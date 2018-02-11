Top 10 Best Velvet Chairs 2018

With the surge of hygge and cozy home furnishings, you may have an itch to revamp your space. One cool way to give your room a facelift without breaking the bank is to add a chair, as they are relatively cheap and come in so many different styles and colors. One trend right now that is super chic without being too “out there” is velvet chairs.

Velvet chairs are cool as they are soft and provide a textural element that you may not get from other furniture. Velvet is also available in a variety of colors, so you can have fun playing around with different options. Whether you want to add an accent chair that has a modern look or you want to replace your dining set with new chairs, there are plenty of velvet chairs that will transform the look of your room.

Read on for our breakdown of the best velvet chairs, listed in no particular order.

1. EGGREE Mid-Century Velvet Accent Chair

EGGREE

With a curved back and tube legs, this chair has a mid-century modern vibe that is super hot right now. The velvet covers the chair back and seat, and is available in four different colors: rose pink, light green, grey, and blue. The four legs have a wood grain look that will tie into any wood furniture you have. The height of the chair is perfect for a desk or table, and it would also make a great accent piece in a living room or bedroom. Assembly is really simple, as all you have to do is screw on the legs (wrench included).

Price: $92.99

Pros:

Cool mid-century modern design

Four color choices

Perfect height for desks and tables

Simple to assemble

Cons:

Mid-back height may not be comfortable for long periods of time

Legs are not real wood

2. Great Deal Furniture Talisa Winged High Back Tufted Velvet Chair

Great Deal Furniture

This velvet chair screams elegance, as it has a high tufted back, curved sides, and rounded legs. The regal look is ideal for a living room, although you could also use it in an office or bedroom. The chair is 33.75 inches deep, 27.25 inches wide and 38.5 inches tall, and the seat sits somewhat low to the ground. Navy blue is a popular shade in decor right now, so this chair would be the perfect way to incorporate the rich color into your home.

Price: $186.11

Pros:

Elegant design

Sturdy wood legs

Chic navy blue color

Could work in many rooms in your house

Cons:

Holes can be hard to align during assembly

Sits too low to the ground for some people

Not a ton of lumbar support

3. Belleze Classic Scroll Arm Velvet Chair

Belleze

If you love curling up in a big chair to read a book or watch TV, this is the velvet chair for you. The chair is 42 inches wide and 32.25 inches deep, which is plenty of room to sit back and tuck up your feet. And with overstuffed upholstery, you can sit in the chair for long periods of time without getting uncomfortable. While the tufted fabric gives the chair a classic feel, the low back and scroll arms make this chair a total accent piece. Plus, assembly is super easy as all you have to do is screw on the legs.

Price: $239.99

Pros:

Wide seat

Overstuffed cushions are really comfortable

Cool design with a low back and scroll arms

Easy to assemble – just screw on the legs

Cons:

Lower back may not be comfortable for taller people

Only one color choice

4. Kinfine Parsons Upholstered Grey Velvet Dining Chairs

Kinfine

Simple in design and smooth in texture, this set of two velvet dining chairs is the perfect addition to your dining room. With a high back and no arms, this chair has a clean design that can work with both modern and traditional dining table setups. The grey velvet color is neutral enough to blend with a variety of color palettes, and the dark walnut legs give the chairs a beautiful finish. Order one set to put at the heads of your table, or multiple sets to complete your entire dining set.

Price: $113.28 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes in a set of two

Simple, clean design

Grey color will match with almost any home decor

Comfortable high back

Cons:

Screws are hard to align during assembly

Only one color choice

5. HOMCOM Tufted High Back Velvet Accent Chair

HOMCOM

This is an accent chair all the way. The chair is 45 inches tall and has a curved high back, and the round seat pulls everything together to make this velvet chair ultra luxurious. It’s definitely a chair that your friends and family will rave about, so make sure it’s in a place that it will be seen, such as a living room or entryway. The chair would also work well in a bedroom or placed at a vanity (just make sure your vanity table isn’t too tall for the seat). The seat has thick cushions and the entire chair is covered in plush velvet that is really soft to the touch. Available in five different colors, you could choose a neutral white, grey, or black to blend with existing furniture, or red or teal to make a statement.

