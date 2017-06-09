Top 10 Best Dorm Room Chairs 2018

A college dorm room is typically the first place students live outside of home. Moving to a new place can be a little scary, especially if you’re bunking with a total stranger (hopefully a tidy one). Dorm rooms are typically plain as plain can be, so you’ll want to dress it up to suit your style and living habits, especially since this will be your new home away from home.

Whether you’re looking for a simple desk chair, a cool sitting chair, or something inflatable that can be stashed away when your friend isn’t crashing on it, there are plenty of dorm chairs that will make your room the ultimate chill spot in the dorm. Keep in mind the space of your dorm as you’ll want to find a chair that’s usable but won’t take over your entire floor space. Comfort is also important, especially if you plan on using the chair a lot. It’s also smart to find something on the lighter side, as you’ll be transporting the chair between home, and maybe even other dorm rooms.

Below is a round-up of the best dorm rooms chairs, listed in no particular order.

1. Best Oversized Dorm Chair: Oversized Folding Moon Chair

This classic saucer chair is oversized, so it’s the perfect size for a college student. The round shape allows you to sink down, and the padding makes it comfortable to lounge in for long periods of time. It’s great for dorm rooms as it adds an additional seating option, but it can be folded up and stashed under your bed or in a closet when not in use. The fabric is spot clean only, and it’s available in dark brown.

Price: $58.50

Pros:

Oversized seat is comfortable

Folds up for easy storage

Brown color matches most decor

Good price for a chair

Cons:

Spot clean only

May be too big if you have a really small dorm space

Can be creaky when you move around in it

2. Best Dorm Chair for Sleeping: Sleeper Chair Folding Foam Bed

If you constantly have friends staying with you, a folding sofa bed is a must-have for your dorm room. This sleeper chair functions as a comfy chair during the day, and at night, just fold out the cushion for a full length twin mattress. When folded out, it’s still six inches thick, and the length is 70 inches so it will fit most heights. The neutral gray color will match most dorm room decor, and it’s made from 100% polyester.

Price: $129

Pros:

Chair folds out to a bed for guests

Comfy cushion is filled with foam

Neutral gray matches most dorm decor

Light enough to easily move around

Cons:

Spot clean only

Mattress may be too short for someone over six feet tall

Only one color available

3. Best Dorm Desk Chair: Modway Ripple Mid-Back Office Chair

Most dorms provide a desk chair, although it might not be very comfortable and the seat padding can be pretty deteriorated. Swap the provided chair for this modern office chair, which has a ripple back and will get you through even the roughest all-nighter. The chair comes up to mid-back and is armless, so it won’t take up too much room and is easy to slide all the way under your desk. You can adjust the height of the chair to what’s most comfortable for you, and the base is made up of five dual-wheel casters that can fully swivel. With a sleek, polished chrome base, the chair is available in eight different colors ranging from white to red.

Price: $86.24 and up, depending on the color

Pros:

Modern look

Height is adjustable

Easy to slide all the way under your desk

Multiple colors available

Cons:

Fabric is not as breathable as a mesh chair

Mid-back height may be uncomfortable for taller users

There is no option to attach arms for someone who wants an arm rest

4. Best Dorm Bean Bag Chair: Big Joe Dorm Chair

Fashioned in the shape of a recliner, this large bean bag chair is a fun addition to any dorm room. The beans conform to you as you sit down, and there are convenient storage pockets on the side for snacks, water bottles, books and more. The thick fabric is stain and water resistant, and can easily be cleaned with a wet cloth. If you plan on moving your dorm chair around a lot, this is a good option as it has a handle on the top and is light and easy to lift. There are six fun colors available: stretch limo black, flaming red, radiant orchid, sapphire blue, spicy lime, and zebra.

