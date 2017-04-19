Top 10 Best Shower Caddies

Fumbling over shampoo and conditioner bottles while showering is frustrating. Throw in a slippery bar of soap on the floor or a razor balanced ever so carefully on the edge of your bath tub, and it won’t be long until you reach full annoyance mode. Thankfully, the bath gods created shower caddies to meet all of your sudsy needs. Whether you need something that fits in the corner of your shower, hangs over your showerhead, or just a simple basket to carry between your room and the bathroom, there are plenty of shower caddy options.

When picking out a shower caddy, be sure to think of your specific showering needs. How big are your shampoo and conditioner bottles? Do you need a hook for a loofah or wash cloth? Can your razor be on a small shelf, or do you need a hook for that too? Finally, make sure you consider where you will be placing the shower caddy, as that will greatly determine whether or not you need one that hangs, or can be stood up in the corner.

Below is a list of the best shower caddies, in multiple different styles and listed in no particular order.

1. Best Adjustable Hanging Shower Caddy: MetroDécor Swing Bathroom Shower Caddy

If your shower needs are constantly changing, this swing bathroom shower caddy from MetroDecor is great because the baskets are adjustable. The top two baskets can be moved to the side to make room for larger bottles in the middle, or you can keep them closed for a more compact fit. Plus, the baskets are designed to hold bottles upside down, so you don’t have to shake and squeeze the container to get the last precious drops of shampoo. On the bottom of the caddy is a hook to drape your washcloth, as well as two razor holders on either side. The caddy hangs from the top of your showerhead, and the larger rounded hook will fit over large showerheads as well. You can order the caddy in bronze, silver, or satin – each is made of steel with rust-resistant coating.

Price: $19.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Adjustable baskets fit all sizes of bottles

Baskets can hold bottles upside down for easy pouring

Two hooks for razors

Large rounded hook fits on larger showerheads

Cons:

Hook may slide down showerhead when it gets wet

No designated spot for a bar of soap

Some reviewers have issues with the suction cups not sticking

2. Best Adjustable Tension Shower Caddy: simplehuman Adjustable Tension Shower Caddy

Those with a tall shower space know it can be difficult to find a tension shower caddy that fits the height they need. You won’t have to worry with this shower caddy, as it can reach up to nine feet. The tension rod also comes with adjustable baskets that you can slide up and down the rod to best fit your bottles. Two of the three shelves have hooks to hold your razor, toothbrush, or loofah, and an additional bar at the top can be used to hang your washcloth. There are holes to hold your bottle upside down, as well as an extra space specifically made to hold a bar of soap. It’s a little on the spendy side, but because it’s built with stainless steel and anodized aluminum, it’s made to last a long time.

Price: $129.99

Pros:

Can extend up to nine feet

Adjustable baskets can slide up and down the rod to fit all bottles

Two hooks for razors, toothbrushes, or loofahs

Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars by reviewers

Cons:

More expensive than most shower caddies

Some reviewers have reported issues with rust

3. Best Over Door Shower Caddy: InterDesign Over Door Shower Caddy

Shower doors can be great for holding shower caddies, especially if you have a smaller shower or an RV shower. With hooks that fit over doors up to two inches thick, this shower caddy has two baskets for holding soap and shampoo bottles, plus three hooks for razors and other shower items. There are two suction cups to keep your caddy in place, and it’s made of steel with rust-resistant coating. If you have a towel rack inside your shower, you could even hang this caddy on that rather than the shower door. The shower caddy is available in three colors: satin, matte black, and bronze.

Price: $19.99-$27.18 (depending on the color)

Pros:

Hangs over your shower door

Four colors available

Hooks for razors and shower accessories

Suction cups keep the caddy in place

Cons:

Baskets are not adjustable

Some reviewers had issues with the hooks on the bottom of the caddy

No designated bar soap shelf

No holes in the basket to hold bottles upside down

4. Best Portable Shower Caddy: ShowerMade Portable Shower Storage Organizer

Whether you live in a dorm or get ready at the gym, a portable shower caddy is necessary to keep your items organized. Made with quick dry mesh material, this caddy has an extra long hanging strap to hang on the faucet, shower head, or towel hook, so that you don’t have to place your caddy on the communal shower floor (yuck). There are multiple storage spaces of all shapes and sizes to fit your various soap bottles, razors, and brushes, as well as a larger compartment in the middle to hold your towel and shower shoes. The caddy is made with double-strength stitching, and it comes with a free bath sponge.

