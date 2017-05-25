Top 10 Best Kids Bedroom Rugs 2018

Most parents know that a kids bedroom isn’t just for sleeping. Reading, playing, wrestling, and all sorts of other activities take place all day long, so it’s important to have a nice spot for kids to spread out and be kids. A kids bedroom rug is a great addition, as it creates a designated spot for your children to play, adds a layer of softness for still growing bones, and can also work as an added decor piece.

If you’re not sure what bedroom rug will work best, here are a few tips. If your kids are a little older and will mainly be sitting and laying on the rug, something plush and cozy is the way to go…like a shag or faux fur. For kiddos who are younger and a little messier, you may want something that has a flatter surface that can easily be wiped clean. Working in an educational element is also good for younger children, as your rug is functional in more ways than one.

Whether you want the rug to add an element of learning, fun, or just plain coziness, there are multiple options to choose from. Read on for our top kids bedroom rugs picks.

1. Best Kids Sports Rug: Furnish My Place Sports Court Kids Rug

No sports themed room is complete without a sports court rug. Stage your own mini game of basketball with this cool rectangular rug that looks like an actual basketball court. The rug is available in multiple sizes ranging from five feet long to just over nine feet long, so you can choose whatever will look best in your all star’s bedroom. Each rug has rubber backing so you won’t have to worry about it sliding around, and has a good thickness without being overly plush.

Price: $34.99 and up (depending on the size)

Pros:

Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars

Looks just like a basketball court

Rubber backing keeps it from slipping around

Material is well-stitched

Cons:

Spot clean only

Rug is not as plush as some people may prefer

2. Best Kids Road Map Rug: Kev & Cooper Road Map Area Rug

Get your kiddo’s imagination going with this road map area rug. The rug has an entire town printed on it including everything from a zoo to an airport, as well as plenty of streets for your kid to test the speed of their Hot Wheels. Whether you want this in a kids bedroom or a larger playroom, there are two sizes available: 3’3″ by 4’7″ and 5’0″ by 6’6.” The colors of the rug are bright enough to keep a little one engaged, but not so cartoon looking that an older child also wouldn’t enjoy spending a long time playing on the rug. Latex rubber backing helps keep the rug in place, and the rug is low pile so it’s durable and easy to keep clean.

Price: $29.99 and up (depending on the size)

Pros:

Great for working the imagination

Low pile is easy to clean and durable

Multiple sizes available

Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars

Cons:

Some reviewers had issues with the rug sliding a little on carpet

Larger size may be difficult to move once it’s placed

3. Best Kids Educational Carpet: Flagship Carpets Multi-Color Educational Carpet

If you like to work in a little bit of learning with your every day playtime, this alphabet rug would be a great addition to your kids bedroom. The rug features all 26 capital letters, as well as two stars and a multi-color square block pattern around the edge. So, not only can you work on letter recognition, you can identify shapes and colors as well. Treated to protect against soil and mildew, the carpet is easy to spot clean, but it’s also machine washable. The kids rug is available in three feet by five feet, four feet by six feet, and five feet by eight feet, and is made in the USA. And, since it’s multi-color, it will match almost any bedroom decor.

Price: $35.99 and up (depending on the size)

Pros:

Great for letter, color, and shape recognition

Available in three sizes

Machine washable

Made in the USA

Cons:

Rug may slide around a little when placed on carpet

Some letter fonts may be hard for letter recognition with younger kids

4. Best Soft Kids Rug: Rugs USA Soft & Plush Kids Shag Area Rug

This soft, plush shag area rug would look beautiful in a nursery or more neutral kids bedroom. Available in baby pink, snow white, baby blue, light brown, and silver, the color is muted but the texture of the rug adds a pretty decor element to the bedroom or nursery. Kids love rolling around on the soft shag, and because it’s made from 100% polyester, you don’t have to worry about shedding. There are multiple sizes available, and because the rug is only one color, it can easily match other bedroom decor as your kid gets older.

Price: $51 and up (depending on size)

Pros:

Made with soft and plush material

Multiple sizes and colors available

Can work transition into other bedroom decor as kids grow up

Made with polyester to prevent shedding

Cons:

Shag is harder to clean than low pile rugs

A little more expensive than other kids bedroom rugs

May slip around a little

5. Best Kids Flower Rug: Heart to Heart Flower Area Rug (Set of 3)

This flower area rug would be an adorable addition to a little girl’s bedroom. The area rug is actually made of three daisy shaped rugs that are pink, light green, and purple. Each rug is 25 inches across and is thick enough for sitting, but it’s not so plush that it can’t still function as a rug. Because they are separate rugs, you can keep them together for the area rug look, or move them about the bedroom wherever you need them. The rugs are machine washable so they’re easy to keep clean, and they have latex backing to keep them in place. If you want just one flower, the pink and purple colors are available for individual orders.

