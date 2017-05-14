Top 10 Best Adirondack Chair Cushions 2018

Adirondack chairs are the ultimate warm weather patio furniture. Whether you have plastic adirondack chairs or wood adirondack chairs, both styles are comfortable, durable and casual, while still adding a nice look and feel to your backyard or patio. Even though adirondack chairs are designed to be more comfortable than other patio chairs, you still might need a little extra cushion for your tush and back after a long week or hard day of yard work.

Adirondack chair cushions fit snugly to adirondack chairs, and there are multiple aesthetically pleasing designs and patterns that won’t take away from the chair. Keep in mind the color of your chairs, backyard and house, as you’ll want to make sure the cushions match. You also want to find a cushion that is weather-resistant and won’t fade over time, otherwise you’ll have to constantly store the cushions away when you’re not using them, which is a total pain. No matter if you want just a seat cushion or a full back/seat combo, there are plenty of options.

Below is a round-up of the best adirondack chair cushions, listed in no particular order.

1. Best Quick-Drying Adirondack Cushion: Weather-Resistant Outdoor Classic Adirondack Cushion

This full back and seat adirondack cushion is made to withstand all the elements. It’s UV-protected to resist against fading, and the fabric is treated to resist soil and stains. The cushion is also quick drying – even if it gets drenched in the rain or hit by the sprinkler, the water can be brushed off and it dries in no time. To attach the cushion to your chair, you just slide the strap over the back of the chair and you’re set. The color is a rich forest green, which complements outdoor spaces beautifully.

Price: $49.95

Pros:

Fabric is UV protected and will not fade

Treated to resist soil and stains

Quick drying

Attaches by sliding a strap over the chair, rather than tying

Cons:

Bottom cushion isn’t directly attached to the chair

A little pricey for one cushion

Only one color choice

2. Best Plush Adirondack Cushion: Indoor/Outdoor High Back Chair Cushion

If you spend a lot of time sitting in your adirondack chair, you need a cushion that provides extra comfort. This high back cushion is ultra plush, and has three separate sections that keep the filling material from sliding around. The material is 100% polyester and is made with UV-resistant outdoor fabrics. With four ties on the back of the cushion you can easily secure it to your chair and won’t have to worry about it sliding around. There are 21 fun summery prints to choose from, including stripes, floral patterns, and solid colors.

Price: $40.49 and up, depending on the color

Pros:

UV resistant

Overstuffed cushions for extra comfort

Multiple prints and styles available

Secures to a chair in four spots

Cons:

Need to wait a few days for cushions to expand fully

Have to manually tie rather than slide a strap over the chair

A little expensive for just one cushion

Not water resistant

3. Best Adirondack Seat Cushion: Pillow Perfect Squared Seat Cushion

If you prefer just a seat cushion, this squared seat cushion from Pillow Perfect is great for an adirondack chair. It’s 18.5 inches long and 16 inches wide, so it’s large enough to fit a deep adirondack chair seat, and the three inch thick cushion is very comfortable. The light turquoise color will look beautiful with any natural wood adirondack chair, and the fabric is fade and weather resistant. To fasten to your chair, just simply tie it to the back of the seat. The cushion comes in a set of two, so it’s a good value for the price.

Price: $51.29 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes in a pack of two

Resistant to fading

Three inch cushion is very comfortable

Inexpensive compared to other cushions

Cons:

No back cushion

Cannot be washed – spot clean only

Need to manually tie the cushion to the chair rather than slip on a strap

4. Best Poolside Adirondack Cushion: Outdoor Forsyth Adirondack Cushion

If you have a pool, you need an ocean blue adirondack chair cushion to complement the water. This cushion is nice and bright, and will look wonderful poolside. You can tie the cushion to the chair to prevent it from slipping around, and it has been treated to protect against UV damage. The fabric is 100% polyester, and is mildew and fade resistant. The cushion measures at 48 inches long, 19 inches wide, and three inches thick, so it’s a great size for an adirondack chair.

Price: $44.54

Pros:

Cushions fits adirondack chairs perfectly

Polyester fabric is soft and weather resistant

Ocean blue color looks great poolside

Mildew resistent

Cons:

Only two ties to keep chair secured

Cannot be washed – spot clean only

5. Best Adirondack Lumbar Cushion: Indoor/Outdoor Rectangle Pillows

If you don’t want a full adirondack cushion but still need a little support, a lumbar cushion is a great option. This set of accent pillows does double duty when it comes to your adirondack chairs. It adds a nice decorative look to your chair, but also provides and extra back cushion when you’re sitting in the chair. There are multiple bright and colorful patterns available, so it’s easy to pair a patterned pillow with a solid color adirondack chair cushion. The pillows are made with UV-resistant fabric, and they are overstuffed for added comfort. The cushions arrive compressed, so you may need to allow a few days for them to fully expand.

