set consists of a double sofa, two chairs and a table with a tempered glass top. With a strong steel frame and rattan wicker, the set is very sturdy and holds up in all types of weather. The sofa and chairs are accompanied with off-white polyester fabric cushions that can be removed for easy cleaning. The contemporary black wicker and off-white cushion combo will complement any outdoor space, and you could even add some decorative outdoor pillows to make the set your own. The set is also pretty light weight (81.9 pounds all together), so re-arranging the pieces to best fit your space is easy.

Price: $179.99

Pros:

Steel frames make the set very sturdy

Cushions are easy to clean and do not fade

Good price point for the set

Fast delivery

Cons:

Some reviewers note that the screws make assembly difficult

Cushions flatten over time

No back cushion is provided

2. Best Outdoor Bistro Set: Best Choice Cast Aluminum Bistro Set

Adorned with a beautiful tulip design, this cast aluminum bistro set is ideal for seating in a garden, a small patio, or a front porch. The antique copper finish gives the three-piece set an elegant, vintage look, and the compact design (table is 23.5 inches tall, chairs are 33.75 inches) makes it easy to move around. While the set does not come with cushions, you could easily add some for additional padding. With an intricate design and low price, this set is a great value.

Price: $134.01

Pros:

Intricate tulip design

Compact size

Low price

Cons:

Some reviewers note that issues with the screws make assembly difficult

Cast aluminum makes it feel less sturdy

No cushions provided

3. Best Outdoor Sectional: Modenzi Outdoor Sectional Patio Set

Love to entertain? This patio sectional set is calling your name. With seven different pieces (two corner sofas, four middle sofas and one coffee table), you can easily rearrange the seating to host a large group of people on your patio. The sectional piece can also become a statement piece for your backyard, as the cushions come in a variety of bold colors such as turquoise, orange and red. If you prefer a more muted look, the set comes in light beige and dark beige as well. The low back seat gives the set a modern feel, and you can amp up the comfort factor by adding in some fun throw pillows.

Price: $799

Pros:

Multiple pieces provide ample seating

Multiple color choices available

Cushions are comfortable and easy to clean

Cons:

It can take a long time to assemble

The individual pieces are so lightweight that they can be hard to keep together

Low back seat is not as comfortable as a high back seat

4. Best Wicker Dining Set: Del Mar Outdoor Wicker Dining Set (5-Piece Set)

Dining al fresco is so much better when you can enjoy it in the comfort of your own backyard. Set up this outdoor set on your backyard patio for a functional, comfortable dining space. The five piece dining set is constructed with multi-brown wicker on a metal frame, and can also be purchased as a seven piece dining set, three piece bistro set, or just two chairs. The best part is the set arrives ready to use, so you can unpack, place, and enjoy.

Price: $552.90

Pros:

No assembly required

Sturdy base

Chairs can easily be stacked and stored when not in use

Cons:

No cushions provided

Chairs are so lightweight that they may scoot around on a windy day

5. Best Outdoor Bar Stool Dining Set: Outsunny Rattan Wicker Bar Stool Dining Set (7-Piece Set)

For a casual seating arrangement to accommodate you and your friends, look no further than this wicker bar stool dining set. The six bar stools are topped with 1.5 inch, cream-white cushions, and can easily be stored under the glass topped table when not in use. While constructed with solid steel frames for durability, each piece is lightweight and can easily be moved. Place it on your patio for a great dining spot, or take it poolside for snacks and drinks.

Price: $439.99

Pros:

Lightweight and easy to move

Stools can be stored underneath the table when not in use

Water and stain-resistant cushions make for easy cleaning

Cons:

Assembly can be difficult, as screws are hard to line up

Some reviewers note that the seats are smaller than expected

The stools can be a tight fit when they are all being used

6. Best Wood Garden Furniture Set: Walker Edison Solid Acacia Wood Patio Set (4 PC)

If you are searching for a garden furniture set that has a more natural look, this four-piece set made from acacia wood is perfect. Consisting of two chairs, one sofa and one table, the furniture is designed with clean lines to complement any outdoor setting. Off-white cushions pair beautifully with the light wood, and the plush seating is very comfortable. Maintenance is easy as all you have to do is apply a little teak oil every once in awhile. The set is available in brown or dark brown.

