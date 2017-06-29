Top 10 Best Cool Dorm Chairs 2018

While some dorm furniture will be provided when you move into your dorm, a few extra dorm furniture pieces can make your room feel more like home. A cool dorm chair is essential, as it provides extra seating for yourself and friends, and can make your room a fun hangout spot. Pair it with a dorm rug or a cute dorm bedding set, and your dorm room will be looking fresh and college ready.

Whether you’re looking for a desk chair or something more for lounging, there are plenty of dorm chairs that are both cool and functional. Consider the size of the chair and what will work best in your dorm room, as well as the style and comfort level. If you have a lot of guests hanging out or staying over, you may want to find something that doubles as a bed.

Read on for our breakdown of the best cool dorm chairs.

1. Coaster Round Swivel Chair

This cool dorm chair would work great as a desk chair, and it’s also small enough that you could put it in the corner of your room for some additional seating. The chair can fully swivel and is height adjustable, and the rounded seat and chrome base gives it a modern look. The vinyl material is really easy to clean as you can just wipe it down, and you can choose between black, purple, and white for the colors. At just under $100, this chair would be an inexpensive addition to your dorm room.

Price: $87.50 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Rounded chair has a cool modern look

Chair swivels and is height adjustable

Three colors available

Just under $100

Cons:

Not on wheels so it can’t roll across the floor

May be too small for taller people

Seat doesn’t have a lot of padding

2. Gaiam Balance Ball Chair

Between rickety lecture hall seats and uncomfortable dorm beds, college can do a number on your back. This balance ball chair can help things out, as it corrects your posture and strengthens your core, all while keeping you focused while you study. You can also remove the ball from the base if you want to squeeze in a quick workout. The ball is designed for people between five feet and five feet 11 inches tall, and has a 300 pound weight capacity. The base has easy glide casters so you can move around the floor, and an adjustable support bar in the back. There are also multiple colors available ranging from fuschia to wasabi, so you can turn it into a cool accent piece for your dorm room. The chair is less than $80 bucks and includes an air pump, so it’s a great deal for a college student’s budget.

Price: $69.98 and up, depending on the color

Pros:

Helps with posture and spine alignment

Doubles as a workout ball

Nine color choices

Air pump included

Cons:

May take some time getting use to sitting on the ball

Not designed for someone over six feet tall

May need to re-inflate from time to time

3. BirdRock Home Adjustable Memory Foam Floor Chair

If you spend a lot of time gaming or watching TV, or just like to do your homework sitting on the floor, this floor chair would be perfect for your dorm room. The back has 14 adjustable positions so you can recline to whatever angle is most comfortable for what you’re doing. The filling of the chair is made of crushed memory foam, so it’s really comfortable and plush, making it easy to hang out on. And because it’s all foam, it’s simple to move around the room, as well as transport between home and your dorm room. Colors available: blue, brown, eggplant, grey, and orange.

Price: $74.99

Pros:

14 adjustable positions

Crushed memory foam is comfortable to sit on

Multiple colors to choose from

Easy to move around

Cons:

Spot clean only

Seat is not long enough to support your lower legs

Back may be too short for taller people

4. Gray Sleeper Chair

If you plan on having friends stay with you a lot, a sleeper chair is a good furniture piece to add to your dorm room. The cushion functions as a chair when it’s folded up, and when you need it for sleeping, just unfold the seat and it becomes a mattress. When folded out, the mattress is still six inches thick, so you won’t feel like you’re sleeping directly on the floor. And because the cushion is filled with foam, it’s super comfortable in the chair position as well. There is no assembly required, and it’s easy to move around. The gray fabric will complement pretty much any dorm decor, and the polyester fabric is soft to the touch.

Price: $129

Pros:

Doubles as a chair and mattress

Foam is really comfortable and still six inches thick when all rolled out

Gray color will match most dorm rooms

No assembly required

Cons:

Back of the chair is pretty low

No option to put it on legs if you want it off the floor

Spot clean only

5. Chill Bag Memory Foam Bean Bag

This bean bag is the ultimate chill spot, as it’s large and cushy and perfect for lounging. It’s 34 inches tall, 60 inches wide and 60 inches deep, so it’s plenty big enough for an adult to curl up on. Rather than pesky beans or Styrofoam pieces, the bean bag is actually filled with memory foam so it’s easier to keep filled and more supportive. There are 26 colors available, and the cover can be removed and thrown in the wash for easy cleanup.

