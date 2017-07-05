Top 10 Best Luxury Bath Towels

If you want to bring the spa to your bathroom, you may want to add some luxury bath towels to your linen closet. After a hot shower or long bath, it’s so nice to wrap up in a plush bath towel. Luxury bath towels make the mundane process of getting ready in the morning a little more exciting, not to mention they are practical as they are really absorbent and fluffy.
What exactly makes a luxury bath towel? While you can probably describe how a luxury bath towel feels, here is a breakdown of some of the components to look for when shopping for your own. When looking for luxury bath towels, keep in mind the way the threads are spun and what kind of cotton is used for the towels. Longer fibers are spun really thin, which means they are more plush and more absorbent compared to standard bath towels. Towels with a higher thread count are also going to be softer since there are more threads in the towel (sometimes marked GSM – grams per square meter), which bumps up the luxury factor. You may also want to find bath towels that are made with bamboo. Bamboo is naturally more absorbent and softer than standard cotton, and it’s also anti-fungal so your towels won’t develop a musty smell over time.
While luxury bath towels tend to be a little more expensive, you can save money by buying a towel set. Keep in mind colors that will match your bathroom, as these are the kind of towels you will want to show off.
Read on for a round-up of the best luxury bath towels, listed in no particular order.
1. Luxury Hotel & Spa Bath Towel, Set of 4
Have you ever wanted to take a hotel or spa towel home with you? You can have the feeling of the thick spa towel right in your bathroom with this luxury towel set. Made with genuine Turkish cotton, these towels are 27 inches by 54 inches, so they are the perfect size for wrapping around your body when you get out of the shower. The towel is really soft to the touch and equally absorbent. You can also expect these towels to last you awhile, as they have a double stitched edge. The set comes with four large bath towels, so it’s a great deal if you are buying them for your family. There are 14 colors to choose from: white, cranberry, wedgewood, grey, beige, cream, cocoa, plum, moss, aqua blue, navy blue, eggplant, pink, and driftwood.
Price: $38.85 and up, depending on color
Buy the Luxury Hotel & Spa Bath Towel, Set of 4 here.
Pros:
- Set of four towels
- Double-stitched edge adds durability
- 100% Turkish cotton
- Extra thick weave is soft and absorbent
Cons:
- May need to wash a few times to reduce lint
- May take a few washes to reach desired softness
Find more Luxury Hotel & Spa Bath Towel, Set of 4 information and reviews here.
2. Luxury Long-Staple Combed Cotton Towel Set
If you’re looking to outfit your entire bathroom with luxury towels, this set is great as it includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. With 900 GSM (grams per square meter), these towels are ultra soft and plush. The towels are made with long-staple combed cotton, which is spun really fine and allows for more fibers, meaning the towels are really absorbent. All of the towels in the set are generously sized, and there are 18 colors to choose from ranging from sea foam to stone.
Price: $41.26 and up, depending on the color
Buy the Luxury Long-Staple Combed Cotton Towel Set here.
Pros:
- 900 GSM is ultra soft and plush
- Set includes bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths
- Long-staple cotton is more absorbent and durable than standard cotton
- 18 color choices
Cons:
- Bath towels can get heavy
- Some colors are expensive compared to other towel sets
Find more Luxury Long-Staple Combed Cotton Towel Set information and reviews here.
3. Classic Turkish Cotton Bath Sheets
Bath sheets are awesome as they are bigger than a standard sized bath towels, so you can completely wrap up in them, most likely with a little extra room to spare. Made with Turkish combed cotton, this bath sheet is very luxurious as it’s as big as it is soft. These towels also have a ribbed texture, which adds to the absorbency. You won’t have to worry about fraying as the towels are double stitched, and they are also eco-friendly as they are made without any chemical processing. This set is a good deal as it includes three bath sheets for less than $60, and you can choose between white, ivory, grey, spa blue and chocolate for the colors.
Price: $59.99 and up, depending on the color
Buy the Classic Turkish Cotton Bath Sheets here.
Pros:
- Larger than a standard bath towel
- Set includes three bath sheets
- Ribbed texture is more absorbent
- Made with 100% Turkish cotton and with no added chemicals
Cons:
- Towel is really thick and heavy
- Too big to wrap your hair up around your head
- Need to wash and dry multiple times to reduce lint
Find more Classic Turkish Cotton Bath Sheets information and reviews here.
4. Venice Luxury Jacquard Towel Set
For those who want towels with a decorative flair, this towel set has a beautiful jacquard stripe that adds the perfect pop of color. The set includes two bath sheets measuring 30 inches by 60 inches, two hand towels measuring 16 inches by 30 inches, and two washcloths measuring 13 inches by 13 inches. Each towel within the set has an accent stripe of the same color, so you can coordinate your entire bathroom around the towel set. Whether you want a neutral beige or black, or want a bold burgundy or dark plum truffle, there are plenty of colors to choose from. The towels are made with long-staple Turkish combed cotton, so they are absorbent and durable. And at 600 GSM, they have a nice softness without being overly plush and heavy.
Price: $45.95 and up, depending on the color
Buy the Venice Luxury Jacquard Towel Set here.
Pros:
- Set includes six towels
- Decorative jacquard stripe on every towel
- Made with long-staple Turkish combed cotton
- Soft without being overly heavy
Cons:
- 600 GSM is not as soft as some luxury towels
- White towels can be harder to keep clean
Find more Venice Luxury Jacquard Towel Set information and reviews here.
