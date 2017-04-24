Top 10 Best Bath Towels

Let’s face it, everyone has a few bath towels in their linen closet that should have been replaced a long time ago. You know the ones – they’re ratty, frayed, and barely absorb water. It’s hard to find new towels you love, so it’s typical to put off shopping for them for awhile. Thankfully, there are plenty of great options for bath towels that are big, soft, absorbent, and will last you a long time. Whether you prefer a classic white towel or you like to brighten up your bathroom with a bold colored towel, there are many different varieties that will be perfect for you and your bath space.

If you tend to go through towels pretty quickly, or maybe you have a larger family, you may want to take a look at some cheap towels for your bathroom. However, if you love the feeling of wrapping up in a big, plush towel after a shower or bath, then keep an eye out for towels that are bigger and have a higher GSM (grams per square meter), as they are more of a luxury bath towel.

Read on to see our picks for the best bath towels.

1. Best Cotton Towel: Utopia Soft Cotton Towel

Measuring 35 by 70 inches, this towel will completely wrap around you, and then some. This big towel is woven with 100% ring spun cotton, so it’s very absorbent. It’s soft but on the thinner side, which also amps up the absorbency. If you have sensitive skin, this towel is ideal as it is made with natural materials and is hypoallergenic. The towel is available in the following colors: black, white, navy, champagne, plum, brown, gray, and sage green.

Price: $15.99 and up (depending on the color)

Pros:

Very absorbent

Large – 35 by 70 inches

Hypoallergenic

Multiple color choices available

Cons:

Material is not very thick

May need to be washed a few times first to reduce lint

A little expensive for only one towel

2. Best Bamboo Bath Sheet: Cariloha Bamboo Bath Sheet

Bamboo fiber makes great bath towel material, as it’s actually three to four times more absorbent than cotton, and is also mildew-resistant and anti-bacterial. This bath sheet is not only made with a super soft and smooth bamboo blend, it’s also extra large at 40 inches by 70 inches. The yarn is slightly twisted and there are 600 grams per square meter, the towel is really absorbent. This towel is definitely more of a luxury towel, so it’s a great splurge for a master bathroom. Colors available: white, almond truffle, blue lagoon, Caribbean mint, and Tahitian breeze.

Price: $44

Pros:

Bamboo fiber is more absorbent and anti-fungal

Large bath sheet – 40 inches by 70 inches

600 grams per square meter

Multiple colors available

Cons:

May take a few washes to increase absorbency

Can snag easily

More expensive than other towels

3. Best Absorbent Towel: FINA Waffle Weave Microfiber Bath Towel

If absorbency is the number one thing you look for in a towel, you may want to consider trying a microfiber bath towel. With a waffle weave texture and microfiber yarns, this bath towel is ultra absorbent and dries quickly after each use. It’s also hypoallergenic, and is thin enough to be packed away nicely for travelling or storage in a small bathroom. Note: if you are looking for a thick, plush bath towel – this is not it. However, this towel works wonderfully as a bath towel as it soaks up every drop of water while still being gentle on the skin. The towel is available in white, linen, sage, and coffee.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Ultra absorbent

Hypoallergenic

Dries quickly

Folds up small for travelling or small storage

Cons:

Microfiber can be hard to get used to

Not thick and plush

Need to pat dry rather than wipe dry

4. Best Colored Towel Set: Superior Luxury Bathroom Towel Set

Teal to toast, sea foam to stone, there are 14 different color choices for this towel set. If you are looking to update all of the towels in your bathroom, this set is a good value as it includes two hand towels, two bath towels and two washcloths. The long-staple combed cotton is softer and more durable than standard cotton, as the longer fibers can be spun thinner. These towels are also colorfast and machine washable, and there is a color made to match every bathroom color palette.

Price: $41.26 and up (depending on the color)

Pros:

Multiple color choices available

Long-staple combed cotton is more durable than standard cotton

Comes as a full bath set

Colorfast and machine washable

Cons:

Some reviewers had trouble removing the smell that first appears when opening the towel packaging

Towels may need to be washed a few times to remove lint

Some of the colors may look different than what is pictured

5. Best Soft Towel Set: Chakir Turkish Cotton Bath Towel (Set of 4)

Bring the spa feeling to your own bathroom with these luxurious bath towels. Bright white and made with ultra soft Turkish cotton, this towel has an extra thick weave that becomes even softer with every wash. Not only are they soft, they are also very absorbent. Available in a set of four, these towels look like they belong in an upscale hotel, but are cozy enough that you’ll want to use them everyday and provide them for guests as well.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Made from 100% Turkish Cotton

