Top 10 Best Bath Towels

Let’s face it, everyone has a few bath towels in their linen closet that should have been replaced a long time ago. You know the ones – they’re ratty, frayed, and barely absorb water. It’s hard to find new towels you love, so it’s typical to put off shopping for them for awhile. Thankfully, there are plenty of great options for bath towels that are big, soft, absorbent, and will last you a long time. Whether you prefer a classic white towel or you like to brighten up your bathroom with a bold colored towel, there are many different varieties that will be perfect for you and your bath space.
If you tend to go through towels pretty quickly, or maybe you have a larger family, you may want to take a look at some cheap towels for your bathroom. However, if you love the feeling of wrapping up in a big, plush towel after a shower or bath, then keep an eye out for towels that are bigger and have a higher GSM (grams per square meter), as they are more of a luxury bath towel.
Read on to see our picks for the best bath towels.
1. Best Cotton Towel: Utopia Soft Cotton Towel
Measuring 35 by 70 inches, this towel will completely wrap around you, and then some. This big towel is woven with 100% ring spun cotton, so it’s very absorbent. It’s soft but on the thinner side, which also amps up the absorbency. If you have sensitive skin, this towel is ideal as it is made with natural materials and is hypoallergenic. The towel is available in the following colors: black, white, navy, champagne, plum, brown, gray, and sage green.
Price: $15.99 and up (depending on the color)
Buy the Utopia Soft Cotton Towel here.
Pros:
- Very absorbent
- Large – 35 by 70 inches
- Hypoallergenic
- Multiple color choices available
Cons:
- Material is not very thick
- May need to be washed a few times first to reduce lint
- A little expensive for only one towel
Find more Utopia Soft Cotton Towel information and reviews here.
2. Best Bamboo Bath Sheet: Cariloha Bamboo Bath Sheet
Bamboo fiber makes great bath towel material, as it’s actually three to four times more absorbent than cotton, and is also mildew-resistant and anti-bacterial. This bath sheet is not only made with a super soft and smooth bamboo blend, it’s also extra large at 40 inches by 70 inches. The yarn is slightly twisted and there are 600 grams per square meter, the towel is really absorbent. This towel is definitely more of a luxury towel, so it’s a great splurge for a master bathroom. Colors available: white, almond truffle, blue lagoon, Caribbean mint, and Tahitian breeze.
Price: $44
Buy the Cariloha Bamboo Bath Sheet here.
Pros:
- Bamboo fiber is more absorbent and anti-fungal
- Large bath sheet – 40 inches by 70 inches
- 600 grams per square meter
- Multiple colors available
Cons:
- May take a few washes to increase absorbency
- Can snag easily
- More expensive than other towels
Find more Cariloha Bamboo Bath Sheet information and reviews here.
3. Best Absorbent Towel: FINA Waffle Weave Microfiber Bath Towel
If absorbency is the number one thing you look for in a towel, you may want to consider trying a microfiber bath towel. With a waffle weave texture and microfiber yarns, this bath towel is ultra absorbent and dries quickly after each use. It’s also hypoallergenic, and is thin enough to be packed away nicely for travelling or storage in a small bathroom. Note: if you are looking for a thick, plush bath towel – this is not it. However, this towel works wonderfully as a bath towel as it soaks up every drop of water while still being gentle on the skin. The towel is available in white, linen, sage, and coffee.
Price: $14.99
Buy the FINA Waffle Weave Microfiber Bath Towel here.
Pros:
- Ultra absorbent
- Hypoallergenic
- Dries quickly
- Folds up small for travelling or small storage
Cons:
- Microfiber can be hard to get used to
- Not thick and plush
- Need to pat dry rather than wipe dry
Find more FINA Waffle Weave Microfiber Bath Towel information and reviews here.
4. Best Colored Towel Set: Superior Luxury Bathroom Towel Set
Teal to toast, sea foam to stone, there are 14 different color choices for this towel set. If you are looking to update all of the towels in your bathroom, this set is a good value as it includes two hand towels, two bath towels and two washcloths. The long-staple combed cotton is softer and more durable than standard cotton, as the longer fibers can be spun thinner. These towels are also colorfast and machine washable, and there is a color made to match every bathroom color palette.
Price: $41.26 and up (depending on the color)
Buy the Superior Luxury Bathroom Towel Set here.
Pros:
- Multiple color choices available
- Long-staple combed cotton is more durable than standard cotton
- Comes as a full bath set
- Colorfast and machine washable
Cons:
- Some reviewers had trouble removing the smell that first appears when opening the towel packaging
- Towels may need to be washed a few times to remove lint
- Some of the colors may look different than what is pictured
Find more Superior Luxury Bathroom Towel Set information and reviews here.
5. Best Soft Towel Set: Chakir Turkish Cotton Bath Towel (Set of 4)
Bring the spa feeling to your own bathroom with these luxurious bath towels. Bright white and made with ultra soft Turkish cotton, this towel has an extra thick weave that becomes even softer with every wash. Not only are they soft, they are also very absorbent. Available in a set of four, these towels look like they belong in an upscale hotel, but are cozy enough that you’ll want to use them everyday and provide them for guests as well.
Price: $39.99
Buy the Chakir Turkish Cotton Bath Towel (Set of 4) here.
