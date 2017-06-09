Top 10 Best Dorm Room Chairs 2018

A college dorm room is typically the first place students live outside of home. Moving to a new place can be a little scary, especially if you’re bunking with a total stranger (hopefully a tidy one). Dorm rooms are typically plain as plain can be, so you’ll want to dress it up to suit your style and living habits, especially since this will be your new home away from home.
Whether you’re looking for a simple desk chair, a cool sitting chair, or something inflatable that can be stashed away when your friend isn’t crashing on it, there are plenty of dorm chairs that will make your room the ultimate chill spot in the dorm. Keep in mind the space of your dorm as you’ll want to find a chair that’s usable but won’t take over your entire floor space. Comfort is also important, especially if you plan on using the chair a lot. It’s also smart to find something on the lighter side, as you’ll be transporting the chair between home, and maybe even other dorm rooms.
Below is a round-up of the best dorm rooms chairs, listed in no particular order.
1. Best Oversized Dorm Chair: Oversized Folding Moon Chair
This classic saucer chair is oversized, so it’s the perfect size for a college student. The round shape allows you to sink down, and the padding makes it comfortable to lounge in for long periods of time. It’s great for dorm rooms as it adds an additional seating option, but it can be folded up and stashed under your bed or in a closet when not in use. The fabric is spot clean only, and it’s available in dark brown.
Price: $58.50
Buy the Oversized Folding Moon Chair here.
Pros:
- Oversized seat is comfortable
- Folds up for easy storage
- Brown color matches most decor
- Good price for a chair
Cons:
- Spot clean only
- May be too big if you have a really small dorm space
- Can be creaky when you move around in it
Find more Oversized Folding Moon Chair information and reviews here.
2. Best Dorm Chair for Sleeping: Sleeper Chair Folding Foam Bed
If you constantly have friends staying with you, a folding sofa bed is a must-have for your dorm room. This sleeper chair functions as a comfy chair during the day, and at night, just fold out the cushion for a full length twin mattress. When folded out, it’s still six inches thick, and the length is 70 inches so it will fit most heights. The neutral gray color will match most dorm room decor, and it’s made from 100% polyester.
Price: $129
Buy the Sleeper Chair Folding Foam Bed here.
Pros:
- Chair folds out to a bed for guests
- Comfy cushion is filled with foam
- Neutral gray matches most dorm decor
- Light enough to easily move around
Cons:
- Spot clean only
- Mattress may be too short for someone over six feet tall
- Only one color available
Find more Sleeper Chair Folding Foam Bed information and reviews here.
3. Best Dorm Desk Chair: Modway Ripple Mid-Back Office Chair
Most dorms provide a desk chair, although it might not be very comfortable and the seat padding can be pretty deteriorated. Swap the provided chair for this modern office chair, which has a ripple back and will get you through even the roughest all-nighter. The chair comes up to mid-back and is armless, so it won’t take up too much room and is easy to slide all the way under your desk. You can adjust the height of the chair to what’s most comfortable for you, and the base is made up of five dual-wheel casters that can fully swivel. With a sleek, polished chrome base, the chair is available in eight different colors ranging from white to red.
Price: $86.24 and up, depending on the color
Buy the Modway Ripple Mid-Back Office Chair here.
Pros:
- Modern look
- Height is adjustable
- Easy to slide all the way under your desk
- Multiple colors available
Cons:
- Fabric is not as breathable as a mesh chair
- Mid-back height may be uncomfortable for taller users
- There is no option to attach arms for someone who wants an arm rest
Find more Modway Ripple Mid-Back Office Chair information and reviews here.
4. Best Dorm Bean Bag Chair: Big Joe Dorm Chair
Fashioned in the shape of a recliner, this large bean bag chair is a fun addition to any dorm room. The beans conform to you as you sit down, and there are convenient storage pockets on the side for snacks, water bottles, books and more. The thick fabric is stain and water resistant, and can easily be cleaned with a wet cloth. If you plan on moving your dorm chair around a lot, this is a good option as it has a handle on the top and is light and easy to lift. There are six fun colors available: stretch limo black, flaming red, radiant orchid, sapphire blue, spicy lime, and zebra.
Price: $35.87 and up, depending on color
Buy the Big Joe Dorm Chair here.
Pros:
- Stain and water resistant
- Storage pockets on the side
- Multiple colors available
- Big handle makes it easy to move around
Cons:
- Chair flattens out over time
- Beans can be messy to refill
- Chair sits on the ground rather than on legs
Find more Big Joe Dorm Chair information and reviews here.
5. Best Foam Dorm Chair: Vivon Cocoon Foam Dorm Chair
This black dorm chair sits flush to the ground and has a curved back and seat. Made with conforming foam, the chair is really supportive and comfortable to sit on for long periods of time. The fabric cover is removable, so it’s easy to throw in the wash. You can easily move this chair around your dorm room, as it’s compact in size and lightweight. To set up this chair, all you have to do it remove it from the box and give it some time for the foam to fully inflate. This chair is also available in other shape styles and colors.
