Top 10 Best Christmas Door Wreaths (2018)

If you’re someone who likes to deck the halls for the holidays, then buying a wreath for your front door is a must have decoration. It adds so much festivity to the exterior of your house, and unlike stringing lights, wreaths are easy to install.

Rather than purchasing a real wreath that will only last one season (and that will shed pine needles all over your home), consider an artificial wreath instead. You’ll be able to use it for several Christmas seasons. It’s the most logical and economical choice by far.

Whether your style is simple and neutral, or you like to go big and bold with lots of red and green, we’ve found a wreath for you. Shop our favorites below.