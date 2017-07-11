Top 10 Best Cooling Bed Sheet Sets

Picture this – it’s nighttime, and you’re ready to snuggle into bed. Your room is warm, and so is your bed…a little too warm. You want to snuggle under a sheet to fall asleep, but it’s way too hot. So, you toss and turn trying to sleep without a sheet, or you put a sheet just barely on you and keep one leg out to keep cool. Been there? I have, and if you’re anything like me, it’s really hard to get a good night’s sleep when you’re hot.

Thankfully, the bedroom gods created cooling bed sheet sets. Designed to wick away moisture and keep you cool throughout the night, cooling bed sheets are a must have for anyone who can’t sleep when it’s hot out, or when they’re feeling warm. Pair them with a cooling mattress pad, and you can settle in for a more restful night’s sleep.

What exactly makes a bed sheet “cool?” Cotton is the material to keep an eye out for when searching for cooling bed sheets. It’s designed to wick away moisture, which will leave you cooler and drier throughout the night. If you’ve had issues with cotton sheets that were too stiff in the past, pay attention to thread count. The higher the thread count the softer the bed sheet, so if you can find a cotton sheet set with a decent thread count, you should be good to go. Make sure you don’t go too high in thread count though, as high thread count sheets aren’t as breathable, therefore eliminating the “cooling” effect. Bed sheets that are made with bamboo are also nice, as they are naturally cooler and softer than standard cotton bed sheets. They are also anti-fungal, so if you get night sweats, you won’t have to replace your sheets as much over time.

Read on for our list of the best cooling bed sheet sets.

1. Best Cotton Cooling Bed Sheets: Mellani 100% Cotton Bed Sheet Set

Made from 100% cotton, this bed sheet set is pure and will keep you cool all night long. The sheet set has a 300 thread count so it’s very breathable, but the sateen is durable, smooth, and only gets softer with every wash. The fitted sheet has deep pockets and elastic all the way around, so it will stretch easily over your mattress and stay in place. The set also includes a flat sheet, as well as two pillowcases. You also don’t have to worry about you or your family breathing in chemicals, as the set is OEKO TEX Cerified, and is chemical free. The set is available in white, ivory, and light gray, so it’s easy to match your existing comforter or duvet cover. Sizes available: full, queen, and king.

Price: $24.70 and up, depending on color and size

Pros:

Made with 100% cotton

300 thread count is very breathable

Three color choices and three sizes

Fitted sheet has deep pockets and elastic all the way around

Cons:

Cotton can look wrinkled after washing

May take a few washes before reaching desired softness

Fitted sheet won’t fit a mattress over 16 inches tall

2. Best Cooling Sheets for Night Sweats: Original Moisture Wicking Sheet Set

If you get really bad night sweats or just get warmer than most people while sleeping, this sheet set was designed with you in mind. The sheets are made with breathable smart fabric that wicks away moisture to keep you cool when you’re hot, but also has temperature control so that you will stay cozy during the cooler months of the year. Even though they are really breathable, they have a 1500 thread count so they are still super soft. These sheets are really durable, hypoallergenic, and they don’t wrinkle. The fitted sheet has deep pockets and can accommodate mattresses up to 18 inches thick. There are 18, non-color fading colors available, and sizes ranging from twin to California king.

Price: $79.95 and up, depending on size and color

Pros:

Moisture wicking material

1500 thread count

Deep pockets fit mattresses up to 18 inches thick

18 colors and seven sizes

Cons:

May develop pilling over time

Fitted sheet may be loose if you have a smaller mattress

Thinner material

3. Best Organic Cooling Bed Sheets: Whisper Organics Soft Cotton Bed Sheet Set

Made with 100% organic cotton, this set is ideal for those who have sensitive skin, or are environmentally minded. The bed sheets are fully Global Organic Textile Standard certified, so you can be sure they are non-toxic and chemical free. They are 300 thread count so they are very breathable, but have long-staple yarn which makes them soft and comfortable to tuck around your body. The sheet set includes one flat sheet, two pillowcases, and one fitted sheet that can fit mattresses up to 14 inches thick. There are seven color choices available so it’s easy to match your comforter and bedroom decor, and you can choose between twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes.

Price: $63.95 and up, depending on color and size

Pros:

Made with 100% organic cotton

300 thread count is breathable

Long-staple yarn is soft

Seven color choices

Cons:

Fitted sheet won’t fit a mattress over 14 inches thick

Will look wrinkled if you don’t put them on your bed immediately out of the dryer

May need to wash a few times to reach desired softness

4. Best Bamboo Cooling Bed Sheets: Resort Bamboo Sheets by Cariloha

Bamboo sheets are made with sustainable resources, are naturally breathable, and they repel odors and allergens. Bamboo is even more cool and breathable than standard cotton, and they wick away moisture to help you stay asleep all through the night. This sheet set is very soft, as they have a sateen finish that gives them a really smooth feel. Each set includes one flat sheet, two pillowcases, and one fitted sheet that can fit mattresses up to 18 inches thick. The set is available in 12 neutral and beach-themed colors, and can be ordered in queen, king, California king, and split king sizes.

Price: $239 and up, depending on colors and sizes

Pros:

Made with bamboo

Naturally cool and moisture wicking

Sateen finish gives the sheets a smooth feel

Fits mattresses up to 18 inches thick

Cons:

Only available in three sizes

More expensive than other sheet sets

Material is too thin for some people

5. Best Crisp Cooling Bed Sheets: D. Charles Cotton Sheet Set

If you prefer a crisp, clean feel when climbing into bed, these sheets are made with combed cotton, which is known for being a sturdier fabric than standard cotton. While they are not as smooth and soft as standard cotton sheets, they are still breathable as the sheets within the set have a 300 thread count. There is also a bonus with this sheet set, as they offer double the typical amount of pillowcases: two for the twin size, and four for full, queen, and king. The fitted sheet in the queen and king sizes has extra deep pockets that will fit mattresses up to 18 inches thick. Colors available: white, ivory, and dream blue.

