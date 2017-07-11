Top 10 Best Cooling Bed Sheet Sets

Picture this – it’s nighttime, and you’re ready to snuggle into bed. Your room is warm, and so is your bed…a little too warm. You want to snuggle under a sheet to fall asleep, but it’s way too hot. So, you toss and turn trying to sleep without a sheet, or you put a sheet just barely on you and keep one leg out to keep cool. Been there? I have, and if you’re anything like me, it’s really hard to get a good night’s sleep when you’re hot.
Thankfully, the bedroom gods created cooling bed sheet sets. Designed to wick away moisture and keep you cool throughout the night, cooling bed sheets are a must have for anyone who can’t sleep when it’s hot out, or when they’re feeling warm. Pair them with a cooling mattress pad, and you can settle in for a more restful night’s sleep.
What exactly makes a bed sheet “cool?” Cotton is the material to keep an eye out for when searching for cooling bed sheets. It’s designed to wick away moisture, which will leave you cooler and drier throughout the night. If you’ve had issues with cotton sheets that were too stiff in the past, pay attention to thread count. The higher the thread count the softer the bed sheet, so if you can find a cotton sheet set with a decent thread count, you should be good to go. Make sure you don’t go too high in thread count though, as high thread count sheets aren’t as breathable, therefore eliminating the “cooling” effect. Bed sheets that are made with bamboo are also nice, as they are naturally cooler and softer than standard cotton bed sheets. They are also anti-fungal, so if you get night sweats, you won’t have to replace your sheets as much over time.
Read on for our list of the best cooling bed sheet sets.
1. Best Cotton Cooling Bed Sheets: Mellani 100% Cotton Bed Sheet Set
Made from 100% cotton, this bed sheet set is pure and will keep you cool all night long. The sheet set has a 300 thread count so it’s very breathable, but the sateen is durable, smooth, and only gets softer with every wash. The fitted sheet has deep pockets and elastic all the way around, so it will stretch easily over your mattress and stay in place. The set also includes a flat sheet, as well as two pillowcases. You also don’t have to worry about you or your family breathing in chemicals, as the set is OEKO TEX Cerified, and is chemical free. The set is available in white, ivory, and light gray, so it’s easy to match your existing comforter or duvet cover. Sizes available: full, queen, and king.
Price: $24.70 and up, depending on color and size
Buy the Mellani 100% Cotton Bed Sheet Set here.
Pros:
- Made with 100% cotton
- 300 thread count is very breathable
- Three color choices and three sizes
- Fitted sheet has deep pockets and elastic all the way around
Cons:
- Cotton can look wrinkled after washing
- May take a few washes before reaching desired softness
- Fitted sheet won’t fit a mattress over 16 inches tall
Find more Mellani 100% Cotton Bed Sheet Set information and reviews here.
2. Best Cooling Sheets for Night Sweats: Original Moisture Wicking Sheet Set
If you get really bad night sweats or just get warmer than most people while sleeping, this sheet set was designed with you in mind. The sheets are made with breathable smart fabric that wicks away moisture to keep you cool when you’re hot, but also has temperature control so that you will stay cozy during the cooler months of the year. Even though they are really breathable, they have a 1500 thread count so they are still super soft. These sheets are really durable, hypoallergenic, and they don’t wrinkle. The fitted sheet has deep pockets and can accommodate mattresses up to 18 inches thick. There are 18, non-color fading colors available, and sizes ranging from twin to California king.
Price: $79.95 and up, depending on size and color
Buy the Night Sweats: Original Moisture Wicking Sheet Set here.
Pros:
- Moisture wicking material
- 1500 thread count
- Deep pockets fit mattresses up to 18 inches thick
- 18 colors and seven sizes
Cons:
- May develop pilling over time
- Fitted sheet may be loose if you have a smaller mattress
- Thinner material
Find more Night Sweats: Original Moisture Wicking Sheet Set information and reviews here.
3. Best Organic Cooling Bed Sheets: Whisper Organics Soft Cotton Bed Sheet Set
Made with 100% organic cotton, this set is ideal for those who have sensitive skin, or are environmentally minded. The bed sheets are fully Global Organic Textile Standard certified, so you can be sure they are non-toxic and chemical free. They are 300 thread count so they are very breathable, but have long-staple yarn which makes them soft and comfortable to tuck around your body. The sheet set includes one flat sheet, two pillowcases, and one fitted sheet that can fit mattresses up to 14 inches thick. There are seven color choices available so it’s easy to match your comforter and bedroom decor, and you can choose between twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes.
