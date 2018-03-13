Top 5 Best Natural Easter Egg Dying Kits 2018

Parents are growing more conscious of the liquids and dyes we expose our children to. Whether it’s in regard to foods your kids are ingesting, juices they’re drinking, the clothing the wear, or things like markers and paints, a few easy choices can go a long way in protecting our kids from unnecessary toxins.

Priced at just a few dollars more than the standard Easter egg dying kits at drug stores, the ones on this list are made with safe, natural dyes, all derived from fruits, vegetables and spices.

With Easter just around the corner, you’ll want to shop below for the safest picks.

1. Eco-Eggs Coloring Kit

If you’re concerned about the toxic chemicals included in traditional Easter egg dying kits, it might be worth the splurge of a few extra dollars for these eco-friendly dyes. The kit also includes an awesome grass growing kit, for displaying finished eggs. The dyes are made with natural and organic fruit, plant and vegetable extracts from annatto seed, curcumin, purple sweet potato and red cabbage, keeping your kids safe while they have fun.

Price: $12.99

2. Natural Easter Egg Coloring Kit by ColorKitchen

This kit comes with everything you need for a safe Easter egg dying experience for your kids. Priced similarly to drug store dying kits, you’ll receive three color packets (yellow/orange, purple, and blue), and mixing brushes. You can mix color packets for a larger coloring palette.

Price: $9.17

3. Natural Egg Dye Kit

This kit has awesome reviews and is an Amazon best seller. With prime shipping, you can have this kit on your door step within two days. All dyes are made with fruits, herbs, and veggies. The four original colors can be mixed to make a larger array of egg dyes by simply mixing with a 1/2 cup of hot water. Remember to let eggs soak for 5-15 minutes for the optimal color saturation.

Price: $11.95

4. Natural Plant Based Food Coloring

This product isn’t Easter egg specific, which means you can keep these dyes in your kitchen for future use. With eight gorgeous colors, you can create the Easter eggs of your dreams, plus use these dyes to bake, or for alternative DIY projects like bath bomb molds and homemade chapstick.

Price: $13.95

5. Watkins Assorted Food Coloring

Skip the artificial dyes for this nontoxic dye set, which is safe for kids of all ages. You’ll receive one red, one yellow, one green, and one blue 0.3 oz. bottle of dye, all of which are made from pure vegetable juices and spices.

Price: $10.57

