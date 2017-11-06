Giving gifts is great, we all know that. But engraved gifts nudge it up a level. Personalized gifts let the recipient know you went to some extra trouble just for them. Think back to when you were a kid and you got an ID bracelet with your name on it. Or when someone gave you a watch with a nice message engraved on the back or a pendant with your monogram. To me, at least, those experiences always seem special because it means they really care! (Whether or not I am a materialist who equates love with money is another topic for a different day.)

UPDATED: This list was updated May 31, 2018. We updated all prices and replaced an item.

While an engraved, personalized gift seems like it might be a lotta extra work, here’s the cool thing about the engraved gifts on this list: they’re ultra easy to order, super easy to customize and they hardly take any extra time. Just a few on the list require a couple of extra days. Just about all of them can be ordered and delivered within five days.

Engraved Gifts For Her and For Him

Whether you’re looking for something for a woman or a man, we’ve split this list into two: for the ladies (the first half of the list) and for the gentlemen. But, really, almost all of them work for anybody. We do maintain that any engraved gift sends a very nice message so take your time and check out the 20 Best Engraved Gifts: Personalized for Her or Him 2018.

Engraved Gifts for Her

1. Her Silver Lining Custom Aluminum Cuff Bracelet

A very simple, very lovely custom engraved gift. This comes from Amazon’s Handmade Gift Shop, where you can find many unique and one-of-a-kind items. In this case, the bracelet is from Her Silver Lining based in Florida. You can choose from four different font styles and Her Silver Lining will engrave both the outside of the bracelet and the inside — with two different messages. The outside engraving allows up to 30 characters, while the inside features up to 20 characters. Because the piece is hand stamped, no two bracelets will look exactly alike. Another option (also from the Handmade Gift Shop) is a leather and copper model ($46).

Price: $19.99

2. GP Engraved Stainless Steel Angel Keychain in Gift Box

Could be a great answer for you if you’re looking for a nice, small gift for a work friend, etc. The stainless steel rectangular keychain is a very affordable engraved gift. The portion that’s engraved is the moveable (spins) slate within the rectangular frame. As you create your custom engraving you can choose from four different fonts and you get up to 15 letters. On the more lux side of things (about $23), this customizable leather keychain comes in a customized wooden box. For an even more affordable keychain (about $1.25), also in stainless steel with a black background, take a look at this from Forever Gifts USA.

Price: $4.96

3. Monogrammed Leather Business Card Holder with Engraved Wood Box

A terrific gift for the person who carries business cards. This engraved gift has two personalized elements: the business card holder and the gift box that the holder comes in. For the leather business card holder — which holds 30 cards — the initials are engraved in silver on a black metal stainless steel facing. The engraving on the wooden box is brown. Another option is this stainless steel case ($7.99) that can be personalized. It doesn’t come with a gift box but it does come with that extra bit of love that you’re showing by getting something personalized.

Price: $29.98

4. Personalized Maple Pen Set

There is all sorts of personalization going on here. The set comes with two pens: a roller ball pen and a ball point pen, both of which can be engraved. The set comes in a maple box that is also engraved. You can get up to 22 characters on the pens and up to 40 characters on the box. When you give this gift, include a note telling the receiver that they can inaugurate their pen set by writing you a nice thank you note.

Price: $34.95

5. Personalized Wood Non-Static Paddle Hair Brush

A very affordable and unique gift. When I showed it to my wife — a person who has hair and uses brushes — she was amazed at the low price and impressed with the positive reviews. The wood is natural color and the engraving is a darker shade of brown. Choose from 16 different font styles and you get two lines of engraving, with 20 characters per line. One reviewer says of the brush: “Brush is very nice. It doesn’t pull hair and doesn’t cause static.”

Price: $4.19

6. Personalized Small Cosmetics Bag

I know from keen observation (read: watching my wife) that a cosmetics bag is a gotta-have item for just about all makeup wearers. This custom, personalized gift comes in all sorts of styles: choose from 12 different fabrics and five different fonts and up to 12 characters. If you prefer, you can customize with a three letter monogram. Says one reviewer: “She loved it! It’s the perfect size for all of her cosmetics and travel sized soaps and things. The embroidery was beautiful.”

