Top 10 Best Rustic Coffee Tables 2018

Distressed wood, industrial metal, caster wheels, and sliding barn doors…rustic home decor is all the rage right now. If you have farmhouse style within your home, or are looking to start to incorporate some rustic elements, a rustic coffee table is a good way to start. Rustic coffee tables are often simple in design, and have a wood table top with metal legs or other distressed elements. The good thing about rustic style is that it will go with both leather and linen covered furniture, so it’s an easy way to start to incorporate more natural elements into your home.

When looking for a rustic coffee table, be sure to measure your space and decide if you want a coffee table that is more rectangular, square, or round. If you need some extra storage, it’s good to find a coffee table that has an extra shelf or a cabinet underneath. It’s also smart to consider the color of the wood. You may want a coffee table that is more brown if your living space has a lot of earth tones. If your decors leans towards grays and white, a coffee table with a weathered gray finish will go perfectly.

Read on for our round-up of the best rustic coffee tables, listed in no particular order.

1. Best Simple Rustic Coffee Table: Emerald Home Chandler Wood Table

This rustic coffee table is great for those who are just starting to incorporate farmhouse decor into their home, as the design is really simple. The flat top is made of wood that has alternating planks, and there is a shelf underneath for additional storage. The legs have a metal frame with an X design, and the entire coffee table has a distressed finish. The rustic coffee table is 48 inches long, 24 inches deep and 18 inches tall, so it’s perfect placed on top of a rug in front of a couch.

Price: $169.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Simple design

Lower shelf for additional storage

Cool metal X design on the side

Assembly takes less than 30 minutes

Cons:

Table has a rougher finish so it can be hard to wipe clean

Harder corners can be tricky if you have little ones around

2. Best Rustic Coffee Table With Wheels: Ashley Furniture Vennilux Coffee Table

If you’re looking for a rustic coffee table that has a more dramatic design, this table is attached to cast-metal wheels. There are rectangular shelves so there is plenty of room to store blankets, books, games, and magazines, and they are fixed together with a nice metal detailing. The table is 50 inches wide, 28 inches deep and 20 inches high, so it is a larger size coffee table and would be great in a larger living room or basement. And because of the mild color of the wood and mix of metal, it could be paired with any furniture.

Price: $151.64 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Lots of metal worked into the design

Larger size is good for bigger living rooms and basements

Color will match any furniture and decor

Shelf for extra storage

Cons:

Hard to dust as top isn’t completely smooth

A little more expensive compared to other coffee tables

3. Best Unfinished Rustic Coffee Table: International Concepts Square Coffee Table

For those who like DIY, this rustic coffee table arrives unfinished, ready to for you to paint or stain. You could choose to stain the shelves and paint the legs for a contrasting look, or paint the entire table to match the rest of your decor. The table has two shelves for storage, as well as a double X design on both sides to add some design texture. The square shape of the table is perfect for a sectional set-up, as it could also double as a footrest.

Price: $166.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Arrives unfinished so it’s good for those who love DIY

Square shape is great paired with a sectional

Cute double X design

Cons:

Assembly required

Not painted or stained

Weighs 60 pounds so it’s heavy to move around

4. Best Round Rustic Coffee Table: Household Essentials Ashwood Coffee Table

Round tables are a nice way to break up a boxy furniture layout, and they also can help save on space. This round table has 31.5 inch diameter and is 16 inches tall, so it’s a nice medium sized table. The top has a gray toned finish with a smooth laminate finish, and it sits on X frame metal legs. This style is a great way to blend rustic and modern styles, if you have a little bit of both going on in your home. And at less than $60, this coffee table is a steal.

Price: $49.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Round style is good for breaking up boxy furniture

Nice size for smaller living spaces

Smooth top is easy to wipe clean

Less than $60

Cons:

No extra shelf for storage

May take a few extra days to ship

5. Best Woodsy Rustic Coffee Table: Niangua Furniture Hickory Coffee Table

If you want a coffee table with a really rustic vibe, this coffee table is made with hickory slabs cut from logs harvested from the Ozark forests in Missouri (true story). The edge of table follows the natural curve of the log, so every table is slightly different based on the wood slab that is cut. Each coffee table has two shelves, and each shelf is a little less than two inches thick so it’s a really solid table. The legs are made with copper piping, which adds a beautiful contrast to the hickory wood. Assembly is easy and all of the instructions are included with clear illustrations.