5. Murphy Bamboo Plush Bamboo Ribbed Bath Towel
This towel is different than standard bath towels, as it is made with 30% organic cotton and 70% viscose from bamboo. Bamboo is actually more absorbent and softer than standard cotton, and is naturally hypoallergenic and anti-fungal. This means that you can still wrap up in a plush towel, but you won’t have to worry about it developing the funky old towel smell over time. The towel measures 30 inches by 56 inches, so it is a decent size bath towel. Available in plain white, it adds a classic touch to your bathroom and can be bleached clean if it develops any stains. While it’s a little more expensive than other luxury towels, the extra soft texture and natural materials are more than worth it.
Price: $39.59
Buy the Murphy Bamboo Plush Bamboo Ribbed Bath Towel here.
Pros:
- Made with 70% viscose from bamboo
- Naturally hypoallergenic and anti-fungal
- More absorbent than a towel made with 100% cotton
- Can be bleached clean since it is pure white
Cons:
- Only one color choice
- Only one towel
- More expensive than other luxury towels
Find more Plush Bamboo Ribbed Bath Towel information and reviews here.
6. Plush Microfiber Luxury Bath Towels
Microfiber is not usually associated with luxury. These towels, however, are made of plush microfiber and have 1.6 million fibers per square inch (standard microfiber towels are hundreds of thousands per square inch). The extra fibers make the towel thicker and softer, as well as heavy duty. The big benefit with microfiber is that they are super absorbent. You can literally pat dry and wrap yourself up in the towel and barely feel any wetness from the towel. Microfiber also protects against mold and mildew, which reduces stink over time. This set has two bath towels, and you can choose between blue, brown, and pink for the colors.
Price: $27.54
Buy the Plush Microfiber Luxury Bath Towels here.
Pros:
- Microfiber is more absorbent than standard cotton
- 1.6 million fibers per square inch make the towel really thick and soft
- Can pat dry rather than wipe dry
- Less expensive than other luxury bath towels
Cons:
- Not as plush as cotton luxury towels
- A little smaller than the standard bath towel
- Microfiber can be hard to get used to
Find more Plush Microfiber Luxury Bath Towels information and reviews here.
7. Soft Cotton Extra Large Bath Towel
If you want to just buy a single towel, this extra large towel is a great luxury towel. Measuring at 35 inches by 70 inches, it’s plenty big enough to wrap around your body comfortably. Even though the towel is on the larger side, it’s not overly heavy as it’s made with 100% ring-spun cotton. Ring-spun cotton has shorter fibers and is a little more breathable, so it won’t feel as heavy as towels that are made with longer fibers. The cotton is hypoallergenic, so this towel is great for someone who has sensitive skin. Colors available: black, white, navy, champagne, plum, gray, and sage green.
Price: $15.99 and up (depending on color)
Buy the Soft Cotton Extra Large Bath Towel here.
Pros:
- Just one towel if you don’t want a set
- Ring spun cotton is lighter than other luxury towels
- Extra large size – 35 inches by 70 inches
- Eight color choices
Cons:
- Not as absorbent as towels with longer fibers
- Not overly plush
- Need to wash and dry multiple times to reduce lint
Find more Soft Cotton Extra Large Bath Towel information and reviews here.
8. Smyrna Basket Weave Turkish Cotton Towel Set
This decorative towel set has a beautiful basket weave design that would be perfect for a master bathroom or guest bathroom. Made with 100% Turkish cotton, the towels are really soft and absorbent, and the stitching around the edge makes them durable as well. The set includes two bath sheets measuring 30 inches by 60 inches, two hand towels measuring 16 inches by 30 inches, and two washcloths measuring 13 inches by 13 inches. There are a variety of neutral colors available: chocolate, dark grey, ivory, latte, and white. Each color would add a soft touch to your bathroom, giving it a relaxing, spa-like feel.
Price: $42.95 and up, depending on color
Buy the Smyrna Basket Weave Turkish Cotton Towel Set here.
Pros:
- Basket weave design adds a decorative touch
- Set includes six towels
- 100% Turkish cotton is soft and absorbent
- Five neutral colors available
Cons:
- Need to wash a few times to reduce lint
- No bright colors available
Find more Smyrna Basket Weave Turkish Cotton Towel Set information and reviews here.
9. 100% Organic Cotton Luxury Bath Towel
This bath towel is made with 100% organic cotton, as no harmful chemicals are used when growing and processing the cotton. This set comes with two bath towels, each measuring at 30 inches by 54 inches. The towel is made with two-ply combed cotton, so it’s absorbent and durable, while still having a soft feel to the skin. You can easily match this towel set to your existing bathroom decor, as it’s available in neutral white and stone gray, and has a classic single stirpe design. The towels are also made in the USA.
Price: $29.99 and up, depending on the color
Buy the 100% Organic Cotton Luxury Bath Towel here.
Pros:
- Made with 100% organic cotton
- Two-ply combed cotton is absorbent and soft
- Less expensive than other luxury towel sets
- Made in the USA
Cons:
- Set only has two towels
- No bright color choices available
Find more 100% Organic Cotton Luxury Bath Towel information and reviews here.
10. Egyptian Cotton 900 Gram Towel Set (8 PC)
Egyptian cotton is known for its softness, and this towel set is no exception as each towel has 900 grams per square meter. The set is also bigger than most luxury towel sets as it has eight pieces: four bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. Each towel also has a convenient hanging loop, which makes it easy to hang up your towel or washcloth when you’re done using it. If you are looking for a bright bathroom towel set, there are plenty of options as there are 16 color choices.
Price: $116.99
Buy the Egyptian Cotton 900 Gram Towel Set (8 PC) here.
Pros:
- 900 GSM Egyptian cotton is softer than standard cotton
- Set has eight towels
- 16 color choices
- Convenient hanging loop
Cons:
- More expensive than other luxury towels
- May be too heavy for some people
Find more Egyptian Cotton 900 Gram Towel Set (8 PC) information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook