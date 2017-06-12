Top 10 Best Twin XL Dorm Bedding Sheets

While there are tons of items like a cool dorm chair and a dorm futon that are important to have in your new dorm room, twin XL bed sheets are a must-have. The standard dorm mattress is twin XL size, so it’s likely that your sheets from home won’t fit your new dorm bed.

Whether you love crisp cotton sheets, soft jersey sheets, or warm flannel, there are plenty of twin XL bed sheets that will make your dorm bed feel like home. Be on the look out for a good thread count if softness is important to you (anything higher than 600 TC is usually pretty soft). If you are moving into an older dorm with no AC, stay away from polyester and flannel as those materials are a lot warmer than cotton. And of course, make sure you find a cool color that will pair well with the rest of your dorm decor.

Read on for our top picks for twin XL dorm bedding sheets.

1. Best Cheap Twin XL Bedding: AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set

This sheet set is a really great deal, as you get a fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillow case for less than $15. Made with polyester microfiber, the material is strong and wrinkle resistant, so even if you only make your bed when mom comes to visit, no one will be able to tell. The fitted sheet can fit a mattress up to 16 inches thick, so it will cover a standard mattress plus a mattress topper. There are multiple color options available, including spa blue, dark grey, cream, and a fun gingham plaid.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Inexpensive compared to other sheets sets

Fitted sheet can fit mattresses up to 16 inches

Material is strong and wrinkle resistant

Multiple colors and patterns available

Cons:

Polyester is warmer than cotton

May have some pilling after multiple washes

2. Best Colored Twin XL Bedding: Mellanni Twin XL Bed Sheet Set

Mellanni is known for creating really great sheets. This twin XL bedding set is made with brushed microfiber that is wrinkle, fade, and stain resistant. The set is also hypoallergenic, so it’s great for someone who has sensitive skin. The sheet set includes a flat sheet, one pillowcase, and a fitted sheet that can fit mattresses up to 16 inches and has elastic all the way around (rather than just the corners). With 36 colors and patterns to choose from, you’ll have no problem finding the perfect bedding set for your dorm room.

Price: $29.70

Pros:

Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars with more than 23k reviews

Stain, wrinkle, and fade resistant

36 colors and patterns to choose from

Elastic on fitted sheet goes all the way around

Cons:

Polyester is warmer than cotton

May need to wash a few times to achieve desired softness

3. Best Flannel Twin XL Bedding: Pinzon Twin XL Flannel Sheet Set

If you like to be toasty warm while you sleep, a flannel sheet set is the way to go. This twin XL flannel sheet set has 170 gram flannel weight, so it’s durable but still super soft to the touch. The fitted sheet can accommodate a mattress up to 16 inches thick, and the set includes a flat sheet and pillowcase as well. This could be a good winter sheet set option, or you could use it throughout the school year if your dorm is on the colder side. Colors available: cream, dusty blue, graphite, merlot red, sage, and white.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Flannel is very warm

Sheets are velvety soft

Multiple color choices

Fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 16 inches thick

Cons:

A little more expensive than other sheet sets

Not a good option if you prefer to stay cool while sleeping

4. Best Bamboo Twin XL Bedding: Royal Hotel Rayon from Bamboo Twin XL Sheet Set

Bamboo sheets are awesome, as they are cooler than standard cotton while also being super soft. This sheet set is also good for someone with allergies or sensitive skin, as bamboo is hypoallergenic. If you have an extra thick mattress, this sheet set is a nice option as the fitted sheet can fit an 18 inch mattress. The set also includes a flat sheet and one pillowcase, and is available in 10 colors ranging from taupe to royal blue.

Price: $64.99

Pros:

Bamboo is cooler than standard cotton

300 thread count is very soft

Fitted sheet can fit a mattress up to 18 inches

10 color choices

Cons:

More expensive than other sheet sets

Fitted sheet may be a little loose if you have a smaller mattress

5. Best Organic Twin XL Bedding: Whisper Organics Cotton Twin XL Sheet Set

If you’re environmentally-minded, you may want to outfit your dorm bed with organic sheets. These twin XL sheets from Whisper Organics are made from 100% certified organic cotton, based on the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). Cotton is cool to sleep in and wicks away moisture, and the sheets have a 400 thread count so they are really soft. The set includes a flat sheet, one pillowcase, and a fitted sheet that can accommodate a 13.5 inch thick mattress. With elastic all the way around the bottom of the fitted sheet, you won’t have to worry about it sliding around or having corners pop up in the middle of the night. A 30 day guarantee is included with the sheet set, so you can return it if you have any issues. The organic twin XL sheet set is available in natural (ivory), white, and dark grey.

