Top 10 Best Slipcovers for Sofas

Slipcovers are an awesome way to keep your sofa protected, and can also double as a decorative piece. If you are paranoid about your sofa fabric getting stains from food and kiddos or getting clawed and torn up by pets, a slipcover is the perfect way to keep your couch protected. Or, if you have an older couch that needs a fresh look, a slipcover can make the couch feel like new again. Whether you have a couch or love seat that you are trying to cover, there are plenty of cute and affordable slipcover options.

When searching for a slipcover, size is the most important thing you will want to pay attention to, as you want it to fit your sofa perfectly. It can look tacky if there are bunches in the fabric because the slipcover is too loose. On the other hand, if it’s too tight, it may tear if you sit down and tighten the fabric further, or it could show the bottom of the couch, which isn’t an attractive look. Slipcovers with elastic straps are really nice, as they help keep the slipcover in place so you don’t have to re-tuck in the cover every time you get up. A fabric that will wash well is important, as you want the fabric to keep looking fresh over time. Plus, you will want to factor in colors and patterns that will best match the room that you’re placing the sofa.

Below is a breakdown of the best slipcovers for sofas, listed in no particular order.

1. Best Two-Piece Slipcover: Maytex Pixel Stretch Two-Piece Slipcover

The big benefit with this slipcover is that it has two pieces: one for the backrest and base of the couch, and another for the seat cushion. This makes the slipcover look a lot more natural, as it looks like a standard couch rather than a sofa that has one big slipcover draped over it. This slipcover has deep elastic corners, which helps the slipcover stay in place. Plus, it’s easier to put on, as you just slip it over the cushion rather than fussing over ties. The fabric is stretchy and can fit furniture between 74 inches and 96 inches wide, up to 34 inches high, and up to 38 inches deep. It’s also easy to match your existing room decor, as there are five colors available: charcoal, chocolate, dark olive, sand, and wine. The slipcover is machine washable.

Price: $44.99 and up, depending on the color

Pros:

Slipcover is in two pieces, making it look more like a standard couch

Elastic corners keep the slipcover in place

Machine washable

Can fit a sofa up to 96 inches wide

Cons:

Colors may be a little off compared to what is pictured

Won’t work for a sofa that doesn’t have separate seat cushions

Zipper is flimsy and can break easily

2. Best Patterned Slipcover: Brenna Collection Basic Slipcover

With a bold pattern available in four colors, this slipcover will make your sofa the accent piece in any room in your house. This polyester slipcover will help shield your furniture from stains, as it is stain resistant and machine washable. The slipcover is one piece and will fit most sofas up to 90 inches wide. The bottom is elasticized, so it won’t slip around and you won’t have to worry about any straps to keep it secure. If you’re looking for a more neutral color, choose charcoal or chocolate. If you want to make a bold statement with your sofa, either the burgundy or blue color would work wonderfully. The slipcover is also available in love seat and chair sizes.

Price: $34.99 and up, depending on the color

Pros:

Bold, fun pattern

Elasticized bottom keeps it in place

Stain resistant and machine washable

Fits sofas up to 90 inches wide

Cons:

Doesn’t have a separate cover for cushions

Fabric may pill over time

May have to do some tucking to make it fit the couch curves

3. Best Jacquard Slipcover: Chunyi Two-Piece Jacquard Polyester Spandex Sofa Slipcover

If you have kind of an odd shaped couch or just prefer a really clean slipcover look, this two-piece slipcover is a great option as it’s made with polyester and spandex. The spandex in the material is very stretchy, which allows it to cling to the curves of your couch, making it hard to notice that it’s actually a slipcover. It also comes in two pieces, so you can wrap the second slipcover around your seat cushions for an even more natural look. The material is machine washable, and because of the polyester/spandex combination, you won’t need to iron it. The slipcover will fit sofas anywhere between 72 inches and 92 inches wide, and it’s simple to slide on. There are 13 colors to choose from ranging from coffee to dark magenta, and the small dot jacquard pattern will look attractive in any room.

Price: $47.89 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Spandex material allows it to stretch and form to all sofa shapes

13 color choices

Slipcover is actually two pieces

Will not look wrinkled

Cons:

No elastic straps or pockets to keep the slipcover secured

Colors may appear different than what is pictured

Material is on the thin side

4. Best Damask Slipcover: Surefit Stretch Jacquard Damask Sofa Slipcover

If you want a more elegant looking slipcover, this slipcover has a soft damask pattern that would elevate the look of any sofa. The cover has two pieces and is made with 94% polyester and 6% spandex, so it’s stretchy enough to fit over any shaped sofa. There are also elastic bottoms on each piece and seam details that make your sofa look like it was reupholstered. The cushion cover has a zipper, so it’s really easy to remove and throw it into the wash. The slipcover is designed to fit square or box cushions, and will fit a sofa anywhere between 74 inches and 96 inches wide, and 26 inches to 30 inches in height. The damask pattern is light enough that it won’t overwhelm a room, but it still adds some design texture that would look really great in a living room or master bedroom. Colors available: gray, mushroom, oyster, raisin, and sage.

