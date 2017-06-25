Top 10 Best Dorm Furniture Pieces for Students

Most dorm rooms are equipped with a bed, desk, and maybe some type of desk chair. While these furniture pieces are a good start, you may want to add some additional items to make your dorm room feel like home. You’re going to spend a lot of time in your dorm room throughout the school year, so it’s important that you feel comfortable.

Good seating is probably one of the best furniture options you can add. Whether it’s a comfy office chair or a cool dorm chair, it’s nice to have an extra spot to sit that’s not your bed. Some type of furniture piece that can work as storage is good to have too, as dorm rooms are small and you want to make use of every inch that you can. If you plan on having friends crash in your room a lot, or you just want a larger seating option, a dorm futon is a great add-on. Other fun furniture pieces include side tables and pieces for your desk.

Read on for the best dorm furniture pieces for students, broken down by furniture type.

Best Dorm Chairs

1. Mid-Back Ribbed Designer Task Chair

While you may have a desk chair provided for you, it’s pretty likely that it’s worn and maybe not that comfortable. Replace it with this mid-back office chair, which has a ribbed seat and back that will add a contemporary vibe to your dorm room. The chair is made with molded foam so it’s comfortable enough to get you through an all-nighter, and the leather upholstery is super easy to keep clean. The chair can swivel and the base is height adjustable, and since there are no arm rests, you can slide it all the way under your desk to keep it out of the way. At just under $70, this dorm chair is a really good value. Colors available: black and white.

Price: $65.99 for black, $67.99 for white

Pros:

Molded foam is comfortable to sit in for long periods of time

Leather is easy to wipe clean

Height adjustable

Good value for the price

Cons:

No option to add armrests, if you want them

Mid-back height may be too low for some people

Max capacity is 250 pounds

Assembly required

2. Urban Shop Oversized Saucer Chair

A saucer chair is a classic dorm seating option, as it provides a cushy seat when you need it, but it can be folded up and put away when you need more floor space. This saucer chair is oversized, so it’s made to hold adults and is plenty comfortable. The material is a soft micromink that can be spot cleaned if you happen to get any spills on it. No assembly is required, and it’s easy to move around your room and store since it folds. The chair comes in multiple different colors and each one is paired with a cool metallic frame.

Price: $37.86 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Oversized chair is deep and comfortable

Folds up for easy storage

Multiple colors to choose from

No assembly required

Cons:

Spot clean only

Size of the chair may be too big if you have a smaller dorm room or a lot of extra furniture

You can feel the bar under your legs when sitting

3. Adjustable Memory Foam Floor Chair

If you prefer to sit on the ground but still want a little extra padding, this floor chair is a great option. Made with chopped memory foam and covered in a soft plush fabric, the chair is really comfortable and supportive. You can adjust the back to 14 different positions, so you can sit up straight to study, recline a little for hanging out, or lay back for watching a movie or just relaxing. It’s a durable chair, but not so thick and heavy that you can’t move it around your room with ease. There are five colors to choose from ranging from grey to orange, so you can choose a neutral color to blend in with the rest of your dorm furniture, or a bold color to make a statement.

Price: $74.99

Pros:

Adds extra support while sitting on the floor

14 adjustable positions

Five color choices

Memory foam is soft to sit on

Cons:

Spot clean only

Seat may not be long enough for taller people

A little more expensive than other dorm chairs

Best Dorm Desk Add-Ons

4. Classic Desk Bookshelf

It’s pretty standard that your school will provide a desk in your dorm room, however the size and functionality of the desk is questionable. This bookshelf would be a great addition to your desk, as it gives you vertical storage while still leaving plenty of space on your desk surface for your computer and papers. The upper shelving is great for holding textbooks and desk supplies, as well as little trinkets and photos. Made with sturdy particle board, all you have to do is screw it together and place it on top of your desk. This is ideal for a dorm room, as you don’t have to screw shelves into a wall, which could be a no-go for the dorm building. The beech color will match most desks, and at less than $50, it’s an inexpensive way to add some additional storage and functionality to your desk space.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Adds storage and functionality to your desk

Sits on top or your desk, rather than screwing into the wall

Inexpensive

Made with sturdy particle board

Cons:

Assembly required

Only one color

5. Adjustable Height Standing Desk

During a long study session (especially an all-nighter), it can be hard to stay focused. An adjustable desk is a good solution to this problem, as switching between sitting and standing positions is proven to keep your mind engaged, making you more productive. While standing desks can be a little pricey for a college student’s budget, this adjustable desk is actually really affordable and still provides all of the functionality you need. The surface is flat and is 24 inches long, so it should fit on the provided desk in your dorm room with no problem. To adjust the height, you just push in the tabs on the telescope legs and slide up or down. There is plenty of space on the surface to hold your laptop and papers, and the black color will look good on any dorm desk.