Price: $179.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Perfect as an accent chair

Comfortable seat cushion

Five color choices

Back is high enough for tall people

Cons:

Red color arrives darker than what is pictured

Screws can be hard to align during assembly

6. Great Deal Furniture Eden Velvet Modern Chair

Great Deal Furniture

If you have a more modern or eclectic living space, this cool chair would work perfectly. The rounded shape works nicely in a corner, so it’s great for that space you need to fill, but aren’t sure what type of furniture to get. Measuring at 29.5 inches deep, 23.5 inches wide, and 32.75 inches tall, the chair is still plenty big enough to sit comfortably, even though it’s a funky shape. The chair is also a great conversation piece, so it’s good for those who like to entertain. Colors available: dark teal, grey, navy blue, and white.

Price: $166.07 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Eclectic design

Comfortable to sit in

Four color choices

Easy to assemble

Cons:

Funky shape may not work in all living spaces

Seat is not as big as other velvet chairs

7. Green Forest Mid-Century Modern Velvet Dining Chairs

Green Forest

Get some serious bang for your buck with these chairs, as you get a set of four for less than $170 (some colors are only $119). Ideal for a dining table, the chairs have a simple mid-century modern design with a slightly curved edge and no arms. The legs are metal but are painted to look like wood, however you could easily paint over them if you don’t dig the look. The bottom of the legs are also covered with soft rubber protectors, so you don’t have to worry about your floors getting scratched up. Assembly is ridiculously easy and only takes about 20 minutes for all four chairs, as all you have to do is screw on the legs. The velvet is available in five modern colors: blue, Bordeaux, cactus, grey, and rose.

Price: $119.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Inexpensive for four chairs

Cool mid-century modern design

Five color choices

Easy to assemble

Cons:

Wood grain paint on legs looks a little cheap

Maximum weight capacity is 250 pounds

8. GDF Studio Glendon Arne Jacobsen Style Velvet Contour Chair

GDF Studio

Looking for a statement piece? This Arne Jacobsen inspired chair will do the trick, as its cool contour shape is sure to bring any living space to life. The egg chair is covered in velvet fabric, and it can swivel as well as be raised or lowered by a lever on the side of the chair. Keep in mind that due to the shape of the chair, the cushions are on the firm side and the curved top may be uncomfortable for taller people. So if you are wanting a velvet chair to lounge in for long periods of time, this may not be a good choice. However, if you are looking for a chair that will be used for short periods of time or just on occasion, this is a great choice. The chair is available in six bold colors, so you can have some fun adding a pop of purple or orange to your living room.

Price: $241.15 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Arne Jacobsen style egg chair

Swivels

Height can be adjusted with a lever on the side

Six bright color choices

Cons:

Cushions are too firm for some people

Curved top may be uncomfortable for taller people

9. Kinfine Velvet Swoop Arms Accent Chair

Kinfine

This velvet chair has a clean design that would look nice in any living room, bedroom, office, or foyer. The chair has a straight back and side swoop arms, and it’s finished with rich brown wood legs. Measuring at 25 inches long, 27.75 inches wide and 33.25 inches tall, the chair is large enough for you to sit comfortably, but no so big that it will crowd the room. Assembly is easy as all you have to do is screw on the legs, and the chair comes in five different colors.

Price: $119.29 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Simple design will work in any space

Five color choices

Easy to assemble

Perfect medium sized chair

Cons:

Cushions are not overly plush

Seat is a little low to the ground

10. GDF Studio DuSoleil Velvet Armless Hairpin Leg Chair

GDF Studio

With a square design and hairpin legs, this velvet chair is all sorts of cool. The boxy nature of the chair goes well with hard edged furniture, although it can be a nice contrast with rounded furniture as well. The chair has a smooth seat and a tufted back, and the velvet material is ultra soft. At 29.5 inches deep, 32 inches wide and 35.5 inches tall, it’s a great size for a living room. Available in berry (red), grey, navy, and teal, it’s easy to make this chair an accent piece in any room.

Price: $112.16

Pros:

Cool boxy design with hairpin legs

Four color choices

Good size for sitting without being too big

Velvet material is really soft

Cons:

Cushions are on the firm side

No arm rests

