Top 10 Best Easter Egg Dying Kits 2018

There’s no better way to celebrate Easter than by dying some Easter eggs. It’s a family friendly activity that’s great for the kids, but even adults should find no shame in indulging in some Easter egg nostalgia. There’s nothing quite like the smell of vinegar to remind you of your childhood Easter egg dying days, right?

The kits available are pretty inexpensive, so there’s no reason you can’t pick up a few, just to be safe. Whether you like decorating with liquid dyes, markers, or stickers, there’s something for you on this list.

Check it out below.

1. The Original EggMazing Easter Egg Decorator Kit

Liquid Easter dying kits are awesome, but can get a little messy, especially for younger children. This one keeps the mess at bay, using eight colorful markers that are made just for egg shells. The markers aren’t the best part about this product though. The EggMazing machine rotates the egg while you hold the market to the egg, for awesome and creative designs. Check out the video on the product page to see how it works.

Price: $29.99

2. Galaxy Egg Easter Egg Dye Kit

If your child has a fascination with outer-space, they are probably in good company. This kit delivers eggs that look like they are straight out of the solar system. Included you’ll find two packets of liquid egg dye, 2 coloring bags, three rub-on transfer sheets, two rub-on sticks. If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll have this in your hands within two days, with no shipping cost.

Price: $8.48

3. Fun World Glitter Eggs Easter Egg Decorating Kit

Kids love glitter, especially when it comes to decorating Easter eggs. Right now, you can snag two of these Easter egg decorating kits for virtually the same price as one, which is awesome if your child wants to tackle this craft with a friend or siblings. The set comes with one pouch of magic glitter, six coloring tablets, an egg dipper to keep the mess of hands, three egg stands for drying, and one glitter shaker and bag.

Price: $6 (30 percent off MSRP)

4. Complete Easter Egg Decorating Kit Bundle

While you can certainly find egg kits for a fraction of this cost, there’s no question that this is one of the best options for Easter egg decorating. Our favorite feature of this kit, is the 12 plastic eggs that are included, which means you won’t have the hassle or stinky smell of real hard-boiled eggs.

Price: $29.99

5. PAAS Emoji Eggs Easter Egg Decorating Kit

In 2018, there’s no question that emojis are an important form of communication. Older kids will love making funny faces on their Easter eggs, using adhesive stickers that can be placed on brightly dyed eggs. The kit includes everything you’ll need including 50 stickers, eight egg stands, six dye tablets, one egg dipper, and one black marker all for under $10.

Price: $9.95

6. PAAS Neon Tie Dye Fun Expressions Easter Egg Decorating Kit

Available for purchase in either double or single sets, you can snag this tie dye egg decorating kit for under $10. The set is a relatively traditional set, where you dissolve the colored tablets for dying. You can complete your dyed eggs with decorative wrap arounds that help to achieve the tie dye look.

Price: $7.99

7. PAAS Tie Dye Egg Decorating Kit

While this decorating kit is only available in a set of one, it has everything you need to decorate awesome tie dye inspired eggs. It comes with a tie dye press and fabric, which allows you to blot the various colors onto the eggs. Check out this 24 karat Easter egg coloring kit for another unique decorating option.

Price: $6.57

8. Spritz Egg Decorating Kit

This kit is a bit higher end than some of the others on the list, which is while you’ll notice the slightly elevated price point. This brand can be found in many Target stores, but if you’d like to purchase online, this is the place to do it. If this Spritz kit isn’t for you, you can shop some other options from the same brand here.

Price: $13.99

9. Dudley’s Eggceptional Spin an Egg Decorating Kit & Dyes

Create awesome decorations while avoiding the big mess often associated with egg decorating. Simply place the egg in the spinner, add drops of color and push top the top button to spin. You can purchase 48 blank plastic Easter eggs here, great for painting and decorating.

Price: $15.99

10. Fun World Rainbow Eggs Easter Supply Egg Decorating Kit

Egg decorating kits that aid with the creative process are the way to go. They take some of the guess work out of the process, giving you the perfect amount of inspiration for this activity. This fun and festive set delivers the perfect colors for Spring inspired striped eggs for a very affordable price.

Price: $4.90 (45 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.