Top 10 Best Twin XL Dorm Bedding Sheets

While there are tons of items like a cool dorm chair and a dorm futon that are important to have in your new dorm room, twin XL bed sheets are a must-have. The standard dorm mattress is twin XL size, so it’s likely that your sheets from home won’t fit your new dorm bed.
Whether you love crisp cotton sheets, soft jersey sheets, or warm flannel, there are plenty of twin XL bed sheets that will make your dorm bed feel like home. Be on the look out for a good thread count if softness is important to you (anything higher than 600 TC is usually pretty soft). If you are moving into an older dorm with no AC, stay away from polyester and flannel as those materials are a lot warmer than cotton. And of course, make sure you find a cool color that will pair well with the rest of your dorm decor.
Read on for our top picks for twin XL dorm bedding sheets.
1. Best Cheap Twin XL Bedding: AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set
This sheet set is a really great deal, as you get a fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillow case for less than $15. Made with polyester microfiber, the material is strong and wrinkle resistant, so even if you only make your bed when mom comes to visit, no one will be able to tell. The fitted sheet can fit a mattress up to 16 inches thick, so it will cover a standard mattress plus a mattress topper. There are multiple color options available, including spa blue, dark grey, cream, and a fun gingham plaid.
Price: $13.99
Buy the AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set here.
Pros:
- Inexpensive compared to other sheets sets
- Fitted sheet can fit mattresses up to 16 inches
- Material is strong and wrinkle resistant
- Multiple colors and patterns available
Cons:
- Polyester is warmer than cotton
- May have some pilling after multiple washes
Find more AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set information and reviews here.
2. Best Colored Twin XL Bedding: Mellanni Twin XL Bed Sheet Set
Mellanni is known for creating really great sheets. This twin XL bedding set is made with brushed microfiber that is wrinkle, fade, and stain resistant. The set is also hypoallergenic, so it’s great for someone who has sensitive skin. The sheet set includes a flat sheet, one pillowcase, and a fitted sheet that can fit mattresses up to 16 inches and has elastic all the way around (rather than just the corners). With 36 colors and patterns to choose from, you’ll have no problem finding the perfect bedding set for your dorm room.
Price: $29.70
Buy the Mellanni Twin XL Bed Sheet Set here.
Pros:
- Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars with more than 23k reviews
- Stain, wrinkle, and fade resistant
- 36 colors and patterns to choose from
- Elastic on fitted sheet goes all the way around
Cons:
- Polyester is warmer than cotton
- May need to wash a few times to achieve desired softness
Find more Mellanni Twin XL Bed Sheet Set information and reviews here.
3. Best Flannel Twin XL Bedding: Pinzon Twin XL Flannel Sheet Set
If you like to be toasty warm while you sleep, a flannel sheet set is the way to go. This twin XL flannel sheet set has 170 gram flannel weight, so it’s durable but still super soft to the touch. The fitted sheet can accommodate a mattress up to 16 inches thick, and the set includes a flat sheet and pillowcase as well. This could be a good winter sheet set option, or you could use it throughout the school year if your dorm is on the colder side. Colors available: cream, dusty blue, graphite, merlot red, sage, and white.
Price: $39.99
Buy the Pinzon Twin XL Flannel Sheet Set here.
Pros:
- Flannel is very warm
- Sheets are velvety soft
- Multiple color choices
- Fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 16 inches thick
Cons:
- A little more expensive than other sheet sets
- Not a good option if you prefer to stay cool while sleeping
Find more Pinzon Twin XL Flannel Sheet Set information and reviews here.
4. Best Bamboo Twin XL Bedding: Royal Hotel Rayon from Bamboo Twin XL Sheet Set
Bamboo sheets are awesome, as they are cooler than standard cotton while also being super soft. This sheet set is also good for someone with allergies or sensitive skin, as bamboo is hypoallergenic. If you have an extra thick mattress, this sheet set is a nice option as the fitted sheet can fit an 18 inch mattress. The set also includes a flat sheet and one pillowcase, and is available in 10 colors ranging from taupe to royal blue.
Price: $64.99
Buy the Royal Hotel Rayon from Bamboo Twin XL Sheet Set here.
Pros:
- Bamboo is cooler than standard cotton
- 300 thread count is very soft
- Fitted sheet can fit a mattress up to 18 inches
- 10 color choices
Cons:
- More expensive than other sheet sets
- Fitted sheet may be a little loose if you have a smaller mattress
Find more Royal Hotel Rayon from Bamboo Twin XL Sheet Set information and reviews here.
5. Best Organic Twin XL Bedding: Whisper Organics Cotton Twin XL Sheet Set
If you’re environmentally-minded, you may want to outfit your dorm bed with organic sheets. These twin XL sheets from Whisper Organics are made from 100% certified organic cotton, based on the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). Cotton is cool to sleep in and wicks away moisture, and the sheets have a 400 thread count so they are really soft. The set includes a flat sheet, one pillowcase, and a fitted sheet that can accommodate a 13.5 inch thick mattress. With elastic all the way around the bottom of the fitted sheet, you won’t have to worry about it sliding around or having corners pop up in the middle of the night. A 30 day guarantee is included with the sheet set, so you can return it if you have any issues. The organic twin XL sheet set is available in natural (ivory), white, and dark grey.
Price: $42.06 and up, depending on color
Buy the Whisper Organics Cotton Twin XL Sheet Set here.
