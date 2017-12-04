Budget Xmas: Top 20 Best Cheap Christmas Stockings

Decorating for the holidays can be an expensive feat. It’s more than just the Christmas stockings. It’s the stocking holders, and the tree, the skirt for the tree, the wreaths, the lights… and this is all before you even tackle your Christmas gift list.
Shopping for items that are inexpensive, on-sale, and affordable is one way to keep yourself from overspending early in the season, while still making your house festive and merry for the holiday. Christmas stockings typically start around $20 and go up from there, especially if your shopping in pricey home decor stores. Avoid the costly purchase of high end stockings for one of the options on this list. Most cost under $10, with plenty of styles and sizes to choose from.
While Christmas stockings are a personal design decision, the traditional knit stockings at the top of this list are our top pick. They have a warm and cozy vibe cabin vibe that will make the perfect addition to any fireplace this holiday season.
Kurt Adler Red Knit Stockings
With tons of room, these 22 inch stockings can be filled to the brim with all sorts of goodies. They’re highly rated due to their quality construction and there’s no question that they will look great on your mantel. The neutral design makes it easy to incorporate them into existing decor in your home.
Burlap Christmas Stockings
These burlap Christmas stockings are as cheap as they come at $3.25 each. You won’t be sacrificing quality though, made with high quality burlap that’s strong and durable. The stockings are each finished with a red or green cuff, some solid and some chevron to switch up the look just slightly from stocking to stocking, but keeping the look cohesive overall.
Kurt Adler Red & Cream Knit Stockings
Choose between a set of two or four, depending on how big your family is. The red and cream knit stockings come in two different designs, complete with fun and festive cream pom poms. The stockings have a vintage look and feel to them, and cost less than $10 each for an inexpensive way to decorate.
Chunky Knit Christmas Stocking
If you’re someone who likes simple and neutral decor, these chunky knit Christmas stockings can be ordered in the beautiful soft ivory (pictured above), as well and a deep green and a festive red depending on your style. All of the stockings are just under $7, quite inexpensive given the high quality and durable yarn used to make these.
Plush 3D Applique Style Felt Christmas Stockings
These stockings are available in sets of three, making each stocking just around $8. The stockings have tons of visual interest and are great if you want something a little bit more involved than a plain green, white, or red stocking. Choose between several designs that feature Santa, reindeer, and snowmen. Each stocking measures 18” x 6”, perfect for filling with a slew of gifts. You’ll find a convenient felt loop on each for easy and convenient hanging.
Knit Christmas Stockings
Unlike most Christmas stockings, you can choose from a variety of sizes with these adorable polka dot knit stockings. They’re available in 15″, 16″, 18″ and 20″ designs. Opt for the size you like best, or grab some bigger stockings for the adults and smaller ones for the kids. These stockings vary in price depending on size.
Classic Hand Embroidered Christmas Stockings
While most Christmas stockings are designed using the traditional holiday color scheme of red and green, it’s nice to have some options with more neutral tones like grey and white. The look is still festive, with holiday motifs and some sparkle included in their design. You can purchase sets of three for around $25, or opt to purchase single stockings for around $12 a pop, depending on the style.
Needlepoint Christmas Stocking: Reindeer
Embroidered stockings are a popular choice for many families. They have a classic and traditional look, and make your Christmas decor a bit more special through personalization. Unfortunately, embroidered and personalized Christmas stockings often cost between $50 – $75, making them an expensive option. While $30 isn’t cheap, it’s a fraction of what embroidered stockings typically cost. The velvet and needlepoint stockings can be customized at checkout and delivered within a week.
Plush 3D Classic Large Christmas Stockings
Great for both adults and children, these inexpensive Christmas stockings cost under $7 each. The embroidered cuff reads “Merry Christmas” with plush 3D designs of Santa Claus and a snowmen on the base. If you’re hosting a Christmas dinner with family or friends, buy this 14 pack of mini Christmas stockings, great to hold a treat or the silverware at each place setting.
Red Tartan Christmas Stocking
Plaid is one of the most popular Christmas patterns, especially when it’s red and green. These stockings are one of the least expensive options on this list, available in several trendy tartan designs. All of the designs are finished with a plush white fur cuff for a cozy look. If you have a furry friend in your family, you’ll want to purchase this coordinating dog stocking for them.
Furry Pom Pom Fabric Christmas Stockings
Plush fur cuffs, knitted designs, and a low price tag makes these a great choice if you’re on the hunt for the perfect Christmas stockings. Each stocking measures 12”W x 19”H x 2”D, for a nice amount of room for stuffing and has two festive pom poms hanging down from the fur cuff.
The Cotton & Canvas Co. Personalized Single Monogram Christmas Stocking
If a full name embroidery isn’t your style, you can still personalize the stockings hanging on your mantle with a simple monogram. We love the look of these for a simple, classic, and clean vibe.
Kurt Adler Fabric Plaid Stocking with Faux Fur Cuff
If you’re not sure what style Christmas stocking to decorate with this season, buffalo plaid and is easy choice that will never go out of style. The stocking has a relatively neutral color palette and the high quality fabric will last for years to come.
Burlap Christmas Stocking With Red Plaid Tartan Cuff
This stocking has all the elements if you like a woodsy or rustic style. The tartan cuff, tree and reindeer motif, and burlap base all make an awesome design. The stocking costs just over $10, and comes with a convenient hook for hanging on your mantle. The high quality fabrics used will keep this stocking around for seasons to come.
Buffalo Check Christmas Stocking With White Jacquard Cuff
Simple and sophisticated, this buffalo plaid Christmas stocking measured 10×18 inches and is finished with a unique with white jacquard cuff. The stocking is inexpensive, costing under $8 for a single stocking. If you’re not a fan of the white jacquard, you can browse several other various cuff options here. Choose your favorite or buy a unique design for each person in your family.
Christmas Stocking With Red Poinsettia
Skip stockings with Christmas only motifs for this design which focuses more on the winter season. The stocking has just the right amount of sparkle, with red glitter snowflakes that cover the burlap base. It’s finished with a gorgeous faux poinsettia, which will stand out when it’s on hung on your mantel. If you’re a fan of holiday floral, shop this post with the best real and fake holiday floral arrangements.
Burlap Christmas Stockings
If you’re someone who loves true simplicity, then these are the stockings for you. The burlap stockings each feature a very small and clean Christmas themed tag, but aside from that detail, they are relatively plain. The stockings are made with cotton and linen and measure about 16 inches high. This is another super inexpensive option, costing under $7 each.
Elf Sequin Christmas Stockings With Pom Poms
These stockings fall on the other end of the spectrum, and are about as glitzy, bold, and sparkly as Christmas stockings get. The stockings come in a set of two, each measuring 19″H x 9.50″W and are designed to look like jester or elf shoes. One features bright green sequins with red accents and the other bright red sequins with green accents.
Gold Sequin Glitter Cuff White Velvet Christmas Stocking
After red and green, gold is probably one of the most popular holiday colors. The sequin portion on this Christmas stocking is focused on just the cuff, which keeps it from overwhelming the look with too much sparkle. The white velvet body provides the perfect clean contrast. The stocking measures 10×18 with plenty of room for stuffing.
Silver Snowflake Stocking
If bold bright Christmas colors aren’t your thing, this simple silver snowflake motif will look great on any mantle. The stocking features a pattern of twinkling snowflake on front side, with touches of sequins throughout for just a hint of sparkle. If you’re looking to mix and match this stocking with another coordinating style, check out this option.
