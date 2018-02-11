Top 10 Best Velvet Chairs 2018

With the surge of hygge and cozy home furnishings, you may have an itch to revamp your space. One cool way to give your room a facelift without breaking the bank is to add a chair, as they are relatively cheap and come in so many different styles and colors. One trend right now that is super chic without being too “out there” is velvet chairs.
Velvet chairs are cool as they are soft and provide a textural element that you may not get from other furniture. Velvet is also available in a variety of colors, so you can have fun playing around with different options. Whether you want to add an accent chair that has a modern look or you want to replace your dining set with new chairs, there are plenty of velvet chairs that will transform the look of your room.
Read on for our breakdown of the best velvet chairs, listed in no particular order.
1. EGGREE Mid-Century Velvet Accent Chair
With a curved back and tube legs, this chair has a mid-century modern vibe that is super hot right now. The velvet covers the chair back and seat, and is available in four different colors: rose pink, light green, grey, and blue. The four legs have a wood grain look that will tie into any wood furniture you have. The height of the chair is perfect for a desk or table, and it would also make a great accent piece in a living room or bedroom. Assembly is really simple, as all you have to do is screw on the legs (wrench included).
Price: $92.99
Buy the EGGREE Mid-Century Velvet Accent Chair here.
Pros:
- Cool mid-century modern design
- Four color choices
- Perfect height for desks and tables
- Simple to assemble
Cons:
- Mid-back height may not be comfortable for long periods of time
- Legs are not real wood
Find more EGGREE Mid-Century Velvet Accent Chair information and reviews here.
2. Great Deal Furniture Talisa Winged High Back Tufted Velvet Chair
This velvet chair screams elegance, as it has a high tufted back, curved sides, and rounded legs. The regal look is ideal for a living room, although you could also use it in an office or bedroom. The chair is 33.75 inches deep, 27.25 inches wide and 38.5 inches tall, and the seat sits somewhat low to the ground. Navy blue is a popular shade in decor right now, so this chair would be the perfect way to incorporate the rich color into your home.
Price: $186.11
Buy the Great Deal Furniture Talisa Winged High Back Tufted Velvet Chair here.
Pros:
- Elegant design
- Sturdy wood legs
- Chic navy blue color
- Could work in many rooms in your house
Cons:
- Holes can be hard to align during assembly
- Sits too low to the ground for some people
- Not a ton of lumbar support
Find more Great Deal Furniture Talisa Winged High Back Tufted Velvet Chair information and reviews here.
3. Belleze Classic Scroll Arm Velvet Chair
If you love curling up in a big chair to read a book or watch TV, this is the velvet chair for you. The chair is 42 inches wide and 32.25 inches deep, which is plenty of room to sit back and tuck up your feet. And with overstuffed upholstery, you can sit in the chair for long periods of time without getting uncomfortable. While the tufted fabric gives the chair a classic feel, the low back and scroll arms make this chair a total accent piece. Plus, assembly is super easy as all you have to do is screw on the legs.
Price: $239.99
Buy the Belleze Classic Scroll Arm Velvet Chair here.
Pros:
- Wide seat
- Overstuffed cushions are really comfortable
- Cool design with a low back and scroll arms
- Easy to assemble – just screw on the legs
Cons:
- Lower back may not be comfortable for taller people
- Only one color choice
Find more Belleze Classic Scroll Arm Velvet Chair information and reviews here.
4. Kinfine Parsons Upholstered Grey Velvet Dining Chairs
Simple in design and smooth in texture, this set of two velvet dining chairs is the perfect addition to your dining room. With a high back and no arms, this chair has a clean design that can work with both modern and traditional dining table setups. The grey velvet color is neutral enough to blend with a variety of color palettes, and the dark walnut legs give the chairs a beautiful finish. Order one set to put at the heads of your table, or multiple sets to complete your entire dining set.
Price: $113.28 (20 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Kinfine Parsons Upholstered Grey Velvet Dining Chairs here.
Pros:
- Comes in a set of two
- Simple, clean design
- Grey color will match with almost any home decor
- Comfortable high back
Cons:
- Screws are hard to align during assembly
- Only one color choice
Find more Kinfine Parsons Upholstered Grey Velvet Dining Chairs information and reviews here.
5. HOMCOM Tufted High Back Velvet Accent Chair
This is an accent chair all the way. The chair is 45 inches tall and has a curved high back, and the round seat pulls everything together to make this velvet chair ultra luxurious. It’s definitely a chair that your friends and family will rave about, so make sure it’s in a place that it will be seen, such as a living room or entryway. The chair would also work well in a bedroom or placed at a vanity (just make sure your vanity table isn’t too tall for the seat). The seat has thick cushions and the entire chair is covered in plush velvet that is really soft to the touch. Available in five different colors, you could choose a neutral white, grey, or black to blend with existing furniture, or red or teal to make a statement.
Price: $179.99 and up, depending on color
Buy the HOMCOM Tufted High Back Velvet Accent Chair here.
Pros:
- Perfect as an accent chair
- Comfortable seat cushion
- Five color choices
- Back is high enough for tall people
Cons:
- Red color arrives darker than what is pictured
- Screws can be hard to align during assembly
Find more HOMCOM Tufted High Back Velvet Accent Chair information and reviews here.
