Top 10 Best Kitchen Towels

Whether you want something decorative or a towel that’s super absorbent for drying dishes, kitchen towels are a must have. Hand towels are the perfect size for placing next to your sink or draping over your oven door handle, as you can fold them up and they’re not too bulky. Kitchen towels are also a great way to add some design style to your kitchen, as you can choose a bright color or bold pattern to help pull the look of the room together.
You are probably going to use your kitchen towels the most for drying dishes and wiping your hands. Because of this, absorbency is the most important thing to look for when scoping out new kitchen towels. Microfiber fabric is probably the most absorbent material, and it also dries the fastest so you’re not stuck with a wet towel next to your sink all day long. A durable fabric is important too, as kitchen towels get a lot of use. Keep an eye out for towels that have longer fibers, as they tend to hold up to more use. If you’re looking for a kitchen towel that’s purely decorative, you can probably sacrifice the absorbency and durability for a cute design or pattern. Tea towels always make a nice decorative towel, as they are light and complement any kitchen design style ranging from rustic to contemporary.
1. Best Big Kitchen Towel: Cotton Craft Oversized Kitchen Towels (4 Pack)
These towels are the best big kitchen towels. Measuring at 20 inches by 30 inches, these towels are larger than standard hand towels, which means more surface area for drying your hands and dishes. The towels are made with 100% cotton and have high quality woven construction, so they hold up even with a lot of use. When you want to hang the towel up to let it dry out or to get it off your counter, there is a hanging loop sewn in the corner which holds up your towel perfectly. The four pack of towels has a stripe pattern in the following colors: linen, red, azure blue, black, and chocolate blue. At just under $11, this four-pack of large kitchen towels is a really good deal.
Price: $10.19
Pros:
- Towels are larger than standard hand towels
- Inexpensive – four towels for less than $11
- Hanging loop sewn into towel
- Classic stripe pattern available in multiple colors
Cons:
- Not as absorbent as some people would prefer
- Need to wash separately in hot water first to avoid bleeding
- Packaging can be hard to open
2. Best Terry Cotton Kitchen Towels: Ritz Highly Absorbent Kitchen Towels (3 Pack)
These towels are the best terry cotton kitchen towels. Made with 100% terry looped cotton, these towels are highly absorbent and measure at 25 inches by 15 inches. Because terry cotton has longer loops, it’s able to soak up more water, keeping your towel dry for longer periods of time. The towels come in packs of three, with each towel having a different pattern that is all a part of the same color scheme. There are five color choices available: cactus, federal blue, mocha, and paprika. There is also a coordinating six pack of dish towels, so you can complete the entire look of your kitchen.
Price: $10.99
Pros:
- Highly absorbent
- Made with 100% terry cotton
- Multiple colors
Cons:
- Different patterns may not work for someone who wants the same towels
- Edges may unravel over time
3. Best Bamboo Kitchen Towel: Murphy Bamboo Kitchen Towels
These are the best bamboo kitchen towels. Bamboo is not only three times more absorbent than standard cotton, it is also anti-bacterial. This set of two bamboo kitchen towels is made from 70% viscose from bamboo, and 30% organic cotton. The towels are soft to the touch, and also absorb more water, allowing you to use the towels for longer periods of time. And, since bamboo is naturally anti-fungal, you won’t have to worry about the towels developing a wet, mildew smell. The towels measure at 26.5 inches by 13 inches, and there are 13 colors and patterns available ranging from stripes to houndstooth.
Price: $14.59
Pros:
- Bamboo is more absorbent than cotton
- Soft to the touch
- Anti-bacterial and anti-fungal
- Multiple colors available
Cons:
- More expensive than other kitchen towels
- May fray on the edges over time
- Slightly smaller than other kitchen towels
4. Best Absorbent Kitchen Towels: Gryeer Bamboo and Microfiber Kitchen Towels
These are the best absorbent kitchen towels. Made with a bamboo and microfiber blend, these towels are ultra absorbent. Even if it seems like they feel wet, they continue to dry and don’t leave any streaks. The towels are large at 20 inches by 30 inches, and they are also thick and plush, which helps with absorbency. Microfiber dries quickly, which means you can use these towels for even your biggest after meal clean-up. The hems are well-stitched, so they’ll hold up to multiple washes. Each set comes with three ribbed towels, and you can choose between gray, green, and blue for the colors.
Price: $15.99
Pros:
- Super absorbent
- Quick drying
- Large and plush
- Hems are well stitched
Cons:
- Colors may be a little different in person
- Towels may be too big for some people’s taste
5. Best Classic Kitchen Towel: Fecido Classic Kitchen Dish Towel
These are the best classic kitchen towels. Available in packs of two, four, or ten, these kitchen towels have a classic checkered pattern that would look great in any kitchen. The towels are made from 100% cotton, and they are oversized at 19 inches by 27 inches. These professional grade towels are absorbent and heavy duty, but they also become softer with each wash. The towels are European made and are made to last, and they won’t leave lint on your plates or glasses. No matter the color of your kitchen it is easy to match your towels, as there are 14 color choices available.