Price: $63.95 and up, depending on color and size
Buy the Whisper Organics Soft Cotton Bed Sheet Set here.
Pros:
- Made with 100% organic cotton
- 300 thread count is breathable
- Long-staple yarn is soft
- Seven color choices
Cons:
- Fitted sheet won’t fit a mattress over 14 inches thick
- Will look wrinkled if you don’t put them on your bed immediately out of the dryer
- May need to wash a few times to reach desired softness
Find more Whisper Organics Soft Cotton Bed Sheet Set information and reviews here.
4. Best Bamboo Cooling Bed Sheets: Resort Bamboo Sheets by Cariloha
Bamboo sheets are made with sustainable resources, are naturally breathable, and they repel odors and allergens. Bamboo is even more cool and breathable than standard cotton, and they wick away moisture to help you stay asleep all through the night. This sheet set is very soft, as they have a sateen finish that gives them a really smooth feel. Each set includes one flat sheet, two pillowcases, and one fitted sheet that can fit mattresses up to 18 inches thick. The set is available in 12 neutral and beach-themed colors, and can be ordered in queen, king, California king, and split king sizes.
Price: $239 and up, depending on colors and sizes
Buy the Resort Bamboo Sheets by Cariloha here.
Pros:
- Made with bamboo
- Naturally cool and moisture wicking
- Sateen finish gives the sheets a smooth feel
- Fits mattresses up to 18 inches thick
Cons:
- Only available in three sizes
- More expensive than other sheet sets
- Material is too thin for some people
Find more Resort Bamboo Sheets by Cariloha information and reviews here.
5. Best Crisp Cooling Bed Sheets: D. Charles Cotton Sheet Set
If you prefer a crisp, clean feel when climbing into bed, these sheets are made with combed cotton, which is known for being a sturdier fabric than standard cotton. While they are not as smooth and soft as standard cotton sheets, they are still breathable as the sheets within the set have a 300 thread count. There is also a bonus with this sheet set, as they offer double the typical amount of pillowcases: two for the twin size, and four for full, queen, and king. The fitted sheet in the queen and king sizes has extra deep pockets that will fit mattresses up to 18 inches thick. Colors available: white, ivory, and dream blue.
Price: $29.99 and up, depending on size and color
Buy the D. Charles Percale Cotton Sheet Set here.
Pros:
- Crisp cotton feel
- Extra pillowcases
- Deep pockets fit mattresses up to 18 inches
- Long-staple combed cotton is very durable
Cons:
- Material is too stiff for some people
- Sheets are on the thinner side
Find more D. Charles Percale Cotton Sheet Set information and reviews here.
6. Best Split Cooling Sheets: LinenSpa 1500 Series Split Sheet Set
For those who have a split mattress, this split sheet set is available in queen and California king sizes. The set includes two fitted sheets, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases. The fitted sheets have extremely large pockets that can fit mattresses up to 22 inches thick, so they will easily cover your mattress as well as a mattress topper. Made with tencel Lyocell fabric, the sheets have a unique structure that absorbs moisture more than standard cotton sheets, and is also silky smooth on your skin. You also don’t have to worry about the sheets irritating your skin, as they are made from botanical fibers. Colors available: white, charcoal, off-white, khaki, mint, and mustard.
Price: $59.99 and up, depending on color and size
Buy the LinenSpa 1500 Series Split Sheet Set here.
Pros:
- Includes two fitted sheets for split mattresses
- Absorbs moisture better than standard cotton
- Deep pockets fit mattresses up to 22 inches
- Made from natural botanic fibers
Cons:
- Colors may be darker than what is pictured
- Fitted sheets may be a little loose if you have a smaller mattress
- May take a few washes to reduce lint and pilling
Find more LinenSpa 1500 Series Split Sheet Set information and reviews here.
