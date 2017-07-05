Top 10 Best Luxury Bath Towels

If you want to bring the spa to your bathroom, you may want to add some luxury bath towels to your linen closet. After a hot shower or long bath, it’s so nice to wrap up in a plush bath towel. Luxury bath towels make the mundane process of getting ready in the morning a little more exciting, not to mention they are practical as they are really absorbent and fluffy.

What exactly makes a luxury bath towel? While you can probably describe how a luxury bath towel feels, here is a breakdown of some of the components to look for when shopping for your own. When looking for luxury bath towels, keep in mind the way the threads are spun and what kind of cotton is used for the towels. Longer fibers are spun really thin, which means they are more plush and more absorbent compared to standard bath towels. Towels with a higher thread count are also going to be softer since there are more threads in the towel (sometimes marked GSM – grams per square meter), which bumps up the luxury factor. You may also want to find bath towels that are made with bamboo. Bamboo is naturally more absorbent and softer than standard cotton, and it’s also anti-fungal so your towels won’t develop a musty smell over time.

While luxury bath towels tend to be a little more expensive, you can save money by buying a towel set. Keep in mind colors that will match your bathroom, as these are the kind of towels you will want to show off.

Read on for a round-up of the best luxury bath towels, listed in no particular order.

1. Luxury Hotel & Spa Bath Towel, Set of 4

Have you ever wanted to take a hotel or spa towel home with you? You can have the feeling of the thick spa towel right in your bathroom with this luxury towel set. Made with genuine Turkish cotton, these towels are 27 inches by 54 inches, so they are the perfect size for wrapping around your body when you get out of the shower. The towel is really soft to the touch and equally absorbent. You can also expect these towels to last you awhile, as they have a double stitched edge. The set comes with four large bath towels, so it’s a great deal if you are buying them for your family. There are 14 colors to choose from: white, cranberry, wedgewood, grey, beige, cream, cocoa, plum, moss, aqua blue, navy blue, eggplant, pink, and driftwood.

Price: $38.85 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Set of four towels

Double-stitched edge adds durability

100% Turkish cotton

Extra thick weave is soft and absorbent

Cons:

May need to wash a few times to reduce lint

May take a few washes to reach desired softness

2. Luxury Long-Staple Combed Cotton Towel Set

If you’re looking to outfit your entire bathroom with luxury towels, this set is great as it includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. With 900 GSM (grams per square meter), these towels are ultra soft and plush. The towels are made with long-staple combed cotton, which is spun really fine and allows for more fibers, meaning the towels are really absorbent. All of the towels in the set are generously sized, and there are 18 colors to choose from ranging from sea foam to stone.

Price: $41.26 and up, depending on the color

Pros:

900 GSM is ultra soft and plush

Set includes bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths

Long-staple cotton is more absorbent and durable than standard cotton

18 color choices

Cons:

Bath towels can get heavy

Some colors are expensive compared to other towel sets

3. Classic Turkish Cotton Bath Sheets

Bath sheets are awesome as they are bigger than a standard sized bath towels, so you can completely wrap up in them, most likely with a little extra room to spare. Made with Turkish combed cotton, this bath sheet is very luxurious as it’s as big as it is soft. These towels also have a ribbed texture, which adds to the absorbency. You won’t have to worry about fraying as the towels are double stitched, and they are also eco-friendly as they are made without any chemical processing. This set is a good deal as it includes three bath sheets for less than $60, and you can choose between white, ivory, grey, spa blue and chocolate for the colors.

Price: $59.99 and up, depending on the color

Pros:

Larger than a standard bath towel

Set includes three bath sheets

Ribbed texture is more absorbent

Made with 100% Turkish cotton and with no added chemicals

Cons:

Towel is really thick and heavy

Too big to wrap your hair up around your head

Need to wash and dry multiple times to reduce lint

4. Venice Luxury Jacquard Towel Set

For those who want towels with a decorative flair, this towel set has a beautiful jacquard stripe that adds the perfect pop of color. The set includes two bath sheets measuring 30 inches by 60 inches, two hand towels measuring 16 inches by 30 inches, and two washcloths measuring 13 inches by 13 inches. Each towel within the set has an accent stripe of the same color, so you can coordinate your entire bathroom around the towel set. Whether you want a neutral beige or black, or want a bold burgundy or dark plum truffle, there are plenty of colors to choose from. The towels are made with long-staple Turkish combed cotton, so they are absorbent and durable. And at 600 GSM, they have a nice softness without being overly plush and heavy.

