Top 10 Best Waterproof Mattress Protectors for Bedwetting

Accidents happen. Whether you’re going through the tricky potty training phase, have incontinence issues, or older pets that sleep in your bed, wet sheets and a soiled mattress are no fun for anyone. Getting woken up in the middle of the night to clean up the situation is a drag, especially when you’re trying to think of ways to dry out a thick mattress. A waterproof mattress protector can be a lifesaver in this situation, as it will keep the mattress dry and make those late night clean-ups a whole lot easier.

There are many waterproof mattress protectors that are ideal for bedwetting. While looking, be sure to consider the size of the mattress, as well as the material of the protector. You may want to try to find something that won’t make too much noise while rolling around in bed, and it’s important to find something hypoallergenic if you or your kiddo has sensitive skin.

Below is a breakdown of the best waterproof mattress protectors for bedwetting.

1. Best Mattress Protector Mat: LINENSPA Waterproof Sheet Protector

Fumbling with sheets in the middle of the night can be a drag. This sheet protector makes the job a little easier, as it is just a single mat that you can slid on and off the mattress. There is a cotton blend fabric on top of the protector that is soft to sleep on and highly absorbent. The middle is a waterproof layer which protects your sheets and mattress from any accidents. The bottom layer is made with a non-slip backing, so it won’t slide around as you get into bed or change positions throughout the night. The mattress protector is machine washable and dryer safe, and it’s less expensive than other waterproof mattress protectors.

Price: $11.99-$17.99 (depending on the size)

Pros:

Mattress protector is easy to move on and off the bed

Top cotton layer is soft and highly absorbent

Less expensive than other waterproof mattress protectors

Three sizes available

Cons:

Doesn’t feel like a sheet

Not secured to your bed like a fitted sheet

Some users had issues with skidding

2. Best Soft Mattress Protector: Brookside Soft Jersey Waterproof Mattress Protector

Jersey fabric is ultra soft, and this jersey waterproof mattress protector will feel like you’re sleeping on your favorite old t-shirt. The top of the protector is made with the jersey fabric, and the back is waterproof to protect against fluids, as well as dust mites and allergens. With a knit skirt and elastic, the mattress protector easily stretches to fit most mattress sizes. The waterproof cover is available in sizes from twin to California king, including twin XL.

Price: $11.99 and up (depending on the size)

Pros:

Made with soft jersey material

Less expensive than other waterproof mattress protectors

Machine washable and dryer safe

Elastic stretches to fit most mattresses

Cons:

Jersey fabric is not as breathable as other cotton

No zipper to fully encase the mattress

May make some noise

3. Best Mattress Protector Encasement: Utopia Premium Zippered Waterproof Mattress Encasement

For an even more secured sheet, try this waterproof mattress protector that is zippered on the end to protect from fluids, insects, and dust mites. Made with knitted polyester fabric, the mattress protector is soft to the touch but is still breathable and very durable. The backing is waterproof so your mattress will stay dry, and you can choose between twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king for the sizes. Cleaning the mattress protector is a breeze, as it’s machine washable and dryer safe.

Price: $16.99 and up, depending on size

Pros:

Mattress protector has a zipper for full encasement

Less expensive than other mattress protectors

Polyester fabric is soft and durable

Machine washable and dryer friendly

Cons:

May make a crinkle noise the first few days of use

Sheet can be a little loose on some mattresses

Zipper is on the head and foot of the bed, so it can be a little hard to get to if you have a tall bed frame

4. Best Bamboo Mattress Protector: Zen Bamboo Mattress Protector

Bamboo material makes great bedding, as it is cooler and more breathable than cotton and is still very soft. The material is also hypoallergenic and protects against fluids, allergens, pet dander and bacteria. This mattress protector is fully waterproof and can fit mattresses up to 15 inches thick, and can fit twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king beds. The waterproof mattress protector also comes with a 30 day satisfaction guarantee and a lifetime warranty.

Price: $18.99 and up (depending on the size)

Pros:

Bamboo is more breathable and cooler than cotton

Hypoallergenic

Multiple sizes available

Lifetime warranty

Cons:

No zipper to fully encase the mattress

No crib or toddler sizes available

5. Best Mattress Protector for Babies: Soft Waterproof Crib & Toddler Mattress Protector

If you have a little on who still sleeps in a crib or toddler bed, this mattress protector is the perfect size for a crib or toddler mattress. Made with a bamboo terry cloth, this protector is very soft and breathable, so you may not even need to use a top sheet over the pad. The material is nontoxic and will also protect against bedbugs, dust mites, and mold. It will fit any standard sized crib or toddler mattress, and it’s machine washable. You can order the mattress protector in four colors: baby blue, baby pink, yellow, and white.

