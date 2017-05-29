Top 10 Best Desks for Small Spaces 2018

If you have an apartment or smaller home, you may not have a dedicated room for an office. Getting work done on your couch, in bed, or at the kitchen table works for awhile, but it’s definitely easier to be productive when you’re sitting at a desk. Your mind and body feel more like they’re at work, plus you can’t be as distracted by things like the TV or the fridge. Thankfully, there are plenty of nice desks for small spaces that provide ample work space, storage, and functionality.

When looking for a desk, be sure to pay attention to measurements and what features are most important to you. Since you’re already sacrificing size, you want to make sure that your other “must haves” are included, such as a storage drawer, shelf, or adjustable features. Some desks are really minimal on space and can be hung on the wall, however if you have a little extra room, you may want to go for a self-standing desk for the extra flat space. If you’ll be placing the desk in a living room or bedroom, you may want to make sure it matches your existing decor as well. Whether you want a wood finish or a bright white, there are plenty of options. If you are in need of an office chair as well, check out our post on ergonomic office chairs for the most comfortable chairs that will support you all throughout the day.

Below are the best desks for small spaces, broken down by desk type.

1. Best Small Computer Desk: Sauder Beginnings Computer Desk

This small desk has the look and feel of a classic office desk, as it has space for a monitor, designated shelf for the computer tower, and a slide out keyboard tray. There is also an elevated shelf that could be used to hold a compact printer or files, as well as a storage compartment underneath for important documents. Made from particle board, the desk has a cinnamon cherry finish that resembles larger, classic office desks. The entire length of the desk is just over 39 inches, so it’s very compact and perfect for a small living space.

Price: $62.57

Pros:

Inexpensive

Dedicated shelf for your computer

Slide out keyboard tray

Hidden storage compartment for important documents

Cons:

Lots of pieces to put together

May not be as sturdy on carpet

May need to add wood glue during assembly for additional stability

2. Best Small Retro Desk: Ameriwood Home Owen Retro Desk

If you’re looking for a desk for your living room or bedroom, this desk is a great option as it’s simple design resembles a console table. The table top sits on four hairpin legs that are very trendy in home decor right now, and you can choose between weathered oak and espresso/teal for the colors. There is plenty of space to spread out your office items as the top is 40 inches long, but it’s still narrow enough that it won’t take up too much space. Pair it with a sleek chair, and your small office space is ready to go.

Price: $62.01 and up (depending on color)

Pros:

Inexpensive compared to other small desks

Trendy design with sleek table top and hairpin legs

Multiple colors available

Easy to assemble – just screw on legs

Cons:

No extra storage space

Table top needs a protective cover or coasters to protect against scratches and cup rings

Desk may be too short for taller people

3. Best Small Foldable Desk: Winsome Wood Foldable Desk

Made from solid beechwood, the natural finish and slats on the side give this desk an airy look. The desk is already on the smaller side as it measure 40 inches wide, 20 inches deep, and 30 inches tall, but you can also fold it up if you need more space or need to put it in storage. You can easily place a monitor and extra office materials on the top shelf, and there is a slide-out keyboard tray that can be used for your keyboard and mouse, or to store additional items. The desk arrives almost completely assembled – you only have to attach four screws and slide in the keyboard tray and it’s ready to be put to work.

Price: $115.64

Pros:

Folds up for easy storage

Slide out keyboard tray

Easy to assemble

Made with real wood

Cons:

Legs can be hard to keep in place

No drawers

Keyboard tray may make it hard to cross your legs under the desk

4. Best Small Contemporary Desk: ProHT Compact Office Desk

This compact office desk has a contemporary vibe that would look great in a living room or bedroom. There are divided slats as well as a shelf on the back of a desk, and a large enough work space for your monitor or laptop. Two drawers in the front add additional storage, so you can keep your desk clutter free while you’re working. There is also a hole in the back to thread cords through, so you can keep all of those pesky cords hidden. The white oak and ivory color is really pretty color combination and can brighten up any office space.

Price: $149.99

Pros:

Lots of storage

Multiple color choices

Hole in the back for cords

Unique contemporary design

Cons:

No keyboard tray

Some assembly required

Drawers can only hold small and thin items

5. Best Small Pull Out Desk: Bush Furniture Brandywine Pull Out Computer Desk

This pull out computer desk is the ultimate space saver, as you can tuck the computer desk away when it’s not in use. When you do have the computer desk extended, you essentially have two work spaces to spread out all of your office supplies and get some work done. There is a drawer in the computer desk as well to store papers, pencils, and other office supplies. The beautiful dark brown finish and satin nickel hardware will elevate any living space, and because the desk can be tucked away, it could double as a console or entryway table.

