Top 10 Best Pillows for Side Sleepers 2018

Whether it’s your side, back, or stomach, everyone has a preferred sleep position. For side sleepers, pillows often get lumpy and lopsided, especially if you favor one side or sleep with the pillow crumpled up under your neck. Similar to mattresses, pillow technology has greatly improved over time, and now there are wonderfully made pillows that are designed with the side sleeper in mind.
The most important thing to look for in a pillow for side sleeping is proper head and neck support. When your pillow is too flat, your head drops below your shoulders which strains your neck. On the flip side, if your pillow is too full, your head and neck get out alignment the other direction, causing further pain. It’s important to find a pillow that has a medium-firmness that cradles your head so that it’s inline with your spine as you lay on your side.
If you tend to get tight hips, a full body pillow or something that goes between the knees helps to align your spine when you lay on your side. You may also want to look for something that is slightly on the firmer side to prevent future lumpiness. While a firmer pillow can take some time to get used to, it’s worth it to have proper spine alignment as it will lead to a more restful night’s sleep and an easier time getting up in the morning, since you won’t have all the aches and pains. There are also multiple adjustable pillow options that allow you to remove or add foam to your liking, so you can customize your sleeping experience.
Below is a round-up of the best pillows for side sleepers, listed by type of pillow. Happy sleeping!
1. Best Cooling Pillow for Side Sleepers: HIBR Cooling Memory Foam Side Sleeper Pillow
This memory foam pillow is made with a cooling gel technology that allows air to flow through the pillow so heat doesn’t get trapped. And because it’s made with memory foam, the pillow will slowly adapt to your head and neck shape over time, keeping your head supported and your spine aligned. The side sleeper pillow has a small curve in the front, allowing you to tuck the pillow right under your head without it getting scrunched up on the side. Sensitive skin users can also use this pillow, as it is hypoallergenic and antimicrobial. The pillow is made in America, and is CertiPUR-US certified.
Price: $99
Buy the Cooling Memory Foam Side Sleeper Pillow here.
Pros:
- Made with cooling gel that allows airflow
- Memory foam conforms to head and neck
- Curved cut out on the bottoms is ideal for side sleeping
- Hypoallergenic
Cons:
- Pillow is too thin for some users
- More expensive compared to other pillows
- Pillow may not be wide enough if you flip between sides a lot
Find more Cooling Memory Foam Side Sleeper Pillow information and reviews here.
2. Best Pillow With Arm Rest for Side Sleepers: Sleep Yoga Side Sleeper Pillow
This pillow is designed with the side sleeper in mind, as it has a unique shape that allows you to rest your head and your arm on the pillow. Allowing your arm to rest helps prevent shoulder strain, allowing you to lay more comfortably and for a longer amount of time on your side. The pillow is made from 80% cotton and 20% Coolmax, and the cover is also a cotton/Coolmax blend, so it won’t get too hot. Both the pillow and cover are machine washable, so it’s easy to keep clean and it won’t clump, even after multiple washes. The pillow is made in the USA and is hypoallergenic.
Price: $59.99 (14 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Sleep Yoga Side Sleeper Pillow here.
Pros:
- Arm rest prevents shoulder strain
- Coolmax/cotton blend keeps you cool
- Notch for your neck
- Machine washable
Cons:
- Not shaped like a standard pillow
- Can be difficult to find other pillowcases
- No memory foam
Find more Sleep Yoga Side Sleeper Pillow information and reviews here.
3. Best Body Pillow for Side Sleepers: snuggL Total Body Pillow
If you suffer from hip and lower back pain, a body pillow is a great option to help alleviate pressure and align your spine. This body pillow is shaped like an upside down “L,” with the top shaped liked a standard pillow, and the side a long narrow pillow. Because it’s shaped like an “L,” you can set it on whatever side you prefer, or switch throughout the night. The body pillow allows you to rest your arm which helps with shoulder pain, and you can also place it between your knees for hip pain relief. Made with hypoallergenic micro gel fibers, the pillow filling is medium firm so it will support your body and not flatten out. The pillowcase is made with 100% cotton, and can be removed for easy washing.
