Top 10 Best Cheap Sofa Beds 2018

If you need a space for guests to crash but don’t have a dedicated guest room, a sofa bed is the perfect option. Sofa beds look cute and are very comfortable to sit on, and when you’re ready to tuck in for the night you can easily transform the sofa seat into a bed. Sofa beds are also a good option for smaller spaces such as studio apartments, RVs, and dorm rooms, as the two-in-one option means you don’t have as much furniture taking up precious space. While something that is both a sofa and a bed may seem like an expensive piece of furniture, there are actually a number of cheap sofa beds that will fit your needs and your budget.

In order to make sure you get an inexpensive sofa bed that’s still good quality, there are a few things to keep an eye out for. First and foremost – the cushion itself. If you plan on mainly using the sofa bed for sitting, you may want to find a couch with a firmer cushion to ensure that it provides proper long-term support. For those who plan on doing more sleeping on the sofa bed, you’ll want a cushion that’s a little on the softer side. The sofa frame is another thing to look for when checking out cheap sofa beds. A frame that is made of wood or a sturdy metal is going to last you longer than a plastic or cheap metal frame, so make sure you read the product specifics before ordering. Finally, consider how much you will want to clean your sofa bed. If it’s a place where you are going to be doing a lot of eating, a leather-like material that easily wipes clean is your best bet. If your sofa bed is a spot for cozying up to read a book or watch a movie, a plush material is the way to go.

Below is a round-up of the best cheap sofa beds, and everything on the list is less than $360.

1. Best Plush Sofa Bed: Coaster Home Furnishings Sofa Bed

This pillow top design has thick cushions that provide added comfort in both the sitting and sleeping positions. The chrome legs give the sofa bed a touch of elegance, and the tufted bonded leather with contrast stitching completes the look. The bed is large enough to sleep two smaller people, however someone over six feet tall may have their feet hanging off the end. The sofa bed is available in both black and white (more of a cream color).

Price: $333.58 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Pillow top cushions are thick and comfy

Chrome legs add an updated look

Available in black and white

Cons:

More expensive than other sofa beds

May be too short for someone over six feet tall

Some reviewers had issues with the white sofa bed showing stains

2. Best Bright Sofa Bed: HomCom Folding Futon Sofa Bed

If you’re looking for a statement furniture piece, this bright blue sofa bed will do the trick. The sofa bed can extend to 61 inches so it’s nice and big when in bed mode, and there are two pillows added for extra comfort. The outer cover is removable and washable, so it’s very easy to keep clean. The mattress is medium firm, so it works well for both sitting and sleeping. With a weight capacity of 300 pounds, this sofa bed is very sturdy and has the potential to sleep two people at a time.

Price: $219.99

Pros:

Cover can be removed and is machine washable

61 inches wide

300 pound weight capacity

Comes with two pillows

Cons:

Only one color available for this size

Some reviewers had issues with delivery damages

Screws can be hard to line up during assembly

3. Best Adjustable Sofa Bed: Kodiak Futon Sofa Couch

This plush sofa couch provides multiple options for sitting and sleeping. You can keep both arms up for sitting, drop one side down for lounging, or drop both down for sleeping. The mattress is 5-6 inches thick, so it’s very comfortable for long periods of sitting or sleeping. It also comes with two pillows on the back for additional padding while you’re sitting, and the whole thing sits atop a metal powder coated black frame and wood slats. The fabric has a suede finish which looks really nice, but is not waterproof. There are 16 colors and patterns available ranging from olive green to zebra, so you won’t have any trouble matching your existing decor.

Price: $293 and up (depending on color)

Pros:

Three positions for sitting and sleeping

Multiple colors and prints available

Mattress is six inches thick

Easy to assemble, tools included

Cons:

Spot clean only

More expensive than other cheap sofa beds

Mattress may take a few days to fully inflate

4. Best Split-Back Sofa Bed: LIFE Home Split Back Sofa Bed

The split back design with this sofa bed offers a lot of versatility, as you can lay one side down at a time, have both down to create a bed, or have both up to leave it as a sofa. The sofa bed is 77 inches wide, so it’s plenty big to sit multiple people on the sofa at a time. The blueish gray color of the sofa bed is contemporary looking, and the tufted linen fabric makes it perfect for a living room set-up.

Price: $109.99 ($83.15 for shipping)

Pros:

Split back design is very versatile

Blueish gray linen will match most decor

77 inches wide

Cons:

No arm rests on the sofa

Assembly required

Too firm for some people

5. Best Two-Tone Sofa Bed: Modern Tufted Velvet Futon

Made with two-tone fabrics, this purple sofa bed with white piping is a nice statement piece for your guest room or living room. At 75 inches wide, the sofa bed is a decent size and has a soft velvet texture. The sofa bed has a split back design, so to convert to a bed it just folds down one half at a time. There are also two cylinder pillows on the side that are included. Assembly for this sofa bed is also super easy, as all you have to do is unfold the sofa and screw in the legs. The sofa is also available in blue and black.