Price: $128.95 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Pretty damask design

Easily stretches around your sofa

Two pieces make it look more upholstered

Zipper makes it easy to remove and put on cover

Cons:

More expensive than other slipcovers

May slide up when you get up after sitting

Some reviewers had issues with the cover collecting lint and hair

5. Best Large Slipcover: Stylemaster Alexandria Large Sofa Furniture Throw

If you don’t want to deal with elastic corners and straps, this furniture throw might be a good sofa slipcover option for you. Made to fit a sofa up to 170 inches wide, this large throw will completely cover your sofa, and all you have to do is drape it over your sofa and tuck it in to the cushions. If you see yourself removing the slipcover and washing it a lot, this is a good option as you can just pull it off and throw it in the wash. Or, if you need a simple solution to protect your couch when guests come over, this is easy to slip on as you don’t have to fuss with straps or elastic bands. The cover is made with 55% cotton and 45% polyester, and is available in four colors: beige, burgundy, chocolate, and mocha.

Price: $26 and up, depending on the color

Pros:

Easy to throw over your sofa

Extra large size

Easy to remove and wash

Four color choices

Cons:

Will come untucked since there is not elastic

Doesn’t form to the shape of the couch

Doesn’t look as polished as a fitted sofa slipcover

6. Best Reversible Slipcover: Original Sofa Shield Reversible Furniture Protector

This slipcover is great for someone who only wants part of their sofa covered. This sofa protector slips over the back of your couch and over your armrests, and is further secured with an elastic strap. The oversized sofa shield can fit a sofa up to 78 inches wide, so it’s big enough to fit most sofas, although since it’s not a full slipcover, there will be some of the couch still showing. The cover is also reversible, so you can flip it over anytime you want a new color to show, or you have guests coming over and you don’t have time to wash and dry the cover. There are seven different color combinations, so it’s easy to match your sofa and decor.

Price: $39.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Reversible cover

Fits sofas up to 78 inches wide

Elastic strap helps keep it in place

10 year guarantee

Cons:

Doesn’t completely cover the sofa

Not recommended for leather sofas

Quilted material may get warm to sit on

7. Best White Slipcover: DyFun Two-Piece White Sofa Slipcovers

If you’re looking for a crisp white sofa slipcover to brighten up your space, this slipcover is fresh and a bright white. White is a great color base for a sofa, as it allows you to add in fun throw pillows or a bright blanket to tie in to the rest of the room. Made with stretchable material, this slipcover will fit any sofa ranging from 72 inches to 92 inches wide. The fabric is soft and lightweight, and is easy to remove and throw in the washing machine. Because the slipcover is in two pieces, the slipcover will look more like actual upholstery. If you don’t love white, the slipcover is also available in army green, khaki, and grey.

Price: $45.99

Pros:

Crisp white color will brighten up any room

Two pieces make the sofa look upholstered

Slipcover fits a sofa up to 92 inches wide

Machine washable

Cons:

Darker colored sofas may show through the slipcover

May get wrinkled after drying

8. Best Colored Slipcover: Subrtex Two-Piece Spandex Stretch Sofa Slipcover

If you’re looking to make a bold statement with your sofa, this slipcover is available in bright colors such as orange, blue (more of a teal), wine, and more. Made with jacquard spandex fabric, the sofa slipcover can fit sofas anywhere between 68 inches and 92 inches wide, up to 34 inches high, and 38 inches deep. It also has elastic corners which ensure a better fit and that the slipcover will stay and place, and the two-piece cover will give your sofa a polished look. The cover is soft and machine washable, so it’s easy to keep clean and will stand up to wear and tear from kiddos and pets.

Price: $47.12

Pros:

Variety of bold colors

Elastic corners mean it won’t be slipping around

Two pieces make the sofa look upholstered

Machine washable

Cons:

Some colors are a little different than what is pictured

Cushion piece may be too small for larger cushions

9. Best Armless Slipcover: Chiara Rose Anti-Slip Armless Sofa Protector

If you have an armless sofa or a couch with decorative arms, this slipcover is the perfect solution for keeping your sofa fabric covered and protected. Because there are no arms to help keep it secure, there are anti-slip rubber dots on the back that keep the cover from sliding around. The slipcover is also decorative, as it has a plush velvety texture and small leaf pattern that will dress up your furniture. The material is 100% polyester, and is available in nine different colors: beige, burgundy, gray, light mink, light taupe, purple, red, tan, and tartan.

Price: $24.59

Pros:

Armless cover works well for armless sofas and couches with decorative arms

Less expensive than other covers

Decorative design

Anti-slip backing

Cons:

Material is a little thin

May not work with larger sofas

No plain color options

10. Best Striped Slipcover: ChezMax Striped Cotton Slipcover

Stripes are a classic design texture that can transform the look of any room. This slipcover is made with soft cotton, and is available in 12 different stripe combinations. Designed to fit sofas ranging from 74.8 inches to 90.5 inches wide, the slipcover has an elasticized bottom and strap, so it stays in place really well. The cover is machine washable, although you will want to wash and dry it inside out to keep the fabric looking like new. If you have a plain, boring looking room, this striped slipcover is a great way to make your sofa a true accent piece.

Price: $37.99 and up, depending on the color

Pros:

Stripes can turn your sofa into an accent piece

Cotton fabric is soft to sit on

Elastic bottom and strap means the cover is really secure

12 color choices

Cons:

Only one piece

May not be big enough for larger sofas

Stripes can look weird if they are overstretched