Price: $18.99

7. Oversized Customized Weekender Duffel Bag

A great idea for someone who travels a lot or needs a bag for the gym. Choose from any of eight different styles and each can be customized with five different fonts that come in 12 different colors. The bag measures 19 inches long, 12 inches high and eight inches wide. It has faux leather handles and also comes with a detachable shoulder strap. It has open pockets on each end and one pocket inside. Another, simpler option is a tote from Mud Pie ($26), which is an Amazon’s Choice piece. Comes with one letter on the canvas tote and you can choose from any letter of the alphabet (duh).

Price: $37.95

8. On The Rox Engraved Wine Glass

Great for the wine drinker in your life who would love an engraved gift that allowed them to partake in their favorite beverage. The glasses are sold individually and you can choose any letter of the alphabet. The glass works with red, white or sparkling wine and it’s pretty hefty because it holds almost 13 ounces. If you prefer stemless, these glasses ($14.95) might be fore you. Not only is this a nice, personalized gift to give, it’s very practical: the drinker with the glass won’t mix her or his glass up with anyone else.

Price: $14.99

9. Personalized Brass Door Knocker

A solid, classic brass finish door knocker that works great with custom engraving. The knocker is eight inches high and three and a half inches wide. It’s for a standard door thickness of 1.5 to 1.75 inches. You can choose up to three lines of personalization, with 10 characters per line. Perhaps include a card with the gift, wherein you impart to the recipient the secret knock you plan on using when you pay a visit.

Price: $32.99

Engraved Gifts for Him

10. Elk Ridge Engraved Pocket Knife

Regardless of whether or not the guy you’re buying for is a “knife guy,” this engraved gift will hit the bull’s-eye. First of all, the knife itself — which is a spring assisted folding pocket knife — is a solid piece of quality workmanship. There are 16 different colors and styles to choose from and they all include very attractive detailing. Beyond the product itself, the engraving can be totally customized. You get to choose from 21 different font styles and there’s room for two lines with 30 characters per line. If you want to notch it up a level, this professional hunting knife also comes in a customized wooden gift box ($69.99). One reviewer of the Elk Ridge Pocket Knife says their knife “will become a family heirloom.”

Price: $17.95

11. Personalized Engraved Glass Flask

A terrific gift from Amazon’s Handmade Gift Shop. This eight ounce glass container can be personalized with name, city and state — the idea is that it ends up looking as if the beverage inside is from the person’s own distillery (or what have you). The artisan shop — Crystal Imagery out of Pennsylvania — doesn’t just etch the personalization into the glass; instead, the glass around the personalized lettering is sand-carved down, which leaves the lettering sort of embossed and raised. This product, which would be great for the whiskey, Scotch, bourbon, etc., lover, gets amazingly positive reviews. Please note: the personalization takes between six and 10 days to complete, so keep that in mind if you’re ordering for a special occasion or a holiday. And tell the recipient to save the first toast for you.

Price: $29.50

12. Personalized Engraved Beer Mug

Like the item above, this one is from the artisans at Crystal Imagery. In this case, you get to choose one initial for the shield on the mug, and then you choose up to 14 characters for the banner that arcs at the bottom of the shield. For example, you could choose the letter “J” for the shield and the name “Jones” for the banner. But, of course, what you choose is up to you. Because this item is from Amazon’s Handmade Gift Shop, you need to give this one a bit more time: the company says to allow six to 10 days for the personalization. But a great aspect of this handmade item is that the people at Crystal Imagery seem to be very amenable to unique requests. They offer all sorts of other great personalized items, like a set of bourbon glasses ($38), a personalized shot glass ($15) and many more. Very beautiful examples of custom engraving. Remind the recipient to drink to your health.

Price: $26

13. Personalized Engraved Zippo Lighter in Black Ice Finish

He may or may not smoke, but he will dig the custom engraving on his cool Zippo. This one has a “black ice” finish. You can choose from 16 different font styles or, if you just want a monogram, there are four styles to choose from. Options are to add initials, names, dates or a message. If you want to add a unique item to this gift, how about this personalized wooden ashtray ($8.99)? Don’t forget: campfires, charcoal grills, fireplaces, candles, etc., all need to start somewhere, so this isn’t limited to a smoke.

