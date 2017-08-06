Top 10 Best Smelling Candles 2018

Nothing freshens up your home like a strong smelling candle. Whether you love aromas that remind you of baked goods, a classic vanilla scent, or something floral, there are dozens of scents that will have your home smelling delicious in no time. While there are many unique candles to choose from, there are plenty of classic candle choices as well that will look beautiful paired with any home decor.
When trying to pick a scent, think about what room you will be putting the candle in. Fresh, clean scents are nice in kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry rooms, while something warmer and sweeter is great for living areas and bedrooms. If you want a candle that’s low maintenance, keep an eye out for candles with wicks that don’t need to be trimmed. If a clean burning candle is important to you, make sure you find candles that are made with all natural soy wax.
Read on for our round-up of the best smelling candles, broken down by type of scent.
1. Best Vanilla Smelling Candle: Hawaiian Candle & Bath Company Vanilla Bean Candle
You can’t go wrong with a classic, vanilla scented candle. It’s an aroma that’s liked by everyone, and it can be a great neutralizer in your home. This soy candle has a sweet vanilla bean scent that is slightly stronger than a plain vanilla candle. An added benefit with soy wax is that it doesn’t contain any toxic materials or lead. This candle comes in a set of two, and is packaged in a beautiful acacia bowl. This bowl is a great decorative piece, and can be reused afterwards as a container for jewelry, candy, knick-knacks, and more.
Price: $35
Buy the Hawaiian Candle & Bath Company Vanilla Bean Candle here.
Pros:
- Sweet vanilla bean aroma
- Set of two candles
- Packaged in a reusable acacia bowl
- Made with soy wax
Cons:
- Vanilla scent is too plain for some people
- Wick needs to be trimmed
Find more Hawaiian Candle & Bath Company Vanilla Bean Candle information and reviews here.
2. Best Sweet Smelling Candle: Old Factory Bake Shop Candles
Your house can constantly smell like your baking the day away with this Bake Shop set of candles, that includes sugar cookie, chocolate fudge, and cinnamon crisp scents. You can separate the scents for individual aromas, or you can light them all together for a cohesive bake shop smell. The candles are handmade in the USA with natural soy wax, and they have self-trimming candle wicks, so they are very low maintenance. Each of the candles is four ounces, and has a burn time of 25-30 hours. The packaging is really cute, and would make a great gift or decorative item in your kitchen.
Price: $28.97
Buy the Old Factory Bake Shop Candles here.
Pros:
- Three bake shop scented candles
- Self-trimming wicks
- Handmade in the USA
- Great packaging makes the set ideal for gifts and decor
Cons:
- Candles are small
- Aroma is not strong enough for some people
- More expensive than other candles
Find more Old Factory Bake Shop Candles information and reviews here.
3. Best Coffee Candle: Swan Creek Candle Roasted Espresso Jar Candle
Caffeine addicts will love the rich smell of this candle, as it will have your house smelling like sweet, freshly brewed coffee all day long. The candle also has a label printed on the front with coffee candle themed words, that looks cute as is but could also be removed. At 24 ounces, this jar candle is a nice size and has a burn time of 110 hours. The lid helps to contain the smell when the candle is not in use, and you can also use it as a flame snuffer. The roasted espresso candle would go great near a breakfast bar set-up, and would also be a nice gift for your coffee-loving friend.
Price: $25.55
Buy the Swan Creek Candle Roasted Espresso Jar Candle here.
Pros:
- Sweet coffee aroma
- Burn time of 110 hours
- 100% soy wax
- Large candle – 24 oz
Cons:
- Aroma is too sweet for some people
- Lid is hard to unscrew initially
- A little expensive for one candle
Find more Swan Creek Candle Roasted Espresso Jar Candle information and reviews here.
4. Best Beach Smelling Candle: Paddywax Candles Aqua Ocean Tide and Sea Salt Candle
Beach scented candles not only have a very clean aroma, they also leave you feeling relaxed and like you’re on vacation. This beach-themed candle is scented with ocean tide and sea salt, and is hand-poured into an aqua colored jar. The candle has a burn time of 60 hours, and is 9.5 ounces. Made in the USA, the candle is purely soy wax. The mason jar style of the candle is really popular right now, and would look nice in a bathroom, living room, or kitchen.
Price: $15.99 (18 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Paddywax Candles Aqua Ocean Tide and Sea Salt Candle here.
Pros:
- Nice beach smell
- Burn time of 60 hours
- All natural soy wax
- Cute mason jar design
Cons:
- Aqua colored jar won’t match with all home decor
- Scent isn’t strong enough for some people
Find more Paddywax Candles Aqua Ocean Tide and Sea Salt Candle information and reviews here.
5. Best Fruity Smelling Candles: Way Out West Fruity Jar Candles
Fruity candles have a way of making your home smell sweet like summertime all year long. This pack of two candles features two fruity scents: mimosa and champagne apple. The mimosa scented candle has notes of sugared grapefruit, tropical citrus, melon, and orange. The champagne apple candle smells fresh and sweet, and is reminiscent of a green apple. Each of the candles is eight ounces, and has a burn time of 40-45 hours. With natural cotton wick and a natural soy/paraffin wax blend, the candle burns clean. The fruity candle set would also make a great gift, as the candles are in cute mason jars and the entire set is beautifully packaged. There is also a bonus wick dipper included, with means you can extinguish your candle smoke free.
