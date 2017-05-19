Top 10 Best Lace Curtains for Your Home

Lace in the home can sometimes be associated with grandmas, doilies and Victorian-era decor. However, with the surge of shabby chic themed home decor, lace is making a comeback in a big, stylish way. Lace curtains make great window treatments as they are sheer and let natural light come through, but have enough intricacies to still provide privacy. From floral detailing to tiered fabrics, there are a number of lace patterns available to dress your window. Whether you go for a classic white or a muted color, lace curtains add a small touch of femininity to complete and brighten a living room or dress up a bedroom.

When looking for curtains, be sure to pay attention to the measurements. Measure your own windows and think about what furniture will be placed near the curtains, as that may help you decide the curtain length you want. It’s also important to note whether the curtains are sold as one panel or a pack of two.

Read on for a round-up of the best lace curtains for your home.

1. Best Floral Lace Curtain: No. 918 Alison Floral Lace Curtain Panel

This beautiful lace curtain has floral detailing from top to bottom and is surrounded with a scalloped edge. The panel can easily be hung on a standard curtain rod, and because it is 58 inches wide, you may only need one panel to cover your entire window. There are four different lengths available: 63 inches, 72 inches, 84 inches, and 32 inches. The 58 by 32 inches curtain panel is actually a valance, and could be used on its own or with a longer curtain panel for a layered look. The lace curtain is available in a variety of colors: white, ivory off-white, ivory white, blue, rose pink, and sage green. Keeping the curtain clean is easy, as the fabric is 100% polyester and machine washable.

Price: $4.47 and up (depending on length and color)

Pros:

Beautiful floral design

Multiple sizes and colors available

Machine washable

Can hang with a standard curtain rod

Cons:

Comes with only one panel

Not all colors are available with every size

May be hard to fit over a decorative curtain rod

2. Best Ruffle Lace Curtain: Gee Di Moda White Ruffle Lace Curtains

With lace ruffles from top to bottom, these curtains would look adorable in a little girl’s bedroom, and would also be a fun touch in a shabby chic themed living room. The curtain panel is 60 inches by 63 inches, 60 inches by 84 inches, or 60 inches by 96 inches, and the seller suggests doubling up the panels to create a more full look. You can still achieve your desired look with just one panel, and even though it’s sheer, you still get the privacy you need. The curtain is shipped as one panel, can be easily slipped over a standard curtain rod, and is machine washable.

Price: $15.99 and up, depending on size

Pros:

Ruffle design complements a shabby chic decor and would be cute in a little girl’s room

Two inch rod pocket fits a standard curtain rod

Machine washable

Cons:

Fabric is wrinkled and may be hard to iron

Comes with only one panel

May need to double up panels to create a fuller look

Rod pocket will not fit over a large decorative rod

3. Best Gray Lace Curtain: Edal Sheer Gray Curtain Panel

Decorating your home with gray tones is all the rage right now, so why not add a gray window treatment? This gray lace curtain is the perfect accent piece, as the floral design adds a soft touch that will accentuate the window but not overwhelm the room. The rod pocket has a diameter of four centimeters, so it will easily slide over a standard curtain rod. The panel is 59.1 inches by 70.9 inches, so you may need to order two panels to cover your entire window. The gray lace curtain panel is just over six dollars, so it’s a really good price. If you don’t want gray, the curtain is also available in pink and white.

Price: $8.99

Pros:

Beautiful gray color

Rod pocket fits a standard curtain rod

Machine washable

Less expensive than other lace curtains

Cons:

Only comes with one panel

Only one size available

Rod pocket may not be big enough to slide over a decorative curtain rod

4. Best Lace Curtain With Grommets: Brightmaison White Lace Curtain Panel

With pre-installed metal grommet rings, this lace curtain panel is ideal for someone who prefers to hang their curtain with grommets, rather than a rod pocket. The white lace curtain panel is 57 inches by 98 inches, and because they are so long, you can create a dramatic floor to ceiling look or have the curtains romantically pool at the floor. The thick floral and leafy design is more pronounced than most lace curtains, but the panel is still sheer enough to let in plenty of natural light.

Price: $18.99

Pros:

Hang with grommets, rather than a rod pocket

Thick floral design

Extra long (98 inches)

Fits most standard curtain rods

Cons:

Hand wash only

Only one color available

Only one size available

Comes with only one panel

5. Best Printed Lace Curtain: DZT1968 Printed Flower Lace Curtain

Looking for a unique twist on the lace curtain? This lace fabric has either pink or yellow flowers printed on top, adding a nice pop of color to your bedroom or living space. The panel is 39.37 inches by 78.74 inches, so you will most likely need to order two panels in order to cover your entire window. The material is machine washable, so the panel is easy to keep clean. The printed lace would look beautiful as a window or door curtain, and could also work well in a window display.