Pros:
- Made from 100% Turkish Cotton
- Fabric becomes softer with every use
- Available in a set of four
- Look upscale
Cons:
- A lot of lint is produced in the first few watches
- Thickness may make towels feel heavy when in use
Find more Chakir Turkish Cotton Bath Towel (Set of 4) information and reviews here.
6. Best Egyptian Cotton Towel Set: Pinzon Blended Egyptian Cotton Towel Set (Set of 6)
Egyptian cotton isn’t just for bed sheets. This towel set is made with luxurious Egyptian cotton that has the perfect combination of absorbency and softness. It is a medium-dense towel, so it also dries pretty quickly after each use. The set is made of two bath towels measuring 30 by 56 inches, two hand towels measuring 18 by 30 inches, and two washcloths measuring 13 by 13 inches. If you are looking for a great value, this is a nice set to order as you get all six pieces for just over 20 bucks. The set is available in the following colors: white, navy, cream, cocoa, cranberry, wedgewood, grey, moss, and driftwood.
Price: $21.99
Buy the Pinzon Blended Egyptian Cotton Towel Set (Set of 6) here.
Pros:
- Made with soft Egyptian cotton
- Medium-dense towel absorbs and dries quickly
- Multiple colors available
- Great value
Cons:
- May need to wash a few times to remove lint
- Some reviewers had issues with the towels unraveling in the wash
Find more Pinzon Blended Egyptian Cotton Towel Set (Set of 6) information and reviews here.
7. Best Luxury Towel Set: Venice Luxury Turkish Cotton Towel Set (Set of 6)
Add a pop of color to your bathroom with this accent stripe towel set. Available in beige, black, blue, burgundy, green, dark purple truffle, silver, and dark turquoise, the towel set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths. Made with 100% genuine long-staple Turkish cotton, the towels are highly absorbent and are long-lasting, durable towels. The bath towels are also very large (30 by 60 inches, so more like a bath sheet), so there’s more than enough fabric to wrap up in once you get out of the shower. The set is slightly more expensive than some towel sets, but the unique accent stripe and Turkish cotton still make it a great value.
Price: $42.95 and up (depending on the color)
Buy the Venice Luxury Turkish Cotton Towel Set (Set of 6) here.
Pros:
- Accent stripe brightens up the bathroom
- Bath towels are extra large – 30 by 60 inches
- Made with genuine Turkish cotton
- Dries quickly
Cons:
- Slightly more expensive than other towel sets
- Some reviewers note they are not super absorbent
Find more Venice Luxury Turkish Cotton Towel Set (Set of 6) information and reviews here.
8. Best Organic Towel: Magnolia Organics Bath Towel
If you are looking for a 100% organic bath towel, this one from Magnolia Organics is wonderful. The organic cotton fiber is hand picked, and there are no herbicides/pesticides used on the cotton. Every step of making the towel follows the Global Organic Textile Standards requirements, and even the bag the towel is packaged in is biodegradable. It’s available in a variety of neutral colors (white, natural, blue mist, dark grey, and chocolate) to match with your existing bathroom decor, and is very soft and absorbent.
Price: $18.95
Buy the Magnolia Organics Bath Towel here.
Pros:
- Made with 100% organic materials
- Multiple colors available
- Soft and absorbent
Cons:
- Thick towel may not dry quickly
- May need to wash multiple times to reduce lint
- A little spendy for just one towel
Find more Magnolia Organics Bath Towel information and reviews here.
9. Best Jacquared Towel Set: Brooklyn Bamboo Bath Towels (Set of 3)
Available in light grey and white, these beautiful jacquared towels are made with bamboo so they are very soft. Each towel is 27.6 by 55.1 inches, and are anti-fungal and hypoallergenic. Because they are made with bamboo, they are much lighter than a regular cotton towel, but they are still absorbent enough to get you dry quickly after you shower. These towels are packaged as a set of three, and they roll up nicely for easy storage.
Price: $28.88
Buy the Brooklyn Bamboo Bath Towels (Set of 3) here.
Pros:
- Bamboo is softer than regular cotton
- Comes in a set of three
- Anti-fungal and hypoallergenic
- Rolls and folds small for easy storage
Cons:
- Only available in two colors
- Not very thick
- Some reviewers had issues with the towels unraveling over time
Find more Brooklyn Bamboo Bath Towels (Set of 3) information and reviews here.
10. Best Bath Sheet: Ottomanson Pure Cotton Luxury Bath Sheet
Looking for the ultimate luxury towel? This bath sheet is nice and big (39 by 59 inches) and is super soft. The square pattern amps up the absorbency, as there is more surface area to wipe up water smoothly. It’s on the thicker side, but it’s not so heavy that it doesn’t dry quickly. You can also easily match your bathroom, as the towel is available in white, blue, pink, lavender, grey, brown, and aqua.
Price: $12.38 and up (depending on the color)
Buy the Ottomanson Pure Cotton Luxury Bath Sheet here.
Pros:
- Large size
- Raised square pattern makes it more absorbent
- Multiple colors available
- Soft and absorbent
Cons:
- May be too heavy to wrap around your head
- Need larger shelves or storage space to accommodate a larger towel
- More expensive than other towels
Find more Ottomanson Pure Cotton Luxury Bath Sheet information and reviews here.
