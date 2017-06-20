Top 10 Best Dorm Rugs

In addition to twin XL bedding and a cool dorm chair, dorm rugs are a great item to add to your dorm room checklist. Since most dorm floors are linoleum or really thin carpet, a dorm rug is the perfect way to make your floor a little more comfortable. Dorm rugs are also ideal for pulling all of your dorm decor together, as they can make a fun accent piece.
It’s hard to know what the exact size of your dorm room will be until move-in day, unless you were able to take a tour. A good size for a dorm rug is five feet by eight feet, as it will cover most of your floor space. Four feet by six feet rugs are also a nice size, especially if you have a lot of extra furniture. If you know you’re sharing a room and have beds that will be close to each other, a runner-style rug may be the best option. No matter what rug you choose, every rug on the list below is relatively low maintenance, which is important because it’s college and who has time to clean rugs?
Below is a round-up of the best dorm rugs, listed in no particular order.
1. Best Trellis Dorm Rug: Ottomanson Moroccan Trellis Rug
A trellis pattern rug is a great addition to a dorm room, as it adds design texture without overwhelming the room. This rug is available in two sizes: 5’3″ by 7′ and 7’10” by 9’10”. The material is soft without being overly thick, and it’s easy to clean by vacuuming or spot cleaning. There are also multiple color choices, ranging from grey to dark red. If you are looking for dorm rug that provides a lot of options, this rug is a good choice.
Price: $35.63 and up, depending on size and color
Buy the Ottomanson Moroccan Trellis Rug here.
Pros:
- Two sizes available
- Multiple color choices
- Soft without being too thick
Cons:
- Spot clean or vacuum only
- May take some time to lay flat after unrolling
Find more Ottomanson Moroccan Trellis Rug information and reviews here.
2. Best Soft Dorm Rug: Super Soft Shag Area Rug
If you’re looking for a super soft area rug for your dorm room, this is a great option. The rug is four and a half centimeters thick, so it’s ultra cushy to walk, sit, and lay on. It’s nice if you have a linoleum floor as it will warm up the room a little bit, but it’s also a good decorative option as there are 11 colors to choose from. It can be thrown in the washing machine as well, but you have to follow the care instructions carefully to keep the shag smooth. The rug is available in 4 feet by 5 feet, and 2.6 feet by 5 feet sizes.
Price: $19.99 and up, depending on the size and color
Buy the Super Soft Shag Area Rug here.
Pros:
- Shag carpet is very soft
- Non-skid backing
- 11 colors to choose from
- Machine washable
Cons:
- High pile rugs can be harder to clean
- Too small to cover entire dorm room floor
- Lighter colors will show dirt more
Find more Super Soft Shag Area Rug information and reviews here.
3. Best Microfiber Dorm Rug: DormCo Microfiber Dorm Rug
Microfiber dorm rugs are ideal for college students who are looking for a carpet that’s on the thinner side. This four feet by six feet rug is still soft to walk on, without being overly plush. The rug is really easy to keep clean, as you can vacuum it or throw in the washing machine. If you already have carpet in your dorm room and are just looking for a light dorm rug to put on top, this is a good solution.
Price: $39.44
Buy the Microfiber Dorm Rug here.
Pros:
- Good option for someone who wants a thinner rug
- Microfiber material is soft to the touch
- Vacuum friendly
- Machine washable
Cons:
- Not plush
- Not very decorative
- A little more expensive than rugs that are the same size
Find more Microfiber Dorm Rug information and reviews here.
4. Best Multicolor Dorm Rug: Cotton Chindi Braid Rug
This beautiful Chindi braid rug is multicolor, so it would match any dorm decor and would work especially well if you’re sharing a room with someone who has a different design style. The rug is round so it functions more as larger accent piece, however if you ordered the largest size (eight feet round), it may cover your entire dorm room floor. While it can’t be washed, this dorm rug can be vacuumed so it’s easy to keep clean. Available as a runner, four feet round, six feet round or eight feet round, there are lots of size options. You can also purchase a floor pillow of the same fabric for an additional seating option in your dorm room.
Price: $34.99 and up, depending on size
Buy the Cotton Chindi Braid Rug here.
Pros:
- Multicolor will complement any dorm decor
- Vacuum friendly
- Multiple sizes available
- Made with recycled fabrics
Cons:
- Not machine washable
- No anti-slip backing
- Each rug looks different since they are made from recycled fabrics
Find more Cotton Chindi Braid Rug information and reviews here.
5. Best Chevron Dorm Rug: Chevron Area Rug
No chevron lover’s dorm room is complete without a chevron area rug. Even if you’re not chevron obsessed, this rug will add a pop of color and texture to your dorm room decor. The rug is low pile so it’s easy to run a vacuum over, or simply spot clean. The rug is made in the USA, and is five feet by seven feet, which is a great size for a dorm room. Colors available: black/white and teal/white.