Price: $74.99
Buy the snuggL Total Body Pillow here.
Pros:
- “L” shape supports head, neck, arm and hips
- Medium firmness will contour without flattening out
- Hypoallergenic
- Removable pillow case for easy washing
Cons:
- Can look awkward on your bed when not in use
- Actual pillow is difficult to wash
- Takes more effort to switch sides than with a standard pillow
Find more snuggL Total Body Pillow information and reviews here.
4. Best Butterfly Wing Pillow for Side Sleepers: Mkicesky Memory Foam Bamboo Sleeping Pillow
The butterfly wing shaped design on this pillow perfectly cradles your neck, head, and shoulders while sleeping on your side, and it works well if you sleep on your back, too. Made with slow rebound memory foam, the pillow is firm and will retain is shape, even after multiple uses. The cover is made with bamboo fabric so it’s hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant, and it’s also removable and washable.
Price: $54.99 (30 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Mkicesky Memory Foam Bamboo Sleeping Pillow here.
Pros:
- Butterfly wing design contours to head and neck
- Slow rebound memory foam keeps shape even after multiple uses
- Bamboo cover is hypoallergenic and washable
- Works well for sleeping on your back, too
Cons:
- Firmer memory foam is uncomfortable for some people
- Pillow doesn’t look like a standard pillow
- Bamboo cover may have a slight odor when first opened
Find more Mkicesky Memory Foam Bamboo Sleeping Pillow information and reviews here.
5. Best Adjustable Pillow for Side Sleepers: Coop Home Goods Adjustable Pillow
This pillow is unique in that you can customize the shape and fill to what is most comfortable for you. The pillow arrives fully stuffed with shredded visco elastic memory foam, but because there is a zipper on the side, you can actually remove the memory foam and adjust to what feels best for you. For side sleepers, a firmer pillow is recommended, so you may like the pillow exactly how it is delivered. The memory foam is CertiPUR-US certified and is hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant, so you don’t have to worry about touching it and moving it around. It’s easy to clean as the entire pillow is machine washable, and the cover is made with 60% polyester, 40% rayon derived from bamboo, and is designed to keep you cool. You can order the pillow in standard, queen or king size.
Price: $54.99 and up, depending on size
Buy the Coop Home Goods Adjustable Pillow here.
Pros:
- Shredded memory foam makes the pillow adjustable
- Arrives firm which is ideal for side sleepers
- Rated 4.4 out of 5 stars with more than 12,000 reviews
- Machine washable
Cons:
- Shredded foam may get a little messy when adding/removing foam
- Pillow may feel lumpy to some people
- May have a slight odor when first opened
Find more Coop Home Goods Adjustable Pillow information and reviews here.
6. Best U Shaped Pillow for Side Sleepers: Remedy Home Easy Side Sleeper Pillow
With a unique “U” shape, this pillow is great for side sleepers as you can scoot the pillow right up to your shoulders while still being supported in the back. There is also a cut-out for you to place your ear, which adds some additional comfort. Made with 90% foam and 10% cotton, the pillow is on the firmer side while still being comfortable. The pillowcase is removable and washable, and the pillow is less expensive than other pillows, so it’s a great buy.
Price: $25
Buy the Remedy Home Easy Side Sleeper Pillow here.
Pros:
- “U” shape supports your head and aligns your spine
- Less expensive than other side sleeper pillows
- Built-in ear pocket for added comfort
- Cover is machine washable
Cons:
- “U” shape pillow may look odd with the rest of your bedroom pillows
- Needs a specific pillowcase
- Flattens out over time
Find more Remedy Home Easy Side Sleeper Pillow information and reviews here.
