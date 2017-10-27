Top 10 Best Tabletop Christmas Trees 2018

I love tiny Christmas trees. Maybe it’s my love of miniatures or the fact that, in our home, we always have a larger holiday tree and a tiny, tabletop tree that we hide tiny gifts under. They’re fun, they’re cute, and they’re the perfect decoration whether or not you have room in your home for a full-size tree. They’re easy to store, require little if any decoration, and many even come pre-lit or pre-decorated.

A tabletop tree is anywhere from a few inches tall up to around three feet tall, which is a huge range. Three feet might seem a little big for a tabletop tree, but it makes for a dramatic decoration or a perfect height for your main Christmas tree so it doesn’t seem unbalanced or overwhelmed by presents.

If you’re here because you think you can’t fit a regular tree in your space, try checking out my guides to the best pencil Christmas trees and the best half Christmas trees for walls and corners for space-saving options that are a little larger than table top trees.

Here for the tabletop trees? Heck yes, me too.

Things you can do with a tabletop Christmas tree.

Decorate your desk and make your office mates jealous.

Use as a centerpiece for your holiday feast.

Put it under your larger Christmas tree to create Tree-Ception.

Let your kids’ toys have their very own to-scale Christmas tree.

Gift matching miniature trees to long-distance friends and family so you can all symbolically gather around the same tree.

Use as part of your Christmas toy train or miniatures landscape.

Let your kids have their very own tree for their room as a holiday nightlight.

As the perfect Christmas decoration for anywhere really.

If you’re wondering what you decorate a tabletop Christmas tree with–try miniature Christmas tree decorations, including these battery operated string lights, adorable tiny Christmas balls, mini star tree topper, and miniature tree skirt.

If you haven’t found the perfect tree yet, these are the best tabletop Christmas trees of 2017.

1. Best Traditional Tabletop Christmas Tree: National Tree 24 Inch Majestic Fir Christmas Tree With Lights

I think 24 inches is the sweet spot for a miniature tree–small enough to work in tiny spaces, but not so small that you can’t fit presents under it or decorate it with small ornaments. This tree has the traditional, bottle brush flat needles you grew up with and fluffs out to an 18 inch diameter. It’s pre-lit with 30 white lights and comes with spare bulbs and fuses. These lights are not battery operated and you will need access to an outlet to run them. The base is wrapped in a festively dark red fabric so you don’t have to worry about covering up a plain-looking stand or getting a tree skirt. The Majestic Fir is also available in gold fabric if that better fits your decor.

Price: $21.99 (45 percent off MSRP)

2. Best Real Tabletop Christmas Tree: Jackson & Perkins Live Potted Miniature Alberta Spruce Christmas Tree

Just because you have to go small, doesn’t necessarily mean you have to go fake. This tabletop live Christmas tree from Jackson & Perkins is a beautiful way to have your mini Christmas tree without sacrificing the live tree experience. You can’t beat that smell. Because it’s a real tree, height will vary between around 23 and 29 inches, all within a safe tabletop range. The Alberta Spruce comes in a pot made to resemble a tree truck by being lined with twigs on the outside.

The tree arrives fully decorated with pinecones, two-tone bronze and gold jingle bell garland, miniature bird ornaments, shatterproof Christmas balls, and gold glitter “peace” ornament. You also get a string of mini lights, batteries included, to light up your mini tree. When the season is over, your little spruce can be safely transplanted outside or two a bigger pot. These trees won’t start shipping until November 13, that way, you can be sure your tree with be fresh and perfect for Christmas. It also makes for a lovely gift as it arrives in a beautiful box that already includes all your decorations.

Price: $87.95

3. Best Real-Looking Artificial Tabletop Christmas Tree: National Tree 3 Foot ‘Feel Real’ Norwegian Seedling Tree

When you’re longing for a real Christmas tree, a “Feel Real” tree is the way to go. Unlike traditional bottle brush flat needles, “Feel Real” type artificial trees use molds of actual pine tree branches to make plastic replicas. In this way the needles are more rounded, 3D, and realistic. The softer plastic also makes the needles have a more realistic feel to them and they way they behave when hanging ornaments. Nothing can be as lifelike as the real thing, but for an artificial tree, this is about as close as it gets. You’ll definitely be able to fool some people from a distance.

At three feet tall and a diameter of 26 inches, this is one of the largest trees on the list, but gives you plenty of room for lights and ornaments with its 282 branch tips. The sparser branches looks just like the real spruce saplings you can buy for the season and the burlap covered base is both rustic and true to what tree farmers use to protect tree roots. I recently featured another “Real Feel” tree from National Tree in my best pencil Christmas trees of 2017 guide.