Price: $59.99

Pros:

Adjustable desks are proven to boost productivity

24 inch length will fit on most dorm desks

Six different height levels

Inexpensive compared to other adjustable desks

Cons:

Telescope legs have to be adjusted one at a time

Only one color available

May not work if your desk has built-in upper shelving

Best Dorm Space Savers

6. Folding Storage Ottoman

Storage space within a dorm room is pretty much non-existent. So, you have to get creative in order to keep your things organized and your room clutter free. This folding storage ottoman is a great furniture piece, as it can hold clothes, shoes, books, etc. on the inside while working as an extra seat, footrest, or coffee table. When not being used, the ottoman can fold up and be placed under your bed or in your closet. Even though it seems like a folding ottoman wouldn’t be that sturdy, it actually has a weight capacity of 660 pounds. Available in black, beige, and brown, you can easily match this ottoman to the rest of your dorm decor. If the ottoman is too large for you, SONGMICS also makes a folding storage ottoman cube.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Doubles as seating and storage

Weight capacity of 660 pounds

Folds up when not in use

No assembly

Cons:

May have a slight odor when you first open it

Vinyl may wear over time

7. The Mini Shelf Supreme – Adjustable Shelving

Mini-fridges, TVs, and microwaves are all nice additions to have in your dorm room…but where do you put them all? This adjustable shelving unit is a dorm room must-have, as it provides extra shelving to hold all of the “extras” in your room. There is plenty of room to stick a mini-fridge on the bottom, a snacks and dishes on the middle shelf, and a TV or microwave on the top shelf. The frame has a durable black epoxy finish, and there are holes within the shelves to allow venting for any electronics. It’s also easy to set-up, as no tools are required.

Price: $59.40

Pros:

Provides extra storage in your dorm room

Shelves are adjustable

Holes in shelves allow for venting

Less than $60

Cons:

Looks industrial

Assembly may take awhile as there are lots of little pieces

Only one color choice

Best Dorm Futons

8. Folding Sleeper Chair

This non-traditional futon is great for a dorm room as it’s on the smaller side. This folding sleeper chair is a low-back chair when in sitting position, and it folds out to a twin-sized mattress when you need it for sleeping. Made with foam, the chair is really comfortable and soft to sit on, and the mattress is six inches thick when it’s rolled out. The gray color will match most dorm rooms, and the polyester fabric is easy to keep clean. If you plan on having friends or family stay in your dorm room, this chair is the ideal sitting/sleeping arrangement for guests.

Price: $129

Pros:

Doubles as a chair and mattress

Cushion folds in and out for easy transition

Neutral color will match almost any dorm room

Foam material is very comfortable

Cons:

Mattress length may be too short for taller people

Back of the chair may be too low for some people

A little more expensive than other dorm furniture items

9. Dorm Futon Lounger

Whether your want to sit, lounge, or sleep, this dorm futon can do it all. The adjustable frame makes it so you can keep the sides up for when you’re sitting and want to use it as a couch. Or, you can drop one side so that if functions as a lounger. When it’s time to sleep, drop both sides down for a twin-sized mattress. The mattress is six inches thick so it’s comfortable for sitting and sleeping. There are 28 colors and patterns to choose from ranging from aqua linen to olive green, so you won’t have any problem finding a pattern that will make a statement in your dorm room.

Price: $274.99 and up, depending on the color

Pros:

Three adjustable positions

28 colors and patterns to choose from

Six inch thick mattress

Sits up off the floor

Cons:

Spot clean only

May not fit in all dorm rooms

More expensive than other dorm furniture

Best Dorm Side Table

10. The College Cube Nightstand

It’s nice to have a table next to your bed for convenient storage and organization. This side table is 24 inches tall, and the width and depth are each 12 inches. It’s compact size makes it perfect for a dorm room, and there are two compartments for storage, as well as a flat top for holding a small lamp, phone, water bottle, etc. Made with sturdy particle board, the side table is easy to assemble as you just have to screw the pieces together. This table is just over $30, so it’s a great value.

Price: $35.59

Pros:

Provides convenient storage next to your bed

Compact size is great for a dorm room

Inexpensive

Two storage compartments

Cons:

May not be tall enough if your bed is on risers

Assembly required

Only one color available

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.