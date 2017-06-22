Top 10 Best Cute Dorm Bedding Sets 2018

Moving into a dorm room is a great excuse to get some new bedding, especially since it’s pretty likely your bedding from home won’t fit a twin XL bed. A cute dorm bedding set is the perfect way to brighten up your dorm room, and if you have a roommate, you could even buy matching sets to complete your dorm look. Having only sheets and a blanket for your bed probably isn’t going to cut it, as you want your bed to look nice (especially when your parents come to visit). Plus since you’ll be sitting on your bed almost as much as you’ll be sleeping in it, it’s nice to have a separate cover on your bed to sit on. Try looking for a fun patterned bedding set if you want to make a statement, or you could choose a solid color if you want to balance out the rest of your dorm decor.

Most dorm bedding sets come with a comforter or duvet cover, as well as a pillow sham. Some sets also include sheets which adds an extra value, but you may need to find separate twin XL dorm bedding sheets to complete your bedding.

Read on for our round-up of the best cute dorm bedding sets, listed in no particular order.

1. Best Trellis Dorm Bedding: AmazonBasics Bed-In-A-Bag Dusty Blue Trellis

This cute dorm bedding set has five pieces: comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, pillow sham, and pillowcase. The flat and fitted sheets are a crisp white, and the rest of the set has a dusty blue trellis pattern that would add a soft decorative touch to your dorm room. Made with polyester microfiber, the bedding set is silky smooth. The comforter is thick enough to keep you warm, but not so thick that it’s uncomfortable. At just under $40, this dorm bedding set is a great deal.

Price: $38.99

Pros:

Five piece bedding set includes sheets

Microfiber material is really soft

Good for someone who likes warmer sheets

Entire set is machine washable

Cons:

Only one color available

Sheets are not the same pattern as the comforter

Material is not as breathable as cotton

2. Best Colorful Dorm Bedding: Mainstay Medallion Bed-In-A-Bag

This medallion patterned dorm bedding set would be perfect for a girl who loves lots of color. The background of the set is white, but the medallion has multiple colors in it and is placed on the bottom and edges of the fabric, and it has an embroidered look that is fun and unique. The entire set is machine washable, and includes a comforter, sham, fitted sheet, flat sheet, pillowcase, and a decorative pillow. Made with polyester microfiber, the set is a little on the warmer side. Because so many colors are featured within the set, it would be easy to coordinate with other dorm decor.

Price: $47.98

Pros:

Bright and colorful design

Machine washable

Six piece set includes a decorative pillow

Good set for someone who likes warmer sheets

Cons:

White background can be hard to keep clean

Not ideal for someone who likes to stay cool while sleeping

3. Best Patterned Dorm Bedding: Mi-Zone Teal Black Bed Set

This dorm bed set has multiple teal and black patterns that come together to make one edgy, chic bed set. Featuring polka dots, damask, leopard and solid colors, this bed set will be the focal point of any dorm room. The set includes a comforter, one sham, and one decorative pillow, so you would need to purchase additional twin XL sheets and pillowcases. Cleaning is easy as the set is machine washable.

Price: $44.43

Pros:

Bold pattern will be the focal point of your dorm room

Machine washable

Includes a decorative pillow

Cons:

No sheets included

May clash with other dorm decor if it’s not simply designed

4. Best Reversible Dorm Bedding: Vixie Reversible Down Comforter Set

This bedding set is a little more subtle in design, as it’s solid in color and has a geometrical pattern stitched into the comforter. The cool thing about this set is that it’s reversible, so if you ever get tired of looking at one color, you can flip it over to make it feel like a whole new bed set. The set includes one down alternative comforter and one pillow sham, so you would still need to purchase bed sheets. The comforter cover is microfiber, so it’s smooth to the touch. There are eight different color patterns to choose from ranging from aqua/grey to pink/orange.

Price: $30.99

Pros:

Set is reversible

Made with soft microfiber material

Machine washable

Eight color combinations to choose from

Cons:

Set doesn’t include sheets

Microfiber may be too warm for some people

Teal may look more blue than what is pictured

5. Best Chevron Dorm Bedding: Nadia Comforter Set

If you love the chevron pattern but want your bedding set to feel a little more adult, this is a great choice. Each set has grey and white as the main colors, but you can choose between yellow and purple for the accent color. If you have a lot of colorful decor, this set would be a good way to tie in to the rest of your decor as the grey and white is a little more neutral. You can also reverse the cover to reveal a solid grey comforter, if you want to change things up. The set includes one comforter, one sham, one oblong pillow and one square pillow. It’s also super easy to clean, as the entire set is machine washable.