Price: $379

Pros:

Made with natural hickory

Beautiful copper legs

Extra shelf for storage

Custom made

Cons:

May be too heavy to move around

Table will look a little different than pictures as each is custom made

6. Best Rustic Coffee Table Trunk: Sauder Eden Rue Rolling Trunk

This rustic coffee table is ideal for someone who needs a lot of extra storage, as the lid of the trunk lifts up and the entire inside can be used to hold blankets, pillows, and more. The trunk is finished with a white plank look and has red, ivory, and blue advertisements on the side, so it’s a great design for a farmhouse style living room. The top is a smooth dark brown wood, which is really easy to dust and gives the coffee table a finished look. The entire thing sits on four wheels, so you can push it out of the way if you ever need more floor space. This is definitely bulkier than most coffee tables, but the extra storage is worth it if you find that you have extra items that you want to keep hidden.

Price: $128.97 (26 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Lots of extra storage within the trunk

Four wheels make it easy to move around

Smooth top is easy to wipe clean

Lid stays up when open for safety

Cons:

Bulkier than most coffee tables

Screws can make assembly difficult

7. Best Metal Rustic Coffee Table: Ashley Furniture Marimon Coffee Table

If you want a rustic coffee table that is heavy in the metal elements, the base of this coffee table has a metal square weave pattern that is bold and super cool. The top is still a wood veneer that’s perfect for holding drinks, snacks, books, and more. The entire coffee table is set on smooth-rolling casters, so it’s easy to move around your living space. The round coffee table is 18 inches high and has a 38-inch diameter, so it’s a medium size that will work well with any furniture layout. Because the table is so dark, pair it with lighter furniture for a nice contrast piece, or decorate it with some metallic or greenery elements to brighten up the table.

Price: $215.26

Pros:

Lots of metal in the design

Smooth wood veneer top is easy to wipe clean

Four caster wheels makes it easy to move

Medium size is good for any furniture layout

Cons:

Packaging contains annoying Styrofoam that sticks to everything

May need two people to assemble

8. Best Rustic Crate Coffee Table: Furniture of America Rustic Square Crate Coffee Table

Nothing says rustic like an old crate, and the design of this coffee table has the look of four crates screwed together. The design is inspired by artisan wine bottle crates, however it is made with MDF wood so it is easier to keep clean. The crates are open on the side which is perfect for displaying smaller items. The center of the coffee table has a flip box tray insert that can be used to hold drinks or snacks, and can be turned over when not in use. Set on smooth moving wheels, this coffee table is easy to move around. The square coffee table is 31.5 inches across and 16.9 inches tall, so it’s a great medium sized table.

Price: $181.74

Pros:

Inspired by rustic crates

Open on the sides

Easy to wipe clean

Flip tray in the center

Cons:

Not made with real wood

Assembly takes a long time

9. Best Navy Rustic Coffee Table: Kate and Laurel Sophia Rustic Coffee Table

Navy blue is becoming a popular house decor color, as it can be used both as a neutral or as a pop of color. This rustic coffee table has a wood tabletop that is finished with a distressed look, and the turned legs and frame are painted a beautiful navy blue color. The legs of the table also provide a unique look that will complement other rustic decor. The table is long at 47.5 inches, but sits a little lower to the ground at 16 inches high. If navy isn’t your color, it’s also available in black and white.

Price: $224.72

Pros:

Pretty navy blue color

Distressed wood top and turned legs provide a rustic look

Extra long at 47.5 inches

Cons:

No extra shelf for storage

Sits low to the ground

10. Best Gray Rustic Coffee Table: Better Homes and Gardens Langley Bay Coffee Table

For those who love all things gray in their home, this rustic coffee table is the perfect addition. A blend of rustic and contemporary styles, the table’s frame and legs are painted a light grey, and the top is a distressed wood. The square table is 17 inches high and 35.4 inches across, so it’s an ideal size for living rooms. There is also a large shelf underneath, so it’s perfect to store blankets, games, books, decorative items, and more. The light color of this coffee table will brighten up any space, and it’s neutral tones will go well with any decor.

Price: $155.23

Pros:

Gray color will match most home decor

Blend of rustic and contemporary styles

Extra shelf for storage

Perfect size for living rooms

Cons:

Not made with real wood

Assembly requires a lot of screws and parts