Price: $18.97 (53 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Perfect size for a crib or toddler mattress

Made with bamboo and is soft and breathable

Machine washable

Four colors available

Cons:

Not available in larger sizes

No zipper option to fully encase mattress

6. Best Vinyl Mattress Protector: Priva Waterproof Vinyl Mattress Protector

Your mattress will stay super dry with this mattress protector, as it is made with vinyl and can easily be wiped clean. While vinyl is often associated with crunchy plastic, this material is still soft to the touch and won’t make noise when you roll around at night. The material is latex and BPA free, and is also hypoallergenic. You can machine wash and dry this mattress protector up to 300 times, and it will also stand up to bleach. Sizes available: twin, double, queen, and king.

Price: $19.99 and up (depending on the size)

Pros:

Can wipe clean or throw in the wash

Made with soft vinyl rather than a cotton or polyester blend

Four sizes available

Hypoallergenic and BPA free

Cons:

Will start to fade after 300 washes

Fitted sheet may be a little loose on some mattresses

7. Best Cotton Terry Mattress Protector: SureGuard Mattress Protector

This mattress protector is fully waterproof, as it protects against bedwetting, perspiration, and liquid spills. Made from 100% cotton terry, the mattress protector feels like you’re still sleeping on just your mattress, and there is no noise when you roll around. The hypoallergenic cotton material also wicks away moisture, so it doesn’t get too hot while you’re sleeping. The fitted sheet is really deep, so it can accommodate any mattress height. It’s easy to clean as it’s machine washable, and it’s available in nine different mattress sizes.

Price: $21.97 and up (depending on the size)

Pros:

Cotton material feels like you’re still sleeping on your mattress

No noise when you roll around

Machine washable and dryer friendly

Nine sizes available

Cons:

Some reviewers had to be sent a replacement protector, as the first one wasn’t waterproof

Larger mattress sizes are a little more expensive

8. Best Hypoallergenic Mattress Protector: SafeRest Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector

With a hypoallergenic cotton terry surface and membrane backing, this mattress protector is ultra waterproof. This mattress protector will keep your mattress free of fluids, allergens, and bacteria, but is still soft to the touch. The fitted sheet has elastic that will ensure it won’t slip around, and it can fit up to an 18 inch mattress. The waterproof mattress protector is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Price: $24.95 and up (depending on size)

Pros:

Cotton terry surface and membrane backing is very waterproof

Soft to the touch

Fitted sheet can accommodate an 18 inch mattress

Multiple sizes available

Cons:

No crib mattress sizes available

Some people note it makes a slight noise

May be too big if you have a thinner mattress

9. Best Quilted Mattress Protector: Defend-A-Bed Deluxe Waterproof Mattress Protector

This quilted waterproof mattress protector provides all of the protection you need against fluid leaks, but with added comfort. The protector has an extra quilted layer on top that makes it a little more plush, and easy to sleep on. Even though it’s thick, the mattress protector is made with cotton so it’s still breathable and won’t get too warm while you sleep. The knitted sides have a 22 inch thick pocket, so it will fit almost any mattress size, including pillow top mattresses. Available in six different sizes, the protector is machine washable and dryer safe.

Price: $38.35 and up (depending on the size)

Pros:

Extra padding for added comfort

22 inch deep pocket fits almost every mattress height

Available in six different sizes

Machine washable

Cons:

Sheet may slip around a little if you have a thinner mattress

The protector makes more noise if the sheet sits looser on the bed

No crib or toddler mattress sizes available

10. Best Mattress Protector with Sheet: Dry Bed Wizard Waterproof Mattress Pad

One issue with most mattress protectors is the top bed sheet can still get wet. This waterproof mattress protector helps alleviate that problem, as the top sheet is also a waterproof pad and is connected to the bottom pad. The mattress pads are attached with jersey material wings that will stretch and move, so they won’t pull loose in the middle of the night. The entire protector is very soft and feels as if you are sleeping with your normal sheets. With easy to grab handles on the side of the pad, your kid could even remove the wet pad themselves in the middle of the night and return to a dry bed.

Price: $39.95

Pros:

Waterproof mattress protector comes with a waterproof top pad

Handles on the side make the pad easy to remove

Mattress cover is very soft and cozy to sleep on

Pads are connected by stretchy material so they don’t slip off

Cons:

More expensive than a standard mattress protector

May not be long enough to cover a taller kid or adult

Only available in one size

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.