Price: $29.99 and up, depending on size and color

Pros:

Crisp cotton feel

Extra pillowcases

Deep pockets fit mattresses up to 18 inches

Long-staple combed cotton is very durable

Cons:

Material is too stiff for some people

Sheets are on the thinner side

6. Best Split Cooling Sheets: LinenSpa 1500 Series Split Sheet Set

For those who have a split mattress, this split sheet set is available in queen and California king sizes. The set includes two fitted sheets, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases. The fitted sheets have extremely large pockets that can fit mattresses up to 22 inches thick, so they will easily cover your mattress as well as a mattress topper. Made with tencel Lyocell fabric, the sheets have a unique structure that absorbs moisture more than standard cotton sheets, and is also silky smooth on your skin. You also don’t have to worry about the sheets irritating your skin, as they are made from botanical fibers. Colors available: white, charcoal, off-white, khaki, mint, and mustard.

Price: $59.99 and up, depending on color and size

Pros:

Includes two fitted sheets for split mattresses

Absorbs moisture better than standard cotton

Deep pockets fit mattresses up to 22 inches

Made from natural botanic fibers

Cons:

Colors may be darker than what is pictured

Fitted sheets may be a little loose if you have a smaller mattress

May take a few washes to reduce lint and pilling

7. Best Tencel Cooling Bed Sheets: Brielle Tencel Sateen Sheet Set

If you love the feel of silk sheets but don’t like the warmth, tencel sheets are your cooling bed sheets solution. Tencel is actually 50% more absorbent than standard cotton, which means you will stay cooler longer, and you also won’t have to wash them as much. With a 300 thread count and sateen weave, the sheets are really silky and soft to the touch. The sheet set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The fitted sheet can fit mattresses up to 17 inches, and the pillowcases have a French closure. It’s easy to match your existing bedroom decor, as the sheet set is available in aqua, camel, glacier grey, ivory, linen, and white. Sizes available: twin, full, queen, king, and California king.

Price: $27.99 and up, depending on color and size

Pros:

Tencel absorbs moisture more than standard cotton

300 thread count and sateen weave is silky soft

Fits mattresses up to 17 inches thick

French closure pillowcases

Cons:

Set is very wrinkled after washing

Material is too thin for some people

Fitted sheet may be loose if you have a smaller mattress

8. Best Patterned Cooling Bed Sheets: Sinclair Collection Breathable Cotton Sheet Set

This set is perfect if you are looking for a patterned sheet set to contrast your solid color comforter or duvet cover. Choose between paisley or damask print in a variety of bright colors to add some design texture to your bedding. The sheets are crisp and breathable, with a 300 thread count cotton blend. Each set has a flat sheet and two pillowcases (one pillowcase for twin size), and the fitted sheet can wrap around mattresses up to 17 inches thick. This set is also wrinkle resistant, which makes it easy to care or as well as put on display.

Price: $24.99 and up, depending on color and size

Pros:

Printed pattern adds a design element to your bedding

Breathable crisp cotton

Wrinkle resistant

Fits mattresses up to 17 inches deep

Cons:

May take a few washes to get the sheets soft

Material is thin

No white or neutral colors

9. Best Egyptian Cotton Cooling Bed Sheets: Egyptian Cotton Striped Bed Sheet Set

Egyptian cotton is a sought after bedding material, and for good reason. Typically made with decent thread count and long-staple cotton, Egyptian cotton sheets are softer and more durable than standard cotton sheets. This sheet set has a thread count of 450, so they are still breathable enough to keep you cool throughout the night. The sheets also have a sateen stripe that adds an element of luxury to your bedding. The set includes one flat sheet, two pillowcases, and one fitted sheet that has elastic all the way around and a deep pocket set to fit mattresses up to 16 inches thick. Choose between white, ivory, ocean blue, gray, fuschia, and light gray for the colors, and twin, twin XL, full, queen, and California king for the sizes.

Price: $44.70 and up, depending on color and size

Pros:

Egyptian cotton is more durable and softer than standard cotton

Breathable, cool sheets

Sateen stripe adds a decorative touch to your bedding

Lifetime guarantee

Cons:

May not be as cool as other cooling bed sheets

Too small for any mattress over 16 inches deep

10. Best Cheap Cooling Bed Sheets: Superior 1500 Series Brushed Microfiber Cooling Bed Sheet

These sheets are made with ultra thin, tightly woven threads that have been brushed to create a super soft fabric. Even though it’s microfiber, the material is still breathable enough to keep you cool throughout the night. The fabric is stain resistant and won’t get wrinkled, so it’s easy to care for them and keep them clean. The sheet set includes a fitted sheet that has elastic all of the way around, and can fit mattresses up to 18 inches thick. Whether you want a soft beige or a bright orange, there are 19 colors to choose from. If you’re looking to save some money but still want the effects of a cooling sheet, this sheet set is a great option.

Price: $15.90 and up, depending on color and size

Pros:

Less expensive than other cooling bed sheets

19 color choices

Brushed microfiber is soft and breathable

Wrinkle resistant

Cons:

Microfiber is less cooling than standard cotton

May need to wash a few times to make the sheets softer

