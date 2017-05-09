Top 10 Best & Softest Bed Sheets to Buy

There is nothing quite like the feeling of climbing into bed at the end of a long day and curling up in some soft bed sheets. No matter the size of your bed, the firmness of your mattress, or the type of sleeper you are, the love of a soft bed sheet is universal.

Shopping for the perfect bed sheet, however, can be tricky. With varying thread counts and different types of cotton, it’s hard to decipher what sheets will be the best for your sleeping situation. If softness is your top priority, look for something with a higher thread count. If you like a warmer sheet, stick with something that is made with with polyester or brushed microfiber. For those who like to keep cool, cotton and sheets with a lower thread count are usually the most breathable (you could also check out our post about cooling bed sheets here). And of course, it’s important to consider the color of your existing duvet cover and bedroom decor, as you’ll want to find bed sheets that match. If you don’t like the colors listed with the sheets below, take a look at our post on the best printed sheets.

Below is a round-up of the best and softest bed sheets.

1. Mellanni Bed Sheet Set

This is the best polyester sheet set. Silky soft and made from 100% polyester, the sheets are warm, extremely durable and hypoallergenic. Even though polyester is heavier than cotton because it retains more heat and moisture, these sheets are thin and will fold up nicely in your linen closet. The material is fade, stain, shrink, and wrinkle-resistant, so the set will seem like it’s brand new even after months of use. The sheet set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The deep pocket fitted sheet has elastic all the way around, so you won’t have to worry about it coming untucked on the edges of your mattress. Whether you want a solid color, stripes or a fun quadtrefoil design, there are multiple color choices. The sheet set is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes.

Price: $24.70 and up (depending on the size and color)

Pros:

Polyester is more durable than cotton

Fade, shrink, stain, and wrinkle-resistant

Multiple colors and patterns available

Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars with more than 22,000 reviews

Cons:

Polyester material is heavier than cotton

Polyester does not absorb moisture as well as cotton

Some reviewers had issues with the sheets fitting their mattress

2. Thomas Gene Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set

This is the best Egyptian cotton sheet set. Egyptian cotton may be one of the most sought after bedding materials, and for good reason. This ultra soft sheet set has a 1000 thread count that only gets softer with time, but the cotton is still light and breathable. The fitted sheet pockets are 18 inches deep, so it will easily fit over your mattress and most mattress toppers. The sheet set has one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and can be purchased in queen or king size. Available in white and charcoal, the sheets will match almost any bedroom decor. This set would also make a great gift set, as it’s delivered in a box with a magnetic lid.

Price: $125 and up, depending on color and size

Pros:

Egyptian cotton is light and breathable

1000 thread count gets softer over time

18-inch deep pockets

Shipped in a gift box

Cons:

Expensive compared to other sheet sets

Egyptian cotton is not as warm as polyester or microfiber

3. Organic Pro Bed Sheet Set

These are the best organic bed sheets. Made with 100% certified organic Turkish cotton, these bed sheets are as soft as they are eco-friendly. The raw cotton used to make the sheets is organic, the color dyes are organic, and production is done in an organic environment, so the sheets are actually triple certified organic. Turkish cotton has long staple fibers that are strong and soft, and they get softer with each wash. This sheet set has a 400 thread count, so it is very light. The bed sheets are available in twin, full, and queen, as well as a variety of solid colors (white, ivory, navy blue, sage green, stone grey, and slate blue). Each set comes with six pieces: one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and four pillowcases.

Price: $59.99 and up (depending on size and color)

Pros:

Made with triple organic certified Turkish cotton

Light, breathable material

Two extra pillowcases included

Multiple color choices

Cons:

More expensive than most sheet sets

Need to remove from the dryer immediately to avoid wrinkling

May take multiple washes to get soft

No king size available

4. Pinzon 190 Gram Heavyweight Velvet Flannel Sheet Set

These are the best flannel sheets. If you like to stay nice and toasty while you sleep, or you prefer to have a separate sheet set for winter, flannel sheets are the way to go. Unlike regular bed sheets that are measured by thread count, flannel sheets are measured by the number of ounces it takes to make up a square yard. This sheet set weighs 190 grams per square meter, so the sheets are heavy, warm, and durable. The flannel is a brushed cotton fabric, so it’s very soft to the touch. The set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet (covers an 18-inch mattress), and two pillowcases. For the color, you can choose between aubergine (black), chamois (tan), cream, graphite, Italian roast, smokey blue, thyme green, and white.

Price: $64.99 and up (depending on size and color)

Pros:

Flannel is warm and heavy

Brushed cotton is very soft

Multiple colors available

Great for winter

Cons:

Fabric is not breathable

Set is only available in queen size

More expensive than some sheet sets

Some reviewers had issues with the sheets wearing down over time

5. Meridian Brushed Percale Cotton Sheets

These are the best cool sheets. Keep things light and breezy with this percale cotton sheet set. The 100% percale cotton sheets have a 250 thread count with long-staple cotton, so the fabric is soft without being heavy. Since the sheets are made with all cotton, they wick away the moisture to keep you nice and cool throughout the night. The fitted sheet has elastic all around the sheet and can fit mattresses from 14 inches to 18 inches. With a modern reactive print design, this set would pair well with a solid color comforter or duvet. Colors available: white, blue, navy, gray, coral, and periwinkle.