Fabric becomes softer with every use

Available in a set of four

Look upscale

Cons:

A lot of lint is produced in the first few watches

Thickness may make towels feel heavy when in use

6. Best Egyptian Cotton Towel Set: Pinzon Blended Egyptian Cotton Towel Set (Set of 6)

Egyptian cotton isn’t just for bed sheets. This towel set is made with luxurious Egyptian cotton that has the perfect combination of absorbency and softness. It is a medium-dense towel, so it also dries pretty quickly after each use. The set is made of two bath towels measuring 30 by 56 inches, two hand towels measuring 18 by 30 inches, and two washcloths measuring 13 by 13 inches. If you are looking for a great value, this is a nice set to order as you get all six pieces for just over 20 bucks. The set is available in the following colors: white, navy, cream, cocoa, cranberry, wedgewood, grey, moss, and driftwood.

Price: $21.99

Pros:

Made with soft Egyptian cotton

Medium-dense towel absorbs and dries quickly

Multiple colors available

Great value

Cons:

May need to wash a few times to remove lint

Some reviewers had issues with the towels unraveling in the wash

7. Best Luxury Towel Set: Venice Luxury Turkish Cotton Towel Set (Set of 6)

Add a pop of color to your bathroom with this accent stripe towel set. Available in beige, black, blue, burgundy, green, dark purple truffle, silver, and dark turquoise, the towel set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths. Made with 100% genuine long-staple Turkish cotton, the towels are highly absorbent and are long-lasting, durable towels. The bath towels are also very large (30 by 60 inches, so more like a bath sheet), so there’s more than enough fabric to wrap up in once you get out of the shower. The set is slightly more expensive than some towel sets, but the unique accent stripe and Turkish cotton still make it a great value.

Price: $42.95 and up (depending on the color)

Pros:

Accent stripe brightens up the bathroom

Bath towels are extra large – 30 by 60 inches

Made with genuine Turkish cotton

Dries quickly

Cons:

Slightly more expensive than other towel sets

Some reviewers note they are not super absorbent

8. Best Organic Towel: Magnolia Organics Bath Towel

If you are looking for a 100% organic bath towel, this one from Magnolia Organics is wonderful. The organic cotton fiber is hand picked, and there are no herbicides/pesticides used on the cotton. Every step of making the towel follows the Global Organic Textile Standards requirements, and even the bag the towel is packaged in is biodegradable. It’s available in a variety of neutral colors (white, natural, blue mist, dark grey, and chocolate) to match with your existing bathroom decor, and is very soft and absorbent.

Price: $18.95

Pros:

Made with 100% organic materials

Multiple colors available

Soft and absorbent

Cons:

Thick towel may not dry quickly

May need to wash multiple times to reduce lint

A little spendy for just one towel

9. Best Jacquared Towel Set: Brooklyn Bamboo Bath Towels (Set of 3)

Available in light grey and white, these beautiful jacquared towels are made with bamboo so they are very soft. Each towel is 27.6 by 55.1 inches, and are anti-fungal and hypoallergenic. Because they are made with bamboo, they are much lighter than a regular cotton towel, but they are still absorbent enough to get you dry quickly after you shower. These towels are packaged as a set of three, and they roll up nicely for easy storage.

Price: $28.88

Pros:

Bamboo is softer than regular cotton

Comes in a set of three

Anti-fungal and hypoallergenic

Rolls and folds small for easy storage

Cons:

Only available in two colors

Not very thick

Some reviewers had issues with the towels unraveling over time

10. Best Bath Sheet: Ottomanson Pure Cotton Luxury Bath Sheet

Looking for the ultimate luxury towel? This bath sheet is nice and big (39 by 59 inches) and is super soft. The square pattern amps up the absorbency, as there is more surface area to wipe up water smoothly. It’s on the thicker side, but it’s not so heavy that it doesn’t dry quickly. You can also easily match your bathroom, as the towel is available in white, blue, pink, lavender, grey, brown, and aqua.

Price: $12.38 and up (depending on the color)

Pros:

Large size

Raised square pattern makes it more absorbent

Multiple colors available

Soft and absorbent

Cons:

May be too heavy to wrap around your head

Need larger shelves or storage space to accommodate a larger towel

More expensive than other towels

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.