Price: $35.87 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Stain and water resistant

Storage pockets on the side

Multiple colors available

Big handle makes it easy to move around

Cons:

Chair flattens out over time

Beans can be messy to refill

Chair sits on the ground rather than on legs

5. Best Foam Dorm Chair: Vivon Cocoon Foam Dorm Chair

This black dorm chair sits flush to the ground and has a curved back and seat. Made with conforming foam, the chair is really supportive and comfortable to sit on for long periods of time. The fabric cover is removable, so it’s easy to throw in the wash. You can easily move this chair around your dorm room, as it’s compact in size and lightweight. To set up this chair, all you have to do it remove it from the box and give it some time for the foam to fully inflate. This chair is also available in other shape styles and colors.

Price: $119

Pros:

Conforming foam is comfy and supportive

Removable fabric cover is machine washable

Easy to move around

No assembly required

Cons:

Sits low to the ground rather than on legs

Only one color available in this style

May take some time for foam to fully inflate

6. Best Modern Dorm Chair: Mid-Century Modern Arm Chair

This mid-century modern arm chair could easily double as a sitting chair or a desk chair. With wood legs and a bucket-style seat, the chair has a modern vibe that would elevate the look of any dorm room. The chair is really durable, but still lightweight enough to move around your room. The chair is available in black, light blue, red, and white.

Price: $53.09 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Mid-century modern look

Lightweight enough to easily move around

Can double as a sitting chair or desk chair

Multiple color choices

Cons:

No cushions available

Arms may be too tall to slide under some desks

Cannot be folded for storage

7. Best Dorm Butterfly Chair: Mainstays Butterfly Chair

A butterfly chair is a classic dorm chair option, as it’s comfortable, portable, and collapsible for easy storage. Available in black and gray this soft chair sits on a metal frame that will look nice in any dorm space. The seat is deep once you sit down, and the high back is supportive enough to sit in for long periods of time. The chair has a weight capacity of 225 pounds, and is a great extra seating option for your dorm room.

Price: $92

Pros:

Deep seat and high back is very comfortable

Collapsible for easy storage

Fabric is soft

Cons:

Spot clean only

Maximum weight capacity is 225 pounds

Not as sturdy as other chairs

8. Best Dorm Gaming Chair: Merax Swivel Rocker Floor Chair

If you like to spend your time between classes gaming or watching TV, this rocker floor chair would make a great addition to your dorm room. The cotton fabric cover is soft to the touch, and the high density foam is really comfortable to sit on. You can lean back and rock in the chair, as well as swivel an entire 360 degrees. If you need to store the chair, it folds up and can be packed away. Available in a bright orange red color, this dorm chair will spice up the look of your dorm room.

Price: $95.90

Pros:

Perfect for gaming and watching TV

Rocks and swivels

Folds for easy storage

Made with high density foam

Cons:

Only available in orange

Cover is not removable

Sits low to the ground

9. Best Inflatable Dorm Chair: Intex Pull-Out Inflatable Chair

Short on space, but still need additional seating? This inflatable chair is a good option, as it allows you to inflate the chair when you need an extra seat, and deflate and pack into storage when you don’t. The chair also extends to a twin sized bed, so it’s ideal if you have friends or family staying with you for the weekend. In chair position, the seat has a comfortable backrest and armrests, so it’s easy to kick back and relax. You do need to order a separate air pump to inflate the mattress, but the 2-in-1 valve has an extra wide opening so you can set it up or break it down in no time.

Price: $31.52

Pros:

Good option if you’re short on space

Chair folds out into a twin sized bed

Extra wide valve makes for quick inflating and deflating

Less expensive than other dorm chairs

Cons:

Not as sturdy as other dorm chairs

Need to order an air pump separately

Only one color option

10. Best School Spirit Dorm Chair: College Covers Bungee Chair

Show off your school pride with a College Covers bungee chair. With multiple universities to choose from, this bungee chair proudly displays the school logo or mascot, and the fabric is made in the school’s colors. Bungee chairs are small enough to fit in a dorm room, and can easily be folded up to be put in the closet or under the bed if you need more room. This chair would also be great at tailgates, and it’s super light to carry. Click here to see a full list of College Covers Bungee Chairs.

Price: $49.95

Pros:

Represent your school’s colors

Bungee seat is flexible and comfortable

Folds up for easy storage and carrying

Can double as a tailgate chair

Cons:

Not all universities are represented

Max weight capacity is 225 pounds

