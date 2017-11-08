Top 10 Best Christmas Door Wreaths (2018)

If you’re someone who likes to deck the halls for the holidays, then buying a wreath for your front door is a must have decoration. It adds so much festivity to the exterior of your house, and unlike stringing lights, wreaths are easy to install.
Rather than purchasing a real wreath that will only last one season (and that will shed pine needles all over your home), consider an artificial wreath instead. You’ll be able to use it for several Christmas seasons. It’s the most logical and economical choice by far.
Whether your style is simple and neutral, or you like to go big and bold with lots of red and green, we’ve found a wreath for you. Shop our favorites below.
Crestwood Spruce Christmas Wreath
This best-selling wreath is currently on sale for almost 50 percent off, just in time for the holiday season. It has tons of holiday inspired adornments like clear lights for some sparkle, pine cones, and cheerful red berries. Keep in mind, this wreath does need to be plugged into an outlet, so it’s best suited for an inside door or displayed in a window. Purchase this coordinating garland to display on your mantle for a cohesive look.
National Tree Colonial Wreath With Pine Cones
If you want your wreath to have light but don’t have an outlet conveniently located, this battery operated wreath is a nice option. It looks extremely realistic, with tons of greenery, red berries, and pine cones. The batteries are set to a timer, so your wreath will stay lit for six hours, before automatically turning off. Purchase this wreath hanger so you don’t have to hammer or drill a permanent hole in your door.
Velvet Poinsettia Wreath
This wreath is a bit different than the traditional green pine look, with bright and bold poinsettias. The wreath is 20 inches in diameter, made with velvet-like faux blooms for an impactful look. Since the wreath is artificial, you can use it each Christmas for many years to come. Looking for a mix of green and red? Check out this alternative option.
Wreath With Red & White Ornaments
Dreaming of a white Christmas? This gorgeous and luxurious wreath is worth every penny for a true statement piece on your front door. The flocked evergreen branch tips look as though they’re covered in a dusting of fresh snow, trimmed with red berries and shiny ball ornaments. The wreath is a nice size, measuring 24 inches in diameter. Don’t forget to buy some Christmas stockings for the chimney too.
Juniper Pine Wreath
If you’re someone who prefers classic and simple styles, then you’ll love this affordable wreath, which skips all the over the top adornments for a neutral decoration. The 26 inch wreath has tons of five star reviews from past purchasers, all remarking on the quality of this product. Hang this wreath on your door, above your fireplace, or in a window. You can find the matching garland for this design here.
Holiday Holly & Berry Wreath
It doesn’t get much more festive than this holly and berry wreath, with gorgeous green and white holly leaves sprinkled with red berries throughout. The large wreath goes with both traditional and modern decor and is extremely affordable. Find a spot in your home for this beautiful mistletoe ball for even more holiday cheer.
Decorative Collection Elegance Wreath With Clear Lights
Bring the glow of the holiday season to life with this gorgeous gold Christmas wreath. The wreath comes pre-strung with 100 clear lights, gold glittered twigs, gold leaves, pine cones, and gold ball ornaments. The battery operation means you can hang this on your front door without access to an outlet. If you’re a fan of the gold but this wreath isn’t your style, check out this alternative option.
Vickerman White Indoor & Outdoor Berry Wreath
Red and green decor isn’t for everyone, even during the Christmas season. If you prefer to decorate with neutral colors, this white, 28 inch, weather resistant wreath is designed with faux wild berries that will last for seasons to come. If you are a fan of festive holiday colors, this wreath is also available in red.
Winter Frost Christmas Wreath
While the cost of this wreath is on the higher side, the lush design and large size makes it worth the splurge. This wreath storage bag, which costs only $12.99, is the perfect place to store your wreath between seasons to keep it looking like new.
Northlight 18″ Snow Dusted Country Rustic Artificial Christmas Wreath with Berries and Pine Cones
This wreath provides the perfect amount of sparkle, while still remaining simple at the core of its design. Choose to arrange the branches in a narrow design for an 18 inch diameter, and fan them out wider for a broader 22 inch diameter. Grab this beautiful candle holder, adorned with pine leaves for your Christmas tablescape.