Pros:
- 100% certified organic cotton
- Cotton is cooler than other sheet material
- Fitted sheet has elastic all the way around
- 400 thread count is very soft
Cons:
- Cotton may look wrinkled
- Fitted sheet will not fit mattresses thicker than 13.
5 inches
- Sheet set is a little more expensive than other sets
Find more Whisper Organics Cotton Twin XL Sheet Set information and reviews here.
6. Best Jersey Twin XL Bedding: AmazonBasics Heather Jersey Twin XL Sheet Set
Most students have a favorite college t-shirt that is soft and perfectly worn. This sheet set will feel like you’re sleeping in your favorite shirt, as it’s made with heather jersey cotton. The cotton is woven with pre-dyed yarn that is then combed into a heathered effect, making the sheets super soft and cozy to sleep in. The set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and one pillowcase, and is available in chambray, dark gray, light gray, oatmeal, and sky blue.
Price: $30.28 and up, depending on the color
Buy the AmazonBasics Heather Jersey Twin XL Sheet Set here.
Pros:
- Heather jersey is super soft
- Made with 100% cotton
- Multiple colors available
Cons:
- Heather jersey is a little warmer than standard cotton
- Sheets may be a little loose if you have a smaller mattress
Find more AmazonBasics Heather Jersey Twin XL Sheet Set information and reviews here.
7. Best Chevron Twin XL Bedding: Chezmoi Collection Twin XL Zig Zag Sheet Set
Make a statement with your dorm bedding by choosing this chevron sheet set. Available in grey or teal, these sheets will brighten up your dorm and become an added decor piece, and you could even mix and match sets with your roommate for a fun twist. The microfiber sheet set includes one flat sheet and one fitted sheet, as well as two pillowcases (most twin XL sheets only come with one pillowcase, so this is a bonus).
Price: $21.99 and up, depending on the color
Buy the Chezmoi Collection Twin XL Pattern Sheet Set here.
Pros:
- Fun chevron pattern
- Two pillowcases included
- Three colors to choose from
- Less expensive than other sheet sets
Cons:
- Microfiber isn’t as soft as other sheet material
- May not be as cool as standard cotton
- Designed more for a girl’s dorm than a boy’s room
Find more Chezmoi Collection Twin XL Pattern Sheet Set information and reviews here.
8. Best Silk Twin XL Bedding: Brielle Sateen Twin XL Sheet Set
While dorm rooms typically aren’t considered luxurious, that doesn’t mean you can’t sleep like royalty. This sheet set is made with modal from beech, which is super soft and silky. The sheets require a little extra care as you have to remove them immediately from the dryer to avoid wrinkles, but the extra time is worth it. The sheet set includes one flat sheet, one pillowcase, and a fitted sheet with deep pockets that can fit a mattress up to 16 inches thick. There are six colors available to choose from: white, sage, navy, cream, red, and peacock.
Price: $44.98 and up, depending on color
Buy the Brielle Sateen Twin XL Sheet Set here.
Pros:
- Silk sheets add a touch of luxury to your dorm room
- Material is very soft to sleep on
- Multiple colors available
- Fits a mattress up to 16 inches thick
Cons:
- Have to remove immediately from the dryer to avoid wrinkles
- Some colors take a long time to ship
- Some colors are more expensive than others
Find more Brielle Sateen Twin XL Sheet Set information and reviews here.
9. Best Microfiber Twin XL Bedding: Nestl Bedding Microfiber Twin XL Sheet Set
Made with brushed microfiber, this sheet set is really soft to the touch. The set includes one flat sheet, one pillowcase and one fitted sheet that has elastic all the way around. Even if you have a deeper mattress or sleep with a mattress pad, it should be no problem to stretch the fitted sheet over it as the sheet has deep pockets and accommodate up to a 16 inch thick mattress. If you kind of suck at laundry, this sheet set is the way to go as it is fade, stain, shrink, and wrinkle resistant. You can choose between 12 colors ranging from navy blue to burgundy red.
Price: $27.99 and up, depending on the color
Buy the Nestl Bedding Microfiber Twin XL Sheet Set here.
Pros:
- Brushed microfiber is super soft
- Stain and wrinkle resistant
- Multiple color choices
- Hypoallergenic
Cons:
- Fitted sheet may be loose if you have a smaller mattress
- Sheet may feel thin to some people
Find more Nestl Bedding Microfiber Twin XL Sheet Set information and reviews here.
10. Best Trellis Twin XL Bedding: Superior Trellis Twin XL Sheet Set
Trellis is a classic bedding pattern that would help pull your all of your dorm decor together. Available in coral, grey, light blue, navy blue, and white, there are multiple bright colors available to dress up your dorm bed. Made with 100% cotton, this sheet set is ideal if you like to stay cool and prefer sleeping with a breathable fabric. The sheet set includes one flat sheet, one pillowcase, and one fitted sheet that can fit mattresses up to 15 inches thick and has elastic all the way around. To avoid wrinkling, make sure you remove these sheets directly from the dryer.
Price: $22.52 and up, depending on the color
Buy the Superior Trellis Twin XL Sheet Set here.
Pros:
- Classic trellis pattern is great for bedding
- 100% cotton is cool and breathable
- Five colors to choose from
- Fitted sheet has elastic all the way around
Cons:
- Need to remove immediately from the dryer to avoid wrinkles
- Sheets may feel thin to some people
Find more Superior Trellis Twin XL Sheet Set information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook