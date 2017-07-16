Top 10 Best Funny Welcome Mats: Your Easy Buying Guide

Your front door is the first thing people see when they come to your home. Whether you paint your door a bright color, adorn your porch with flowers, or hang an American flag high, you want people to feel welcome when they come to your place. The welcome mat below your visitor’s feet is important, too, as it gives your guests something interesting to look at while they’re waiting for you to answer the door, and it serves as a place for them to wipe their feet. You could keep things simple and put out a plain ol’ doormat, or you could take things up a notch and roll out a funny welcome mat.

Whether you have pets, love wine, or tend to curse like a sailor, there are plenty of funny welcome mats that will have your friends laughing. While what’s on the welcome mat is the best part, be sure to look at the material of the mat and make sure it is something that will hold up to traffic over time. A thicker, coarser material is not only going to last longer, it will also get more dirt off of your guest’s shoes, keeping your home more clean. If matching and color is important to you, keep that in mind too when searching for your perfect door mat.

Below is a list of the best funny welcome mats, listed in no particular order.

1. Best Funny Welcome Mat for Dog Lovers: Ring The Doorbell Mat

This funny welcome mat is perfect for dog lovers. The mat says, “Ring the doorbell and let me sing you the song of my people. -The Dog.” Everyone knows that dogs bark like crazy when the doorbell rings, and true dog lovers consider it music to their ears. Made with olefin, the mat is durable, weatherproof, and easy to clean. Purchase this mat for yourself, or give it to the dog lover in your life for a good laugh.

Price: $12.28

Pros:

Perfect for dog lovers

Made with durable olefin

Weatherproof

Makes a great gift

Cons:

Material is very thin

Color fades over time

No additional rubber backing to keep it from sliding

2. Best Funny Welcome Mat for Families: Classic Coir Funny Mat

If you have a big, crazy family, this funny welcome mat is for you. The mat has a tan background and black printed text that says: Welcome – When you’re here, you’re family. Sure you still want in? The mat is two feet by three feet, so it’s bigger than most welcome mats, and it is 5/8 inches thick. Made with natural coir fiber bristles, the mat gets dirt off of shoes really well. This mat is made in the USA, and is perfect for the family that’s super welcoming.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Perfect for big, crazy families

Large size – two feet by three feet

Fiber bristles are good for wiping off dirt

Made in the USA

Cons:

More expensive than other welcome mats

Not overly thick

3. Best Funny Welcome Mat for Beer Lovers: High Cotton Open Door Policy Doormat

Beer lovers will get a kick out of this funny welcome mat. The mat plays on the phrase, “open door policy,” by saying: Open Door Policy – show up with beer, we’ll open the door. The colors of the mat are tan and grayish/green, so it’s perfect for hiding dirt. If you do want to clean it, just wash it off with a hose. The mat is 18 inches by 27 inches, and is made with olefin. Give it as a gift, or keep it for yourself. Cheers!

Price: $18

Pros:

Great for beer lovers

Colors hide dirt well

Easy to wash off with a hose

Doesn’t curl after unrolling it

Cons:

No rubber backing to keep it from sliding around

Thin

May wear out quickly if placed in a really high traffic area

4. Best Funny Welcome Mat for Cat Lovers: Cat Housekeeping Staff Doormat

Anyone who has a cat knows that cats rule the household (or, at least they think they do). This funny welcome mat is perfect for those who have a cat, as it says: The Cat and its housekeeping staff reside here. There is a picture of a cat with a crown on it, adding to the “our cat rules this house” vibe. The mat is made in the USA, and is 18 inches by 27 inches. It’s super easy to rinse off with a hose, and it’s made with olefin so it works great both indoors and outdoors.

Price: $9.90 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal funny mat for cat lovers

Made in the USA

Easy to spray clean with a hose

Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars

Cons:

Mat is very thin

No rubber backing to keep it from sliding around

5. Best Funny Welcome Mat for Wine Lovers: Forgot The Wine Doormat

Encourage your friends to bring a bottle of wine with every visit, as this welcome mat says: If you forgot the wine, GO HOME. The mat has a tan background, and has a wine bottle, glass, and grapevine printed next to the text. The rug is made with coconut fibers and plastic, so it gets dirt off of shoes really easily. Measuring at 30 inches long by 18 inches wide, it’s the perfect size for your front door. There is also a 60 day guarantee, so if the mat’s not doing its job (i.e. making your friends remember to bring you wine), you can return it.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Great for wine lovers

Coconut fibers and plastic scrapes dirt off of shoes

Colors hide dirt well

60 day guarantee

Cons:

Color fades over time

Mat is not very thick

6. Best Funny Welcome Mat for People Who Don’t Like Company: Do You Live Here? Doormat

If you’re someone who despises company, this doormat is right up your alley. The mat asks the simple question, “Do you live here?” The “yes” answer says “welcome home,” and the “no” answer says “what the hell do you want?” Friendly? Not exactly. Funny? Heck yes. The mat is tan and black, and is made in the USA. Measuring at 18 inches by 27 inches, the mat is a great size for in front of your door. It can easily be cleaned with a hose, and has a low pile. Keep this for yourself, or give it as a gift to the introvert in your life.

Price: $15.52

Pros:

Funny for those who don’t like company

Made in the USA

Easy to wash with a hose

Good size for your front door

Cons:

Thin material

No rubber backing to keep it in place

Color may fade over time

7. Best Funny Welcome Mat for Inappropriate Thinkers: Entryways Non-Slip Nice Underwear Doormat

Make your guests laugh (and maybe feel a little self-conscious) with this funny welcome mat that says, “nice underwear.” Made with all-natural coconut fiber, the mat is 1/2 inch thick, which is a lot thicker than other funny welcome mats. You also don’t have to worry about the mat sliding around every time you wipe your feet, as it’s made with non-slip backing. While many doormats may fade over time, this mat is hand-stenciled with fade-resistant dyes to make it last. If you love inappropriate comments that make people feel awkward (in a good way), this is a great welcome mat for your home.

Price: $25.85 (22 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Funny, inappropriate welcome mat

Made with 1/2 inch thick coconut fiber

Non-slip backing

Hand stenciled with fade-resistant dyes

Cons:

May have some shedding

Can’t rinse off – sweep and/or shake only

8. Best Funny Welcome Mat for Potty Mouths: Whalecome Bitches Doormat

If you’ve been told you curse like a sailor, this “whalecome bitches” doormat is perfect for you. Above the text is a picture of a whale, so it’s cute while also being hilarious. The back is made with non-slip PVC so you won’t have to worry about it sliding around, and the tufted coconut fiber on top makes the mat durable enough for everyday use. It’s also printed with exterior paint, so the color will last for a long time.

Price: $34

Pros:

Funny for people with a bit of a potty mouth

Non-slip PVC backing

Text is dyed using exterior paints

Made with durable tufted coconut fiber

Cons:

Slightly more expensive than other funny welcome mats

Not very thick

9. Best Funny Welcome Mat for Pun Lovers: Hi I’m Mat Funny Mat

Nothing gets a good laugh like a good pun. This mat offers a classic pun by saying, “Hi I’m Mat.” The mat is oversized at two feet by three feet, and it is 5/8 inch thick. Made with natural coir fiber bristles, it does a really good job of getting dirt off of your shoes and keeping your house clean. The mat has a simple design, as the background is tan and the text is printed in black. Put this mat outside your front door, or give it as a gift to every Matt you know.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Great for pun lovers

5/8 inch thick

Made with natural coir fiber bristles

Made in the USA

Cons:

May get ruined if it gets wet

More expensive than other doormats

10. Best Custom Funny Welcome Mat: Your Message Here Custom Doormat

If you consider yourself to be quite the comedian, you may want to come up with your own custom funny welcome mat. The mat is 23.6 inches by 15.7 inches, and the text can be customized to your liking. The first line is a larger font and can be up to 14 characters long. Lines two through four are a smaller font, and each line can contain 22 characters each. The background is tan and the text is printed black. Made with olefin fiber, the mat is waterproof and can be cleaned off with a hose. Whether you want to include a funny quote, joke, or pun, there are plenty of options with this custom mat.

Price: $29.95

Pros:

Create your own custom mat

Made with olefin fiber

Can be sprayed clean with a hose

Great for creating personalized gifts

Cons:

Thin material

Text color fades over time