Price: $58.08 (28 percent off MSRP)

4. Best Pre-Lit Tabletop Christmas Tree: GeekMyTree Tree Effects Tabletop Light Show Tree

For a mesmerizing centerpiece, this tree from GeekMyTree, comes with full-color LED lights and light up star tree topper. With a wireless remote you can select whatever solid color of the rainbow you want for your Christmas lights or star–or you can choose one of 50 preprogrammed animated light effect shows from twinkling white and blue to shifting through all the colors of the rainbow. In addition to the LED lights, this tree comes with translucent caps that you can snap onto your LED bulbs in the shape of snowflakes to make your lights even more festive. The base is covered in a rustic burlap so won’t need a skirt. The tree comes with a USB power cord, AC adapter, and the wireless remote with batteries included. This ever-changing light show will have everyone mesmerized.

Price: $54

5. Best Rustic Tabletop Christmas Tree: Vickerman Pre-Lit Snow Tip Pinecone & Berry Tree

For a more rustic look, this two foot tall, 16 inch diameter tabletop Christmas tree by Vickerman is lightly flocked for a fresh snow effect. Decorated with artificial red berries and real grapevines and pinecones, this tree is perfect for a homey cottage, cabin, or country aesthetic. While it only has 52 tips, the branches are wide and full. This tree comes pre-lit with 20 clear lights that are powered by an AC adapter so you’ll need access to an outlet for this one. The base is wrapped in burlap to complete the rustic effect.

Price: $43.83

6. Best Retro Tabletop Christmas Tree: ReLive Christmas Is Forever Lighted Tabletop Ceramic Tree

Did you grow up with these trees? I know I did. Bask in the warm glow of nostalgia with this ceramic tree and its 50 multicolored lights. A bulb housed inside the tree lights up, filling the 50 bulbs and clear star tree topper with light. It’s 14.5 inches tall if you count the star and 7.5 inches wide, which is a perfect size for a dining table or centerpiece tree. They have improved the design since I was a kid and now the 50 little bulbs aren’t removable so you won’t have little ones playing with the lights and then they end up lost somewhere. The lamp is electric so you’ll need access to an outlet. If the green glaze isn’t your style, this tree also comes in beautiful, vintage white.

Price: $49.95

7. Best Festive Tabletop Christmas Tree: National Tree Pre-Lit 2 Foot ‘Feel Real’ Colonial With Pinecones & Red Berries

For a battery-operated option, this two foot tabletop tree from National Tree is festive and compact. Instead of all the same type of branch, this tree combines a variety of long, white pine type thin needles, medium branches, and thinner spruce type branches with short needles. This, along with the slight shifting in the colors of green, gives if tree a unique, interesting look. The branches are from National Tree’s “Feel Real” line so they are molded from real tree branches for a life-life appearance and feel. Glossy red berries and real pinecones spruce up this spruce (see what I did there?) and make it perfect as is, but there’s still enough space for some decoration if you want them. At two feet tall and 14 inches wide, it’s a nice compact tree that’s pre-lit with 35 white LED bulbs that run on batteries. There’s also a timer option that will turn your tree on for six hours then off for the other 18 hours of the day.

Price: From $43.25

8. Best Cute Tabletop Christmas Tree: 12 Inch Mini Top Table Top Decorated Christmas Tree in Pink

Enough with the super realism–sometimes you just need a pink Christmas tree. These mini one foot tall cute little trees come in baby pink, purple, red, white, and black. With a diameter of only seven inches, these small trees will fit nearly anywhere. They’re perfect if you want your decoration to really get some attention or for a colorful tablescape. Fully poseable, these trees come decorated with silver pinecones, matching ribbon bows, and silver and complimentary colored Christmas balls. They arrive in a silver basket so you don’t need a tree skirt if you won’t want one. These are adorable little gifts. Being so small, they make for great desk decorations that really stand out in a crowd.

Price: $6.99

9. Best Cheap Tabletop Christmas Tree: Vickerman Carmel Pine Tree With Pinecones

This tabletop Christmas tree has a sapling look to it like an immature pine, the type you might buy potted. The needle design has a realistic look, especially considering they’re the traditional bottle brush flat needles and not plastic molds. The branches in trees with this kind of look are very thin so they’ll take some fluffing to get them looking full. Real pinecones dot the branches and the base is covered in a rustic burlap. It’s unlit and has plenty of room for miniature ornaments. This tree is 18 inch tall and 14 inches wide, but it also comes in 24 inches tall, 30 inches tall, and 36 inches tall.

Price: From $12.99

10. Best Tabletop Christmas Tree for Peanuts Fans: Charlie Brown Christmas Tree With Blanket

If A Charlie Brown Christmas is a staple of your holiday season, this adorable little tree brings the classic into your home. It’s 24 inches at its tallest, but the flexible wire can be bent and positioned however you like it, including in the drooping, sad Charlie Brown tree shape. The branches are covered in soft, brown paper-tape and the needles are bottle brush style. You also get the one Christmas ball ornament and a small piece of blue fabric to represent Linus’ blanket. This would make a nice gift for the Peanuts lover in your life, along with the 50th Anniversary Edition of A Charlie Brown Christmas DVD.

Price: $13.64

