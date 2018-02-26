Top 10 Best Agate Wall Art for Your Home

One of the hot new home trends is incorporating agate pieces into your home decor. With the surge of nature-inspired home decor such as wood and greenery, it makes sense that stone would be next. Agate stones are more interesting than your standard stone or rock, as they usually have a cool shape and vibrant hue, making them much more decorative. While there are agate lamps and agate stones for placing on your desk or shelves, this post is all about cool agate wall art for your home.

Whether you are looking to start small or want to make a statement, there are plenty of agate wall art pieces that will totally transform your space. Framed agate stones are a simple way to fill in open wall space without overwhelming the rest of your decor. If you want to go big, you could create an accent wall with this awesome agate wallpaper. No matter if you go big or small, incorporating agate into your home is a cool way to add texture and color to your living space.

Read on for the best agate wall art for your home.

1. Canvas On Demand M. Mercado Violet Agate Canvas Wall Art

Canvas On Demand

Canvases pictures and paintings make great wall art, as no picture frames are needed. This cool print features a violet agate pattern that covers the entire canvas. And since Pantone’s color of the year is ultra violet, the color scheme of this print is totally on trend. Canvas On Demand creates really high quality canvases that are thick and UV-resistant, so you can be sure that your canvas will last a long time. This agate canvas is available in five different sizes: 16 inches by 16 inches, 20 inches by 20 inches, 24 inches by 24 inches, 30 inches by 30 inches, and 36 inches by 36 inches.

Price: $44.99 and up, depending on size

2. Madison Park Framed Blue Agate Stone

Madison Park

If you’re looking for a subtle way to incorporate agate design into your home, this framed stone is a good place to start. The picture frame has a light grey frame and white matting that surrounds a four-inch cut of real blue agate stone. Because the blue stone is only a fraction of the overall frame, it’s the perfect highlight piece. Whether you want to hang it in your bathroom, living room, or entryway, the frame is neutral enough that it will complement almost any space. Plus, each cut of stone is different, so you could even order multiple frames and create a gallery wall of agate stones. Size of the frame: 14 inches by 17 inches by 1.25 inches.

Price: $59.99

3. Universal Lighting and Decor Blue Agate Wide Metal Wall Art

Universal Lighting and Decor

This agate wall art is more of a statement piece, as it is a large metal hanging piece that is 42 inches wide. The piece has a variety of metal circles that frame faux blue agate metal prints (note – not actual stone). It’s definitely more of a contemporary piece that would look beautiful hanging above a couch or bed, or in longer hallway that you’re just not sure what to put there. While it’s all metal, the wall art only weighs about five pounds so it’s pretty easy to hang.

Price: $79.99

4. NuWallpaper Brewster Home Metamorphis Peel and Stick Wallpaper

NuWallpaper

Create an entire agate accent wall with this cool agate print wallpaper. The wallpaper is really easy to apply, as it peels right off the roll and sticks to the wall. While you do have to take the time to ensure that the edges are straight and that there is no bubbling, the extra effort is worth it as the wallpaper looks like the real deal. The wallpaper is also removable, so it’s ideal for rentals or dorm rooms. The print itself is a light blue agate pattern that, when applied to a wall, creates an almost geometric design. The roll is 20.5 inches by 18 feet, so make sure you measure your space ahead of time to ensure you order enough paper.

Price: $34.96 (23 percent off MSRP)

5. Design Art Macro Abstract Blue Agate Stone Wall Art

Design Art

Another statement piece, this agate wall art is divided between five panels that create one piece of art when placed together. The panels have one large blue agate stone printed on it, and the largest panel is in the middle and they get smaller as they go out to the side, creating a diamond shape. Each of the panels is made with sheet metal that is attached to a one-inch thick mounting frame, so the entire piece sticks out from the wall slightly. If you don’t love the diamond shape look or if it’s too big for your space, the same piece is available with five same size panels, four panels, or three panels (all found at the same link below).

Price: $189.99

6. Capricorn Press Blue Agate Geode Rock Art Print

Capricorn Press

If you already have a frame you love, you can replace your current print with this beautiful blue agate stone photograph. The photograph is printed on heavyweight paper and features seven different slices of agate, all in different shades of blues and whites. Measuring at 50 inches by 40 inches, this is a nice sized print that will look beautiful in any room in your house. It has a slightly abstract look, so it’s the perfect wall piece for those who like unique art pieces.

Price: $15

7. Rivet Set of Four Geodes Prints in Silver Frames

Rivet

If you’re looking for an agate print that’s a little more neutral, this set of four prints is a great choice. Each of the prints has a different grey, white, and black agate pattern, and the frames have a silver finish. The pictures looks beautiful in rooms that have neutral tones, but can also help tone down the look of a room with a bolder color palette. Each of the frames is 12 inches by 12 inches, or you can choose the larger size of 22 inches by 22 inches.

Price: $109 and up, depending on size

8. 3dRose Banded Agate Rust Colored Wall Clock

3dRose

This agate wall piece is both artsy and functional, as it’s a wall clock. The clock is square and is 15 inches by 15 inches, and it doesn’t have a frame or glass cover. With rusty red and brown colors, this clock would look nice in rooms that have earth tones, or in places that need a pop of color. The hands of the clock are a soft gold tone, and the entire clock is made in the USA.

Price: $44.99

9. Rivet Purple Agate Geode on Wood

Rivet

This agate print is similar to other agate wall art pieces, however it has one major difference. Rather than being printed on canvas or paper, this picture is printed on wood. The wood provides a cool rustic texture, so it works well in rooms that have a lot of natural elements. Measuring at 16 inches by 20 inches, there is a key hole on the back which makes it easy to hang up. And due to the shape of the geode, you could hang it vertically or horizontally – both would look cool. The photo above has a grey tone, but in real life the piece definitely has more of a purple look so keep that in mind when ordering.

Price: $69.99

10. The Stupell Home Decor Collection Geode Waves Wall Art Set

The Stupell Home Decor Collection

This gallery wall art piece will definitely make a statement in your home, as it has nine different pieces. Each square is 12 inches by 12 inches and has a different agate stone pattern. You can arrange the individual squares however you like, or you could even break them up into threes and scatter the pieces throughout your home. Printed on canvas, the pictures are stretched over a wood frame which makes for easy hanging. The light blue, green, and tan colors within the picture look beautiful placed in rooms that have more natural and earth tones, and the geode design is subtle enough that it will complement any space.

Price: $198.35

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.