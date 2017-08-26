Top 10 Best Small Bookcases 2018

Books, papers, decorative items, knick-knacks, etc…it doesn’t take much time for a home to be overflowing with “stuff” and have nowhere to put it all. If you live somewhere that’s short on space, keeping your things organized and looking nice is even more of a challenge. Thankfully, there are a number of small bookcases that can help store all of your books, decorations, and more, without taking up too much space.
When looking for a small bookcase, make sure you measure your own space before hand to be sure the bookcase you love will fit perfectly. If you want to maximize the space, look for a bookcase that has two or more interior shelves. For those who want something more decorative, a bookcase that has intricate detailing on the side or industrial shelving could totally transform your space.
Read on for our breakdown of the best small bookcases.
1. Best Small X Design Bookcase: Casual Home Montego 3-Tier Bookcase
Made from solid wood, this three-tier bookcase has open sides that have a wood “X” pattern that makes this a nice decorative bookcase. There are two shelves for storage underneath for storage, and a flat surface on top to display picture frames, hold plants, and more. The bookcase is 33.5 inches tall, 12 inches deep, and 29.5 inches wide, so it’s a smaller size but still has plenty of storage space. Because of the decorative nature, this would look great in a living room, dining room, or bedroom.
Price: $35.49 and up, depending on color
Buy the Casual Home Montego 3-Tier Bookcase here.
Pros:
- Decorative X design on the sides
- Made from solid wood
- Less than $50
- Three shelves
Cons:
- Assembly required
- Some people received damaged pieces upon delivery
Find more Casual Home Montego 3-Tier Bookcase information and reviews here.
2. Best Basic Small Bookcase: Sauder Beginnings Soft White Bookcase
If you’re looking for a basic, no fuss bookcase, this bookcase from Sauder Beginnings is a good choice. Available in a plain soft white, the bookcase has two interior shelves as well as a shelf on top. There are multiple holes on the inside, which allows you to adjust the height of the shelves to whatever works best for your stuff. There is a back panel that you can attach during assembly if you want to ensure none of your items fall out the back, or you can leave it off if you want more of an open shelving look.
Price: $39 and up, depending on color
Buy the Sauder Beginnings Soft White Bookcase here.
Pros:
- Basic design blends with any space
- Adjustable shelves
- Back panel keeps items in place
- Four shelves
Cons:
- Holes can be hard to line up during assembly
- Not very decorative
- Back panel feels like cardboard
Find more Sauder Beginnings Soft White Bookcase information and reviews here.
3. Best Small Corner Bookcase: Furniture of America Bassey Display Bookcase
While this bookcase is tall, it is still space saving as it can fit in a corner and is very narrow. The bookcase has five alternating shelves so it’s a unique design that will look great in a living room. The warm espresso color goes well with any furniture, and the zig zag shelving allows for you to furnish the shelves with a variety of books and decorative items.
Price: $137 (9 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Furniture of America Bassey Display Bookcase here.
Pros:
- Narrow design is space saving
- Five zig zag shelves
- Espresso color goes well with most furniture
Cons:
- May need extra tools for assembly
- Shelves can’t fit larger items
Find more Furniture of America Bassey Display Bookcase information and reviews here.
4. Best Small Industrial Bookcase: O&K Furniture Industrial Bookcase
If you love the look of wood and metal paired together, this industrial bookcase is for you. The bookcase is completely open shelving, so it works best to group books in clusters as opposed to lining them up. There are two metal frames as well as a metal cross in the back, and wood shelves that run across. You can choose a two-tier shelf if you want a bookcase that’s lower to the ground, or a three-tier bookcase if you want something that’s slightly taller.
Price: $82.23 for 2-tier, $129 for 3-tier
Buy the O&K Furniture Industrial Bookcase here.
Pros:
- Cool industrial vibe
- Open shelving
- Very sturdy
Cons:
- Shelves are not real wood (made from PVC)
- Assembly required
Find more O&K Furniture Industrial Bookcase information and reviews here.
5. Best Small Folding Bookcase: Casual Home Folding Student Bookcase
This small bookcase has the ability to fold, so it’s great for dorm rooms or small apartments where you may need additional space every once in awhile. The three-tier bookcase is available as either 20 inches wide or 27 inches wide – and either option is small but large enough to hold plenty of books, small plants, and decorative items. The minimalist design makes it easy to blend in with any furniture and decor, and you can choose between the espresso or natural color.
Price: $32.99 and up, depending on size and color
Buy the Casual Home Folding Student Bookcase here.
Pros:
- Folds for easy storage and transport
- Two widths and two colors to choose from
- Minimalist design blends with almost any decor
Cons:
- May need to secure to the wall for added stability
- Not as thick as other small bookcases
Find more Casual Home Folding Student Bookcase information and reviews here.
