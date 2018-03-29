Top 10 Best Bath Sheets 2018

After a warm bath or shower, there’s nothing more cozy than wrapping up in a nice big towel. If you find that your linen closet lacks towels that are large enough to completely cover you, you may want to upgrade to a bath sheet.

A towel is typically considered a bath sheet if it has a width of 35 inches or more, and a length of 60 inches or more. Everything else about a bath sheet is the same as a bath towel when it comes to softness, absorbency, etc., it’s just the extra large size that’s different.

What are some pros and cons with a bath sheet? The biggest benefit to having a bath sheet over a bath towel is that it’s way larger than a standard towel. This is great if you are taller or larger person, or if you just prefer having a little extra coverage. One downside to a bath sheet is due to the size, they are obviously heavier than a normal bath towel so it can be difficult to wrap up your hair or keep up around waist. No matter if you like thick cotton towels or prefer thin microfiber towels, there are plenty of bath sheet options that will suit your bathing style.

Read on for our round-up of the best bath sheets.

1. Best Turkish Cotton Bath Sheet: Salbakos Turkish Cotton Bath Sheet

Measuring at 40 inches by 80 inches, this large towel is definitely a bath sheet. The towel is made with Turkish cotton which has longer and softer fibers than standard cotton, which also makes the towel more absorbent. OEKO-TEX certified, the cotton is grown without the use of harmful chemicals and the manufacturing process is also eco-friendly, so you can feel good about your purchase. The bath sheet is available in 13 different colors, and they are all VAT dyed which ensures that the colors won’t fade overtime.

Price: $32.45 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Turkish cotton is more absorbent than standard cotton

OEKO-TEX certified

Towels are VAT dyed to ensure colors don’t fade

Multiple color choices

Cons:

A little expensive for one towel

May need to wash a few times to achieve desired softness

2. Best Bamboo Bath Sheet: Cariloha Bamboo Bath Sheet

If you’ve never tried a bamboo bath towel before, you’re really missing out. Bamboo is not only softer than standard cotton, it also is naturally mildew resistant and odor free. This towel is made with bamboo that is 600 GSM (grams per square meter), which means that it’s thick enough to feel cozy, but not so thick that it’s overly heavy. Cariloha is known for creating high quality bamboo products, so it’s a great towel to try if this is your first time with bamboo towels. The bath sheets is 40 inches by 70 inches, and it comes in seven different neutral colors.

Price: $44

Pros:

Bamboo is naturally mildew resistant

Softer than standard cotton

Not too heavy

Seven color choices

Cons:

More expensive than other bath sheets

Not as plush as some people prefer

3. Best Microfiber Bath Sheet: Dock & Bay Extra Large Microfiber Towel

If you love having large towels but aren’t a fan of all the space they take up in your linen closet, a microfiber bath sheet is a good option for you. Microfiber material is naturally lightweight and very thin, so even a bath sheet folds up super small. This is great if you don’t have a ton of storage, or if you want to take it with you camping, on a trip, or even to the gym. Microfiber does have a different feel than cotton, so it may take some getting used to if you haven’t used a microfiber towel before. While it’s still soft, it’s not as plush as cotton towels so it’s best to do more of a pat dry instead of a wipe down. Microfiber is also a lot more absorbent than cotton, which is nice if you need your towel to dry quickly. The extra large version of this towel is 35 inches by 78 inches, and it comes in 12 vibrant colors.

Price: $24.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Folds up small so it won’t take up as much space

Microfiber is more absorbent than cotton

Dries quickly

Comes with a travel pouch

Cons:

Microfiber can be hard to get used to

No white or neutral color choices

Not as plush as other bath sheets

4. Best Cheap Bath Sheet: Utopia Towels Premium Cotton Bath Sheet

While bath sheets are amazing, some of them can get a little pricey. Thankfully, this bath sheet is on the cheaper side as it’s less than $17. And while it’s cheaper, that doesn’t mean the quality is lacking. The towel measures at 35 inches by 70 inches, and it has a 700 GSM which means it is ultra soft and very thick. It’s made with 100% ring spun cotton, so it’s really durable and absorbent as well. The bath sheet is made from all natural materials, and it comes in eight different colors ranging from gray to sage green.

Price: $15.99-$16.99, depending on color

Pros:

Less expensive than other bath sheets

700 GSM makes the towel really thick and plush

Eight color choices

Made from natural materials

Cons:

Towel takes up a lot of space when folded

Produces a lot of lint after first few washes

5. Best Bath Sheet Set: Cotton Craft Two Piece Bath Sheet Set

This bath sheet set includes two bath sheets, so you get a little more bang for your buck. Each of the towels in the set is 35 inches by 70 inches, so it’s large enough to cover you completely but won’t weigh you down. The bath sheets are made with 100% cotton, so they are soft, thick, and absorbent. These towels also have a little bit of style to them as they have four ribbed lines along the bottom of the towel, so they look nice hanging on a towel rack. There are seven color choices and most of them are more neutral, so it’s easy to match your existing bathroom decor.

