Top 10 Best Throw Blankets

Whether you want one for your bed or to snuggle up with on the couch, throw blankets are a soft, cozy addition to any living space. If you want fleece, faux fur, cable knit, or something more lightweight, there are plenty of options that will fit your style and needs. Throw blankets look great draped over the edge of your furniture, and can be paired with accent pillows for a chic look that’s also comfortable to lay on. If you prefer to have your throw blankets hidden, a large storage ottoman is the perfect place to keep them tucked away.
When looking for a throw blanket, keep the size in mind. The standard throw blanket size is 50 inches by 60 inches, however you may want to go bigger or smaller depending on what you will be using the blanket for. If you are looking for a throw for your bed, you will want a blanket that’s large enough to be stretched across the width of your mattress. For couches, you may want something that’s standard throw size or a little smaller, as you don’t want it to look bulky when it’s draped on the couch. Everyone has different texture preferences, so pay attention to the material to make sure it’s something that you love. If you are a person who likes convenience over style, make sure you find a material that is easily washable.
Read on for our round-up of the best throw blankets.
1. Best Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket: Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket
This is the best flannel fleece throw blanket. This lightweight blanket is ultra cozy, as the flannel fleece material is really soft. The throw blanket is 50 inches by 60 inches, so it’s the perfect size for your couch or at the end of your bed. Made with microfiber polyester, the fabric is durable and will hold up to multiple washes while retaining it’s softness. BedSure also offers a five year limited manufacturer warranty, so you can feel good about your purchase. The blanket is also inexpensive, as it’s priced at less than $15. Colors available: ivory, navy, red, brown, camel, sage green, light blue, purple, olive green, dark grey, washed blue and peacock blue
Price: $14.99
Buy the Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket here.
Pros:
- Soft flannel fleece
- Lightweight enough for summer months
- Machine washable
- Multiple colors available
Cons:
- Not as warm as some fleece blankets
- May develop some pilling after washing
Find more Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket information and reviews here.
2. Best Decorative Throw Blanket: DII Cotton Chevron Herringbone Throw
This is the best decorative throw blanket. With a small herringbone pattern and fringe around the edge, this throw blanket makes a super cute decorative piece. If you’re not a herringbone person, the blanket is also available in large chevron, star, and large chevron stripe patterns. The size of the blanket is 50 inches by 60 inches, so it’s a great size for layering over furniture and using it as a blanket. While the blanket is made with 100% cotton and is soft, it’s not super cozy like some throw blankets. However, if you want a cute throw blanket that is lightweight and still covers you up, this is a great choice. The herringbone/fringe combo pairs well with solid color furniture, and also looks nice with rustic style decor. There are five colors and patterns to choose from, so it’s simple to match your existing furniture and pillows and create a chic look.
Price: $17.99 and up, depending on color and pattern
Buy the DII Cotton Chevron Herringbone Throw here.
Pros:
- Cute decorative throw
- Made with 100% cotton
- Lightweight
- Multiple color choices
Cons:
- Not a soft, cozy blanket
- Need to wash separately to avoid spreading fuzz
- Fringe frays over time
Find more DII Cotton Chevron Herringbone Throw information and reviews here.
3. Best Cable Knit Throw Blanket: NTBAY Cable Knit Throw
This is the best cable knit throw blanket. Cable knit material is really soft, which makes this throw the perfect blanket to wrap up in and take a snooze, read a book, or binge watch some TV. Made with 100% cotton, the blanket is 51 inches by 67 inches, so it’s a little bit larger than standard throw blankets. While cable knit can be very thick, this blanket is on the thinner side, so it’s still lightweight enough to be used as a throw without looking bulky on your furniture. Cable knit is great for winter blankets, but the texture can also be a good way to add in some design style to your furniture year round. Whether you want a soft grey or a bright orange, there are 11 color choices available.
Price: $35.99
Buy the NTBAY Cable Knit Throw here.
Pros:
- Cable knit is very soft
- Larger than standard throw blankets
- Made with 100% cotton
- Lightweight
Cons:
- Not as thick as some cable knit blankets
- More expensive than other throw blankets
- Some colors are slightly different than what is pictured
Find more NTBAY Cable Knit Throw information and reviews here.
4. Best Cashmere Throw Blanket: Fishers Finery Pure Cashmere Blanket
This is the best cashmere throw blanket. Wrap yourself in luxury with this pure cashmere throw blanket. If softness is the most important thing you look for when searching for blankets, cashmere is the way to go. Made with two-ply yarn and de-haired wool, this blanket is pill-resistant and will keep you nice and toasty. The blanket is a nice size for one person, as it is 50 inches by 59 inches, and has a four-inch fringe border. The cashmere blanket is available in the following colors: navy, brown, cabernet, dark grey, warm sand, and warm stone. If you want to give this blanket as a gift, the packaging is done for you as it is wrapped up and tied with a ribbon, and delivered in an elegant box.
Price: $189
Buy the Fishers Finery Pure Cashmere Blanket here.
Pros:
- Cashmere is very soft
- Longer than most throw blankets
- Pill resistant
- Well packaged, so it makes a great gift
Cons:
- More expensive than most throw blankets
- Dry clean only
Find more Fishers Finery Pure Cashmere Blanket information and reviews here.