6. Best Small Kid’s Bookcase: KidKraft Nantucket Two-Shelf Bookcase
This two shelf bookcase is really adorable, as it has a covered top and wainscoting detailing. The bookcase is 24 inches wide and 32 inches tall, and the shelves are 11.5 inches deep so it’s plenty big enough to hold all of your books, without taking up too much extra space. The clean white color is easy to adapt to the rest of your home decor, and the cute framing around the bookcase would be perfect in a kid’s bedroom or a bright living room.
Price: $58.95
Buy the KidKraft Nantucket Two-Shelf Bookcase here.
Pros:
- Cute wainscoting detail
- Deep shelves for holding larger books
- White color will brighten up your space
- Perfect for a kid’s room
Cons:
- Assembly required
- Paint may chip when bolts are tightened
Find more KidKraft Nantucket Two-Shelf Bookcase information and reviews here.
7. Best Small Bright Bookcase: Legare Furniture Three Shelf Bookcase
If you’re looking for a brightly colored bookcase, this three shelf bookcase is available in five colors: blue and white, lime green and white, pink and white, red and black, and all white. The bookcase is 48 inches high but only 12 inches wide, so it still saves on space. Each of the shelves is 16 inches deep, so it’s great for bigger books. There are also holes in the back of each of the shelves, which makes it simple to loop cords through if you want to place electronics on the shelves. Assembly is super easy, as the bookcase has a simple and sturdy slot/tab design that doesn’t require any extra tools. The bold color choices will brighten up any office space or kid’s room.
Price: $113.53 and up, depending on color
Buy the Legare Furniture Three Shelf Bookcase here.
Pros:
- Five bright color choices
- Easy to assemble slot/tab design
- Each shelf is 16 inches deep
- Holes in the back allow for simple electronic placement
Cons:
- Colors can be harder to match
- Not very decorative
Find more Legare Furniture Three Shelf Bookcase information and reviews here.
8. Best Small Desktop Bookcase: Adjustable Desktop Bookcase
This bookcase is ultra space saving, as it can be placed on top of a desk, table, or counter top. The bookcase is actually made from two sets of shelves that sit on top of each other, and they can be slid out or in depending on how much storage you need. The bookcase is best for smaller items, however there is plenty of space to hold a half dozen books or so as well. The bookcase is made of natural wood, and it’s available in beige, brown, and dark grey.
Price: $29.99
Buy the Adjustable Desktop Bookcase here.
Pros:
- Perfect size for a desk, table, or counter top
- Adjustable shelves
- Three color choices
- Inexpensive
Cons:
- Not made to sit on the floor
- Designed more for smaller items
Find more Adjustable Desktop Bookcase information and reviews here.
9. Best Small Bamboo Bookcase: Ollieroo Bamboo Bookcase
Ladder style bookcases are a cool, unique way to display all of your books and decor items, but they can take up a lot of space. This bookcase is a little smaller than most ladder bookcases, as it’s 22.4 inches wide, 11.8 inches deep, and 47.2 inches tall. It’s also made from bamboo, which is a sturdy, sleek wood that also has light finish that will match with virtually any decor. There are four tiers within the bookcase, and each tier has a weight capacity of 22 pounds. If you have a lighter, natural looking room palette, this bookcase with blend in perfectly.
Price: $42.99
Buy the Ollieroo Bamboo Bookcase here.
Pros:
- Ladder design allows for lots of storage
- Made from all natural bamboo
- Four tiers
- Each tier has a weight capacity of 22 pounds
Cons:
- Screws can be difficult to line up during assembly
- Can be a little wobbly if bottom isn’t weighed down
Find more Ollieroo Bamboo Bookcase information and reviews here.
10. Best Small Bookcase for Small Books: D-line Four-Tier Storage Shelf
If you find yourself with a lot of small novels laying around, this small bookcase has a height of about eight inches between each shelf, so it’s the perfect size for smaller books. The bookcase is made with really light material, but it’s still sturdy and has a weight capacity of 130 pounds. The white color and decorative floral sides makes it really cute as a living room decor piece, and the curved top sets it a part from other bookcases. This bookcase is also really easy to assemble, as everything just snaps together.
Price: $39.99
Buy the D-line Four-Tier Storage Shelf here.
Pros:
- Great for smaller items and novels
- Decorative floral design
- Easy to assemble – snap together
- Less than $40
Cons:
- Arrives with an excessive amount of packaging
- Can’t hold larger books
Find more D-line Four-Tier Storage Shelf information and reviews here.
1 Comment