Price: $19.93 (20 percent off MSRP)

14. Custom Engraved Cutting Board from Lily’s Atelier

For the guy who grills (or broils, or fries, or sautes, etc.), a great cutting board is indispensable. It becomes invaluable when it’s personalized with a custom engraving. This item is from Amazon’s Handmade Gift Shop: Lily’s Atelier does the design, engraving and hand finishing from their shop in Irvine, California. This cutting board, made from all-natural, high quality and durable wood stock, is 16×10.5 inches and it’s three-quarters of an inch thick. Options are either cherry or walnut. You can choose a date, and up to three names. The customization requires just a day or two extra. If, in fact, the guy is a griller, you could also nab this three piece grill set (spatula, fork and tongs) that comes in a customizable wooden box. As for the engraved cutting board, my sister-in-law got me a personalized cutting board for Christmas a couple years ago (not from Lily’s) and I can tell you it is a great gift. Again, because it’s practical but, mostly, because it just feels a little extra special because it’s engraved.

Price: $67.53

15. Personalized Engraved Wooden Valet Box

Show me a guy who breathes and I’ll show you a guy who, at one time or another, has a lot of stuff in his pockets. This cherrywood stained solid wood valet box has plenty of space for the smart phone, coins, keys, watches, and more. The valet box can be engraved with any three initials in an elegant style. The box measures 9″x5″x3.5″. This is from the company Personal Creations.

Price: $34.99

16. Personalized Engraved Bi-Fold Leather Wallet

An absolute classic here. It’s a standard size wallet that you can get with custom engraving. There is lots of variety here, with eight different font choices, six different color combinations (wallet/text) and up to 25 characters. The wallet includes credit card cuts inside, so this is a very practical gift. To go even more extravagant, take a look at this wallet, ($40.98) which can be personalized and comes in a wooden box — also personalized — and includes a metal “business card” that — you guessed it — can also be personalized.

Price: $19.99

17. Cross Calais Engraved Pen Set

This two pen set, from Cross, is like hitting two home runs in one at bat. First of all, they’re Cross pens: a renowned reputation and a lifetime mechanical warranty to back it. Beyond that, the Calais ballpoint style is a classic and you get one blue pen and one lustrous chrome pen. One has black ink, the other has blue ink. To top it all off, this is an engraved gift and you get your choice of two fonts and a total of 24 characters to go on the caps of the pens (same engraving goes on both pens). If you want to get a bit more spendy, this Cross Dayspring pen and pencil set ($109.99) is also customizable with engraving. Just think: you get this gift for someone, and they’ll no doubt write you a thank you note. At least…they should.

Price: $59.99

18. Custom Design Shop Personalized Engraved Journal

If he’s not a writer or journal keeper, this might be the nudge that gets him there. This engraved gift has really nice detailing with the contrasting stitching on the olive colored front and back covers. Even more contrast comes with the spine and the elastic closure. You have your choice of four colors. The notebook features 96 sheets of cream colored, lined, acid free pages. Choose between six different fonts for the engraving. And then have him write you a few lines about what a great person you are for getting him such a great gift that set his creative side free.

Price: $14.99

19. Custom Engraved Leather and Stainless Steel ID Bracelet

Classic ID bracelets have a long history for a reason: they’re a solid, can’t miss gift. This one has a tang buckle clasp with pin holes for adjustability. The ID portion of the bracelet is beefy and accommodates up to three lines with 20 characters per line. (Remember: the more you have engraved, the smaller the lettering.) Choose between 12 different fonts or, if you prefer, three different fonts for a monogram. Engraving is free — it’s included in the price.

Price: $19.95

20. Lifetime Creations Personalized Bar Mirror

Perhaps even more important than the fact that you both like this cool, personalized mirror, it’s the fact that your friends and family will love it when they come over to the house. This custom engraved mirror is 24×36 inches (total size when framed is 28×40 inches), but you can also opt for the smaller, less expensive 18×24 inch version. The frame is solid hardwood with a ready-to-hang wire attached to the back. It features two beer mugs and the saying “Great Times, Great Friends.” You get to choose up to 20 characters for the name and four characters for the year.

Price: $324.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.