Price: $119
Buy the Vivon Cocoon Foam Dorm Chair here.
Pros:
- Conforming foam is comfy and supportive
- Removable fabric cover is machine washable
- Easy to move around
- No assembly required
Cons:
- Sits low to the ground rather than on legs
- Only one color available in this style
- May take some time for foam to fully inflate
Find more Vivon Cocoon Foam Dorm Chair information and reviews here.
6. Best Modern Dorm Chair: Mid-Century Modern Arm Chair
This mid-century modern arm chair could easily double as a sitting chair or a desk chair. With wood legs and a bucket-style seat, the chair has a modern vibe that would elevate the look of any dorm room. The chair is really durable, but still lightweight enough to move around your room. The chair is available in black, light blue, red, and white.
Price: $53.09 and up, depending on color
Buy the Mid-Century Modern Arm Chair here.
Pros:
- Mid-century modern look
- Lightweight enough to easily move around
- Can double as a sitting chair or desk chair
- Multiple color choices
Cons:
- No cushions available
- Arms may be too tall to slide under some desks
- Cannot be folded for storage
Find more Mid-Century Modern Arm Chair information and reviews here.
7. Best Dorm Butterfly Chair: Mainstays Butterfly Chair
A butterfly chair is a classic dorm chair option, as it’s comfortable, portable, and collapsible for easy storage. Available in black and gray this soft chair sits on a metal frame that will look nice in any dorm space. The seat is deep once you sit down, and the high back is supportive enough to sit in for long periods of time. The chair has a weight capacity of 225 pounds, and is a great extra seating option for your dorm room.
Price: $92
Buy the Mainstays Butterfly Chair here.
Pros:
- Deep seat and high back is very comfortable
- Collapsible for easy storage
- Fabric is soft
Cons:
- Spot clean only
- Maximum weight capacity is 225 pounds
- Not as sturdy as other chairs
Find more Mainstays Butterfly Chair information and reviews here.
8. Best Dorm Gaming Chair: Merax Swivel Rocker Floor Chair
If you like to spend your time between classes gaming or watching TV, this rocker floor chair would make a great addition to your dorm room. The cotton fabric cover is soft to the touch, and the high density foam is really comfortable to sit on. You can lean back and rock in the chair, as well as swivel an entire 360 degrees. If you need to store the chair, it folds up and can be packed away. Available in a bright orange red color, this dorm chair will spice up the look of your dorm room.
Price: $95.90
Buy the Merax Swivel Rocker Floor Chair here.
Pros:
- Perfect for gaming and watching TV
- Rocks and swivels
- Folds for easy storage
- Made with high density foam
Cons:
- Only available in orange
- Cover is not removable
- Sits low to the ground
Find more Merax Swivel Rocker Floor Chair information and reviews here.
9. Best Inflatable Dorm Chair: Intex Pull-Out Inflatable Chair
Short on space, but still need additional seating? This inflatable chair is a good option, as it allows you to inflate the chair when you need an extra seat, and deflate and pack into storage when you don’t. The chair also extends to a twin sized bed, so it’s ideal if you have friends or family staying with you for the weekend. In chair position, the seat has a comfortable backrest and armrests, so it’s easy to kick back and relax. You do need to order a separate air pump to inflate the mattress, but the 2-in-1 valve has an extra wide opening so you can set it up or break it down in no time.
Price: $31.52
Buy the Intex Pull-Out Inflatable Chair here.
Pros:
- Good option if you’re short on space
- Chair folds out into a twin sized bed
- Extra wide valve makes for quick inflating and deflating
- Less expensive than other dorm chairs
Cons:
- Not as sturdy as other dorm chairs
- Need to order an air pump separately
- Only one color option
Find more Intex Pull-Out Inflatable Chair information and reviews here.
10. Best School Spirit Dorm Chair: College Covers Bungee Chair
Show off your school pride with a College Covers bungee chair. With multiple universities to choose from, this bungee chair proudly displays the school logo or mascot, and the fabric is made in the school’s colors. Bungee chairs are small enough to fit in a dorm room, and can easily be folded up to be put in the closet or under the bed if you need more room. This chair would also be great at tailgates, and it’s super light to carry. Click here to see a full list of College Covers Bungee Chairs.
Price: $49.95
Buy the College Covers Bungee Chair here.
Pros:
- Represent your school’s colors
- Bungee seat is flexible and comfortable
- Folds up for easy storage and carrying
- Can double as a tailgate chair
Cons:
- Not all universities are represented
- Max weight capacity is 225 pounds
Find more College Covers Bungee Chair information and reviews here.