Price: $55.24 and up, depending on color
Buy the Chevron Area Rug here.
Pros:
- Fun chevron pattern
- Low pile is easy to spot clean
- Two colors available
- Vacuum friendly
Cons:
- Not machine washable
- No anti-slip backing
- Some colors are quite a bit more expensive than other colors
Find more Chevron Area Rug information and reviews here.
6. Best Striped Dorm Rug: Breton Stripe Area Rug
While simple in nature, a black and white striped rug can take your dorm room from drab to fab in no time. The rug is available in 1’8″ by 5′, 3’3″ by 5′, 4′ by 6′, and 5′ by 7′”, so no matter the floor space you have available or the furniture set-up, you can choose a size that will fit for you. The rug easily wipes clean, and is soft to walk on. If you’re looking for a bold dorm room rug, this is great option that will pair well with neutrals or bright dorm decor.
Price: $28.49 and up, depending on the size
Buy the Breton Stripe Area Rug here.
Pros:
- Bold black and white stripe design
- Multiple sizes to choose from
- Soft to the touch
Cons:
- Spot clean only
- White can look dingy quickly
- No non-slip backing
Find more Breton Stripe Area Rug information and reviews here.
7. Best Colored Dorm Rug: Unique Loom Plush Area Rug
Available in 22 colors, this brightly colored rug will brighten up any dorm space. The rug is really plush and comfortable enough to sit or lay on, and comes in multiple sizes. Even though it’s shag, the rug doesn’t shed and it’s easy to clean as it’s vacuum friendly. This rug will make a great accent piece in any dorm room.
Price: $23.73 and up, depending on size and color
Buy the Unique Loom Plush Area Rug here.
Pros:
- Vibrant color choices
- Smaller sizes work well as accent rugs
- Vacuum friendly
- No shedding
Cons:
- Not machine washable
- No anti-slip backing
Find more Unique Loom Plush Area Rug information and reviews here.
8. Best Floral Dorm Rug: Contemporary Floral Area Rug
Add a touch of femininity to your dorm room with the floral dorm rug. The background of the rug is a subtle grey that will coordinate well with any dorm room floor. The accent flowers are more modern than cartoon looking, and each rug has a mixture of white, black, and light grey flowers, and you can choose between teal, red, and yellow/teal for the accent color flowers. There are six sizes to choose from, so you can easily pick a rug that will work best with your furniture setup. The rug is soft but has a really dense pile, so it’s very durable and easy to clean. If you’re not the best at keeping things clean and expect the rug to be highly trafficked, this floral rug would be a great option for your dorm room.
Price: $33.34 and up, depending on the size
Buy the Contemporary Floral Area Rug here.
Pros:
- Modern floral design
- Six sizes to choose from
- Dense pile makes the rug very durable
- Vacuum friendly
Cons:
- No anti-slip backing
- Not overly plush
- Some of the larger sizes are quite a bit more expensive than other dorm rugs
Find more Contemporary Floral Area Rug information and reviews here.
9. Best Dorm Rug Set: Well Woven Area Rug Set
If you have a lot of floor space to cover, or just like the idea of having multiple rugs throughout your dorm room, this dorm rug set is a great option and a good value. The main area rug measures five feet by seven feet so it’s a good size, and the two smaller rug mats (two feet by three feet) could go by your bed, closet, desk, getting ready space, or they could even be used as a door mat. There are multiple design styles to choose from, ranging from trellis to leopard print. The pile is soft but extremely durable and is meant to hold up to high traffic areas. Getting three rugs for just under $70 is a great deal, and it makes decorating super easy.
Price: $69.99
Buy the Well Woven Area Rug Set here.
Pros:
- Three piece set is a good value
- Multiple styles to choose from
- Low pile is very durable
- Easy to vacuum or spot clean
Cons:
- Not machine washable
- No anti-slip backing
- Rugs may take a little while to flatten out
Find more Well Woven Area Rug Set information and reviews here.
10. Best Simple Dorm Rug: Non-Skid Thin Floor Rug
This dorm rug is ideal for a college student who is looking for a simple rug to cover their dorm floor. With a low profile and plain solid color choices, this rug will blend in with your existing dorm floor and decor. The rug is backed with anti-slip rubber so you won’t have to worry about it sliding around, and the material is anti-bacterial. The low pile makes it easy to vacuum and spot clean, and there are multiple sizes to choose from. Whether you want a more neutral color or something bright, there are nine colors available.
Price: $27.99 and up, depending on size and color
Buy the Non-Skid Thin Floor Rug here.
Pros:
- Simple and thin design
- Non-skid backing
- Anti-bacterial
- Vacuum friendly
Cons:
- Not machine washable
- Not super soft
Find more Non-Skid Thin Floor Rug information and reviews here.