Price: $103.26 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Pull out feature offers two desk surfaces

Storage drawer provides extra space for office supplies

Wheels on the legs make it easy to slide desk in an out

Can double as a console table

Cons:

Assembly can take some time as there are multiple pieces to put together

No hole to thread cords through

No shelf to place a computer tower

6. Best Small Floating Desk: Prepac Wall Mounted Floating Desk With Storage

Super tight on space? This floating desk is a great option, as you can hang it right on the wall as opposed to having a desk on the floor. And since it hangs on the wall, you can pick the height that is most comfortable for you. With a long shelf on top, adjustable side shelves and a wide table base, there are multiple storage spaces and spots to keep all of your office supplies organized. There is also a hole in the back to string cable and wires through, so you can keep your desk cord and clutter free. Available in white, brown, and black, you can easily match your existing room decor. While a floating desk may seem like it wouldn’t be as sturdy as a standing desk, this desk has a 100 pound weight capacity and can easily support the weight of a computer and office supplies.

Price: $120.99 and up (depending on the color)

Pros:

Saves space by hanging on the wall

Height of the desk is up to you

Multiple storage shelves and cord hole to keep things organized

Weight capacity of 100 pounds

Cons:

Difficult to move once hung up

Needs to be hung on studs to ensure it doesn’t fall down

Width of table just barely fits a monitor and keyboard

7. Best Small Corner Desk: Kings Brand Furniture Wood Corner Desk With Drawer

Placing furniture in the corner is the ultimate space saver, as it’s usually not a high traffic area and doesn’t hold much decor. This corner desk works great in a small space, as it tucks nicely into the corner but is still completely functional. There is a drawer in the front of the desk that can be used for storage, and the top is big enough to hold a monitor or laptop and a few office supplies. As opposed to most other small desks, this desk is also made with real wood. Available in black or white, the desk has a classic vibe that would work well in any room in your home.

Price: $129.98 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Corner desk saves a lot of space

Drawer for storage

Available in black or white

Made with real wood

Cons:

Not as much desk surface area as other small desks

No shelves for additional storage

Some assembly required

A little more expensive than most small desks

8. Best Fold Out Desk: Southern Enterprises Fold Out Convertible Desk

If you have little to no space but still need a usable desk, a fold out desk is a nice option. Similar to a Murphy bed, you can fold out the desk when in use, and fold it back up into the wall when you’re finished. When folded out, the desk is long enough to provide ample work space, and the inside of the piece mounted on the wall has a few small storage and file spaces to hold office supplies and documents, as well as a corkboard. When folded up, it looks like a cabinet so it won’t detract from your existing wall decor. The fold out desk is available in antique white, black, and walnut.

Price: $119.16 and up (depending on the color)

Pros:

Saves space by hanging on the wall

Shelf and file storage on the inside of the desk

Multiple color choices

Cons:

Needs to be secured to studs

Will not work with a monitor and computer tower set up

Not easy to move once hung up

9. Best Small Adjustable Stand Up Desk: Mount-It! Mobile Adjustable Stand Up Desk

Adjustable standing desks are all the rage right now, as they allow you to both sit and stand throughout the work day, which is more ergonomic and amps up your productivity. While most adjustable desks are big and need to be placed on a standard sized desk, this mobile adjustable desk stands on it’s own and is thin enough that it will still fit in a small space. There are eleven different settings to choose between so you can customize it to best fit your work style. The desk sits atop wheels that can lock into place, so you can move it around your home or apartment if needed. There are multiple shelves to hold all of your office supplies, and the entire desk has a weight capacity of 132 pounds (33 pounds per shelf). Pair it with an ergonomic office chair, and you’ll be a much happier and more comfortable worker.

Price: $124.99

Pros:

11 adjustable settings

Weight capacity of 132 pounds

Wheels allow it to move around

Less expensive than most adjustable desks

Cons:

Can be hard to adjust the height if shelves are overloaded

Look of the desk doesn’t match home decor as well as other small desks

Individual shelves can’t be adjusted, only the height of the desk as a whole

10. Best Computer Armoire: Sauder Harbor View Computer Armoire

A computer armoire is a wonderful small desk option, as you can hide your office items while still being able to access your desk quick and easily. This armoire has an antiqued look, so it would look beautiful alongside rustic decor. Because the armoire is so tall, there are multiple storage shelves and spaces, and there is a slide out keyboard tray and work space as well. The doors on the armoire can be opened all the way back so that they are flush with the side of the armoire, so they don’t awkwardly hang open and get in the way. The computer armoire is only 33.7 inches wide so it can fit in a small space, but it’s still a sturdy piece of furniture as it’s made from wood and weighs 152 pounds.

Price: $348.60 (18 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Computer armoire hides desk when not in use

Multiple shelves and storage spaces

Slide out keyboard tray and work space

Made from wood

Cons:

Heavy to move around

Can be hard to slide a chair up close to the desk

More expensive than other small desks

Assembly required

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.