Price: $25.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Provides added lumbar support

Comes with two pillows

Multiple decorative patterns

UV-resistant fabric

Cons:

No seat cushion

May need to wait a few days for the cushions to fully inflate

6. Best Sunbrella Fabric Adirondack Cushion: Phat Tommy Sunbrella Outdoor Adirondack Chair Cushion

Phat Tommy makes a poly resin adirondack chair that is already super comfortable, but if you want some extra padding, this cushion is a great addition. The cushion is round at the top and square at the bottom, and it easily secures to your adirondack chair with a plastic strap. Made with Sunbrella fabric and thick poly filling, the cushion is very durable and comfortable to sit on for long periods of time. Finding a color to match your adirondack chair or home is no problem, as the cushion is available in 11 different colors. The cushion is made in the USA and comes with a five year warranty.

Price: $123.94 and up, depending on the color

Pros:

Made with very durable Sunbrella fabric

11 different colors available

Attaches with a plastic strap

Five year warranty

Cons:

No additional ties to keep the seat cushion in place

More expensive than other adirondack cushions

Cushion may be too wide for smaller adirondack chairs (cushion is 21 inches wide)

7. Best Modern Adirondack Cushion: SewKer Quick-Drying High Back Chair Cushion (Set of 2)

If you don’t like the tufted look that is typical with most patio cushions, these sleek chair cushions are a good option. With a rectangular shape and a high back, they look modern and will update the look of any back patio or front porch. The fabric is also very water repellent, as most of the water will just bead on top and can be wiped away. The cushions come in a pack of two so it’s a good value, and they are available in grey, bravada salsa, creamy white, green, dark blue, and red medallion.

Price: $79.99

Pros:

Water repellent

Comes in a pack of two

Overstuffed for added comfort

Less expensive than most adirondack cushions

Cons:

Rectangle shape doesn’t follow shape of the adirondack chair

Cannot wash – spot clean only

Must tie manually rather than use a strap to secure it to the chair

8. Best Striped Adirondack Cushion: Black and White Stripe Square Universal Seat Cushions

If you’re looking to make a statement with your adirondack chair cushions, these black and white stripe cushions are ultra stylish. The cushions come in a pack of four so you can dress up an entire set of adirondack chairs, or just use two at a time and save the others for backup. Three-inch thick foam is used to fill the cushions, and the fabric is treated to resist water, stains, and mildew. If you have a sun porch, these cushions are also great for indoor use.

Price: $112.96

Pros:

Stylish black and white stripe design

Three inch thick cushions

Comes in a pack of four

Water resistant

Cons:

No back cushion

Cannot wash – spot clean only

Manually ties to the chair, rather than a strap

9. Best School Spirit Adirondack Cushion: College Covers Adirondack Cushion

If your backyard is tailgate central, you need to deck out your chairs with your school colors. This adirondack cushion is made from high spun polyester and is UV treated to ensure durability. The high back cushion is tufted and plush, and connects to the back of the chair with thick tie strings. These cushions will match most natural wood adirondack chairs, and are ideal for sitting by the barbecue waiting for the game. Many universities are represented, including LSU, Michigan, Florida, and Texas Longhorns. More College Covers adirondack cushions can be found at this link.

Price: $54.22

Pros:

UV treated to resist fading

Design is casual and represents your team colors

Less expensive than most adirondack cushions

Three inch cushion is very comfortable

Cons:

Not all universities and colleges are represented

Need to manually tie the cushion to the chair

Cannot wash – spot clean only

10. Best Adirondack Cushion Set: Bossima High Back Chair Cushions (Set of 4)

These high back cushions come in a set of four, so you can outfit your entire patio set at once. The cushions are filled with 100% polyester fiberfill, and the outside fabric is weather resistant. Some of the patterns are reversible, so you can swap out the designs if you change up the rest of your patio decor, or if you just want a fresh look. The seams are all sewn together to resist against mildew, and the cushions can be secured to your adirondack chair with ties. There are seven different colors available, including cream/beige and red/brown floral.

Price: $159.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Comes in a set of four

Fabric is reversible

Cushions are overstuffed for extra comfort

Less expensive than other adirondack chair cushions

Cons:

Shape is not rounded at the top to match adirondack chair shape

Cannot wash – spot clean only

Have to manually tie to a chair rather than slide a strap over the back

