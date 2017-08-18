Top 10 Best Counter Height Bar Stools 2018

With so many homes being turned into open concept, there has been a big trend of breakfast bars and informal dining areas within the kitchen. Adding an eating space at the counter is both easy and functional, as it allows you to use your counter as a prep space while you’re cooking, and a dining space when it’s time to eat. A counter height bar stool is a must-have, as you want to be sitting high enough to eat comfortably.

The ideal height for a counter bar stool falls between 23-28 inches (measuring from the floor to the seat). Make sure that you measure your counter and factor in your own height before ordering, as you don’t want your bar stool be too low or too high. If you’re tight on space, look for a bar stool that doesn’t have a back so that you can tuck it all the way under the counter when it’s not in use. If you see yourself sitting on the stools for long periods of time (maybe to read the morning paper or get some work done), a stool with a back is much more comfortable. Design style is also something to consider, as you want your bar stools to go along with the rest of your space. Choose something with an intricate back for a more formal touch, or you could go with a primarily metal stool for an industrial vibe. Be sure to measure the width of your counter space, too, to see how many stools you need. You want to make sure you have at least a foot between each stool to ensure that everyone can sit at the counter without knocking knees if all of the stools are in use.

Read on for our round-up of the best counter height bar stools.

1. Best Contemporary Counter Height Bar Stool: Roundhill Adjustable Bar Stool

This bar stool is great for a more contemporary space, as it has a round cushion and a sleek horizontal bar back design. The microfiber cushion is soft to sit on, and the seat can swivel so it’s easy to turn to get in and out of the chair. You can also choose between two heights for the stool (24 inches or 29 inches) by adjusting the leg extenders. The neutral color of the chair makes it easy to match most countertops, and because the chair comes by itself instead of in a pack, you can order whatever number you need. And at less than $40, this is a really good deal.

Price: $32.39 (55 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Contemporary design

Height adjustable

Less than $40

Chair swivels

Cons:

Assembly required

Round seat is too small for some

2. Best Simple Counter Height Bar Stool: Winsome Counter Stool With Square Legs

If you’re looking for a bar stool that is really simple and will blend in with the rest of your space, this bar stool set is a good option. The 24-inch high stool is made with wood and is painted in a dark espresso finish, so it’s easy to match with the rest of your furniture and decor. With a round seat and four square legs, the stool is very sturdy. There are also two sets of rungs on the chairs that make it easy to put your feet up. The bar stools come in packs of two, and they are also pre-assembled, so you can just unpack and enjoy.

Price: $39.97

Pros:

Simple design will work in any home

Comes as a set of two

Pre-assembled

Rungs to rest feet

Cons:

Wood seat can get uncomfortable over time

No back to lean against

3. Best Industrial Counter Height Bar Stool: Flash Furniture 24″ Metal Bar Stool

This 24-inch high bar stool screams industrial chic, as it is made with galvanized steel and has a square design. You can order the stool on its own or in a pack of four, and the chairs are stackable so it’s easy to save on space. If you do choose to stack them, the legs have rubber caps that will protect against any scratching, so you can expect the stools to look nice for a long period of time. Choose black or silver if you want the industrial bar stools to blend in with your kitchen, or go for one of the bolder colors like blue or orange to make the stools an accent piece within your home. Plus, you can enjoy these stools as soon as they are delivered as they come pre-assembled.

Price: $39.27 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Nice industrial look

Made from sturdy galvanized steel

Rubber caps prevent scratching

Chairs can be stacked if you’re tight on space

Cons:

Hard seat can become uncomfortable over time

No back to lean against

4. Best Comfortable Counter Height Bar Stool: Coaster Home Furnishings High Stool

If you plan on sitting at your counter for long periods of time, you’re going to want a bar stool that provides some extra comfort. This black leatherette bar stool has a padded seat and a back rest, giving you the support you need to sit in the chair for extended periods of time. The wood base and framing around the back of the chair give the bar stool an elegant look that will totally transform your dining space. This counter height bar stool sits 24 inches from the ground, and comes in a set of two.