Price: $45.95 and up, depending on the color

Pros:

Set includes six towels

Decorative jacquard stripe on every towel

Made with long-staple Turkish combed cotton

Soft without being overly heavy

Cons:

600 GSM is not as soft as some luxury towels

White towels can be harder to keep clean

5. Murphy Bamboo Plush Bamboo Ribbed Bath Towel

This towel is different than standard bath towels, as it is made with 30% organic cotton and 70% viscose from bamboo. Bamboo is actually more absorbent and softer than standard cotton, and is naturally hypoallergenic and anti-fungal. This means that you can still wrap up in a plush towel, but you won’t have to worry about it developing the funky old towel smell over time. The towel measures 30 inches by 56 inches, so it is a decent size bath towel. Available in plain white, it adds a classic touch to your bathroom and can be bleached clean if it develops any stains. While it’s a little more expensive than other luxury towels, the extra soft texture and natural materials are more than worth it.

Price: $39.59

Pros:

Made with 70% viscose from bamboo

Naturally hypoallergenic and anti-fungal

More absorbent than a towel made with 100% cotton

Can be bleached clean since it is pure white

Cons:

Only one color choice

Only one towel

More expensive than other luxury towels

6. Plush Microfiber Luxury Bath Towels

Microfiber is not usually associated with luxury. These towels, however, are made of plush microfiber and have 1.6 million fibers per square inch (standard microfiber towels are hundreds of thousands per square inch). The extra fibers make the towel thicker and softer, as well as heavy duty. The big benefit with microfiber is that they are super absorbent. You can literally pat dry and wrap yourself up in the towel and barely feel any wetness from the towel. Microfiber also protects against mold and mildew, which reduces stink over time. This set has two bath towels, and you can choose between blue, brown, and pink for the colors.

Price: $27.54

Pros:

Microfiber is more absorbent than standard cotton

1.6 million fibers per square inch make the towel really thick and soft

Can pat dry rather than wipe dry

Less expensive than other luxury bath towels

Cons:

Not as plush as cotton luxury towels

A little smaller than the standard bath towel

Microfiber can be hard to get used to

7. Soft Cotton Extra Large Bath Towel

If you want to just buy a single towel, this extra large towel is a great luxury towel. Measuring at 35 inches by 70 inches, it’s plenty big enough to wrap around your body comfortably. Even though the towel is on the larger side, it’s not overly heavy as it’s made with 100% ring-spun cotton. Ring-spun cotton has shorter fibers and is a little more breathable, so it won’t feel as heavy as towels that are made with longer fibers. The cotton is hypoallergenic, so this towel is great for someone who has sensitive skin. Colors available: black, white, navy, champagne, plum, gray, and sage green.

Price: $15.99 and up (depending on color)

Pros:

Just one towel if you don’t want a set

Ring spun cotton is lighter than other luxury towels

Extra large size – 35 inches by 70 inches

Eight color choices

Cons:

Not as absorbent as towels with longer fibers

Not overly plush

Need to wash and dry multiple times to reduce lint

8. Smyrna Basket Weave Turkish Cotton Towel Set

This decorative towel set has a beautiful basket weave design that would be perfect for a master bathroom or guest bathroom. Made with 100% Turkish cotton, the towels are really soft and absorbent, and the stitching around the edge makes them durable as well. The set includes two bath sheets measuring 30 inches by 60 inches, two hand towels measuring 16 inches by 30 inches, and two washcloths measuring 13 inches by 13 inches. There are a variety of neutral colors available: chocolate, dark grey, ivory, latte, and white. Each color would add a soft touch to your bathroom, giving it a relaxing, spa-like feel.

Price: $42.95 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Basket weave design adds a decorative touch

Set includes six towels

100% Turkish cotton is soft and absorbent

Five neutral colors available

Cons:

Need to wash a few times to reduce lint

No bright colors available

9. 100% Organic Cotton Luxury Bath Towel

This bath towel is made with 100% organic cotton, as no harmful chemicals are used when growing and processing the cotton. This set comes with two bath towels, each measuring at 30 inches by 54 inches. The towel is made with two-ply combed cotton, so it’s absorbent and durable, while still having a soft feel to the skin. You can easily match this towel set to your existing bathroom decor, as it’s available in neutral white and stone gray, and has a classic single stirpe design. The towels are also made in the USA.

Price: $29.99 and up, depending on the color

Pros:

Made with 100% organic cotton

Two-ply combed cotton is absorbent and soft

Less expensive than other luxury towel sets

Made in the USA

Cons:

Set only has two towels

No bright color choices available

10. Egyptian Cotton 900 Gram Towel Set (8 PC)

Egyptian cotton is known for its softness, and this towel set is no exception as each towel has 900 grams per square meter. The set is also bigger than most luxury towel sets as it has eight pieces: four bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. Each towel also has a convenient hanging loop, which makes it easy to hang up your towel or washcloth when you’re done using it. If you are looking for a bright bathroom towel set, there are plenty of options as there are 16 color choices.

Price: $116.99

Pros:

900 GSM Egyptian cotton is softer than standard cotton

Set has eight towels

16 color choices

Convenient hanging loop

Cons:

More expensive than other luxury towels

May be too heavy for some people