Price: $454.98 for brown, $557.38 for dark brown

Pros:

Cushions are well-padded and comfortable

Pieces are lightweight and easy to move

Easy to assemble

Natural wood will match almost any outdoor space

Cons:

Need to apply teak oil to keep the wood looking like new

Expensive compared to other furniture sets

Some reviewers had issues with the wood warping over time

7. Best Folding Bistro Set: Grand Patio Steel Folding Bistro Set

This Parisian style bistro set is not only adorable, it’s affordable and durable, too. Available in red, orange, macaron blue, blue and green, the three piece set will brighten up any outdoor space, and would look especially great on a small patio, garden nook, or front porch. The powder coated steel frame is rust-resistant, and is very easy to clean. When you don’t want to use the set or are ready to pack it away for winter, just fold it up and place it in storage.

Price: $99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

No assembly required

Multiple color choices available

Can be folded up and stored when not in use

Rust-resistant and easy to clean

Cons:

No cushions provided

Plastic footings can break easily

Only two seats available, no additional seats can be ordered

8. Best Luxury Garden Furniture Set: Oceana Patio Set With Stone-top Coffee Table (6-Piece Set)

With rich colors and an elegant design, this patio set is sure to draw attention in any backyard. While most patio sets have glass-topped tables, the coffee table in this set is made with hand-laid, natural slate tiles. The sofa and two arm chairs are set deep and wide, providing plenty of room to settle in for the afternoon. Accompanied by lumbar pillows, the cushions are quick-drying, stain-resistant and UV protected. The swirl in the arm of the chairs is unique, and the wrought-iron style, high-gauge steel frames are coated to protect against corrosion and rust. The set also comes with two ottomans, so you can kick up your feet and relax after a long day.

Price: $1,039.64 and up, depending on the color

Pros:

Lumbar pillows and ottomans provide extra support and comfort

Stone-top coffee table is unique and more durable than glass-top tables

Cushions are quick-drying, stain-resistant and UV protected

The set is delivered almost completely assembled (only have to assemble the table)

Cons:

High price compared to other garden furniture sets

A few reviewers received the set without screws to assemble the table

9. Best Round Outdoor Patio Set: Genuine Ohana Outdoor Round Couch Set (7-Piece Set)

With enough seating arrangements to play musical chairs, this round sectional set will be the talk of the neighborhood. The seven piece set includes two loveseats (each sit two people comfortably), four ottoman seats, and one round coffee table. The all weather resin wicker material is durable and easy to clean, and the beige cushions are fade resistant. This set is ideal for a large patio or backyard, or even around a fire pit due to its round shape. The furniture also comes with a patio cover, so you don’t have to worry about storing it when not in use.

Price: $1,899 (53 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Multiple seating arrangements

Cushions are fade resistent

Free cover is included

Cons:

High price compared to other garden furniture sets

Cushions are not attached, so they can blow away if not secured

Low back rest compared to other garden furniture sets

10. Best Wicker Bistro Set: Cloud Mountain Wicker Bistro Set

While many outdoor bistro sets have smaller chairs, this set has deep wicker chairs so you can enter full relaxation mode. The three piece set comes with a black tempered glass table that is the perfect size for holding your morning coffee, favorite book, or a glass of wine. The chairs have a modern design that will add a chic touch to any outdoor garden area or front porch, and khaki cushions that will complement any home. The set is weather and UV resistant, and the cushions are easy to clean – just unzip the covers and throw them in the wash.

Price: $129.99

Pros:

Seats are deeper than most bistro set seats

Set is made from all-weather wicker and is UV resistant

Cushion covers can be unzipped for easy cleaning

Cons:

No back cushion

Glass table top can be hard to keep clean