Price: $14.99 and up, depending on color
Pros:
- Classic kitchen design
- Large size
- Rated 4.9 out of 5 stars
- Won’t leave lint on your plates or glasses
Cons:
- No solid colors available
- May shrink in the wash
6. Best Large Set of Kitchen Towels: Harringdons Kitchen Dish Towels
This is the best large set of kitchen towels. If you’re looking for a large set of towels, this set includes 12 kitchen towels. The towels are 28 inches by 20 inches, and they have a flour sack towel feel. With commercial grade hemming and a herringbone weave, the towels will stand up to multiple washes and are lint free. The weight and feel of the towels make them perfect for drying dishes, but you could also use them for making bread, lining baskets, and other cooking purposes. Each set of 12 towels has three different colors: four green, four red, and four blue. The towels also have a hanging loop in the corner, so you can hang up the towel for quick drying when you’re done using it.
Price: $27.99
Pros:
- Set includes 12 towels
- Soft, flour sack towel feel
- Lint free
- Rated 4.9 out of 5 stars
Cons:
- Can’t get the towels in all one color
- Not as absorbent as other towels
7. Best Flour Sack Towels: Utopia Kitchen Towels
Flour sack towels are nice as they are made with old school linen technology, so they are highly absorbent, soft, lint-free, and they dry quickly. This pack of 12, all white flour sack towels has professionally hemmed edges, so the pack will last you a long time. The towels are pure white, so they are great for embroidering. These towels can also double as cooking towels, as they have a similar texture to cheese cloth, and they also could be used to cover bread. The towels are 28 inches by 28 inches, so they are square in shape, but still a big enough in size to work perfectly as a kitchen towel.
Price: $18.99
Pros:
- Flour sack material is absorbent and soft
- Made with 100% cotton
- Professionally hemmed edges
- Great for cooking and embroidery
Cons:
- Not very thick
- No color choices available
- Square rather than rectangular in shape
8. Best Decorative Kitchen Towels: Home Essentials DII Decorative Kitchen Dishtowels
These are the best decorative kitchen towels. Many kitchens have a certain theme, such as wine, farmhouse, coffee, and more. This set of four decorative kitchen towels is available in the following themes: vineyard, rooster, fruit, coffee, and chef. Depending on your kitchen decor, this set could be a great decorative piece for your cooking space. The towels are 15 inches by 26 inches, so they are the perfect size for tackling all of your dish-drying needs. Made with high density, 100% cotton, these towels are long lasting, low lint, and very absorbent. Because of their fun pattern, these towels would also make great gifts.
Price: $8.99 and up, depending on color/pattern
Pros:
- Fun decorative patterns
- Made with 100% coton
- Makes a good gift
Cons:
- Not oversized
- More of a decorative towel
- May need to wash a few times to remove lint
9. Best Waffle Weave Kitchen Towels: Cotton Craft EuroCafe Waffle Weave Kitchen Towels
These are the best waffle weave kitchen towels. Waffle weave fabric makes great kitchen towels, as the raised texture makes the towels a little more absorbent. Made with 100% ringspun cotton terry, the towel is very soft and soaks up water and spills with ease. The towel is also the perfect size for hanging, as it is 16 inches by 28 inches. The hemmed edges keep the towel from unraveling, making the entire set last a long time. With solid colors available in ivory, white, and chocolate, black, and charcoal, it’s easy to match your existing kitchen decor. If you love to embroider, these towels are also great for embroidering and would make a wonderful gift.
Price: $16.39 and up, depending on the color
Pros:
- Waffle weave texture is absorbent
- Very soft
- Comes in a pack of eight
- Works great for embroidery
Cons:
- Need to wash a few times to remove excess lint
- Solid colors only, not a decorative pattern
10. Best Kitchen Towel With a Quote: Primitives By Kathy Jesus Tea Towel
This is the best kitchen towel with a quote. If you’re looking for a little inspiration in the kitchen, this towel is perfect as it says “All I need today is a little bit of coffee and a whole lot of Jesus.” The towel is 28 inches by 28 inches, and has a tea towel texture so it is thin and soft. The background is all white and the text is black and printed at the bottom of the towel, so it shows when it is folded and hanging. While it’s more made for decorating, it is made with cotton so it can absorb water and be used for drying off your hands and dishes. At less than $10, this towel is a good deal and would make a great gift for the coffee and Jesus lover in your life.
Price: $16.13
Pros:
- Cute kitchen towel with a quote
- Soft tea towel texture
- Makes a great gift
Cons:
- Only one towel
- Not as absorbent as other kitchen towels
