Top 10 Best Throw Blankets

Whether you want one for your bed or to snuggle up with on the couch, throw blankets are a soft, cozy addition to any living space. If you want fleece, faux fur, cable knit, or something more lightweight, there are plenty of options that will fit your style and needs. Throw blankets look great draped over the edge of your furniture, and can be paired with accent pillows for a chic look that’s also comfortable to lay on. If you prefer to have your throw blankets hidden, a large storage ottoman is the perfect place to keep them tucked away.

When looking for a throw blanket, keep the size in mind. The standard throw blanket size is 50 inches by 60 inches, however you may want to go bigger or smaller depending on what you will be using the blanket for. If you are looking for a throw for your bed, you will want a blanket that’s large enough to be stretched across the width of your mattress. For couches, you may want something that’s standard throw size or a little smaller, as you don’t want it to look bulky when it’s draped on the couch. Everyone has different texture preferences, so pay attention to the material to make sure it’s something that you love. If you are a person who likes convenience over style, make sure you find a material that is easily washable.

Read on for our round-up of the best throw blankets.

1. Best Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket: Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket

This is the best flannel fleece throw blanket. This lightweight blanket is ultra cozy, as the flannel fleece material is really soft. The throw blanket is 50 inches by 60 inches, so it’s the perfect size for your couch or at the end of your bed. Made with microfiber polyester, the fabric is durable and will hold up to multiple washes while retaining it’s softness. BedSure also offers a five year limited manufacturer warranty, so you can feel good about your purchase. The blanket is also inexpensive, as it’s priced at less than $15. Colors available: ivory, navy, red, brown, camel, sage green, light blue, purple, olive green, dark grey, washed blue and peacock blue

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Soft flannel fleece

Lightweight enough for summer months

Machine washable

Multiple colors available

Cons:

Not as warm as some fleece blankets

May develop some pilling after washing

2. Best Decorative Throw Blanket: DII Cotton Chevron Herringbone Throw

This is the best decorative throw blanket. With a small herringbone pattern and fringe around the edge, this throw blanket makes a super cute decorative piece. If you’re not a herringbone person, the blanket is also available in large chevron, star, and large chevron stripe patterns. The size of the blanket is 50 inches by 60 inches, so it’s a great size for layering over furniture and using it as a blanket. While the blanket is made with 100% cotton and is soft, it’s not super cozy like some throw blankets. However, if you want a cute throw blanket that is lightweight and still covers you up, this is a great choice. The herringbone/fringe combo pairs well with solid color furniture, and also looks nice with rustic style decor. There are five colors and patterns to choose from, so it’s simple to match your existing furniture and pillows and create a chic look.

Price: $17.99 and up, depending on color and pattern

Pros:

Cute decorative throw

Made with 100% cotton

Lightweight

Multiple color choices

Cons:

Not a soft, cozy blanket

Need to wash separately to avoid spreading fuzz

Fringe frays over time

3. Best Cable Knit Throw Blanket: NTBAY Cable Knit Throw

This is the best cable knit throw blanket. Cable knit material is really soft, which makes this throw the perfect blanket to wrap up in and take a snooze, read a book, or binge watch some TV. Made with 100% cotton, the blanket is 51 inches by 67 inches, so it’s a little bit larger than standard throw blankets. While cable knit can be very thick, this blanket is on the thinner side, so it’s still lightweight enough to be used as a throw without looking bulky on your furniture. Cable knit is great for winter blankets, but the texture can also be a good way to add in some design style to your furniture year round. Whether you want a soft grey or a bright orange, there are 11 color choices available.

Price: $35.99

Pros:

Cable knit is very soft

Larger than standard throw blankets

Made with 100% cotton

Lightweight

Cons:

Not as thick as some cable knit blankets

More expensive than other throw blankets

Some colors are slightly different than what is pictured

4. Best Cashmere Throw Blanket: Fishers Finery Pure Cashmere Blanket

This is the best cashmere throw blanket. Wrap yourself in luxury with this pure cashmere throw blanket. If softness is the most important thing you look for when searching for blankets, cashmere is the way to go. Made with two-ply yarn and de-haired wool, this blanket is pill-resistant and will keep you nice and toasty. The blanket is a nice size for one person, as it is 50 inches by 59 inches, and has a four-inch fringe border. The cashmere blanket is available in the following colors: navy, brown, cabernet, dark grey, warm sand, and warm stone. If you want to give this blanket as a gift, the packaging is done for you as it is wrapped up and tied with a ribbon, and delivered in an elegant box.

Price: $189

Pros:

Cashmere is very soft

Longer than most throw blankets

Pill resistant

Well packaged, so it makes a great gift

Cons:

More expensive than most throw blankets

Dry clean only

5. Best Sherpa Throw Blanket: Bedsure Sherpa Throw Blanket

This is the best sherpa throw blanket. If you want a blanket that’s thick, soft, and super plush, this sherpa throw blanket is just what you need. With a reversible design, the top of the blanket is flannel, and the underside is thick sherpa, so it’s nice and fluffy on both sides. The edges are knit together with a decorative trim, so the blanket looks cohesive. You can choose the standard throw size at 50 inches by 60 inches, or go oversized and choose 60 inches by 80 inches. There are 13 colors to choose from, each with a white underside.

Price: $23.99

Pros:

Plush, soft material

Shrink-resistant material

Machine washable

Multiple colors and sizes available

Cons:

May be too thick to leave out on a couch

White is the only color choice for underneath

6. Best Tweed Throw Blanket: BOON Knitted Tweed Throw Blanket

This is the best tweed throw blanket. Made with 100% polyester, this tweed pattern throw blanket gets softer and softer with every wash. The loose yarn construction can almost be treated like an adjustable blanket, as you can tighten or loosen the weave to your liking. The fringed edge and tweed pattern adds a decorative touch that will dress up your couch, bed, or chair. There are 36 colors to choose from, so it’s super easy to match your furniture. Go classic with the antique white, or go bold with the red chili pepper (red). The blanket is available as a standard size throw (50 inches by 60 inches) or oversized (60 inches by 80 inches).

Price: $29.20 and up, depending on size and color

Pros:

Nice tweed pattern

36 color choices

Decorative fringe border

Can loosen or tighten the weave

Cons:

May need to wash multiple times to reach desired softness

Some people don’t like the looser yarn construction

May pill over time

7. Best Faux Fur Throw Blanket: Chanasya Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket

This is the best faux fur throw blanket. With a shaggy faux fur top and a sherpa underside, this throw blanket is very soft and plush. Faux fur is a nice way to add a little bit of luxury to your furniture, without spending a fortune. This blanket measures at 50 inches by 65 inches, so it’s a little bit longer than standard throw blankets, making it great for taller people. The fur is thick and has minimal shedding, and the sherpa underside feels soft against your skin. This blanket does require a little more maintenance as it’s hand wash only, but it’s worth it to have such a luxurious blanket. There are 34 color choices available, including white, pink, gray, and teal.

Price: $26.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Faux fur is very soft

Sherpa underside

Little to no shedding

Multiple color choices

Cons:

Hand wash only

May have some shedding when first being used

8. Best Bamboo Throw Blanket: Marcini Bamboo Cotton Throw

This is the best bamboo throw blanket. Bamboo has a silky texture that is great for a throw blanket, as it’s really soft to wrap yourself up in. The fabric is also lightweight, so it’s nice as a summer blanket. The blanket is 50 inches by 60 inches, and has a 3.5-inch decorative fringe border, so it would look beautiful draped over a chair or edge of a couch. There are a variety of colors ranging from baby pink to burgundy, so it’s easy to make this blanket an accent piece against your existing decor.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Bamboo material is silky soft

Decorative fringe border

Multiple color choices

Machine washable

Cons:

Some colors don’t match the picture

A little more expensive than other throw blankets

9. Best Thermal Throw Blanket: Columbia Sportswear Fleece Throw Blanket

This is the best thermal throw blanket. If you’re someone who likes to stay extra toasty while watching TV or laying in bed, this fleece throw blanket is the way to go. The blanket is made with thermal coil technology that traps and retains your body heat, so you stay super warm. Even though it’s really warm, it’s still lightweight enough that it can be folded up and stored when not in use. You could even pack it with you for camping, sporting events, and more. The blanket is a standard throw size, and is available in ivory, rapid blue, and titanium (greenish grey).

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Thermal technology retains body heat

Lightweight enough to fold up for storage or travel

Machine washable

Three color choices

Cons:

Not very decorative

No option for a bigger size

10. Best Cheap Throw Blanket: HYSEAS Velvet Plush Throw

This is the best cheap throw blanket. With a velvety soft feel and priced at less than $15, this throw blanket is a steal. The blanket is the standard throw size, and is made with durable polyester microfibers, so it will hold up to lots of use and multiple washes. You can use it as an accent piece as it has a silky texture, but it’s also thin enough that it can be folded up for storage. The throw blanket is machine washable, and is available in seven colors.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Inexpensive

Velvety texture

Made with durable polyester microfibers

Machine washable

Cons:

Blanket is on the thin side

May shed a little when first opened