Price: $49.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Cute chevron design with accent color

Machine washable

Includes two decorative pillows

Three accent colors to choose from

Cons:

Sheets are not included

Microfiber may be too warm for some people

6. Best Neutral Dorm Bedding: Pinch Pleat Duvet Cover Set

If you’re looking for a more neutral dorm bedding set but still want some texture, this pinch pleat duvet cover set would work perfectly. Available in white, grey, and khaki, the set has pinch pleats throughout the duvet cover and pillow sham that make the set really pretty without being overwhelming. Made with microfiber polyester, the bedding is soft to the touch and machine washable. You will need to purchase a duvet comforter insert separately, as well as sheets.

Price: $44.99 and up, depending on the color

Pros:

Neutral colors will complement any dorm decor

Machine washable

Material is very soft

Pinch pleats offer a little bit of texture but aren’t overwhelming

Cons:

Need to purchase a duvet cover insert separately

Sheets are not included with the set

Cover may be a little wrinkled at first

7. Best Ruffle Dorm Bedding: Waterfall Comforter Set

This waterfall comforter set is perfect for someone who loves shabby chic or ultra girly decor. The pillow sham and bottom half of the comforter is covered in ruffles, which adds some fun dimension to your dorm bed. The set is super easy to clean as it’s machine washable, and it’s available in white, blue (more of an aqua), blush, and grey. The set also includes one oblong pillow and one square pillow.

Price: $48.99 and up, depending on the size

Pros:

Ruffle design adds a fun texture to your bed

Four colors to choose from

Machine washable

Includes two decorative pillows

Cons:

Sheets are not included

Ruffles don’t lay flat after washing

Ruffles only cover the bottom half of the bed

8. Best Damask Dorm Bedding: Classic Noir Bed-In-A-Bag Bedding Set

Elevate your dorm room decor with this elegant damask bedding set. The contrasting black and white pattern looks really classy, and you could pair it with brightly colored throw pillows or even touches of gold to further amp up the look. This is a full bedding set, as it includes a comforter, one pillow sham, one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, one pillowcase, and one decorative pillow. The sheets are black and have a smaller damask pattern, and are 100% polyester, so they’re a little on the warmer side. The entire set is machine washable.

Price: $49.19

Pros:

Damask pattern looks classy in a dorm room

Set includes sheets

Machine washable

Black and white makes it easy to match with other colors

Cons:

Polyester material can be too warm for some people

Only one color choice available

9. Best Floral Dorm Bedding: Purple Floral Bed-In-A-Bag

This cute floral dorm bedding comes as a five piece set: comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, sham, and a pillowcase. The comforter and pillow sham have a delicate white floral pattern set on a purple backdrop, and the sheets are solid purple. The fabric of the set is made with polyester microfiber, so it’s soft and also machine washable. This beautiful set is less than $40, so it’s really affordable and perfect for a college student’s budget.

Price: $38.99

Pros:

Set includes five pieces

Cute floral pattern

Machine washable

Inexpensive for what you receive

Cons:

Only one color choice

Microfiber is too warm for some people

No decorative pillows included

10. Best Striped Dorm Bedding: Reversible Grey Stripe Bed-In-A-Bag

A classic striped bedding set is the perfect mix of cute and simplicity. This reversible striped bed-in-a-bag has thick grey and white stripes on one side, and is bright yellow on the other side. The set includes a comforter, pillow sham, pillowcase, fitted sheet, and flat sheet, so you’ll have everything you need to completely outfit your dorm bed. Everything is machine washable, and the polyester-filled comforter will keep you nice and warm. Style your dorm room around the stripes for a neutral look, or choose the yellow side for a cheery vibe.

Price: $38.99

Pros:

Set includes five pieces

Cover is reversible

Machine washable

Polyester filling keeps you toasty warm

Cons:

Sheets are on the thin side

Comforter may be too warm for some people

Light colors can be harder to keep clean