Price: $39.99 for the set, $15.99 for individual flowers

Pros:

Adorable flower pattern would be perfect for a little girls room

Machine washable

Can keep together as an area rug or separate throughout the bedroom

Foam pad is cushy enough for sitting, but thin enough to still work as a rug

Cons:

Not a roll out area rug

Texture is more flimsy than a typical area rug

Flowers may slide around on carpet

6. Best Kids Hopscotch Rug: Learning Carpets Hopscotch Play Carpet

Hopscotch is awesome for working on number recognition, coordination, and balance, not to mention it’s a classic game that every kid loves. This hopscotch rug has bright bold colors that would match most bedroom decor, and it’s set in the standard hopscotch pattern. The back of the rug is made with skid-proof, latex gel, so you won’t have to worry about it sliding around while your kiddo jumps from square to square. Maintenance is easy as it’s soil and stain resistant, and you can roll it up to stash in a closet when it’s not being used. For a fun bedtime routine, you can line it up next to your child’s bed and have them hopscotch into bed every night.

Price: $37.27

Pros:

Rug has a bright hopscotch pattern

Latex gel, skid-proof backing

Soil and stain resistant

Rolls up for easy storage

Cons:

Only one size available

Squares on the rug may be too small for older children

Bold colors may not match a neutral bedroom

7. Best Kids Patterned Rug: MeMoreCool Colorful Cartoon Kids Area Rugs

Giraffe, panda, flower, and dinosaur are just a few of the colorful patterns available with this kids area rug. The fun cartoon patterns are bright and adorable, and there is a different pattern for every age group. The mats are plush and comfortable to sit and roll around on, but thin enough that they can be rolled up easily. And, no need to worry about messes, as the rug is machine washable. There are three rectangular sizes available: two that are almost square, and one that is much more narrow that would look especially cute in-between twin beds.

Price: $35.58 and up (depending on the size)

Pros:

Multiple sizes and patterns available

Machine washable

Comfortable enough to sit and roll around on

Stain and static resistant

Cons:

Some people may prefer a little extra padding

Lighter color patterns may get dirty faster than other patterns

8. Best Kids Reversible Rug: Baby Care Play Mat

This kids bedroom rug is awesome for babies and young kids alike. There are 11 different patterns and each mat is reversible, with one side being more decorative and the other educational (a few of the options are educational on both sides). You can keep the decorative side up when you are wanting to match the bedroom decor, but flip over to the educational side during playtime. The fabric is flat, but still soft and cushioned enough that kids crawling and rolling around won’t get injured. If you have a spit-up prone baby, messy kid, or hairy pets, this mat is ideal for keeping things clean as it’s waterproof and can be wiped down. The material is also completely non-toxic, as it’s free from BPA, latex, lead, and formaldehyde. You can choose between two sizes for the mat (medium and large), and most patterns are available in both sizes.

Price: $89.50 and up (depending on size and pattern)

Pros:

Mat is reversible

Multiple patterns and sizes available

Waterproof and easy to wipe clean

Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars

Cons:

More expensive than other kids bedroom rugs

Doesn’t have anti-slip gripping

Cushion may dent a little when an adult is on it

9. Best Stylish Kids Rug: Lorena Canals Hippy Soft Washable Kids Rug

This ultra stylish kids bedroom rug would look adorable in a room that has a softer color palette. Available in blue, green, and pink, the rug has a chic zig zag pattern that is whimsical enough to belong in a kids room without being overly cartoon-y. Made with 100% natural cotton, the rug is eco-friendly and is machine washable. As if being eco-friendly wasn’t enough, you can feel even better about your purchase as with each rug sale, Lorena Canals makes a donation to help children go to school in northern India. The colors are muted and beautiful, and the 4′ by 5’3″ size is ideal for a kids bedroom.

Price: $227 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Stylish zig zag pattern

Multiple colors available

Machine washable

Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars

Cons:

Only one size available

More expensive than other kids bedroom rugs

Material is not waterproof

No anti-slip bakcing

10. Best Cheap Kids Rug: LOCHAS Ultra Soft Shaggy Area Rug

This oval shaped rug is perfect for those looking for a narrow rug to place in a smaller bedroom space. The rug is approximately 2.62 feet by 5.24 feet, so there is still plenty of space for kids to play on it, but it won’t overwhelm the room. You can choose between blue, creamy, gray, gray-purple, pink, and purple for the colors, and each rug has a shaggy material that is very soft. The rug has a non-slip plastic bottom, and it’s easy to hand wash or wipe clean. Compared to most kids bedroom rugs, this rugs is pretty inexpensive so it’s a great value.

Price: $16.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Inexpensive compared to other kids bedroom rugs

Multiple colors available

Ideal shape for smaller bedrooms

Soft shaggy material

Cons:

Hand wash or wipe clean only

Shag material doesn’t go to the edge (there is a small plastic border)

Shag is not as thick as other shag rugs