7. Best Tencel Cooling Bed Sheets: Brielle Tencel Sateen Sheet Set
If you love the feel of silk sheets but don’t like the warmth, tencel sheets are your cooling bed sheets solution. Tencel is actually 50% more absorbent than standard cotton, which means you will stay cooler longer, and you also won’t have to wash them as much. With a 300 thread count and sateen weave, the sheets are really silky and soft to the touch. The sheet set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The fitted sheet can fit mattresses up to 17 inches, and the pillowcases have a French closure. It’s easy to match your existing bedroom decor, as the sheet set is available in aqua, camel, glacier grey, ivory, linen, and white. Sizes available: twin, full, queen, king, and California king.
Price: $27.99 and up, depending on color and size
Buy the Brielle Tencel Sateen Sheet Set here.
Pros:
- Tencel absorbs moisture more than standard cotton
- 300 thread count and sateen weave is silky soft
- Fits mattresses up to 17 inches thick
- French closure pillowcases
Cons:
- Set is very wrinkled after washing
- Material is too thin for some people
- Fitted sheet may be loose if you have a smaller mattress
Find more Brielle Tencel Sateen Sheet Set information and reviews here.
8. Best Patterned Cooling Bed Sheets: Sinclair Collection Breathable Cotton Sheet Set
This set is perfect if you are looking for a patterned sheet set to contrast your solid color comforter or duvet cover. Choose between paisley or damask print in a variety of bright colors to add some design texture to your bedding. The sheets are crisp and breathable, with a 300 thread count cotton blend. Each set has a flat sheet and two pillowcases (one pillowcase for twin size), and the fitted sheet can wrap around mattresses up to 17 inches thick. This set is also wrinkle resistant, which makes it easy to care or as well as put on display.
Price: $24.99 and up, depending on color and size
Buy the Sinclair Collection Breathable Cotton Sheet Set here.
Pros:
- Printed pattern adds a design element to your bedding
- Breathable crisp cotton
- Wrinkle resistant
- Fits mattresses up to 17 inches deep
Cons:
- May take a few washes to get the sheets soft
- Material is thin
- No white or neutral colors
Find more Sinclair Collection Breathable Cotton Sheet Set information and reviews here.
9. Best Egyptian Cotton Cooling Bed Sheets: Egyptian Cotton Striped Bed Sheet Set
Egyptian cotton is a sought after bedding material, and for good reason. Typically made with decent thread count and long-staple cotton, Egyptian cotton sheets are softer and more durable than standard cotton sheets. This sheet set has a thread count of 450, so they are still breathable enough to keep you cool throughout the night. The sheets also have a sateen stripe that adds an element of luxury to your bedding. The set includes one flat sheet, two pillowcases, and one fitted sheet that has elastic all the way around and a deep pocket set to fit mattresses up to 16 inches thick. Choose between white, ivory, ocean blue, gray, fuschia, and light gray for the colors, and twin, twin XL, full, queen, and California king for the sizes.
Price: $44.70 and up, depending on color and size
Buy the Egyptian Cotton Striped Bed Sheet Set here.
Pros:
- Egyptian cotton is more durable and softer than standard cotton
- Breathable, cool sheets
- Sateen stripe adds a decorative touch to your bedding
- Lifetime guarantee
Cons:
- May not be as cool as other cooling bed sheets
- Too small for any mattress over 16 inches deep
Find more Egyptian Cotton Striped Bed Sheet Set information and reviews here.
10. Best Cheap Cooling Bed Sheets: Superior 1500 Series Brushed Microfiber Cooling Bed Sheet
These sheets are made with ultra thin, tightly woven threads that have been brushed to create a super soft fabric. Even though it’s microfiber, the material is still breathable enough to keep you cool throughout the night. The fabric is stain resistant and won’t get wrinkled, so it’s easy to care for them and keep them clean. The sheet set includes a fitted sheet that has elastic all of the way around, and can fit mattresses up to 18 inches thick. Whether you want a soft beige or a bright orange, there are 19 colors to choose from. If you’re looking to save some money but still want the effects of a cooling sheet, this sheet set is a great option.
Price: $15.90 and up, depending on color and size
Buy the Superior 1500 Series Brushed Microfiber Cooling Bed Sheet here.
Pros:
- Less expensive than other cooling bed sheets
- 19 color choices
- Brushed microfiber is soft and breathable
- Wrinkle resistant
Cons:
- Microfiber is less cooling than standard cotton
- May need to wash a few times to make the sheets softer
Find more Superior 1500 Series Brushed Microfiber Cooling Bed Sheet information and reviews here.