6. Great Deal Furniture Eden Velvet Modern Chair
If you have a more modern or eclectic living space, this cool chair would work perfectly. The rounded shape works nicely in a corner, so it’s great for that space you need to fill, but aren’t sure what type of furniture to get. Measuring at 29.5 inches deep, 23.5 inches wide, and 32.75 inches tall, the chair is still plenty big enough to sit comfortably, even though it’s a funky shape. The chair is also a great conversation piece, so it’s good for those who like to entertain. Colors available: dark teal, grey, navy blue, and white.
Price: $166.07 and up, depending on color
Buy the Great Deal Furniture Eden Velvet Modern Chair here.
Pros:
- Eclectic design
- Comfortable to sit in
- Four color choices
- Easy to assemble
Cons:
- Funky shape may not work in all living spaces
- Seat is not as big as other velvet chairs
Find more Great Deal Furniture Eden Velvet Modern Chair information and reviews here.
7. Green Forest Mid-Century Modern Velvet Dining Chairs
Get some serious bang for your buck with these chairs, as you get a set of four for less than $170 (some colors are only $119). Ideal for a dining table, the chairs have a simple mid-century modern design with a slightly curved edge and no arms. The legs are metal but are painted to look like wood, however you could easily paint over them if you don’t dig the look. The bottom of the legs are also covered with soft rubber protectors, so you don’t have to worry about your floors getting scratched up. Assembly is ridiculously easy and only takes about 20 minutes for all four chairs, as all you have to do is screw on the legs. The velvet is available in five modern colors: blue, Bordeaux, cactus, grey, and rose.
Price: $119.99 and up, depending on color
Buy the Green Forest Mid-Century Modern Velvet Dining Chairs here.
Pros:
- Inexpensive for four chairs
- Cool mid-century modern design
- Five color choices
- Easy to assemble
Cons:
- Wood grain paint on legs looks a little cheap
- Maximum weight capacity is 250 pounds
Find more Green Forest Mid-Century Modern Velvet Dining Chairs information and reviews here.
8. GDF Studio Glendon Arne Jacobsen Style Velvet Contour Chair
Looking for a statement piece? This Arne Jacobsen inspired chair will do the trick, as its cool contour shape is sure to bring any living space to life. The egg chair is covered in velvet fabric, and it can swivel as well as be raised or lowered by a lever on the side of the chair. Keep in mind that due to the shape of the chair, the cushions are on the firm side and the curved top may be uncomfortable for taller people. So if you are wanting a velvet chair to lounge in for long periods of time, this may not be a good choice. However, if you are looking for a chair that will be used for short periods of time or just on occasion, this is a great choice. The chair is available in six bold colors, so you can have some fun adding a pop of purple or orange to your living room.
Price: $241.15 and up, depending on color
Buy the GDF Studio Glendon Arne Jacobsen Style Velvet Contour Chair here.
Pros:
- Arne Jacobsen style egg chair
- Swivels
- Height can be adjusted with a lever on the side
- Six bright color choices
Cons:
- Cushions are too firm for some people
- Curved top may be uncomfortable for taller people
Find more GDF Studio Glendon Arne Jacobsen Style Velvet Contour Chair information and reviews here.
9. Kinfine Velvet Swoop Arms Accent Chair
This velvet chair has a clean design that would look nice in any living room, bedroom, office, or foyer. The chair has a straight back and side swoop arms, and it’s finished with rich brown wood legs. Measuring at 25 inches long, 27.75 inches wide and 33.25 inches tall, the chair is large enough for you to sit comfortably, but no so big that it will crowd the room. Assembly is easy as all you have to do is screw on the legs, and the chair comes in five different colors.
Price: $119.29 and up, depending on color
Buy the Kinfine Velvet Swoop Arms Accent Chair here.
Pros:
- Simple design will work in any space
- Five color choices
- Easy to assemble
- Perfect medium sized chair
Cons:
- Cushions are not overly plush
- Seat is a little low to the ground
Find more Kinfine Velvet Swoop Arms Accent Chair information and reviews here.
10. GDF Studio DuSoleil Velvet Armless Hairpin Leg Chair
With a square design and hairpin legs, this velvet chair is all sorts of cool. The boxy nature of the chair goes well with hard edged furniture, although it can be a nice contrast with rounded furniture as well. The chair has a smooth seat and a tufted back, and the velvet material is ultra soft. At 29.5 inches deep, 32 inches wide and 35.5 inches tall, it’s a great size for a living room. Available in berry (red), grey, navy, and teal, it’s easy to make this chair an accent piece in any room.
Price: $112.16
Buy the GDF Studio DuSoleil Velvet Armless Hairpin Leg Chair here.
Pros:
- Cool boxy design with hairpin legs
- Four color choices
- Good size for sitting without being too big
- Velvet material is really soft
Cons:
- Cushions are on the firm side
- No arm rests
Find more GDF Studio DuSoleil Velvet Armless Hairpin Leg Chair information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook
Leave a Reply