Top 10 Best Weighted Blankets 2018

If you have trouble sleeping at night due to insomnia, anxiety, or stress, a weighted blanket may be your answer. Weighted blankets help you relax as the added pressure means you literally feel that you are being held or hugged by someone, all throughout the night. Safe for kids and adults alike, weighted blankets can help with many different sleep and sensory issues, leading you feeling more rested and ready to take on the day.

One of the most important things to look out for when buying a weighted blanket is the actual weight of the blanket. Most experts recommend getting a weighted blanket that is about 10 percent of your body weight. This is enough pressure to settle nerves and anxiety, but not so much pressure that you will feel suffocated when sleeping with it. However, if you like more or less pressure, you can always adjust accordingly. Note that it may take some time to adjust to using a weighted blanket, however most people find relief pretty soon after starting to use a weighted blanket.

Keep in mind that caring for every weighted blanket is different. Some blankets require a separate duvet cover, which can be washed and dried. Other blankets can be washed as is, but they may wear down more quickly over time. Consider how much you will be using the blanket and what will work best for your living style.

Read on for our list of the best weighted blankets, which includes blankets for both kids and adults.

1. YnM Weighted Blanket

YnM

This weighted blanket acts as a duvet insert, as it’s technically an “inner layer” that can be covered with a duvet cover (covers sold at the same link). The inner layer is made with 100% cotton, and it is safe for those with sensitive skin or allergies as it’s hypoallergenic and non-toxic. While washing it in the machine isn’t recommended (dry clean only), you can purchase the cover which is washer safe. The weighted blanket ranges in size from five pounds to 25 pounds, and there are also numerous duvet cover sizes and colors.

Price: $69 and up, depending on weight

Pros:

Multiple weights available

Made with 100% cotton

Hypoallergenic

Odorless

Cons:

Dry clean only

Cover is sold separately

Fabric is too hot for some people

2. CMFRT Premium Weighted Blanket With Removable Duvet Cover

CMFRT

This weighted blanket is a great deal, as it comes with a removable duvet cover. The weight inside the blanket is really evenly distributed, as there are small pockets that hold the weights which prevents the blanket from sliding around inside the cover. This means that you’ll sleep even more soundly, as you won’t have to adjust your blanket throughout the night. The duvet cover is 100% cotton in a sea green color on one side, and a soft grey minky microfiber on the other. And since the duvet cover is removable, keeping the blanket clean is a breeze as you can just throw it in the washing machine. This weighted blanket with duvet cover comes in five different weights: 7.5 pounds, eight pounds, 13.5 pounds, 18 pounds, and 22 pounds.

Price: $99.99 and up, depending on weight

Pros:

Comes with a removable duvet cover

Five different weights to choose from

Mink microfiber material is soft to the touch

Duvet cover is machine washable

Cons:

Only one color option

Some people may need to go heavier or lighter than 10% of their body weight based on the sizes that are available

3. Weighted Blankets Plus Adult Cotton Flannel Blanket

Weighted Blankets Plus

This weighted blanket is ideal for those who don’t want to mess with an additional cover, as the weighted blanket and fabric covering is all one piece. The blanket is covered with a cotton flannel blend that is both soft and warm, and the inside is weighted with sugar-like glass beads. The beads are evenly distributed throughout the blanket in squares that are about four inches by four inches, so you don’t have to worry about constantly adjusting the blanket. Primarily for adults, this blanket comes in five different weights: 11 pounds, 14 pounds, 16 pounds, 18 pounds, and 20 pounds. There are also 10 different color choices ranging from smoke to light blue, so you can easily match your existing bedding, or just pick your favorite color. This blanket is also super easy to keep clean, as it’s machine washable and can go in the dryer.

Price: $149.99 and up, depending on weight

Pros:

No additional cover needed

Machine washable

Weight is evenly distributed

Multiple sizes and colors available

Cons:

No kid sizes available

Blanket may be too warm for some during the summer months

4. Miran Blankets Deep Sleep Weighted Blanket Double Adult Size

Miran Blankets

This weighted blanket is ideal for those who need a larger, heavier blanket. This blanket is 60 inches by 80 inches so it’s plenty big enough to place on a bed or to fully cover you while you’re sitting on the couch, and it comes in 15 pounds and 20 pounds. The cover is made with cotton and super soft mink, and it’s removable which makes washing super simple. Available in a medium gray color, this blanket works for men and women and will match most living spaces. Miran also offers a full two year warranty, so you can feel good about your purchase.