Price: $59.99 and up (depending on the size and color)

Pros:

Lightweight and soft

Fitted sheet can fit an 18 inch mattress

Fun modern reactive print

Multiple colors and sizes available

Cons:

Percale cotton is not as warm as thicker sheet sets

100% cotton can get wrinkled

No solid colors available

May need to wash multiple times to make softer

6. Nestl Bedding Split King Bed Sheets Set

These are the best split king bed sheets. The set comes with five pieces: one flat sheet, two pillowcases, and two fitted sheets to accommodate an adjustable bed. Made with microfiber that is brushed on both sides, the sheets are extra soft and silky to the touch. The fitted sheet has elastic all the way around and a deep pocket of 16 inches, so it will fit most mattresses. Microfiber also means that the sheets are fade and wrinkle-resistant, so the sheets should last you a long time. With 37 colors ranging from mint to beach blue, you will have no problem matching your existing bedroom decor.

Price: $35.49 and up (depending on color)

Pros:

Accommodates an adjustable bed

Microfiber is fade and wrinkle resistant

Less expensive than other sheet sets

37 color choices

Cons:

Some reviewers note the colors weren’t true to what is pictured

Sheets are not very breathable

Fitted sheets will not cover an 18 inch mattress

7. Bamboo Tranquility Bamboo Bed Sheets

These are the best bamboo bed sheets. For those with sensitive skin, a bamboo sheet set is best as the 100% organic bamboo fiber repels allergens and is made from sustainable bamboo that is not treated with herbicides or pesticides. The sheets are even more soft than regular cotton, and they get softer with every wash. Made with high strength fiber, you won’t have to worry about pilling or tearing over time. Available in white, these bamboo sheets will add an airy feel to any bedroom. Sizes available: California king.

Price: $169

Pros:

Organic bamboo fiber is hypoallergenic

Softer than cotton

High strength fiber prevents pilling

Multiple sizes and colors available

Cons:

Pillowcases stay wrinkled after washing

More expensive than other bed sheet sets

May need to wash a few times to achieve desired softness

8. OOSilk Mulberry Charmeuse Silk Bed Sheet Set

This is the best silk sheet set. Nothing says luxury like silk sheets. Made with 100% mulberry 19 momme 400 thread count silk, these are one of the highest quality silk sheets you can find. Mulberry is at the top of the silk spectrum, and 19 momme is the smoothest and has the most lustrous weight. The material is heavy but will adjust to your body temperature as you sleep, is hypoallergenic, and will not attract dust mites. The fitted sheet has deep pockets that will fit up to a 16 inch mattress, and the naturally dyed sheet will not have any color fading. Colors available: black, white, ivory, pink, red, taupe, navy blue, purple, royal blue, and silver grey.

Price: $298 and up, depending on color and size

Pros:

Mulberry silk is the highest quality silk you can have

Hypoallergenic

Naturally dyed and no color fading

Multiple colors and sizes

Cons:

Silk needs to be washed carefully

Expensive compared to other sheet sets

Silk is heavy

Fitted sheet only has elastic in the corners

9. AmazonBasics Heather Jersey Sheet Set

This is the best heather jersey sheet set. If you want to feel like you’re sleeping in your favorite t-shirt every night, you may want to try this heather jersey sheet set. Heather jersey is made from combed cotton that is specially treated before spinning into yarn, making it extremely soft. Jersey fabric is a little more warm than standard cotton, and is also stretchy. The colors are simple and will pair well with any solid color of patterned duvet cover: chambray, dark gray, light gray, oatmeal, and sky blue. The set is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, and king sizes.

Price: $27.98 and up (depending on size and color)

Pros:

Jersey material is extremely soft

Jersey fabric is warm and stretchy

Easy to care for

Multiple colors and sizes available

Cons:

Not as crisp as other cotton

Some reviewers say the fitted sheet was too big for their mattress

May take a few washes to achieve the desired softness

Certain colors can take three to five months to ship

10. LinenSpa Brushed Microfiber Ultra Soft Bed Sheet Set

These are the best cheap bed sheets. With even the king size sheet set falling under $25, these sheets are a great deal. The set includes one flat sheet, two pillowcases and one fitted sheet that can fit a mattress up to 14 inches deep. Made with brushed microfiber, the set is warm while still feeling super soft. The sheets are wrinkle, stain, and shrink resistant, and they are machine washable and dryer safe. Available in a variety of neutral colors (white, ivory, sand, and stone), these sheets will match practically any bed set. If you’re looking for a new mattress to go along with your new sheets, LinenSpa also makes a great memory foam mattress.

Price: $13.99 and up, depending on color and size

Pros:

Brushed microfiber is very soft

Inexpensive compared to other sheet sets

Wrinkle, stain, and shrink resistant

Multiple sizes and colors available

Cons:

Fitted sheet may be too big for some mattresses

Microfiber material retains moisture more than cotton

Some reviewers note the sheets are too slippery

Only neutral colors available