Price: $6.05

Pros:

Printed lace is available in pink or yellow

Inexpensive compared to other lace curtain panels

Machine washable

Fits a standard curtain rod

Cons:

Only comes with one window panel

Panel is smaller than most curtain panels

Curtain may not provide as much privacy as other lace curtains

6. Best Set of Lace Curtains: DII Elegant Sheer Window Panels (Set of Two)

If you are looking for a set of two window panels, these lace curtains are available as a set and are both beautiful and functional. The lace curtains are available in four different patterns: circle, diamond, flower, and lattice. The flower pattern is what you would typically picture for lace curtains, but the circle, diamond, and lattice patterns offer a modern twist that could help update your living space. Each panel is 50 inches wide, and you can choose between four different lengths (108 inches, 63 inches, 84 inches, or 96 inches). The fabric is 100% polyester so they are wrinkle resistant and machine washable, and the rod pockets at the top make it easy to hang up the panels with a standard curtain rod.

Price: $13.13 and up (depending on length and color)

Pros:

Multiple patterns, lengths, and colors available

Comes in a pack of two

Wrinkle resistant

Machine washable

Cons:

Material is a little stiff compared to other lace curtains

Some reviewers note issues with the panels not being the same length

Material is very sheer and does not provide much privacy

7. Best Dot Lace Curtains: Best Home Fashions Lovely Dot Lace Curtains (Set of 2)

These pretty lace curtains have a small polka dot pattern and scalloped edge that could work in a kid’s room or adult living space. You can choose between white, pink, ivory, and black for the color, and there are a variety of lengths available as well. Delivered as a set of two, each panel has a tailored rod pocket at the top that is large enough to be hung with either a standard or decorative rod. These curtains are beautiful and airy, and would look adorable in any living space.

Price: $19.99 and up (depending on length and color)

Pros:

Cute polka dot pattern

Multiple sizes and colors available

Can fit on either a standard or decorative curtain rod

Comes in a pack of two

Cons:

Hand wash only

No short length sizes available

Ivory is more of a pale yellow

8. Best Lace Window Swags: Lorraine Home Fashions Lace Window Swags

If you would like a beautiful frame around your kitchen, bedroom, or bathroom window, you may want a set of lace curtain swags. Tapering down from the middle of the window to the bottom corner, the swags accent the window and still allow you to look outside. This set comes with two swags, and you can pair it with a valance to frame the window along the bottom as well. The pattern on the lace is a mix of circles and flowers, and is a soft cream color. If you like the pattern but need more coverage, the swag is also available as a panel, shade, and valance.

Price: $16.75 (16 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Swags frame a window without completely covering it

Fabric is machine washable

Two swags are included

Fits with a standard curtain rod

Cons:

Some reviewers had issues with receiving different lengths of curtains when ordering multiple sets

Material is somewhat heavy

May need to order an additional valance or tier to complete the framed window look

9. Best Lace Balloon Curtains: FADFAY Off-White Lace Balloon Curtains

Add a touch of fancy to your formal living room or bedroom with these lace balloon curtains. The curtain has multiple strings on the bottom so you can adjust the drape and height of the panel to your liking. The strings have a little lace over the top so they’re not too distracting, but you could also choose to remove them if you have the curtains set to your desired length. The panel is 78 inches wide so it will cover most windows, and you can choose between 59 inches, 78 inches, or 90 inches for the length. The lace pattern is a mix of floral and dots, so it’s very delicate looking and would add a beautiful touch to any room.

Price: $18.99 and up (depending on size)

Pros:

Balloon curtains are adjustable

Can be hung with a standard rod or with hooks

Delicate floral and dot pattern won’t overwhelm the room

Multiple lengths available

Cons:

More expensive than other lace curtain panels

Hanging strings can be annoying for some people

You have to pull multiple strings to adjust up and down

Only one panel available

10. Best Lace Curtains With Valance: Renaissance Carley Lace Panel With Attached Valance

If you love the valance and curtain combo look, this panel has both. The panel is 56 inches wide and can be 63 inches or 84 inches long, and the attached valance is 17 inches long and has decorative tassels. Available in the classic lace colors of white or ivory, the fabric is easy to take care of as it’s machine washable. There is a rod pocket at the top that makes it easy to hang from a standard curtain rod, and you may only need one panel depending on the size of your window.

Price: $14.99 and up (depending on the length)

Pros:

Valance is attached

Multiple lengths and colors available

Fits on a standard curtain rod

Machine washable

Cons:

Comes with only one panel

Some reviewers had issues with the fabric getting damaged in the wash

Some reviewers received different length curtains when ordering multiple packs