7. Best Gusseted Pillow for Side Sleepers: Sleep Better Iso-Cool Gusseted Side Sleeper Pillow
This pillow is made with visco elastic memory foam and has a gusseted design, which is meant to move with you and maximize comfort for side sleepers, especially those who switch sides throughout the night. The cover is made with 100% cotton, and has microscopic beads that absorb heat and feels cool to the touch. The pillow is shaped like a standard pillow, so it will look nice sitting on your bed. Made in the USA, you can also order the gusseted side sleeper in a two pack if your spouse is also a side sleeper.
Price: $36.54
Buy the SleepBetter Iso-Cool Memory Foam Gusseted Side Sleeper Pillow here.
Pros:
- Gusseted design move with you as you sleep
- Cover absorbs heat and is cool to the touch
- Shaped like a standard pillow
- Less expensive than other side sleeper pillows
Cons:
- No contour or cut-out on the pillow
- Pillow is too firm for some people
- Pillow may be too tall for shorter people
Find more SleepBetter Iso-Cool Memory Foam Gusseted Side Sleeper Pillow information and reviews here.
8. Best Down Pillow for Side Sleepers: Modern Luxury Goose Down Pillow
If you are and forever will be a goose down pillow user, this is a great option for side sleepers. The medium-firm pillow is made with 75% feather and 25% white goose down, and the casing is 100% cotton and 330 thread count to prevent quills from poking through. You also don’t have to worry about allergies, as the pillow has been specially cleaned and is hypoallergenic. The pillow is very soft, but still provides enough support to keep your head and neck aligned while you sleep on your side. You can order the pillow in a standard or queen size, and it’s machine washable.
Price: $40.99 and up, depending on size
Buy the Modern Luxury Goose Down Pillow here.
Pros:
- Made with 75% feather, 25% white goose down
- Medium-firmness is soft and supportive
- Hypoallergenic
- Machine washable
Cons:
- Not made with memory foam
- Can get warm while you sleep
- Need to properly wash and dry in order to maintain fluffiness
Find more Modern Luxury Goose Down Pillow information and reviews here.
9. Best Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers: Aocome Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers
While it’s not a pillow for under your head, this knee pillow is a must have for side sleepers, especially those who suffer from hip and leg pain. The pillow is made with memory foam and sits comfortably in-between your knees so when you’re sleeping on your side, your legs are aligned with your spine rather than slanting down and straining your hip and leg muscles. This pillow is different than other knee pillows as it has a strap that you can slide around your leg, so it won’t fall off if you change positions throughout the night. The pillow is just over $20 bucks so it’s a good price, and it also comes with a free sleep mask.
Price: $19.95
Buy the Aocome Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers here.
Pros:
- Sits between knees to ease hip pain
- Strap slides over the knee to keep it from falling off
- Cover is machine washable
- 45 day money back guarantee, one year warranty
Cons:
- Still need an additional pillow for under your head
- Memory foam may be too firm for some people
- May be awkward if you sometimes sleep on your back or stomach
Find more Aocome Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers information and reviews here.
10. Best Cervical Pillow for Side Sleepers: Core Products Tri-Core Cervical Pillow
With a trapezoid indentation in the middle, this cervical pillow cradles your head while offering proper support underneath your neck. The sides are slightly raised to support side sleepers, so even if you switch sides throughout the night, you’ll still be supported. The top is designed to accommodate larger necks, and the bottom is designed to fit smaller necks, so you can choose either side to best fit your body shape. You can also choose between a variety of sizes and colors, and it’s nice and firm so it won’t flatten out over time.
Price: $32.97 and up, depending on size and color
Buy the Tri-Core Cervical Pillow here.
Pros:
- Cervical shape provides great neck and head support
- Firm padding is ideal for side sleepers
- Two neck support options mean you can choose what side works best for you
- Multiple sizes and colors available
Cons:
- Not made with memory foam
- Cover is not removable
- May be too firm for some people
Find more Tri-Core Cervical Pillow information and reviews here.