Price: $32.99

Pros:

Set comes with two bath sheets

Made with 100% cotton

Very soft and absorbent

Good price for two towels

Cons:

Produces a lot of lint with first washes

6. Best Ribbed Bath Sheets: Classic Turkish Towels Bath Sheet Set

Ribbed bath towels not only look luxurious, they also feel great on your skin after a hot shower. This bath sheet set comes with three towels, each one measuring at 40 inches by 65 inches. These towels are a little wider and a little less long than most bath sheets, so keep that in mind if you prefer your bath sheets one way or the other. Made with 100% Turkish cotton, the towels have longer fibers that are double-stitched, meaning they will last for a long time. The bath sheets are also eco-friendly and are made without chemical processing, so they are safe for your whole family to use. Colors available: white, ivory, spa blue, grey, and chocolate.

Price: $51.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Ribbed texture looks and feels great

Set comes with three bath sheets

Wider than most bath sheets

Made with 100% Turkish cotton

Cons:

Not as long as other bath sheets

Need to wash and dry a couple of times to remove lint

7. Best Pestemal Bath Sheet: Swan Comfort Pestemal Turkish Bath Towel

Made in Turkey, this pure cotton pestemal bath sheet is a little different than standard bath towels. The towel is really thin and has a silky texture that feels like a scarf or blanket, however it is truly a towel and is way more absorbent than you would think. The bath sheet is 39 inches by 70 inches, but it’s so thin that it rolls/folds up pretty small so it’s great for saving on space and for traveling. The other benefit with this bath sheet is that it’s available in a variety of fun colors and patterns, so it’s the perfect way to add a pop of color to your bathroom.

Price: $12.95

Pros:

Pestemal towel is really lightweight

Dries quickly

Silky smooth texture

Multiple color patterns

Cons:

Not plush like other bath sheets

No neutral color choices

8. Best Jacquard Bath Sheet: Everplush Diamond Jacquard Bath Sheet

Jacquard bath towels are nice if you want to add a little design texture to your bathroom. This diamond jacquard pattern is slightly raised but not so much so that it is overwhelming. The bath sheet is made with 60% microfiber and 40% cotton, so it’s a good mix of softness and absorbency, without being too heavy or thick. Measuring at 35 inches by 65 inches, the towel is still considered a bath sheet, although it’s slightly smaller than most bath sheets. The bath sheet comes in eight different pastel colors, so it’s a perfect towel for bathrooms with a lighter color palette.

Price: $27.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Jacquard is a cool way to add texture to your bathroom

Soft without being overly thick

Eight color choices

Very little lint

Cons:

Not as large as other bath sheets

Not as plush as other bath sheets

9. Best Egyptian Cotton Bath Sheet: Winter Park Towel Co. Egyptian Cotton Bath Sheet

You probably know all about Egyptian cotton bed sheets, but have you tried an Egyptian cotton bath sheet? Similar to the bedding, Egyptian cotton bath sheets have a soft feel that’s second to none. This bath sheet is also really durable as it’s made with long loops of cotton, which also adds to the thickness and absorbency. Measuring at 40 inches by 72 inches, this bath sheet is huge and will definitely leave you feeling warm and well-covered after your shower. Available in white and linen colors, this bath sheet is best suited for neutral bathrooms.

Price: $38.25

Pros:

Really soft to the touch

Long loops make it more durable and absorbent

One of the bigger bath sheets available

OEKO-TEX certified

Cons:

Too heavy to wrap around your head

Expensive for one towel

10. Best Organic Cotton Bath Sheet: Pinzon Organic Cotton Blended Bath Sheet

If you have sensitive skin or just prefer to use all natural products, this organic cotton bath sheet is a good choice for you. The bath sheet is made from 100% organically grown cotton, and it is certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). You can still expect all of the benefits that come with a cotton towel – a soft feel, great absorbency, and easy to wash. This bath sheet has a 700 GSM, which means it’s also really thick and durable. The bath sheet measures at 40 inches by 70 inches, and it comes in a pack of two so it’s a great deal.

Price: $32.99

Pros:

Made from 100% organic cotton

Comes in a set of two

10 color choices

700 GSM makes the towel thick and absorbent

Cons:

Some colors take four-five months to ship

Colors may be brighter than what appears in the picture

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.