Price: $209.99 for 15 pounds, $239.99 for 20 pounds

Pros:

Large size – 60 inches by 80 inches

Heavier weights available – 15 and 20 pounds

Soft mink fabric

Removable cover is machine washable

Cons:

No kid or small sizes

Only one color choice

5. Sensory Goods Child Small Weighted Blanket

Sensory Goods

If your child has sensory issues, anxiety, or trouble sleeping throughout the night, this weighted blanket may be the answer. This blanket comes in four different weights (four-seven pounds), so you can choose which pressure will work best for your child. Covered in a super soft fleece flannel material, this blanket is really cozy. There are 11 fun colors to choose from, and the blanket is made right here in the USA.

Price: $68.99 and up, depending on size

Pros:

Perfect size for kids

Soft fleece flannel material

11 color choices

Machine washable

Cons:

Small child sizes only

No warranty

6. Platinum Health Premium Weighted Blanket

Platinum Health

This weighted blanket is perfect for those who want to add some color to their living space. The blanket is available in five different color choices: blue/green, lavendar/gray, pink/gray, coffee/cream, and gray/gray. The fabric is made with soft mink fabric that is smooth on one side, and has textured dots on the other which is great for hands that are constantly fidgeting. And while most blankets look like a weighted blanket due to the sewed square pattern, this one hides the fact that it’s weighted as it’s all one piece. This makes it especially nice for kids who may need it for sleepovers or other public settings. To keep the weighted material from bunching inside the removable cover, there are ties in each of the corners that keep the blanket secure. The outer cover is attached with a zipper, which makes it really easy to wash and to put back on. This blanket weights 12 pounds.

Price: $199

Pros:

Five color choices

Soft outer cover

Ties on the inside to keep blanket in place

Cover is removable with a zipper

Cons:

Only one weight option

Some people had issues with the ties breaking over time

7. Sonno Zona Hypoallergenic Weighted Blanket

Sonno Zona

If you have sensitive skin or allergy issues, this weighted blanket is the best choice for you as it’s hypoallergenic. The fabric has mink dot fabric on one side and is smooth on the other, so both sides are soft to the touch and comfy to wrap up in. This weighted blanket also includes a removable cover that has ties on the inside, as well as a zipper to keep it closed. There are six different solid colors to choose from, and three different sizes: 36 by 48 inches (five pounds), 48 by 72 inches (15 pounds), and 60 by 80 inches (20 pounds).

Price: $135 and up, depending on size

Pros:

Hypoallergenic

Removable cover that ties and zips closed

Six color choices

Fabric is soft to the touch

Cons:

Only one weight option per size of blanket

Not all colors are available in each size

8. Reach Therapy Solutions Weighted Sensory Lap Pad

Reach Therapy Solutions

If you don’t want an entire blanket, a weighted lap pad may be the best option for you. The blanket is a small rectangle (18 inches wide, 21-25 inches long depending on weight), so it’s designed specifically to sit on a lap as opposed to a larger blanket that’s made for sleeping. The lap blanket is ideal for traveling, watching TV, and could even be used in school. The lap blanket is available in three pounds, five pounds, and seven pounds, and it comes in a variety of colorful patterns.

Price: $34.49 and up, depending on color and size

Pros:

Lap size is ideal for sitting and traveling

Three weights available

Multiple colorful patterns to choose from

Machine washable

Cons:

Lap size isn’t ideal for sleeping

Designed more for kids than adults

9. Rocabi Luxury Adult Weighted Blanket

Rocabi

If you want a weighted blanket that has a little more of a design element, this blanket is a great choice as it has a cool geometric design in gray and white. The blanket itself is made for adults as it comes in 15, 20, and 25 pound weights. Keep in mind that the removable cover adds an additional 2.5 pounds, so you may want to get a size down if you want less pressure. The cover is made of polyester, microfiber, and minky fabric, so it’s ultra soft and easy to keep clean. You can also choose to get just the weighted blanket, which is just plain gray.

Price: $209 and up, depending on size and cover combo

Pros:

Cover has cool geometric design

Removable cover is easy to wash

Three weights to choose from

Cons:

No kid sizes available

Slightly more expensive than other weighted blankets

10. InYard Premium Weighted Blanket for Adults

InYard

No need for a duvet cover? This weighted blanket is a great choice as it doesn’t come with a cover. The blanket can still be hand washed and air dried, or you can choose to insert it into your own cover. With a flannel back and a polyester front, the blanket is warm and cozy for both sleeping and lounging around. You can choose between the five, seven, 10 or 15 pound blankets, and if you’re not happy with the blanket, InYard offers full refunds.

Price: $119.70

Pros:

No duvet cover needed

Four weights to choose from

Full refund available if you don’t like it

Flannel and polyester is warm

Cons:

Hand wash only

Only one color choice