Price: $149.88 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Oversized bean bag is really comfortable

26 color choices

Cover is removable and machine washable

Stuffed with memory foam rather than beans

Cons:

May be awkward to move around

Can lose shape over time

6. Mid-Back Quilted Swivel Task Chair

Swap out your desk chair with this cool task chair that has a quilted vinyl seat and backrest. The back is slightly curved providing lumbar support, and there is a pneumatic height adjustment lever so you can choose what height works best for you and your desk. You can also save some space in your dorm room as this chair has no arm rests, so it will slide all the way under your desk. Order the chair in black if you want it to blend in with the rest of your dorm furniture. Or, choose between blue, green, orange, pink, and purple to add a bold accent piece to your dorm decor.

Price: $54.06 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Pneumatic height adjustment

Easy to wipe clean

Six color choices

Inexpensive

Cons:

Some assembly required

Max weight capacity is 250 pounds

Mid-back may be too low for taller people

Vinyl can get warm if sitting in the chair for a long time

7. Vivon Comfort Foam Chair

This chair has a unique shape that would look chic in any dorm room. The chair is made with layers or conforming foam, so it’s soft and comfortable but still supportive enough that you won’t sink down and get stuck. The chair is 23 inches wide, 30 inches high, and 33 inches deep, so it’s on the smaller side making it perfect for your dorm room. The fabric cover is removable and machine washable, and the bright red color would be a fun pop of color in your dorm room. There is no assembly required, but the chair arrives vacuum sealed, so give it a few days to expand before sitting on it.

Price: $119

Pros:

Unique design would be a cool addition to your dorm room

Conforming foam is soft and supportive

Removable cover is machine washable

Small enough to fit perfectly in a dorm room

Cons:

Height may be too low for taller people

Only one color choice

Need to wait a few days for the chair to fully expand

8. Urban Shop Micromink Saucer Chair

Saucer chairs have long been a dorm room staple, but this version of the saucer chair adds an element of coolness. Each color has a micromink fabric that’s cozy chic, and the metallic frame gives the chair a modern vibe. There are multiple cool colors to choose from, and each one comes with a different metallic frame. The chair is 29 inches high, 32 inches wide and 22 inches deep, so it’s a nice size for a dorm room. Plus, when it’s not being used, you can just fold it up and place it in your closet or under your bed.

Price: $37.86 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Micromink and metallic frame looks chic in a dorm room

Fold and put in storage when not in use

Multiple color choices

Cons:

Spot clean only

Sits low to the ground

May not be deep enough for a taller person to sit in it comfortably

9. Lux by Big Joe Cube

This cool cube-shaped chair has a deep square cutout in the middle, making it the perfect spot for sinking in and doing some reading or lounging. While this is a bean bag chair, it’s filled with UltimaX Beans, which are more conforming and last 20 percent longer than typical beans. Plus, the chair fabric is double stitched and has double zippers, so you won’t have to worry about any spillage. The colors available are cement blazer, camel blazer, grey union, and pecan union. All of the chairs are under $80, so it’s an inexpensive furniture addition to your dorm room.

Price: $73.35 and up, depending on the color

Pros:

UltimaX Beans last 20 percent longer than regular beans

Multiple colors available

Inexpensive

No assembly required

Cons:

Chair may lose shape over time

Spot clean only

10. X Rocker Triple Flip Sound Chair With Storage Ottoman

This cool dorm chair is the ultimate chair for a music, gaming, or TV lover. The chair actually has two speakers and a subwoofer built into the sides, and you can also listen to music by plugging into the headset or RCA outputs. There is also a storage compartment in the seat of the chair and pockets on the side, which is great for holding books, DVDs, snacks, and more. The chair is 35.24 inches long, 31.1 inches wide, and 28.54 inches high, so it’s compact enough to fit comfortably in a dorm room. While it’s a little more expensive than other dorm chairs, it’s still under $200 and has many features that make it a great purchase for your dorm room.

Price: $190.42 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Built in speakers and headset outputs

Storage compartment in seat of the chair

Pockets on the side for holding snacks and supplies

Compact enough to fit into a dorm room

Cons:

A little more expensive than other dorm chairs

Only one color available

Some assembly required

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.