Price: $9.47

Pros:

Shower caddy is portable

Mesh material drys quickly and will not mold

Multiple storage compartments

Long hanging strap to hang caddy on shower head, faucet, or hook

Cons:

Not compact enough to be used as a permanent caddy in your shower

Some reviewers had issues with using all of the storage compartments at the same time

Only one color option available

5. Best Shower Caddy With Compartments: mDesign Bathroom Hose Shower Caddy

If you like your shampoos and soaps a little more compartmentalized, this caddy is right up your alley. There are six angled shelves that are designed to hold individual shower bottles, and the two flat shelves below could hold bars of soap or smaller toiletries. A pair of hooks for razors or loofahs round out the bottom of the caddy, so every shower accessory can have its own space. The shower caddy is designed to hang over both hand-held showerhead hoses and oversized showerheads, and it’s available in silver, matte black, or bronze.

Price: $25.99

Pros:

Individual baskets for each bottle

Designated hooks for razors and loofahs

Larger hook on top can hang over hand-held showerhead hoses and oversized showerheads

Made with rust-resistant coating

Cons:

Some reviewers note the suction cup does not always work

Can only hold a certain amount of items since each space is separate

Some reviewers had issues with keeping the hook in place on the showerhead

6. Best Floor Shower Caddy: ToiletTree Shower Floor Caddy

Not a fan of the hanging shower caddy? This floor caddy is a great alternative. At 26 inches tall and with three storage baskets, there is plenty of room to store all of your shower essentials. The bottom and middle shelf are designed to accommodate bottles up to 11 inches tall, and the bottom of the caddy has rubber stoppers to keep the caddy from sliding around. Made with stainless steel, the caddy comes with a five year rust free guarantee.

Price: $88.07

Pros:

Three shelves provide plenty of storage space

Five year rust free guarantee

Rubber stoppers keep the caddy from sliding around

Cons:

Have to bend down to retrieve shower products

Some reviewers noted rust around screws

No hooks for razors or loofahs

7. Best Wood Shower Caddy: Moa Oval Teak Shower Organizer

Made with 100% solid teak wood, this shower caddy will add a beautiful, natural touch to your shower. The oval shape is a unique design, and includes two shelves for bottles, two razor ports, two washcloth hooks, and a soap bar shelf. The teak wood is water-resistant and will not corrode over time, and you can even order the caddy with teak oil or a two-step care kit to keep it in perfect condition. Because the caddy is round at the top, it’s made to hang over a traditional shower head, and the suction cup on the back will help keep it in place.

Price: $79.95

Pros:

Teak wood will not corrode

Designated space for razors and bar soap

Five year warranty

Easily hangs over a traditional showerhead

Cons:

Shelf baskets are not adjustable

Caddy will not hang well over non-traditional showerheads

Oval shape may be too large for some shower spaces

8. Best Basket Shower Caddy: Umbra Bask Shower Caddy

This shower caddy is super versatile, as the hanging hooks work with multiple showerheads, towel racks, and even some shower curtain rods. Connected by a stainless steel chain and hooks, the three baskets are made of polypropylene and have holes in the bottom to drain water. Each basket is large enough to hold a few different shower bottles in a variety of sizes, and would even work for storing children’s bath toys. If you have a more casual bath space, this white shower caddy would complement it perfectly.

Price: $15.98 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Hooks can hang from multiple showerheads and towel racks

Holes in the baskets drain water

Large baskets can accommodate multiple bottles or bath toys

Less expensive than most shower caddies

Cons:

No hooks for razors or loofahs

No designated shelf for bar soap

You still may need to wipe it down every once in awhile to keep it clean

White baskets may not match a fancier bath space

9. Best Mesh Pocket Shower Caddy: Maytex Mesh Bath Organizer With Pockets

If you have a teeny tiny bath space, or just like the idea of keeping your shower essentials on your shower curtain, this Maytex shower caddy is wonderful. With six pockets and made with mesh material, this bath organizer will keep all of your soap and shampoo bottles organized and mildew-free. The rust-proof grommets at the top can hook right on to your existing shower curtain rings so that everything is out of your way but still within reach. It’s also machine washable, so you can keep it squeaky clean.

Price: $20.03

Pros:

Hooks right onto your existing shower curtain

Six pockets offer plenty of storage

Ideal for small shower spaces

Machine washable

Cons:

No hooks for razors or loofahs

Will not hang from showerheads or towel racks

Some reviewers had trouble fitting economy-size bottles in the pockets

10. Best Decorative Shower Caddy: mDesign Tension Shower Caddy Pole

Looking for a shower caddy that’s a little more decorative? The baskets on this caddy have a swirling leaf design, so you’ll have something beautiful to look at while you’re showering. With an adjustable tension rod that fits perfectly in a corner, the caddy has four tiered baskets that can hold multiple shower items. There are also four sets of hooks for razors and loofahs, as well as a small bar to hang washcloths. If you need a caddy to match a nicer tile backsplash, or you just want to dress up your shower space, this shower caddy would be a great addition. This shower caddy is available in both bronze and matte black.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Tension rod is adjustable

Four hooks to hold razors and loofahs

Made with rust-resistant material

Decorative design dresses up your bath space

Cons:

Baskets are not adjustable

Assembly is required

No designated space for bar soap

