Top 10 Best Smelling Candles 2018

Nothing freshens up your home like a strong smelling candle. Whether you love aromas that remind you of baked goods, a classic vanilla scent, or something floral, there are dozens of scents that will have your home smelling delicious in no time. While there are many unique candles to choose from, there are plenty of classic candle choices as well that will look beautiful paired with any home decor.

When trying to pick a scent, think about what room you will be putting the candle in. Fresh, clean scents are nice in kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry rooms, while something warmer and sweeter is great for living areas and bedrooms. If you want a candle that’s low maintenance, keep an eye out for candles with wicks that don’t need to be trimmed. If a clean burning candle is important to you, make sure you find candles that are made with all natural soy wax.

Read on for our round-up of the best smelling candles, broken down by type of scent.

1. Best Vanilla Smelling Candle: Hawaiian Candle & Bath Company Vanilla Bean Candle

You can’t go wrong with a classic, vanilla scented candle. It’s an aroma that’s liked by everyone, and it can be a great neutralizer in your home. This soy candle has a sweet vanilla bean scent that is slightly stronger than a plain vanilla candle. An added benefit with soy wax is that it doesn’t contain any toxic materials or lead. This candle comes in a set of two, and is packaged in a beautiful acacia bowl. This bowl is a great decorative piece, and can be reused afterwards as a container for jewelry, candy, knick-knacks, and more.

Price: $35

Pros:

Sweet vanilla bean aroma

Set of two candles

Packaged in a reusable acacia bowl

Made with soy wax

Cons:

Vanilla scent is too plain for some people

Wick needs to be trimmed

2. Best Sweet Smelling Candle: Old Factory Bake Shop Candles

Your house can constantly smell like your baking the day away with this Bake Shop set of candles, that includes sugar cookie, chocolate fudge, and cinnamon crisp scents. You can separate the scents for individual aromas, or you can light them all together for a cohesive bake shop smell. The candles are handmade in the USA with natural soy wax, and they have self-trimming candle wicks, so they are very low maintenance. Each of the candles is four ounces, and has a burn time of 25-30 hours. The packaging is really cute, and would make a great gift or decorative item in your kitchen.

Price: $28.97

Pros:

Three bake shop scented candles

Self-trimming wicks

Handmade in the USA

Great packaging makes the set ideal for gifts and decor

Cons:

Candles are small

Aroma is not strong enough for some people

More expensive than other candles

3. Best Coffee Candle: Swan Creek Candle Roasted Espresso Jar Candle

Caffeine addicts will love the rich smell of this candle, as it will have your house smelling like sweet, freshly brewed coffee all day long. The candle also has a label printed on the front with coffee candle themed words, that looks cute as is but could also be removed. At 24 ounces, this jar candle is a nice size and has a burn time of 110 hours. The lid helps to contain the smell when the candle is not in use, and you can also use it as a flame snuffer. The roasted espresso candle would go great near a breakfast bar set-up, and would also be a nice gift for your coffee-loving friend.

Price: $25.55

Pros:

Sweet coffee aroma

Burn time of 110 hours

100% soy wax

Large candle – 24 oz

Cons:

Aroma is too sweet for some people

Lid is hard to unscrew initially

A little expensive for one candle

4. Best Beach Smelling Candle: Paddywax Candles Aqua Ocean Tide and Sea Salt Candle

Beach scented candles not only have a very clean aroma, they also leave you feeling relaxed and like you’re on vacation. This beach-themed candle is scented with ocean tide and sea salt, and is hand-poured into an aqua colored jar. The candle has a burn time of 60 hours, and is 9.5 ounces. Made in the USA, the candle is purely soy wax. The mason jar style of the candle is really popular right now, and would look nice in a bathroom, living room, or kitchen.

Price: $15.99 (18 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Nice beach smell

Burn time of 60 hours

All natural soy wax

Cute mason jar design

Cons:

Aqua colored jar won’t match with all home decor

Scent isn’t strong enough for some people

5. Best Fruity Smelling Candles: Way Out West Fruity Jar Candles

Fruity candles have a way of making your home smell sweet like summertime all year long. This pack of two candles features two fruity scents: mimosa and champagne apple. The mimosa scented candle has notes of sugared grapefruit, tropical citrus, melon, and orange. The champagne apple candle smells fresh and sweet, and is reminiscent of a green apple. Each of the candles is eight ounces, and has a burn time of 40-45 hours. With natural cotton wick and a natural soy/paraffin wax blend, the candle burns clean. The fruity candle set would also make a great gift, as the candles are in cute mason jars and the entire set is beautifully packaged. There is also a bonus wick dipper included, with means you can extinguish your candle smoke free.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Two fruity scents

