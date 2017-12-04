Budget Xmas: Top 20 Best Cheap Christmas Stockings

Decorating for the holidays can be an expensive feat. It’s more than just the Christmas stockings. It’s the stocking holders, and the tree, the skirt for the tree, the wreaths, the lights… and this is all before you even tackle your Christmas gift list.

Shopping for items that are inexpensive, on-sale, and affordable is one way to keep yourself from overspending early in the season, while still making your house festive and merry for the holiday. Christmas stockings typically start around $20 and go up from there, especially if your shopping in pricey home decor stores. Avoid the costly purchase of high end stockings for one of the options on this list. Most cost under $10, with plenty of styles and sizes to choose from.

While Christmas stockings are a personal design decision, the traditional knit stockings at the top of this list are our top pick. They have a warm and cozy vibe cabin vibe that will make the perfect addition to any fireplace this holiday season.