Price: $100.01 (17 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Padded seat is really comfortable

Leatherette fabric is easy to wipe clean

Comes as a set of two

Back rest provides extra support

Cons:

Assembly required

Can’t adjust the height

Seat doesn’t swivel

5. Best Saddle Counter Height Bar Stools: Angel Line Cambridge Padded Saddle Stool

Despite the equestrian name, saddle stools can be a chic addition to your dining area, and they also save on space. Because of their rectangular nature, saddle stools provide plenty of room for your behind, but they don’t stick out as far as round seats or stools with a back so this is a good option if you need something that you can tuck all the way under your counter. This 24-inch saddle stool comes in a set of two, and has a white bottom with a grey padded seat and nail head trim. Grey is such a hot trend in interior design right now, so this is the perfect way to incorporate a touch of grey into your home. The stool is neutral enough that it will match most home decor, but it has a unique vibe that still makes it a stand out piece.

Price: $98 (7 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Saddle stools are easy to tuck all the way under your counter

Chic grey and white design with nail head trim

Padded seat is very comfortable

Comes as a set of two

Cons:

Assembly required

No back on the chair

Seat doesn’t swivel

6. Best Rustic Counter Bar Stools: BTExpert Copper Distressed Bar Stools

If you have a farmhouse style kitchen, a set of rustic bar stools is the perfect way to pull the look of your room together. These metal stools have a copper-colored finish and a wood seat that have the vibe of an antique bar stool, while still being brand new. The stools are stackable which makes for easy storage, and the metal is scratch resistant. There are also foot glides on the bottom so you don’t have to worry about the stools scratching your floor every time you slide in or out. The set of two bar stools come fully assembled, so you can enjoy them as soon as you take them out of the box.

Price: $90

Pros:

Design goes great with rustic and farmhouse decor

Arrives fully assembled

Stackable for easy storage

Scratch resistant

Cons:

No back rest

Wood seat will get uncomfortable after awhile

7. Best Modern Counter Bar Stool: Homall Adjustable Hydraulic Bar Stool

The modern design of this set of two bar stools would like great in a contemporary kitchen, and would also be perfect in a basement bar set-up. The black PU leather chair has a mid-high back rest and a comfortable seat, and it can swivel 360 degrees. The bottom of the chair is a sleek metal bar with a circular base, and it has a metal bar footrest as well. The hydraulic stool is adjustable anywhere between 22.4 inches and 33.4 inches, so it will work with virtually any counter height.

Price: $64.99

Pros:

Perfect for a more modern space

Adjustable height

Comfortable padded seat is easy to wipe clean

Built-in footrest

Cons:

Back may be too low for some people

Base isn’t very sturdy when the stool is at the tallest height

8. Best Fancy Counter Height Bar Stool: Ashley Furniture North Shore Swivel Bar Stool

If you have a more formal dining and kitchen space, you may want a more intricately designed chair to match the formal feel. This chair from Ashley Furniture has pretty wood detailing in the legs, arm rests, and back rests, which elevate the look of the chair. The bar stool is made from wood and manmade wood, has a dark finish, and is accompanied by a faux leather seat that can swivel 360 degrees and a metal footrest. The seat sits at 27 inches high, so it’s on the tall side for counter height bar stools. Assembly is required, and the bar stool is not available as a set.

Price: $223.54 (31 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Elegant design looks great in formal spaces

Seat swivels 360 degrees

Fits counters that are slightly taller

Back rest, arm rests, and foot rest

Cons:

Assembly required

More expensive than other bar stools

May take up more space than other bar stools

9. Best Clear Counter Height Bar Stool: 2xhome Clear Modern Bar Stool

Nicknamed “ghost” bar stools, these crystal clear bar stools will blend in with any space, especially an area with a more modern design style. Made from transparent polycarbonate, the set of two bar stools are super durable and easy to keep clean. You could even use these chairs outdoors as they are UV protected. These clear bar stools are also stackable, so you can move them out of the way when they’re not in use.

Price: $179

Pros:

Clear color will match almost any space

Very sturdy

Stackable

Can also be used outdoors

Cons:

Assembly required

More expensive than other bar stools

No extra padding

10. Best Backless Counter Height Bar Stool: Flash Furniture Backless Counter Stool

Part of the problem with having a backless bar stool is you sacrifice on comfort. This bar stool, however, is still comfortable as it has a round padded seat. With a black leather seat with nailhead trim and your choice of black or light cherry wood finish, this backless bar stool would look best in a space that had a darker color palette and/or rich wood tones. The seat swivels so it’s easy to get in and out of, and it measures at 24 inches high.

Price: $58.09 for black, $63.89 for light cherry

Pros:

Padded seat is really comfortable

Dark finish would work well in a darker space

Seat swivels

Cons:

Screws can be hard to align when assembling

Only one stool

May not work with light colored spaces