Made with all natural soy wax and an all natural candle wick

Bonus wick dipper

Nice packaging makes it a great gift item

Cons:

Burn time isn’t as long as some candles

Scent may not spread very far

6. Best Woodsy Smelling Candle: Thymes Frasier Fir Green Glass Candle

When walking through the woods, it’s so nice to stop, take and deep breath, and inhale some of that majestic mountain smell. This candle bottles that smell in a glass, as it’s a combination of Siberian fir needles, cedarwood, and sandalwood. The candle is three inches tall and 6.5 ounces. It’s packaged in a green glass jar, so it would look beautiful in a home that had a lot of neutral colors and earth tones. While this candle can make your home smell beautiful year-round, it’s especially nice during the winter and at Christmas time.

Price: $36.23

Pros:

Smells like the forest

Comes in a unique green tinted glass

6.5 ounces and three inches tall, so it’s a good sized candle

Great for winter and Christmas time

Cons:

Not made with soy wax

Kind of pricey for one candle

7. Best Floral Smellng Candle: Trapp Bob’s Flower Shoppe Scented Candle

If you love the smell of fresh cut flowers, this flower shop scented candle will be a great addition to your candle collection. The seven ounce soy wax blend candle has a nice mixture of fresh floral scents and cut green stems, so it smells like you are in an actual flower shop. The scent is noticeable but not overwhelming or perfume-y, which is the case with some flower-scented candles. With a burn time of 50 hours, the candle will last awhile too, and it makes a great spring scent. The candle is in a glass jar, and is packaged in a cute house-shaped box.

Price: $27.15

Pros:

Smells like a flower shop

Burn time of 50 hours

Cute packaging makes a nice gift

Strong smell but not perfume-y

Cons:

A little pricey for one candle

Doesn’t come with a lid or flame extinguisher

8. Best Fall Scented Candle: Chesapeake Bay Company Pumpkin Latte Candle

Once sweater weather rolls around, it’s time to bust out the pumpkin scented candles. There is something about the syrupy warm scent of pumpkin that screams fall, and makes you want to curl up on your couch with a cozy blanket and a good book. This soy wax blend candle has a pumpkin latte aroma that has notes of brown sugar, maple, vanilla, praline, pecans, and pumpkin frosting. It’s a delicious scent that fills the room, and has a nice throw, too. This double-wick tin is cute and decorative, and could be reused for other items after the candle burns down. The tin has a 20 hour burn time, so it’s not the longest burn time in the world, but if you really love the scent, it’s available in a large jar form as well.

Price: $15

Pros:

Warm and sweet pumpkin aroma is perfect for fall

Comes in a decorative reusable tin with double wicks

Inexpensive compared to other single candles

Soy wax blend delivers a clean burn

Cons:

Need to consistently trim wick to 1/8-inch long

Not a very long burn time

9. Best Smelling Candle for Pet Odor: Gerrard Larriett Lavender & Chamomile Aromatherapy Candle

This lavender and chamomile candle is the ultimate stress reliever. Lavender helps reduce anxiety and stress, while chamomile eliminates sadness and sluggishness, leaving you feeling happier and recharged. This all natural soy wax candle not only helps you relax, it also works as a strong deodorizer, especially for pet odors. The candle is six ounces, and has a 40 hour burn time, and it’s packaged in a reusable apothecary jar. There is also a gift box included, so this candle would make a great gift for the pet lover in your life.

Price: $14

Pros:

Relaxing lavender and chamomile aroma

Works well to deodorize pet odors

All natural soy wax

Gift box included

Cons:

No lid or flame extinguisher included

Label is not very decorative

10. Best Clean Smelling Candle: Our Own Candle Company Fresh Linen

Sometimes you just want to bypass all of the sweet and sugary scents, and go for a candle that smells fresh and clean. This candle smells like a new dryer sheet, so it has a simple, crisp aroma that’s really refreshing. It’s perfect for laundry rooms and bathrooms, and will leave your entire home smelling brand new. The 13 ounce jar candle has a soy and paraffin wax blend, and it has a really long burn time of 100 hours. The candle is made in the USA, and can be ordered as one candle, or in packs of two or three.

Price: $9.99 for one, $19.90 for two, and $26.99 for three

Pros:

Fresh, clean scent

100 hour burn time

Made in the USA

Lead free wick

Cons:

Need to keep wick trimmed to 1/4 inch

Scent is too strong for some people

