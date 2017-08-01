Top 5 Best Adult Mermaid Tail Blankets 2018

Every little girl at some point in their life wishes they could be a mermaid. The perfectly wavy hair, shiny seashell bra, and of course, being able to talk, sing, and breathe underwater, are all qualities that are pretty hard to resist. What if I told you that you could be a mermaid in your adult life?

Okay, okay, maybe not a real mermaid. But with an adult mermaid tail blanket, it will feel pretty close to the real thing. A mermaid tail blanket gives you a literal mermaid tail, as there is a hole for you to slide your legs through, and the bottom is narrow and has “fins” attached. These blankets are actually really cozy, as they keep the warmth in around your legs and feet. It’s perfect for cozying up on your couch to read a good book, or catch up on your favorite TV show. It could even work as a cute sleeping bag!

When looking for an adult mermaid tail blanket, keep an eye out for the material that will suit you best, and the size. While some blankets may come up to your waist, there are others that can come all the way up to your chest, depending on your height. Color is also important, and there are a lot to choose from in the mermaid blanket world. Go with a bright blue or purple to mirror the ocean vibe, or pick something neutral that will match the rest of your living room decor. Also keep in mind that some mermaid tail blankets are completely closed in at the bottom giving you the full fin effect, and others are open so you can still move your feet around. Think about what’s best for you and go for it!

Read on for our round-up of the best adult mermaid tail blankets.

1. Best Wavy Mermaid Tail Blanket: DDMY Mermaid Tail Blanket

The knit pattern on this mermaid tail blanket squiggles up and down, mirroring the wave pattern of the ocean. At 74 inches long and 35 inches across, it’s plenty big enough to fully cover most adults. The back has a slight opening to allow you to put your legs through, and the bottom is open. The open bottom allows you to peek your feet through if you get too hot, without having to fully take your legs out. The blanket is super soft and is made with acrylic fibers that are crocheted by hand. And even though it’s knit, it still really breathable. There are multiple colors to choose from, including green, pink, and purple.

Price: $17.84 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Wavy knit pattern

Handmade

Large size (74 inches by 35 inches)

Opening in the back makes it easy to slide you feet into

Cons:

Recommended to hand wash only

Some people prefer to have bottom closed

2. Best Warm Mermaid Tail Blanket: PixieCrush Fleece Mermaid Tail Blanket

If your grotto motto is the warmer the better, you will love this mermaid tail blanket. Made with fleece and closed at the bottom, all of your warmth will stay with you inside the blanket. The fleece material also makes the blanket really soft and snuggly, so it’s great for naps and relaxing on your couch. And unlike knit mermaid tail blankets, the fleece yarns won’t come loose over time. The blanket is also machine washable, so it’s really easy to keep clean. Choose size “large” as it will fit most adults, and it’s available in shiny green, shiny pink, and pink/blue/coral/purple scales.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Fleece material is really warm and soft

Bottom is closed to keep warmth in

Machine washable

Rated 4.9 out of 5 stars

Cons:

Only three color choices

Back is not open, so it can be harder to get into compared to other blankets

Needs to be thrown in the dryer when first opened, as it has a ton of static

3. Best Mermaid Tail Blanket With Necklace: LAGHCAT Crochet Mermaid Tail Blanket

With this blanket, not only do you get a sweet mermaid tail, you also receive a mermaid necklace as a complimentary gift. The blanket is made with a blend of orlon and cotton, and can be washed as long as it’s alone in the machine. Open in the back and the feet, the adult size blanket is 71 inches long and 35.5 inches wide. There are eight ocean themed colors to choose from, so you can easily find your favorite color, or go with something new. This mermaid tail blanket is also available in a smaller size (56 inches by 28 inches), which is ideal for smaller adults and teens. You could even get one one for your kid and have matching blankets.

Price: $15.85 and up, depending on color.

Pros:

Includes a matching mermaid necklace

Open in the back and feet to allow airflow

Eight color choices

Machine washable

Cons:

Not as warm as a blanket with enclosed feet

Has a slight odor when first opened

4. Best Mermaid Tail Blanket With Zipper: Silver Lilly Mermaid Tail Blanket

While most mermaid blankets have a slit opening that can’t be closed, this mermaid blanket has a zipper on the side. This makes it easy to get in and out of, and also allows you to zip it up to keep the warmth in, or zip it down to get more air flow. The tail is closed in and each of the fins are completely separate, which means you can put your feet in each hole. You even could walk around in the blanket if you needed to (although you probably couldn’t take very big steps). The mermaid tail blanket is made with plush polyester, and is 74 inches in length and has a 25 inch opening. Rather than one solid color, this mermaid blanket is available in two, two-tone options: tidal wave blue/pink coral and pink pearl/turquoise sea.

Price: $11.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Zipper on the side for easy access

Can fit feet all the way into the fins

Made with plush polyester

74 inches long

Cons:

May fray over time

No solid color option

5. Best Mermaid Tail Blanket With Tassels: Yeahbeer Mermaid Tail Blanket Tassel Tail

This adult mermaid tail blanket has a different twist on it, as the fin has tassels on the end. The tassels give the blanket an even more whimsical look, and sets this blanket apart from other mermaid tail blankets. In addition to the tassels, the blanket has large scales knitted on the outside, so it looks like a true, scaly mermaid tail. The blanket is 71 inches long, and 32 inches across. Made with soft acrylic, this blanket is on the thinner side, so it’s great for the warmer months as it will keep you warm without getting overheated. The tassel blanket is available in pink and purple.

Price: $10.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Tassels create a different look compared to normal mermaid tail blankets

Large scales look like a real mermaid tail

Inexpensive

Thinner material is good for the warmer months

Cons:

Only 71 inches long

Has a slight odor when first opened

Not overly warm

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.