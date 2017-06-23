4th of July Decorations: 10 Best Patriotic Decorations

Fireworks, barbecues, red, white and blue galore…the 4th of July is always a big highlight of the summer. It’s fun to celebrate America’s independence with friends and family, and to really let your patriotism shine. Whether you have a small get together at home or an all-out patriotic party, no 4th of July celebration is complete without 4th of July decorations.

Every party has food and drinks, so why not outfit your table with some cute American flag tableware? Wall decorations, garland and streamers amp up the patriotic vibe around your house, and of course, you don’t want to forget about dressing up your backyard and patio. Whether you like bright and bold stars and stripes or the rustic Americana look, there are a variety of decorations to make your home 4th of July central. Even better – most decorations can be saved and used time and time again.

Read on for our round-up of the best 4th of July decorations. All items are Prime eligible, so they’ll get here in time for Independence Day.

1. Best 4th of July Tableware: Patriotic Party Pack

Fourth of July and barbecues go hand-in-hand. Nobody wants to do the dishes on a holiday, which is where this awesome paper plate and napkin set comes in. The party pack includes 50 dinner plates, 50 dessert plates, and 100 luncheon napkins, so the set will definitely cover all of your guests. Even if you’re having a smaller get together, you could save the leftover plates and napkins for Memorial Day or Labor Day. The plates are heavy duty, so you don’t have to worry about them folding while you eat. Most importantly, they have the American flag printed on them, so they’ll match the rest of your red, white, and blue decor.

Price: $24.95 (58 percent off MSRP)

2. Best 4th of July Cups: Patriotic Stars Party Cups

These cute plastic cups are great for holding your drink of choice throughout the 4th of July festivities. The 16-ounce cups are clear and have red and blue stars printed around the center, so they will match your 4th of July decor perfectly. The pack comes with 50 cups, so there’s plenty to meet the needs of a party, large or small. While they’re intended for the 4th of July, you could easily use these cups throughout the summer, too, at barbecues, family reunions, and poolside.

Price: $18.99 (24 percent off MSRP)

3. Best 4th of July Table Cover: Stars and Stripes Table Cover

Cover up your picnic or kitchen table with this fun stars and stripes table cover. The cover has a thick white stripe down the center, and the flag pattern is printed on both sides. Made from heavy duty plastic, you don’t have to worry about the tablecloth ripping, and you could even wipe it down and reuse it for next 4th of July. It’s 54 inches by 108 inches, so it’s plenty long and will cover most outdoor tables.

Price: $5.12

4. Best 4th of July Cooler: Patriotic Inflatable Buffet Cooler

Keep everyone hydrated with this extra large inflatable cooler, that doubles as a table decoration. Measuring at about 54 inches by 28 inches, this cooler is huge and will easily hold plenty of drinks, food, and ice. It’s printed with a classic stars and stripes pattern, and could be set up on a table, or just on a blanket or tarp in the grass. While it doesn’t come with an air pump, a repair patch is included if you happen to have an air leak. Since it’s inflatable, you could easily deflate, roll up, and pack into storage until you host your next patriotic party.

Price: $12.88

5. Best 4th of July Paper Fans: Patriotic Hanging Paper Fans

Whether your cluster them together to create a backdrop or spread them out throughout your house or backyard, these paper fans are the perfect patriotic hanging decoration. There are 12 fans total, and each one is made of a thick cardstock so you can reuse them in the future. To set up, you just unfold the fan, attach the ends with the self-sealing sticker or a paperclip, hang, and you’re set. The fans are a mixture of red, white, and blue patterns, so they work together well and will complement the rest of your 4th of July decor.

Price: $15.99

6. Best 4th of July Banner: 4th of July Paper Banner

This 4th of July banner features 13 flag pennants that have red and white stripes on the top, and blue with a white star on the bottom. The set also includes an eight foot red ribbon, so you can hang the pennants as one long banner, or you can cut up the ribbon and spread the pennants to different areas. The red, white, and blue garland is just under $10, so it’s a great deal and inexpensive enough that you could order multiple sets if you have lots of spots to decorate, or want to double up the banners.

Price: $6.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

7. Best 4th of July Sign: Americana Family, Friends, Freedom Hanging Sign

This painted wood sign is the perfect addition to your 4th of July party decor, but because of it’s classic design, you could truly leave it up all summer long. Measuring at 12 inches by 12 inches, it’s perfect for hanging on a door or the wall. Three separate signs spelling out “Family, Friends, Freedom” are connected by twine, and the entire sign is red, white, and blue. It’s a cute Americana piece that makes a great 4th of July decoration.

Price: $10.99

8. Best 4th of July Centerpiece: Patriotic Foil Spray Centerpiece



Pull all of your 4th of July decor together with this fabulous centerpiece. Made up of shiny silver sprays, red and blue stars, and an American flag, this centerpiece will be the focal point of your table. You could also order multiple and stagger them throughout your home or backyard. The weight in the center will help the piece stand upright, and keep it from blowing away in the wind. The centerpiece measures 18 inches tall, so it’s a good size and will stand out against food and drinks on your table.

Price: $14.99

9. Best 4th of July Buckets: Patriotic Ceramic Buckets

If you love the look of rustic, Americana items, this ceramic bucket pack would be a great addition to your 4th of July decor. Each bucket is seven inches in diameter and four inches tall, and has a metal and wood handle that makes it easy to move around. Due to the size, you easily use it to hold a variety of items such as candy, utensils, or party favors. It would even work well with candles or as a planter, if you want a more permanent decor piece. Each bucket has a simple red, white, and blue design that differs slightly, but complements each other.

Price: $6.99 (61 percent off MSRP)

10. Best 4th of July Lights: Red White Blue Solar Lights

You can’t let the festivities stop once night rolls around, especially considering you have to stay up for the fireworks! Light up your backyard or patio with this solar light set that is equipped with red, white, and blue light bulbs. The set is powered entirely by solar energy through a solar powered panel on a 20 centimeter garden spike. The lights can work up to 10 hours at night (assuming the panel gets enough sun), and is water resistant. There are 200 lights stretched across 72 feet of wire, so you can dress up a tree, pergola, or hang them off your deck.

Price: $15.99