Price: $42.06 and up, depending on color

Pros:

100% certified organic cotton

Cotton is cooler than other sheet material

Fitted sheet has elastic all the way around

400 thread count is very soft

Cons:

Cotton may look wrinkled

Fitted sheet will not fit mattresses thicker than 13.

5 inches

5 inches Sheet set is a little more expensive than other sets

6. Best Jersey Twin XL Bedding: AmazonBasics Heather Jersey Twin XL Sheet Set

Most students have a favorite college t-shirt that is soft and perfectly worn. This sheet set will feel like you’re sleeping in your favorite shirt, as it’s made with heather jersey cotton. The cotton is woven with pre-dyed yarn that is then combed into a heathered effect, making the sheets super soft and cozy to sleep in. The set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and one pillowcase, and is available in chambray, dark gray, light gray, oatmeal, and sky blue.

Price: $30.28 and up, depending on the color

Pros:

Heather jersey is super soft

Made with 100% cotton

Multiple colors available

Cons:

Heather jersey is a little warmer than standard cotton

Sheets may be a little loose if you have a smaller mattress

7. Best Chevron Twin XL Bedding: Chezmoi Collection Twin XL Zig Zag Sheet Set

Make a statement with your dorm bedding by choosing this chevron sheet set. Available in grey or teal, these sheets will brighten up your dorm and become an added decor piece, and you could even mix and match sets with your roommate for a fun twist. The microfiber sheet set includes one flat sheet and one fitted sheet, as well as two pillowcases (most twin XL sheets only come with one pillowcase, so this is a bonus).

Price: $21.99 and up, depending on the color

Pros:

Fun chevron pattern

Two pillowcases included

Three colors to choose from

Less expensive than other sheet sets

Cons:

Microfiber isn’t as soft as other sheet material

May not be as cool as standard cotton

Designed more for a girl’s dorm than a boy’s room

8. Best Silk Twin XL Bedding: Brielle Sateen Twin XL Sheet Set

While dorm rooms typically aren’t considered luxurious, that doesn’t mean you can’t sleep like royalty. This sheet set is made with modal from beech, which is super soft and silky. The sheets require a little extra care as you have to remove them immediately from the dryer to avoid wrinkles, but the extra time is worth it. The sheet set includes one flat sheet, one pillowcase, and a fitted sheet with deep pockets that can fit a mattress up to 16 inches thick. There are six colors available to choose from: white, sage, navy, cream, red, and peacock.

Price: $44.98 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Silk sheets add a touch of luxury to your dorm room

Material is very soft to sleep on

Multiple colors available

Fits a mattress up to 16 inches thick

Cons:

Have to remove immediately from the dryer to avoid wrinkles

Some colors take a long time to ship

Some colors are more expensive than others

9. Best Microfiber Twin XL Bedding: Nestl Bedding Microfiber Twin XL Sheet Set

Made with brushed microfiber, this sheet set is really soft to the touch. The set includes one flat sheet, one pillowcase and one fitted sheet that has elastic all the way around. Even if you have a deeper mattress or sleep with a mattress pad, it should be no problem to stretch the fitted sheet over it as the sheet has deep pockets and accommodate up to a 16 inch thick mattress. If you kind of suck at laundry, this sheet set is the way to go as it is fade, stain, shrink, and wrinkle resistant. You can choose between 12 colors ranging from navy blue to burgundy red.

Price: $27.99 and up, depending on the color

Pros:

Brushed microfiber is super soft

Stain and wrinkle resistant

Multiple color choices

Hypoallergenic

Cons:

Fitted sheet may be loose if you have a smaller mattress

Sheet may feel thin to some people

10. Best Trellis Twin XL Bedding: Superior Trellis Twin XL Sheet Set

Trellis is a classic bedding pattern that would help pull your all of your dorm decor together. Available in coral, grey, light blue, navy blue, and white, there are multiple bright colors available to dress up your dorm bed. Made with 100% cotton, this sheet set is ideal if you like to stay cool and prefer sleeping with a breathable fabric. The sheet set includes one flat sheet, one pillowcase, and one fitted sheet that can fit mattresses up to 15 inches thick and has elastic all the way around. To avoid wrinkling, make sure you remove these sheets directly from the dryer.

Price: $22.52 and up, depending on the color

Pros:

Classic trellis pattern is great for bedding

100% cotton is cool and breathable

Five colors to choose from

Fitted sheet has elastic all the way around

Cons:

Need to remove immediately from the dryer to avoid wrinkles

Sheets may feel thin to some people