5. Best Sherpa Throw Blanket: Bedsure Sherpa Throw Blanket
This is the best sherpa throw blanket. If you want a blanket that’s thick, soft, and super plush, this sherpa throw blanket is just what you need. With a reversible design, the top of the blanket is flannel, and the underside is thick sherpa, so it’s nice and fluffy on both sides. The edges are knit together with a decorative trim, so the blanket looks cohesive. You can choose the standard throw size at 50 inches by 60 inches, or go oversized and choose 60 inches by 80 inches. There are 13 colors to choose from, each with a white underside.
Price: $23.99
Buy the Bedsure Sherpa Throw Blanket here.
Pros:
- Plush, soft material
- Shrink-resistant material
- Machine washable
- Multiple colors and sizes available
Cons:
- May be too thick to leave out on a couch
- White is the only color choice for underneath
Find more Bedsure Sherpa Throw Blanket information and reviews here.
6. Best Tweed Throw Blanket: BOON Knitted Tweed Throw Blanket
This is the best tweed throw blanket. Made with 100% polyester, this tweed pattern throw blanket gets softer and softer with every wash. The loose yarn construction can almost be treated like an adjustable blanket, as you can tighten or loosen the weave to your liking. The fringed edge and tweed pattern adds a decorative touch that will dress up your couch, bed, or chair. There are 36 colors to choose from, so it’s super easy to match your furniture. Go classic with the antique white, or go bold with the red chili pepper (red). The blanket is available as a standard size throw (50 inches by 60 inches) or oversized (60 inches by 80 inches).
Price: $29.20 and up, depending on size and color
Buy the BOON Knitted Tweed Throw Blanket here.
Pros:
- Nice tweed pattern
- 36 color choices
- Decorative fringe border
- Can loosen or tighten the weave
Cons:
- May need to wash multiple times to reach desired softness
- Some people don’t like the looser yarn construction
- May pill over time
Find more BOON Knitted Tweed Throw Blanket information and reviews here.
7. Best Faux Fur Throw Blanket: Chanasya Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket
This is the best faux fur throw blanket. With a shaggy faux fur top and a sherpa underside, this throw blanket is very soft and plush. Faux fur is a nice way to add a little bit of luxury to your furniture, without spending a fortune. This blanket measures at 50 inches by 65 inches, so it’s a little bit longer than standard throw blankets, making it great for taller people. The fur is thick and has minimal shedding, and the sherpa underside feels soft against your skin. This blanket does require a little more maintenance as it’s hand wash only, but it’s worth it to have such a luxurious blanket. There are 34 color choices available, including white, pink, gray, and teal.
Price: $26.99 and up, depending on color
Buy the Chanasya Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket here.
Pros:
- Faux fur is very soft
- Sherpa underside
- Little to no shedding
- Multiple color choices
Cons:
- Hand wash only
- May have some shedding when first being used
Find more Chanasya Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket information and reviews here.
8. Best Bamboo Throw Blanket: Marcini Bamboo Cotton Throw
This is the best bamboo throw blanket. Bamboo has a silky texture that is great for a throw blanket, as it’s really soft to wrap yourself up in. The fabric is also lightweight, so it’s nice as a summer blanket. The blanket is 50 inches by 60 inches, and has a 3.5-inch decorative fringe border, so it would look beautiful draped over a chair or edge of a couch. There are a variety of colors ranging from baby pink to burgundy, so it’s easy to make this blanket an accent piece against your existing decor.
Price: $39.99
Buy the Marcini Bamboo Cotton Throw here.
Pros:
- Bamboo material is silky soft
- Decorative fringe border
- Multiple color choices
- Machine washable
Cons:
- Some colors don’t match the picture
- A little more expensive than other throw blankets
Find more Marcini Bamboo Cotton Throw information and reviews here.
9. Best Thermal Throw Blanket: Columbia Sportswear Fleece Throw Blanket
This is the best thermal throw blanket. If you’re someone who likes to stay extra toasty while watching TV or laying in bed, this fleece throw blanket is the way to go. The blanket is made with thermal coil technology that traps and retains your body heat, so you stay super warm. Even though it’s really warm, it’s still lightweight enough that it can be folded up and stored when not in use. You could even pack it with you for camping, sporting events, and more. The blanket is a standard throw size, and is available in ivory, rapid blue, and titanium (greenish grey).
Price: $29.99
Buy the Columbia Sportswear Fleece Throw Blanket here.
Pros:
- Thermal technology retains body heat
- Lightweight enough to fold up for storage or travel
- Machine washable
- Three color choices
Cons:
- Not very decorative
- No option for a bigger size
Find more Columbia Sportswear Fleece Throw Blanket information and reviews here.
10. Best Cheap Throw Blanket: HYSEAS Velvet Plush Throw
This is the best cheap throw blanket. With a velvety soft feel and priced at less than $15, this throw blanket is a steal. The blanket is the standard throw size, and is made with durable polyester microfibers, so it will hold up to lots of use and multiple washes. You can use it as an accent piece as it has a silky texture, but it’s also thin enough that it can be folded up for storage. The throw blanket is machine washable, and is available in seven colors.
Price: $14.99
Buy the HYSEAS Velvet Plush Throw here.
Pros:
- Inexpensive
- Velvety texture
- Made with durable polyester microfibers
- Machine washable
Cons:
- Blanket is on the thin side
- May shed a little when first opened
Find more HYSEAS Velvet Plush Throw information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook