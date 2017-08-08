Top 10 Best Air Mattresses

Whether you need an extra sleeping spot for guests or a comfy bed while camping, air mattresses are a great solution. Long gone are the days of blowing up a mattress with a hand pump, just to have it deflate after 30 minutes of laying on it. These days, many air mattresses are durable, stay inflated, and may even have self-inflate capabilities. There are also many sizes to choose from, ranging from twin to king size air mattresses.

When looking for an air mattress, consider what you’re mainly going to use it for. If you will be using it as a guest bed in your house, an air mattress with a built-in pump is the way to go as it’s easier and faster to inflate than a manual air mattress – all you have to do is plug-it in. If you like to camp and won’t be near electricity, a manual air mattress or an electric air mattress that has a manual option is your best bet. For those who hate being near the ground, an air mattress with a double height with keep you high off the ground, and they also make air mattresses that have an attached bed frame.

Read on for our round-up of the best air mattresses.

1. Best Firm Air Mattress: SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress

This queen air mattress has 40 internal air coils that work to keep the mattress flat, so this is great for people who prefer a firmer mattress. The mattress is super easy to inflate and deflate, as it has a one-click internal pump that will inflate the mattress in four minutes. With a dual chamber construction, the air mattress also has a “double-height,” so you sleep higher off the ground. There is also a Sure-Grip bottom, which keeps the bed from sliding around on slick floors. The material of the air mattress is really durable, as it’s thick, waterproof, and puncture-resistant. Deflating is just a click of the switch, and the mattress folds up and can be put in the complimentary carry bag for easy transport. SoundAsleep also offers a one-year guarantee.

Price: $119.95

Pros:

40 inner coils keep the mattress firm

Internal pump makes it easy to inflate and deflate

Puncture-resistant material

One year guarantee

Cons:

Mattress may be too deep to put a fitted sheet over it

May need to top-off the air periodically

Have to be near an outlet in order to self-inflate

2. Best Cheap Air Mattress: Intex Comfort Plush Elevated Airbed

At less than $50, this queen air mattress is a steal. The 22 inch deep mattress has a built-in air pump that can inflate and deflate your mattress in four and a half minutes. To be sure your mattress stays inflated, keep the dial fully turned to inflate to make sure no air leaks out. And even though it has a built-in electric pump, there is also the option to insert a standard air pump if you’re not near an outlet. Made with polyester fiber, the material is very durable and is also waterproof. While the sides are tall, there are indents on the side to keep your fitted sheets from sliding up while you sleep on the mattress. This air mattress has a 600 pound weight capacity, so it can easily sleep two adults.

Price: $53.13

Pros:

Inexpensive

Built-in air pump

600 pound weight capacity

Sleeps high off the ground

Cons:

Need to be by an outlet to use built-in pump

Will leak air if you don’t keep dial turned to inflate

Not made with puncture-resistant material

3. Best Air Mattress for Camping: Coleman SupportRest Airbed

If you do a lot of camping and need an air mattress that doesn’t require electricity, this double airbed is a good choice. An external air pump is required, which does require more work than a self-inflating air mattress, but you can blow it up virtually anywhere. The air mattress has a very plush sleeping surface, and it’s made with heavy duty PVC construction. Coleman is also known for an airtight system that protects against air leaks, so you’ll sleep on a fully inflated mattress all night long. This air mattress is available in both twin and queen sizes.

Price: $40.99 and up, depending on size

Pros:

Good if you need a mattress that doesn’t require electricity

Heavy duty PVC construction

Double bed keeps you high off the ground

Features Coleman airtight system

Cons:

More work than a self-inflating mattress

Material will stretch the first couple of nights so it may need to be topped off

Need to have an external air pump

4. Best Adjustable Air Mattress: Serta Raised Air Mattress With Never Flat Pump

This air mattress is unique in that it has two pumps within one bed. The first pump is used to automatically inflate or deflate your air mattress within four minutes. The second pump works to keep your air mattress inflated to your desired comfort level. You can choose between plush, medium, and firm, and after you set the dial, the mattress will automatically kick in and set the mattress to your selected level whenever it starts to shift in firmness. There are 21 circular coils within the air mattress that add to the support level, so you won’t sink down in the mattress. The mattress also has a durable flocked top, which is soft and comfy and will also keep your sheets from sliding around. The air mattress is available in twin and queen sizes.

Price: $126.99 for twin, $128.19 for queen

Pros:

Two pumps keep mattress inflated to your preferred level

Inflates in less than four minutes

Flocked top is soft and comfortable to sleep on

Secondary pump is really quiet

Cons:

Need to be plugged in to inflate/deflate

No option to manually pump

5. Best Pull-Out Sofa Air Mattress: Intex Inflatable Pull-Out Sofa Air Mattress

If you need an air mattress that doubles as seating throughout the day, this pull-out sofa air mattress is a great option. When folded out, the air mattress is the size of a queen bed. When folded up, it works as a sofa that has a back cushion, seat cushion, and arm rests on the sides with built-in cup holders. The sofa is large enough to seat and sleep two people, and the two-in-one design makes it really versatile for both sleeping and just hanging out. The waterproof fabric is soft enough that you don’t even need sheets. This air mattress doesn’t include an air pump, but it does have wide openings for fast inflation and deflation.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Air mattress doubles as a pull-out sofa

Built-in cup holders

Made with soft, waterproof fabric

Inexpensive compared to other air mattresses

Cons:

Need an air pump

Doesn’t hold air in as well as other air mattresses

6. Best Air Mattress With Frame: Ivation EZ-Bed Air Mattress With Frame

This air mattress is the closest thing you will get to a real mattress, as it is actually set on a frame. The air mattress is attached to the frame, so all you have to do is take it out of the case and plug in the mattress, and it will self-inflate in less than four minutes. You don’t even need to pull out the frame, as it stretches out automatically once the mattress is plugged in. The pump also has auto shut off options of plush, medium, and firm, so you can select your desired firmness. The mattress frame sits at a 24 inches tall, and the air mattress has a weight capacity of 450 pounds. The air mattress can be folded up and stored in a rolling duffel bag, which makes it easy to transport. The mattress is available in both twin and queen sizes.

Price: $229.95 for twin, $239.99 for queen

Pros:

Air mattress is on a frame, so you don’t have to crawl off the ground in the morning

Inflates in less than four minutes

Stores within a rolling duffel bag for easy transport

Can adjust the firmness to plush, medium, or firm

Cons:

Heavier than standard air mattresses

Has to be near an outlet

No option for a manual air pump

7. Best Air Mattress With Bed Skirt: AirMattress.com Inflatable Bed With Fitted Sheet and Bed Skirt

This air mattress is perfect for those who don’t like the look of traditional air mattresses, as it comes with a fitted sheet and bed skirt. The hypoallergenic bamboo bed skirt will help disguise the air mattress, as it’s white and drapes down over the sides of the mattress. The mattress is made with laminated vinyl, which prevents the air mattress from stretching too much, keeping the mattress more firm for you to sleep on. The mattress can be filled automatically, but there is also an option to fill it manually if you’re not near electricity. The other bonus with this airbed is that it is available in four sizes (twin XL, full, queen, and king), so you can choose what works best for your needs.

Price: $109.99 and up, depending on size

Pros:

Includes fitted sheet and bed skirt

Options to automatically or manually inflate air mattress

Laminated vinyl material prevents stretching

Four mattress sizes to choose from

Cons:

No second pump option to continually keep air mattress filled

White is the only color choice for the bed skirt

8. Best Air Mattress With Remote: Lazery Sleep Air Mattress

This air mattress is great for tech lovers, as it comes with a LED remote that has seven adjustable firmness settings. The double height air mattress means you sleep well off the ground, and the internal electric pump makes the mattress very easy to set up. Covered with puncture proof material, the foldable mattress can be packed down and rolled into the complimentary bag for easy transport. The mattress is available in both twin and queen sizes, and each has a 500 pound weight capacity.

Price: $118.72 for twin, $148.94 for queen

Pros:

LED remote has seven firmness settings

Internal electric pump

Complimentary storage bag

500 pound weight capacity

Cons:

No option for manual air pump

Needs to be placed near an outlet

Not as tall as some double height air beds

9. Best Air Mattress for Kids: AeroBed Mattress for Kids

If you want an air mattress that is designed specifically for kids, this inflatable bed is 50 inches long and 25 inches wide. Slightly smaller than most twin mattresses, this air mattress is great for kids as it’s just their size, and won’t take up any extra space. There is also a four-inch high safety cushion around the edge, which helps keep kids in place instead of rolling off the bed. There is also a fitted mattress sheet that comes with the air mattress that has a cute stars and moon design, so you don’t even need to worry about purchasing a separate fitted sheet. This mattress also comes with a pump that can quickly inflate and deflate the mattress, as well as a portable travel bag.

Price: $67.63

Pros:

Perfect size for kids

Surrounding safety cushion prevents kids from rolling off

Includes a fitted sheet

Comes with a pump and travel bag

Cons:

Two small for older kids

Needs to be used near an outlet

10. Best Air Mattress With Pillow: Intex Raised Airbed With Built-In Pillow

This air mattress is unique in that it has a built-in pillow at the top. It’s great if you’re short on storage space for extra pillows, or are taking it camping and don’t want to pack up extra pillows. There is a built-in electric pump that makes inflating super easy, and there is also an option to insert a manual pump if you’re not near electricity. There is a double layer so that bed is 16.5 inches off the floor, and the built-in pillows have a slight incline that makes it comfortable to sleep on. The air mattress is available in a queen size, and comes with a carry bag for storage and transportation.

Price: $44.95

Pros:

Has a built-in pillow

Electric air pump, as well as an option for a manual pump

Inexpensive

Comes with a carry bag

Cons:

May take a couple of uses to keep it inflated due to the material stretching

Pillow section can’t be moved or adjusted

