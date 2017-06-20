Top 10 Best Dorm Rugs

In addition to twin XL bedding and a cool dorm chair, dorm rugs are a great item to add to your dorm room checklist. Since most dorm floors are linoleum or really thin carpet, a dorm rug is the perfect way to make your floor a little more comfortable. Dorm rugs are also ideal for pulling all of your dorm decor together, as they can make a fun accent piece.

It’s hard to know what the exact size of your dorm room will be until move-in day, unless you were able to take a tour. A good size for a dorm rug is five feet by eight feet, as it will cover most of your floor space. Four feet by six feet rugs are also a nice size, especially if you have a lot of extra furniture. If you know you’re sharing a room and have beds that will be close to each other, a runner-style rug may be the best option. No matter what rug you choose, every rug on the list below is relatively low maintenance, which is important because it’s college and who has time to clean rugs?

Below is a round-up of the best dorm rugs, listed in no particular order.

1. Best Trellis Dorm Rug: Ottomanson Moroccan Trellis Rug

A trellis pattern rug is a great addition to a dorm room, as it adds design texture without overwhelming the room. This rug is available in two sizes: 5’3″ by 7′ and 7’10” by 9’10”. The material is soft without being overly thick, and it’s easy to clean by vacuuming or spot cleaning. There are also multiple color choices, ranging from grey to dark red. If you are looking for dorm rug that provides a lot of options, this rug is a good choice.

Price: $35.63 and up, depending on size and color

Pros:

Two sizes available

Multiple color choices

Soft without being too thick

Cons:

Spot clean or vacuum only

May take some time to lay flat after unrolling

2. Best Soft Dorm Rug: Super Soft Shag Area Rug

If you’re looking for a super soft area rug for your dorm room, this is a great option. The rug is four and a half centimeters thick, so it’s ultra cushy to walk, sit, and lay on. It’s nice if you have a linoleum floor as it will warm up the room a little bit, but it’s also a good decorative option as there are 11 colors to choose from. It can be thrown in the washing machine as well, but you have to follow the care instructions carefully to keep the shag smooth. The rug is available in 4 feet by 5 feet, and 2.6 feet by 5 feet sizes.

Price: $19.99 and up, depending on the size and color

Pros:

Shag carpet is very soft

Non-skid backing

11 colors to choose from

Machine washable

Cons:

High pile rugs can be harder to clean

Too small to cover entire dorm room floor

Lighter colors will show dirt more

3. Best Microfiber Dorm Rug: DormCo Microfiber Dorm Rug

Microfiber dorm rugs are ideal for college students who are looking for a carpet that’s on the thinner side. This four feet by six feet rug is still soft to walk on, without being overly plush. The rug is really easy to keep clean, as you can vacuum it or throw in the washing machine. If you already have carpet in your dorm room and are just looking for a light dorm rug to put on top, this is a good solution.

Price: $39.44

Pros:

Good option for someone who wants a thinner rug

Microfiber material is soft to the touch

Vacuum friendly

Machine washable

Cons:

Not plush

Not very decorative

A little more expensive than rugs that are the same size

4. Best Multicolor Dorm Rug: Cotton Chindi Braid Rug

This beautiful Chindi braid rug is multicolor, so it would match any dorm decor and would work especially well if you’re sharing a room with someone who has a different design style. The rug is round so it functions more as larger accent piece, however if you ordered the largest size (eight feet round), it may cover your entire dorm room floor. While it can’t be washed, this dorm rug can be vacuumed so it’s easy to keep clean. Available as a runner, four feet round, six feet round or eight feet round, there are lots of size options. You can also purchase a floor pillow of the same fabric for an additional seating option in your dorm room.

Price: $34.99 and up, depending on size

Pros:

Multicolor will complement any dorm decor

Vacuum friendly

Multiple sizes available

Made with recycled fabrics

Cons:

Not machine washable

No anti-slip backing

Each rug looks different since they are made from recycled fabrics

5. Best Chevron Dorm Rug: Chevron Area Rug

No chevron lover’s dorm room is complete without a chevron area rug. Even if you’re not chevron obsessed, this rug will add a pop of color and texture to your dorm room decor. The rug is low pile so it’s easy to run a vacuum over, or simply spot clean. The rug is made in the USA, and is five feet by seven feet, which is a great size for a dorm room. Colors available: black/white and teal/white.