Price: $199.99

Pros:

Bold purple with white piping design

Easy to convert with split back design

75 inches wide

Easy to assemble – just screw in the legs

Cons:

Too firm for some people

Bright color can be hard to match

6. Best Folding Mattress Sofa Bed: Milliard Tri-Fold Foam Mattress Sofa Bed

Extending to a queen size and made with high density memory foam, this sofa bed is ideal for those who will be using their sofa bed more for sleeping than sitting. The sofa bed doesn’t have a frame so it’s low to the ground, and it’s best placed against a wall as the back is on the lower side when folded up to sofa mode. Large enough to easily fit two people, the bed is made with 4.5 inches of memory foam so it’s very comfortable and works great as a guest bed. It’s also really easy to keep clean, as the cover is removable and washable.

Price: $129.99 (32 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

4.5 inch memory foam mattress

Easy to fold and convert from sofa to sleeping mode

Removable, washable cover

Big enough for two people to sleep on

Cons:

Needs to be place against a wall to more comfortably sit on the sofa

No handles so it can be hard to move around

Only one color

7. Best Floor Sofa Bed: Merax PU Leather Leisure Sofa Bed

If you prefer to stay a little closer to the ground when you’re lounging around, this sofa bed doesn’t have a frame and lays right on the floor. The back has five different positions that you can easily convert to, so it’s great for gaming or movie watching. It’s also comfortable enough to sleep on for the night, and it comes with two pillows for additional comfort. A little on the smaller side, this sofa bed would be great in a kid or teenager’s room. The sofa bed is available in black, brown, and beige, and the PU leather is very easy to maintain.

Price: $109.90 and up (depending on the color)

Pros:

Great for floor lounging

Five adjustable positions

Two pillows included

PU leather is easy to keep clean

Cons:

When delivered, box is awkward to carry by yourself

More suitable for kids or smaller adults due to its size

No option to lift it off the ground if you want to sit higher

8. Best Contemporary Sofa Bed: DHP Emily Futon Sofa Bed

With a rectangular shape, tufted fabric, and chrome legs, this sleek sofa bed is very modern looking and will add an updated look to your living or guest space. The sofa bed is easily converted by just pushing the back of the sofa, and it’s about the size of a twin bed once it’s fully flattened. If you want a queen size sleeping space, you can add the Emily chaise lounger on the side. The fabric is available in seven different colors and fabrics.

Price: $167.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Sleek modern look

Fabric is easy to wipe clean

Easy to assemble – just screw on the legs

Flattens to the size of a twin bed

Cons:

Bed is a little firm for some people’s preferences

Sofa does not have arm rests

Some reviewers had issues with the fabric wearing over time

9. Best Simple Sofa Bed: Dorel Home Products Kebo Futon

This futon has a nice simple design that won’t take away from your existing guest or living space. With a shorter back and width of 69 inches, this sofa bed looks sleek while still providing enough space to sit multiple people, and it has a weight capacity of 600 pounds. To convert it into a bed, just push down the backrest, and one person or even two kids could comfortably sleep on the mattress. Available in charcoal, black, chocolate brown, and red, you can order a more neutral color to blend in with your space, or the bold red to add a focal piece to your room.

Price: $129.24 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Sleek and simple design

Easily converts from sit to sleep mode

Multiple color choices

Weight capacity of 600 pounds

Cons:

Cushion may be too hard for some people

Not big enough for someone over six feet tall to sleep on

Short backrest may be uncomfortable for some

Box can be hard to move by yourself

10. Best Inflatable Sofa Bed: Intex Inflatable Sofa Futon

If you don’t have a ton of space or just need a sofa bed every now and then, an inflatable sofa bed may be a good option. This two-in-one air mattress can be used as a couch for watching TV, reading, or hanging out, and it easily folds out into a queen sized bed when you need it for sleeping. There are also cup holders on the arms that make it a perfect hangout spot. This would be ideal for a dorm room, camping, or for guests if you don’t have a dedicated guest room. When it’s not in use, you can just deflate, roll it up, and place it in a closet or under your bed. The soft grey color is a nice neutral, and the material is easy to wipe clean. While it’s not a solid frame and cushions, it’s still pretty comfortable and you can’t beat the price.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Inexpensive compared to other sofa beds

Can sit and sleep two people

Two cup holders on the arm rests

Easy to wipe clean

Cons:

Need to purchase a pump

Not a solid frame with cushions

Some reviewers had issues with repairing holes if material got punctured

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.