Price: $29.99
Buy the Way Out West Fruity Jar Candle here.
Pros:
- Two fruity scents
- Made with all natural soy wax and an all natural candle wick
- Bonus wick dipper
- Nice packaging makes it a great gift item
Cons:
- Burn time isn’t as long as some candles
- Scent may not spread very far
Find more Way Out West Fruity Jar Candles information and reviews here.
6. Best Woodsy Smelling Candle: Thymes Frasier Fir Green Glass Candle
When walking through the woods, it’s so nice to stop, take and deep breath, and inhale some of that majestic mountain smell. This candle bottles that smell in a glass, as it’s a combination of Siberian fir needles, cedarwood, and sandalwood. The candle is three inches tall and 6.5 ounces. It’s packaged in a green glass jar, so it would look beautiful in a home that had a lot of neutral colors and earth tones. While this candle can make your home smell beautiful year-round, it’s especially nice during the winter and at Christmas time.
Price: $36.23
Buy the Thymes Frasier Fir Green Glass Candle here.
Pros:
- Smells like the forest
- Comes in a unique green tinted glass
- 6.5 ounces and three inches tall, so it’s a good sized candle
- Great for winter and Christmas time
Cons:
- Not made with soy wax
- Kind of pricey for one candle
Find more Thymes Frasier Fir Green Glass Candle information and reviews here.
7. Best Floral Smellng Candle: Trapp Bob’s Flower Shoppe Scented Candle
If you love the smell of fresh cut flowers, this flower shop scented candle will be a great addition to your candle collection. The seven ounce soy wax blend candle has a nice mixture of fresh floral scents and cut green stems, so it smells like you are in an actual flower shop. The scent is noticeable but not overwhelming or perfume-y, which is the case with some flower-scented candles. With a burn time of 50 hours, the candle will last awhile too, and it makes a great spring scent. The candle is in a glass jar, and is packaged in a cute house-shaped box.
Price: $27.15
Buy the Trapp Bob’s Flower Shoppe Scented Candle here.
Pros:
- Smells like a flower shop
- Burn time of 50 hours
- Cute packaging makes a nice gift
- Strong smell but not perfume-y
Cons:
- A little pricey for one candle
- Doesn’t come with a lid or flame extinguisher
Find more Trapp Bob’s Flower Shoppe Scented Candle information and reviews here.
8. Best Fall Scented Candle: Chesapeake Bay Company Pumpkin Latte Candle
Once sweater weather rolls around, it’s time to bust out the pumpkin scented candles. There is something about the syrupy warm scent of pumpkin that screams fall, and makes you want to curl up on your couch with a cozy blanket and a good book. This soy wax blend candle has a pumpkin latte aroma that has notes of brown sugar, maple, vanilla, praline, pecans, and pumpkin frosting. It’s a delicious scent that fills the room, and has a nice throw, too. This double-wick tin is cute and decorative, and could be reused for other items after the candle burns down. The tin has a 20 hour burn time, so it’s not the longest burn time in the world, but if you really love the scent, it’s available in a large jar form as well.
Price: $15
Buy the Chesapeake Bay Company Pumpkin Latte Candle here.
Pros:
- Warm and sweet pumpkin aroma is perfect for fall
- Comes in a decorative reusable tin with double wicks
- Inexpensive compared to other single candles
- Soy wax blend delivers a clean burn
Cons:
- Need to consistently trim wick to 1/8-inch long
- Not a very long burn time
Find more Chesapeake Bay Company Pumpkin Latte Candle information and reviews here.
9. Best Smelling Candle for Pet Odor: Gerrard Larriett Lavender & Chamomile Aromatherapy Candle
This lavender and chamomile candle is the ultimate stress reliever. Lavender helps reduce anxiety and stress, while chamomile eliminates sadness and sluggishness, leaving you feeling happier and recharged. This all natural soy wax candle not only helps you relax, it also works as a strong deodorizer, especially for pet odors. The candle is six ounces, and has a 40 hour burn time, and it’s packaged in a reusable apothecary jar. There is also a gift box included, so this candle would make a great gift for the pet lover in your life.
Price: $14
Buy the Gerrard Larriett Lavender & Chamomile Aromatherapy Candle here.
Pros:
- Relaxing lavender and chamomile aroma
- Works well to deodorize pet odors
- All natural soy wax
- Gift box included
Cons:
- No lid or flame extinguisher included
- Label is not very decorative
Find more Gerrard Larriett Lavender & Chamomile Aromatherapy Candle information and reviews here.
10. Best Clean Smelling Candle: Our Own Candle Company Fresh Linen
Sometimes you just want to bypass all of the sweet and sugary scents, and go for a candle that smells fresh and clean. This candle smells like a new dryer sheet, so it has a simple, crisp aroma that’s really refreshing. It’s perfect for laundry rooms and bathrooms, and will leave your entire home smelling brand new. The 13 ounce jar candle has a soy and paraffin wax blend, and it has a really long burn time of 100 hours. The candle is made in the USA, and can be ordered as one candle, or in packs of two or three.
Price: $9.99 for one, $19.90 for two, and $26.99 for three
Buy the Our Own Candle Company Fresh Linen here.
Pros:
- Fresh, clean scent
- 100 hour burn time
- Made in the USA
- Lead free wick
Cons:
- Need to keep wick trimmed to 1/4 inch
- Scent is too strong for some people
Find more Our Own Candle Company Fresh Linen information and reviews here.