Price: $55.24 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Fun chevron pattern

Low pile is easy to spot clean

Two colors available

Vacuum friendly

Cons:

Not machine washable

No anti-slip backing

Some colors are quite a bit more expensive than other colors

6. Best Striped Dorm Rug: Breton Stripe Area Rug

While simple in nature, a black and white striped rug can take your dorm room from drab to fab in no time. The rug is available in 1’8″ by 5′, 3’3″ by 5′, 4′ by 6′, and 5′ by 7′”, so no matter the floor space you have available or the furniture set-up, you can choose a size that will fit for you. The rug easily wipes clean, and is soft to walk on. If you’re looking for a bold dorm room rug, this is great option that will pair well with neutrals or bright dorm decor.

Price: $28.49 and up, depending on the size

Pros:

Bold black and white stripe design

Multiple sizes to choose from

Soft to the touch

Cons:

Spot clean only

White can look dingy quickly

No non-slip backing

7. Best Colored Dorm Rug: Unique Loom Plush Area Rug

Available in 22 colors, this brightly colored rug will brighten up any dorm space. The rug is really plush and comfortable enough to sit or lay on, and comes in multiple sizes. Even though it’s shag, the rug doesn’t shed and it’s easy to clean as it’s vacuum friendly. This rug will make a great accent piece in any dorm room.

Price: $23.73 and up, depending on size and color

Pros:

Vibrant color choices

Smaller sizes work well as accent rugs

Vacuum friendly

No shedding

Cons:

Not machine washable

No anti-slip backing

8. Best Floral Dorm Rug: Contemporary Floral Area Rug

Add a touch of femininity to your dorm room with the floral dorm rug. The background of the rug is a subtle grey that will coordinate well with any dorm room floor. The accent flowers are more modern than cartoon looking, and each rug has a mixture of white, black, and light grey flowers, and you can choose between teal, red, and yellow/teal for the accent color flowers. There are six sizes to choose from, so you can easily pick a rug that will work best with your furniture setup. The rug is soft but has a really dense pile, so it’s very durable and easy to clean. If you’re not the best at keeping things clean and expect the rug to be highly trafficked, this floral rug would be a great option for your dorm room.

Price: $33.34 and up, depending on the size

Pros:

Modern floral design

Six sizes to choose from

Dense pile makes the rug very durable

Vacuum friendly

Cons:

No anti-slip backing

Not overly plush

Some of the larger sizes are quite a bit more expensive than other dorm rugs

9. Best Dorm Rug Set: Well Woven Area Rug Set

If you have a lot of floor space to cover, or just like the idea of having multiple rugs throughout your dorm room, this dorm rug set is a great option and a good value. The main area rug measures five feet by seven feet so it’s a good size, and the two smaller rug mats (two feet by three feet) could go by your bed, closet, desk, getting ready space, or they could even be used as a door mat. There are multiple design styles to choose from, ranging from trellis to leopard print. The pile is soft but extremely durable and is meant to hold up to high traffic areas. Getting three rugs for just under $70 is a great deal, and it makes decorating super easy.

Price: $69.99

Pros:

Three piece set is a good value

Multiple styles to choose from

Low pile is very durable

Easy to vacuum or spot clean

Cons:

Not machine washable

No anti-slip backing

Rugs may take a little while to flatten out

10. Best Simple Dorm Rug: Non-Skid Thin Floor Rug

This dorm rug is ideal for a college student who is looking for a simple rug to cover their dorm floor. With a low profile and plain solid color choices, this rug will blend in with your existing dorm floor and decor. The rug is backed with anti-slip rubber so you won’t have to worry about it sliding around, and the material is anti-bacterial. The low pile makes it easy to vacuum and spot clean, and there are multiple sizes to choose from. Whether you want a more neutral color or something bright, there are nine colors available.

Price: $27.99 and up, depending on size and color

Pros:

Simple and thin design

Non-skid backing

Anti-bacterial

Vacuum friendly

Cons:

Not machine washable

Not super soft

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.